👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

5 Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers, Draft Targets: League-Winning Value Picks (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

Quincy Milton III's fantasy football running back sleepers for 2026. His undervalued dark horse running backs in 2026. Read the expert draft analysis.

Running backs are perhaps the most important position to nail in fantasy drafts. Elite options are scarce, and the best backs are very consistent, providing your fantasy team with much less volatility than wide receivers. A strong running back stable can make or break your season.

Given the scarcity of solid options at the position, you often need to find a sleeper or two to fill out your roster. You can always find a startable wide receiver or a streamable tight end on the waiver wire, but you'll want to find your running back sleepers in the draft. These guys don't make it to waivers, and when they do, they are usually scooped up quickly by any league that is paying attention.

On the flip side, many late-round running backs don't pan out, either. However, there are always a handful of these guys who ascend during training camp or take over midway through the season and can win you championships. Running backs receive so much consistent volume that they are always one player away from temporary fantasy stardom. Let's dive into this year's sleepers.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The vibes surrounding starter Bucky Irving aren't great. Is he healthy or not? That question has not seemingly been answered this offseason. Irving had offseason shoulder surgery that should presumably allow him to return to the lineup at full strength this coming season.

However, injuries already cost Irving seven games in 2025 and pieces of games in 2024, suggesting that it would behoove the Buccaneers to have a second option in the offense. Gainwell fits the bill perfectly as a back who can take a large workload in this offense and succeed at a high-level.

Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million deal to join the Buccaneers this offseason. That is real money for a team with an already established starter. The contract came on the heels of a 1,023-yard and eight-touchdown season for Gainwell in Pittsburgh. His production resulted in an RB16 finish, in large part due to his 73 receptions.

Gainwell is not going to catch 73 passes once again in 2026, but he could feasibly reach 50 receptions. It would also not be unheard of for him to sniff 1,000 yards in total again. He is going to be a huge piece of what the Buccaneers want to do.

Gainwell's value lies in his draft position in the ninth round. He has a realistic chance of finishing as a low-end RB2, but he will certainly deliver flex value at minimum. Additionally, if Irving is forced to miss any time in 2026, Gainwell would jump into the high-end RB2 range. He is a great blend of insurance back with standalone value.

 

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

I have been high on Kyle Monangai all offseason. He is a talented player who demonstrated great ability on the field in 2025. Heading into Year 2, Monangai could take a step forward and improve upon his 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He will continue to play second fiddle to D'Andre Swift, but there should be enough work to go around in this offense.

You never want to assume a coach will use players similarly regardless of what team they are coaching for, but Bears head coach Ben Johnson used Monangai and Swift similarly to how he used Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit. Once Monangai got up to speed after the team's Week 5 bye, these two were splitting snaps at about a 55/45 split.

If a 55/45 split continues or even inches closer to 50/50, Monangai will be a flex option at worst and an RB2 at best. He was already the RB30 in 2025 despite needing several weeks to get integrated into the offense. There is no reason why he should be drafted as low as he is at RB36 heading into 2026.

Swift and Monangai should have no issues coexisting in this offense. Both players are efficient runners, having averaged at least 4.63 yards per carry last season. Additionally, both players are quality pass-catchers and should not poach each other in that department, either.

If the Bears offense continues its own ascension, Monangai will have plenty of goal-line opportunities at 5-foot-8 and 207 lbs. He is an absolute steal where he is currently being drafted, and I would be comfortable "reaching" for him a round early to draft him near his likely floor.

 

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

What if Rachaad White became the latest running back to sign a prove-it deal and ultimately deliver? He is set up to potentially do so in 2026. The Commanders offense is devoid of quality running back options, opening the door for a career revival for White.

Washington currently boasts a running back room consisting of White, second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, rookie Kaytron Allen, and veteran Jerome Ford. Croskey-Merritt is a sleeper in his own right as a 2025 seventh-round pick who ran for 805 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. However, Croskey-Merritt's complete lack of involvement in the receiving game is going to hold him back.

White's superpower is as a pass-catcher. He was relatively phased out of the Buccaneers offense over the last couple of years with the emergence of Irving, but he actually became a more efficient player during that time. He is also adept at scoring touchdowns. He has 13 touchdowns to his name over the last two seasons to go along with at least 40 receptions in both seasons.

In Washington, White is the leading candidate to soak up targets out of the backfield. The question is whether he will receive enough carries to supplement that work. If 2025 is any indication, the Commanders may spread the wealth in this backfield. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has vacated 112 attempts and six touchdowns.

With a likely move toward a more run-centric offense post-Kliff Kingsbury, there should be room for multiple runners. White is being drafted in the 10th round of fantasy drafts just ahead of Monangai.

