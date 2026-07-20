👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

5 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers: Undervalued ADP Value Picks for 2026

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Gunnar Helm - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Wyatt's undervalued fantasy football TEs to target in 2026. His sleeper picks and potential breakout candidates at tight end, including Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, and more.

Most agree there are three elite tight ends in fantasy football this season, but I would even push it to four. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Colston Loveland, and Tyler Warren are all deserving of an early-round pick, but what happens after that?

This means in a 12-team league, only 30 percent of the teams will land an elite tight end, while the other 70 percent of the league will have to pivot to Plan B. However, these "consultation" prizes allow you to draft a valuable player early in the draft at another position while still giving you competitive production at the tight end position.

My strategy for this season is to either grab one of the top four guys or wait until much later in the draft to grab one or two of these sleeper tight ends. Here are five undervalued tight ends who will outperform their ADP in 2026.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Yahoo ADP - 131.1 (TE23)

As of right now, Chig Okonkwo projects to be the No. 2 pass-catching option behind Terry McLaurin in a Washington Commanders offense full of question marks.

Third-round rookie Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown are currently battling for the WR2 role in the offense. On the other hand, Okonkwo’s versatile skill set and athleticism give him an edge over the receivers for the No. 2 role in the passing game.

In his introductory news conference, Okonkwo said he is excited to be used fully to his advantage in space, where he can use his speed and quickness and gain yards after the catch.

David Blough’s offense is expected to mix concepts from Ben Johnson’s and Kliff Kingsbury's offenses while featuring a heavy dose of plays under center. This mixture will allow for Okonkwo’s versatility to be on full display.

Johnson’s play-action concepts will get Okonkwo in space over the middle of the field to generate big chunks of yards after the catch (YAC). Okonkwo had 6.1 yards after the catch last season, which ranked second among tight ends with 50 or more catches. He only trailed Tyler Warren, who just finished ahead with 6.2 yards after the catch.

Kingsbury’s vertical passing concepts will get Okonkwo’s 4.52 speed going down the seam against slower linebackers. Plus, with defenses gravitating toward McLaurin, Okonkwo will benefit from lighter coverage over the middle of the field on those deep shots.

In addition, Zach Ertz served as Jayden Daniels' security blanket over the last two seasons. Ertz has caught the most passes (81) and the second-most touchdowns in the red zone (eight) from Daniels. In his last fully healthy season, Ertz finished as the TE7 in PPR leagues and was the TE10 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14 last year.

If an aging Ertz can produce TE1 numbers at a constant clip, just imagine what a younger, more athletic tight end can do.

Daniels is the best quarterback Okonkwo has ever played with. That, mixed with an extra boost from Blough’s system, sets Okonkwo up to produce a career year and soar past his current TE23 ADP.

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Yahoo ADP - 111.6 (TE14)

Dynasty managers have been waiting years for Isaiah Likely to get away from Mark Andrews, and it finally happened. Likely followed coach John Harbaugh to New York during free agency, where he signed a three-year, $40 million deal.

In the nine games Likely has played with Andrews sidelined, he averaged 12.5 PPR points per game. That would have been the TE5 overall on a points-per-game basis last season. Yes, that is a small sample size, but five of those games were double-digit outings, and four were 18-plus-point performances.

In New York, Likely is set to get the lion's share of the targets to start the season. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan speculated on the John Keim report that Malik Nabers may not return to the field until Week 5 or Week 6.

Nabers suffered a torn ACL and a partially torn lateral meniscus in his right knee in Week 4 of 2025. The 22-year-old has had a rocky rehab process that included an additional procedure to clean up scar tissue.

If Nabers misses time, Likely will be the focal point of the offense and secure high volume. Would it shock anyone if he was ranked inside the top six at tight end each week Nabers is out?

When given a starting role, Likely has produced TE1 numbers. Despite this, he is currently being drafted outside the top-10 tight ends. If fantasy managers follow the money, it could lead them straight to a top-6 fantasy tight end with the Coastal Carolina product.

 

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP - 132.7 (TE27)

The Los Angeles Rams are at the forefront of the tight end renaissance and the use of heavy personnel packages. The team’s 30.5 percent 13 personnel rate was more than double the next-closest team this season and the most in the Next Gen Stats era by nearly 13 percent, according to Rams.com.

