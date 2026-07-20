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Best Ball Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 300 Players (2026)

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated best ball rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts. These tiered best ball rankings include the top 300 overall players at all positions.

In This Article hide
Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's almost fantasy football time, and if you're set to take part in a best ball draft, you have come to the right place! Check out these updated top 300 fantasy football best ball draft rankings. For those unfamiliar with best ball, it is a fantasy football format that features a deep preseason draft, but there are no trades, waiver wire pickups, or start-sit decisions. Your highest-scoring lineup will automatically be "started" at the end of the week. This means some "boom or bust" players carry more value compared to lineup leagues.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like DeVonta Smith, Jameson Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Kyle Pitts Sr., Carnell Tate, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Justin Jefferson WR
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 Drake London WR
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 Brock Bowers TE
3 22 De'Von Achane RB
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 Devonta Smith WR
4 27 Javonte Williams RB
4 28 Rashee Rice WR
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Kyren Williams RB
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 Tee Higgins WR
4 34 Josh Jacobs RB
4 35 Breece Hall RB
4 36 Josh Allen QB
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR
5 38 Davante Adams WR
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 45 Malik Nabers WR
5 46 D'Andre Swift RB
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Mike Evans WR
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB
5 51 David Montgomery RB
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Bucky Irving RB
6 54 Jayden Daniels QB
6 55 DJ Moore WR
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Jadarian Price RB
6 58 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 60 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 61 Carnell Tate WR
6 62 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Drake Maye QB
7 65 Parker Washington WR
7 66 Tyler Warren TE
7 67 Tony Pollard RB
7 68 Rome Odunze WR
7 69 DK Metcalf WR
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 71 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 72 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 73 Jalen Hurts QB
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 76 Jaylen Warren RB
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Alec Pierce WR
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Jordan Addison WR
7 82 Courtland Sutton WR
7 83 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 84 Rico Dowdle RB
7 85 Jayden Reed WR
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 Sam LaPorta TE
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 91 Jaxson Dart QB
8 92 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 93 Josh Downs WR
8 94 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 95 Xavier Worthy WR
8 96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 97 RJ Harvey RB
8 98 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 99 Matthew Stafford QB
8 100 Makai Lemon WR
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 102 Quentin Johnston WR
9 103 Kyle Monangai RB
9 104 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 105 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 106 Bo Nix QB
9 107 Matthew Golden WR
9 108 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 109 Jared Goff QB
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Kyler Murray QB
9 112 Jordan Love QB
9 113 Baker Mayfield QB
9 114 Jonathon Brooks RB
9 115 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 116 Mark Andrews TE
9 117 KC Concepcion WR
9 118 Tyler Shough QB
9 119 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 120 Jordan Mason RB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 123 Khalil Shakir WR
10 124 Malik Willis QB
10 125 Rachaad White RB
10 126 Jalen Coker WR
10 127 Romeo Doubs WR
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE
10 129 Jake Ferguson TE
10 130 Jayden Higgins WR
10 131 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 132 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 133 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 134 Dallas Goedert TE
10 135 Sam Darnold QB
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 137 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 138 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR
10 140 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 141 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 142 Daniel Jones QB
11 143 C.J. Stroud QB
11 144 Jauan Jennings WR
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Hunter Henry TE
11 147 Woody Marks RB
11 148 Stefon Diggs WR
11 149 Brenton Strange TE
11 150 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 151 Jalen Nailor WR
11 152 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 153 Cam Ward QB
11 154 Tre Tucker WR
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE
11 156 Denzel Boston WR
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 159 Dalton Schultz TE
11 160 Tank Bigsby RB
11 161 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 162 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 163 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 164 Bryce Young QB
11 165 Germie Bernard WR
11 166 Tyjae Spears RB
11 167 Dylan Sampson RB
11 168 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 170 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 171 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 172 Greg Dulcich TE
12 173 Ray Davis RB
12 174 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 175 Sean Tucker RB
12 176 Jonah Coleman RB
12 177 Antonio Williams WR
12 178 Cooper Kupp WR
12 179 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 180 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 181 Rashod Bateman WR
12 182 Travis Hunter WR
12 183 Gunnar Helm TE
12 184 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 185 Kaytron Allen RB
12 186 Alvin Kamara RB
12 187 Tre Harris WR
12 188 Emmett Johnson RB
12 189 Zachariah Branch WR
12 190 Jordan James RB
12 191 Braelon Allen RB
12 192 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 193 Nicholas Singleton RB
12 194 AJ Barner TE
12 195 Cade Otton TE
12 196 Tank Dell WR
12 197 Malik Washington WR
12 198 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 199 Jaydon Blue RB
12 200 Tyreek Hill WR
13 201 Pat Bryant WR
13 202 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 203 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 204 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 205 Justice Hill RB
13 206 Samaje Perine RB
13 207 DJ Giddens RB
13 208 Christian Kirk WR
13 209 Mike Gesicki TE
13 210 Keenan Allen WR
13 211 Jaylin Noel WR
13 212 Colby Parkinson TE
13 213 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 214 Darnell Mooney WR
13 215 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 216 Andrei Iosivas WR
13 217 Michael Mayer TE
13 218 Chris Bell WR
13 219 Chris Brazzell II WR
13 220 Tory Horton WR
13 221 Malachi Fields WR
13 222 Mack Hollins WR
13 223 Najee Harris RB
13 224 Kaelon Black RB
13 225 Ted Hurst WR
13 226 Jack Bech WR
13 227 Darnell Washington TE
14 228 Geno Smith QB
14 229 Darius Slayton WR
14 230 Devaughn Vele WR
14 231 Chimere Dike WR
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 233 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 234 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 235 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 236 Kimani Vidal RB
14 237 Ty Johnson RB
14 238 Demond Claiborne RB
14 239 Jahan Dotson WR
14 240 Caleb Douglas WR
14 241 Evan Engram TE
14 242 Joshua Palmer WR
14 243 Chris Brooks RB
14 244 David Njoku TE
14 245 Kalif Raymond WR
14 246 KaVontae Turpin WR
14 247 Deshaun Watson QB
14 248 Eli Stowers TE
14 249 Theo Johnson TE
14 250 Troy Franklin WR
14 251 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 252 Jaylen Wright RB
14 253 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 254 Treylon Burks WR
14 255 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 256 Cole Kmet TE
14 257 Noah Gray TE
14 258 Seth McGowan RB
15 259 Dyami Brown WR
15 260 Dawson Knox TE
15 261 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 262 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
15 263 Emari Demercado RB
15 264 George Holani RB
15 265 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 266 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 267 James Conner RB
15 268 Keon Coleman WR
15 269 Malik Davis RB
15 270 Brenen Thompson WR
15 271 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 272 Cyrus Allen WR
15 273 Skyler Bell WR
15 274 Mason Taylor TE
15 275 Isaac Guerendo RB
15 276 Brashard Smith RB
15 277 Trevor Etienne RB
15 278 Malik Benson WR
15 279 Tyler Higbee TE
15 280 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 281 DeMario Douglas WR
15 282 Tez Johnson WR
15 283 Will Shipley RB
15 284 Kyle Williams WR
15 285 Zavion Thomas WR
15 286 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
15 287 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 288 Erick All Jr. TE
15 289 Noah Fant TE
15 290 Isaiah Davis RB
15 291 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 292 Jake Tonges TE
15 293 Jahdae Walker WR
15 294 Phil Mafah RB
15 295 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
15 296 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 297 Charlie Kolar TE
15 298 Isaiah Bond WR
15 299 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 300 Kirk Cousins QB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville wide receiver Parker Washington became a critical piece of the Jaguars' offense over the second half of the 2025 season, pacing as the fantasy WR11 from Weeks 9 through 18. With the top-to-bottom pecking order of the Jaguars' luxuriously deep receiver room one of the more hotly contested debates in fantasy circles, the team's training camp practices, set to open at the end of the month, could provide some of the first glimpses of how the offense will operate in 2026.

