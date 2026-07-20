RotoBaller's updated best ball rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts. These tiered best ball rankings include the top 300 overall players at all positions.
It's almost fantasy football time, and if you're set to take part in a best ball draft, you have come to the right place! Check out these updated top 300 fantasy football best ball draft rankings. For those unfamiliar with best ball, it is a fantasy football format that features a deep preseason draft, but there are no trades, waiver wire pickups, or start-sit decisions. Your highest-scoring lineup will automatically be "started" at the end of the week. This means some "boom or bust" players carry more value compared to lineup leagues.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like DeVonta Smith, Jameson Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Kyle Pitts Sr., Carnell Tate, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville wide receiver Parker Washington became a critical piece of the Jaguars' offense over the second half of the 2025 season, pacing as the fantasy WR11 from Weeks 9 through 18. With the top-to-bottom pecking order of the Jaguars' luxuriously deep receiver room one of the more hotly contested debates in fantasy circles, the team's training camp practices, set to open at the end of the month, could provide some of the first glimpses of how the offense will operate in 2026.
With Travis Hunter's Week 7 LCL injury serving as the impetus to trade for veteran Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville's top foursome, which also includes Brian Thomas Jr., did not see a single snap together last season. With all four expected to be healthy for the start of camp, along with tight end Brenton Strange, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal.
Entering camp, RotoBaller has Washington as the WR32 for 2026, which makes him the highest-ranked Jaguars receiver, but fantasy managers should monitor the position battle closely as reshuffling is a distinct possibility in the coming weeks.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) wouldn't divulge the plans for his participation early in training camp this summer, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft basically said that we will find out if he's practicing in 10 days when the media shows up to the team's first camp practice. While Kraft might not be a full-go right away at the end of July, the 25-year-old has already said that he expects to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener this fall without any restrictions after recovering from a torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2025 season.
Schneidman also said himself that Kraft should be a full-go for Week 1. There's a chance that Kraft could open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but that shouldn't stop fantasy managers from treating him as a strong TE1 option in upcoming drafts.
The former third-rounder in 2023 out of South Dakota State was on his way to a career year in 2025 before suffering his season-ending knee injury, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in only eight games played. With receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of the picture, Kraft could have an even bigger target share in 2026. RotoBaller has Kraft ranked as the No. 5 fantasy TE.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) said he's "perfectly fine" after failing to land a backflip and appearing to land awkwardly on his surgically repaired right ankle during an appearance at Fanatics Fest on Saturday, according to ESPN. Skattebo said he's good and also promised to "not hurt myself before the season."
The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder out of Arizona State last year had 101 rushing attempts for 410 yards and five touchdowns, adding 24 catches for 207 yards and another two scores through the air as a rookie in 2025 before suffering a gruesome season-ending dislocated right ankle and open tibia fracture in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the rough injury last year, Skattebo has made excellent progress in the offseason and is on track to be a full-go for training camp this summer as he heads into his second NFL season.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains in New York's backfield for 2026, but as long as he's healthy, Skattebo figures to be the favorite for backfield touches in what should be a more ground-focused approach with new head coach John Harbaugh in town. The injury risk is real with Skattebo, but he should be a strong RB2 with upside for fantasy purposes if he can stay healthy in Year 2.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
As a rookie in 2025, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty finished as the RB13 despite averaging only 3.7 yards per carry while working behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. With left tackle Kolton Miller expected back at full health after playing in only four games last season and the team spending big to acquire free agent center Tyler Linderbaum, Jeanty should see a drastic improvement from the abysmal 0.6 yards before contact that he averaged on his 2025 carries.
And while new head coach Klint Kubiak spent much of the early offseason espousing the values of a split backfield, the team's actions have done little to suggest that Jeanty's fantasy-friendly volume is in any real jeopardy. The team spent a Day 3 pick on running back Mike Washington Jr., and Vegas does not have a wide receiver on the roster who has ever caught more than 57 passes in a season.
For reference, Jeanty caught 55 of his 68 targets as a rookie, and with only tight end Brock Bowers locked in for a healthy pass-catching role ahead of him, he could threaten for triple-digit targets in year two. With better cohesion in 2026, the Raiders offense has the potential to rise to a level just around league-average, and in such a scenario, Jeanty has the bell cow abilities to deliver a league-winning season as RotoBaller's RB7.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.