There are currently five tight ends on the roster after the team drafted Max Klare in the second round, re-signed Tyler Higbee, and signed Nick Vannett off the Vikings' practice squad. Despite this, there is one who carries immense boom-or-bust potential.

Terrance Ferguson is heading into his sophomore year after hauling in 11 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets as a rookie. Despite a quiet season, Ferguson averaged 21.0 yards per catch and was targeted on the final play of the NFC Championship Game.

With their season on the line, HC Sean McVay dialed up an end-zone shot to Ferguson, not to Puka Nacua or Davante Adams. This shows you how the offensive mastermind feels about Ferguson.

The 23-year-old received high praise from his head coach in early February, which Brock Vierra of Sports Illustrated noted in his article about McVay's honest thoughts on Ferguson's rookie season.

“I think he’s a total stud,” McVay stated early in the offseason. “I think the future is incredibly bright. I think what he did relative to all the moving parts… Everybody just sees us in 13 or 12, or he is playing in some different situational things in 11, but he's got the ability to basically play every skill position on our offense. That's every receiver spot. That's every tight end spot.”

The Rams are betting on Ferguson to develop into the ultimate chess piece to unlock McVay’s vision. If that happens, the sky's the limit for Ferguson, and it could break fantasy football.

The Super Bowl favorites faced heavy criticism for passing on Makai Lemon at pick 13 and not giving Matthew Stafford another weapon. However, this signals the Rams have faith Ferguson will fill that “WR3” role.

Additionally, it screams faith considering he might be forced to play the “WR2” role if an aging Adams or Nacua misses any time due to injuries.

 

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Yahoo ADP - - (TE33)

This next tight end is so undervalued that Yahoo does not even post his average draft position, or ADP, on its website. Conversely, if we follow the breadcrumbs, there could be a criminally underrated tight end hiding in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Titans have overhauled their franchise in hopes of supporting Cam Ward and creating a competitive team for 2026. With the former No. 1 overall pick looking to make a jump in his second season, his pass-catchers should be major beneficiaries.

On paper, the Titans' passing game looks crowded with Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Gunnar Helm all vying for targets. However, the pecking order behind Tate has all but been set in stone.

Helm quietly started flashing near the end of his rookie year when they gave him an expanded role in the offense. He set the Titans’ rookie tight end reception record (44) and produced an impressive 80 percent catch rate. In comparison, fellow rookie Tyler Warren posted a 67.8 percent catch rate last year.

Despite Okonkwo catching the most passes from Ward last season, the Titans still let him walk during free agency this spring. While the franchise quarterback attempts to learn a new offense, they let his No. 1 target leave. This is even before the team decided to draft Tate fourth overall in the draft.

They felt comfortable with Helm becoming the TE1 in their offense as they try to build the best ecosystem possible around Ward. This speaks volumes about how the front office feels about Helm’s talent.

Helm will be an easy target to hit over the middle of the field with his big frame and strong hands, as Ward tries to build confidence early in the season.

Additionally, Helm was recently picked as the Titans' breakout candidate by ESPN’s Ben Solak. Solak highlighted his pass-catching talent and his hidden opportunity to be one of their top target earners this season.

Head coach Robert Saleh has sung Helm’s praises this summer and called him a “legit dude.” As the 33rd tight end off the board by current redraft ADP, Helm is a priority sleeper target as a low-end TE2 with sneaky upside.

 

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Yahoo ADP - 132.6 (TE26)

There are a lot of moving pieces in Seattle coming off a Super Bowl-winning season. The team has new ownership, a new offensive play-caller, and a group of new running backs.

With all of the moving pieces, the team decided not to heavily invest in the pass-catchers heading into 2026, outside of giving Rashid Shaheed a three-year, $51 million contract extension.

As a result, AJ Barner will again be in the mix as one of Sam Darnold’s top passing options behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barner had the second-most receptions, second-most receiving touchdowns, and third-most receiving yards on the team last season.


The 24-year-old finished the year as the TE14 overall and produced eight double-digit fantasy weeks. Barner could look to produce bigger numbers in 2026 as he continues to gain Darnold's trust in the passing game.