With Travis Hunter's Week 7 LCL injury serving as the impetus to trade for veteran Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville's top foursome, which also includes Brian Thomas Jr., did not see a single snap together last season. With all four expected to be healthy for the start of camp, along with tight end Brenton Strange, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal.

Entering camp, RotoBaller has Washington as the WR32 for 2026, which makes him the highest-ranked Jaguars receiver, but fantasy managers should monitor the position battle closely as reshuffling is a distinct possibility in the coming weeks.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) wouldn't divulge the plans for his participation early in training camp this summer, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft basically said that we will find out if he's practicing in 10 days when the media shows up to the team's first camp practice. While Kraft might not be a full-go right away at the end of July, the 25-year-old has already said that he expects to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener this fall without any restrictions after recovering from a torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

Schneidman also said himself that Kraft should be a full-go for Week 1. There's a chance that Kraft could open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but that shouldn't stop fantasy managers from treating him as a strong TE1 option in upcoming drafts.

The former third-rounder in 2023 out of South Dakota State was on his way to a career year in 2025 before suffering his season-ending knee injury, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in only eight games played. With receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of the picture, Kraft could have an even bigger target share in 2026. RotoBaller has Kraft ranked as the No. 5 fantasy TE.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) said he's "perfectly fine" after failing to land a backflip and appearing to land awkwardly on his surgically repaired right ankle during an appearance at Fanatics Fest on Saturday, according to ESPN. Skattebo said he's good and also promised to "not hurt myself before the season."

The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder out of Arizona State last year had 101 rushing attempts for 410 yards and five touchdowns, adding 24 catches for 207 yards and another two scores through the air as a rookie in 2025 before suffering a gruesome season-ending dislocated right ankle and open tibia fracture in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the rough injury last year, Skattebo has made excellent progress in the offseason and is on track to be a full-go for training camp this summer as he heads into his second NFL season.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains in New York's backfield for 2026, but as long as he's healthy, Skattebo figures to be the favorite for backfield touches in what should be a more ground-focused approach with new head coach John Harbaugh in town. The injury risk is real with Skattebo, but he should be a strong RB2 with upside for fantasy purposes if he can stay healthy in Year 2.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

As a rookie in 2025, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty finished as the RB13 despite averaging only 3.7 yards per carry while working behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. With left tackle Kolton Miller expected back at full health after playing in only four games last season and the team spending big to acquire free agent center Tyler Linderbaum, Jeanty should see a drastic improvement from the abysmal 0.6 yards before contact that he averaged on his 2025 carries.

And while new head coach Klint Kubiak spent much of the early offseason espousing the values of a split backfield, the team's actions have done little to suggest that Jeanty's fantasy-friendly volume is in any real jeopardy. The team spent a Day 3 pick on running back Mike Washington Jr., and Vegas does not have a wide receiver on the roster who has ever caught more than 57 passes in a season.

For reference, Jeanty caught 55 of his 68 targets as a rookie, and with only tight end Brock Bowers locked in for a healthy pass-catching role ahead of him, he could threaten for triple-digit targets in year two. With better cohesion in 2026, the Raiders offense has the potential to rise to a level just around league-average, and in such a scenario, Jeanty has the bell cow abilities to deliver a league-winning season as RotoBaller's RB7.

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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