He is almost an afterthought in redraft. White was the RB4 in 2023 and the RB22 in 2024 before losing his job to Irving heading into 2025. He has the ability, and now he has the opportunity. If the touchdown opportunities flow, White will beat his ADP by a mile even if he is a boring selection.

 

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

While he does not seem likely to deliver as an RB2, Dylan Sampson could be a surprise flex option this season. He profiles as the main pass-catcher in this backfield with Quinshon Judkins soaking up the majority of the rushing work.

Sampson recorded more receiving yards (271) than rushing yards (175) in 2025, but that split could even out as he becomes more integrated into this offense. His snap share was relatively low throughout the season, but he still managed to catch 33 passes.

The Browns offense was abysmal in 2025, which led to limited opportunities for all the skill players. With a new regime entering the fold, this offense should be markedly better in 2026.

Most importantly, Sampson looked explosive with his opportunities last season. If he can break off decent runs with increased opportunities in 2026, he will certainly have flex value in fantasy. The door is also open for those opportunities with Ford headed to Washington this offseason.

 

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

This is a Sleeping Beauty-level deep sleeper, but Jonah Coleman is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on for the second half of the season. Coleman is joining a Broncos backfield consisting of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Harvey proved himself not to be the real deal as a rookie in 2025, while Dobbins continues his long streak of struggling to stay on the field.

When Dobbins is healthy, he is quite good. He consistently hovers around five yards per carry, and he can be a touchdown machine. He simply has not been able to do it over an entire season to this point in his career. In fact, Dobbins has not played in more than 13 games since he played in 15 as a rookie in 2020.

Coleman enters the fold as a big, bruising back. At 5-foot-8 and 220 lbs, Coleman profiles as an early down machine. He is not going to steal those opportunities from Dobbins immediately, but the Broncos may look to give Coleman more work as the season wears on to help preserve Dobbins, or if Dobbins misses time.

Offseason reports have also suggested that Coleman is already earning short-yardage opportunities. Those types of opportunities often translate to touchdowns. Should he receive more touches beyond short-yardage work, he will become an intriguing prospect for fantasy.

Coleman is essentially free in fantasy drafts, going undrafted on many platforms. He is worth a late-round dart throw to see how the work shakes out over the first few weeks of the season. He is the perfect mold of a player who may start slow, very slow, but who could be a league winner in the end.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenneth Gainwell, Kyle Monangai, Rachaad White, Dylan Sampson, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kenneth Gainwell, Kyle Monangai, Rachaad White, Dylan Sampson, Jonah Coleman:

Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Love
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Makai Lemon
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bo Nix
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
George Kittle
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyler Murray
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
KC Concepcion
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jayden Reed
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Matthew Golden
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Josh Downs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tyler Shough
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jared Goff
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Alec Pierce
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Malik Willis
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Michael Wilson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jalen Coker
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Brock Purdy
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bo Nix
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyler Murray
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Reed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jared Goff
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Jared Goff
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Darnold
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
Rachaad White
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jason Myers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dylan Sampson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Sean Tucker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dylan Sampson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Germie Bernard
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cam Little
Dylan Sampson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Hunter
Dylan Sampson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Antonio Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
Denver Broncos
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan James
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre Tucker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Braelon Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bryce Young
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ray Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cam Ward
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cade Otton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Cook III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dylan Sampson
vs
De'Von Achane
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chase Brown
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Derrick Henry
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyren Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Javonte Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Breece Hall
Dylan Sampson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Giddens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Little
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

5 Dynasty WR1 Candidates (2026)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart
Nick Mariano's PPR Draft Sleepers List
Nick Mariano's Late-Round Fliers With Upside


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NBA

Olympiacos Eyes Jalen Wilson in Free Agency
NBA

LeBron James Set to Reveal His Next Team Soon
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Emerges as a Grizzlies Buyout Candidate
Moussa Cisse

Mavericks Match Knicks' Offer Sheet to Keep Moussa Cisse
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
Cameron Boozer

Posts a Double-Double in Grizzlies' Semifinal Win
Cedric Coward

Sends Memphis to the Summer League Final
Nate Ament

Fills Stat Sheet in Bucks' Summer League Win
Brayden Burries

Stars in Bucks' Win Over the 76ers
Victor Wembanyama

Set to Play for France in August
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to JJ Redick's Staff
Moussa Cisse

Knicks Sign Moussa Cisse to Two-Year Offer Sheet
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Mason Miller

Could Become Yankees Top Trade Target
Juan Soto

Back in Saturday's Lineup Against Phillies
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Alex Karaban

Logs 35 Minutes in Kings Summer League Win
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 7/20
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 17