The Seahawks also used Barner as the quarterback for their version of the “tush push,” or as they call it, “Barnyard,” last season. Barner converted 10 of 11 short-yardage “tush push” attempts for Seattle this past season and scored one touchdown, according to Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports.

The team primarily used the play on either 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1 to extend drives in the middle of the field. With its primary goal-line back, Zach Charbonnet, recovering from his ACL injury, it may opt to use the Barnyard push more often at the goal line instead of trusting a rookie running back.

Barner could produce his first TE1 season in 2026 with his touchdown upside and steady volume as the potential No. 2 pass-catcher in the offense.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, Terrance Ferguson, Gunnar Helm, AJ Barner. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, Terrance Ferguson, Gunnar Helm, AJ Barner:

Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
David Njoku
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Gunnar Helm
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Greg Dulcich
Gunnar Helm
vs
Cade Otton
Gunnar Helm
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Gunnar Helm
vs
Dalton Schultz
Gunnar Helm
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Mike Gesicki
Gunnar Helm
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Gunnar Helm
vs
AJ Barner
Gunnar Helm
vs
Juwan Johnson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Gunnar Helm
vs
Brenton Strange
Gunnar Helm
vs
Colby Parkinson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Hunter Henry
Gunnar Helm
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Gunnar Helm
vs
David Njoku
Gunnar Helm
vs
Isaiah Likely
Gunnar Helm
vs
Darnell Washington
Gunnar Helm
vs
Dallas Goedert
Gunnar Helm
vs
Evan Engram
Gunnar Helm
vs
Jake Ferguson
Gunnar Helm
vs
Brock Bowers
Gunnar Helm
vs
Trey McBride
Gunnar Helm
vs
Colston Loveland
Gunnar Helm
vs
Tyler Warren
Gunnar Helm
vs
Tucker Kraft
Gunnar Helm
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Gunnar Helm
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Gunnar Helm
vs
Sam Laporta
Gunnar Helm
vs
Mark Andrews
AJ Barner
vs
Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
vs
Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner
vs
David Njoku
AJ Barner
vs
Cade Otton
AJ Barner
vs
Darnell Washington
AJ Barner
vs
Evan Engram
AJ Barner
vs
Greg Dulcich
AJ Barner
vs
Michael Mayer
AJ Barner
vs
Gunnar Helm
AJ Barner
vs
Terrance Ferguson
AJ Barner
vs
Dawson Knox
AJ Barner
vs
Elijah Arroyo
AJ Barner
vs
Noah Gray
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
vs
Cole Kmet
AJ Barner
vs
Dalton Schultz
AJ Barner
vs
T.J. Hockenson
AJ Barner
vs
Tyler Higbee
AJ Barner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
vs
Juwan Johnson
AJ Barner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
AJ Barner
vs
Brock Bowers
AJ Barner
vs
Trey McBride
AJ Barner
vs
Colston Loveland
AJ Barner
vs
Tyler Warren
AJ Barner
vs
Tucker Kraft
AJ Barner
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
AJ Barner
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Sam Laporta
AJ Barner
vs
Mark Andrews

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Undervalued Tight Ends and Draft Sleepers
5 Fantasy Football RB Sleepers (2026)
5 Dynasty WR1 Candidates (2026)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NBA

Olympiacos Eyes Jalen Wilson in Free Agency
NBA

LeBron James Set to Reveal His Next Team Soon
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Emerges as a Grizzlies Buyout Candidate
Moussa Cisse

Mavericks Match Knicks' Offer Sheet to Keep Moussa Cisse
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
Cameron Boozer

Posts a Double-Double in Grizzlies' Semifinal Win
Cedric Coward

Sends Memphis to the Summer League Final
Nate Ament

Fills Stat Sheet in Bucks' Summer League Win
Brayden Burries

Stars in Bucks' Win Over the 76ers
Victor Wembanyama

Set to Play for France in August
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to JJ Redick's Staff
Moussa Cisse

Knicks Sign Moussa Cisse to Two-Year Offer Sheet
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Mason Miller

Could Become Yankees Top Trade Target
Juan Soto

Back in Saturday's Lineup Against Phillies
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Alex Karaban

Logs 35 Minutes in Kings Summer League Win
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Mon, 7/20
Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 7/20
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?