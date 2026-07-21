Michael Florio's elite fantasy football targets for 14 QBs and TEs to put up video game numbers and explode in 2026. Which QBs and TEs are league winners?
Every year, there are a handful of players who put up video game numbers. At times each season, it feels like if you do not have one of those players, you are not going to win. Everyone is chasing those players who can truly lap the competition at their position, like what Trey McBride did last year or Ja'Marr Chase the year prior.
For QBs, that means ones who can run. Look at Matthew Stafford last year or Joe Burrow in 2024. Both put up video game numbers through the air, and both finished as QB3. Running near the goal line is extremely important.
For tight ends, it means volume and running hot, touchdown-wise. McBride showed elite potential in years prior, but last year put up video game numbers because the touchdowns finally went his way.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers
Josh Allen does not need to be explained. He has finished as a top-2 fantasy QB in each of the last six years. He has the highest-scoring fantasy game by a QB in NFL history. A regular season for him is a video game season for mere mortals. But could he reach new heights?
For one, he’s improved as a passer. Last year, he posted a career high in completion percentage and was top three in the NFL both in that and catchable pass rate. His rushing TDs reached new heights over the last three years, averaging 13.7 per season. In that span, though, we have seen him be less aggressive as a passer, partially due to the supporting cast and partially due to coaching.
New HC Joe Brady has talked about being more aggressive. Plus, they added DJ Moore. If Allen can improve his passing numbers while sustaining the rushing TDs, he could break fantasy.
Josh Allen has posted a top-30 QB fantasy season all time every year since 2020. He has 3 top 10 ever in that span
- 2020: 8th-most fantasy pts by QB ever
- 2021: 6th-most
- 2022: 9th-most
- 2023: 11th-most
- 2024: 17th-most
- 2025: 28th best
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) July 13, 2026
Lamar Jackson is another one who does not need much explanation, as we have already seen him put up video game numbers numerous times. Jackson already has the most and fourth-most fantasy points ever scored by a QB in an individual season. He is coming off a down season, but the upside remains very high, especially if new OC Declan Doyle lives up to the hype and helps this passing attack reach new heights.
My one concern with Jackson is that his rushing numbers have been trending down over the last couple of seasons. He already doesn’t run near the goal line, with just two carries there since Derrick Henry arrived in 2024. Still, he and Allen stand head and shoulders above the rest in fantasy for a reason.
Lamar Jackson has been a bit up-and-down year over year for fantasy purposes, but when he hits he makes history
2024: most fantasy points ever by a QB in one season
2019: 4th-most fantasy points by a QB in one season (was 2nd most at time)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) July 13, 2026
Jayden Daniels is coming off an injury-plagued season, but do not forget how historic he was as a rookie and even when he played last year. Daniels scored the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most offensive TDs ever by a rookie. Last season, he only played four complete games, but averaged 19.7 fantasy PPG in those.
In fact, he has scored 19-plus fantasy points in 15 of his 19 complete games (79 percent). He leads all QBs in rushing yards per game since 2024 (48.7). The only concern is health, but when he is on the field, very few ever bring the fantasy upside as Daniels does.
Drake Maye showed his dual-threat abilities last year en route to an overall QB2 finish. He finished as a top-12 QB in 13 weeks, the most of any QB. He did so while arguably being the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL.
In fact, he led the NFL in EPA on deep passes. He also led the NFL in completion percentage and had the second-highest rate of catchable passes. So yes, we know he is a very good thrower of the football. He also ran for the fourth-most yards among QBs and had the second-most goal-to-go carries at the position.
The scary part? Maye did so in his first full year as a starter, and his weapons got even better. Perhaps regression hits, but Maye certainly can get better. If he does, he could be the runaway QB1 in fantasy football.
Fantasy Football Quarterback Dark Horses
Jaxson Dart can easily put up video game numbers. I mean, we already saw him do so last season when he averaged 20 fantasy PPG as a starter.
That would have made him the QB5 for the year. Even without him playing the full season, he finished third amongst QBs in rushing yards and touchdowns. I get the concerns that the Giants may not design as many runs for Dart, but I am not sure it matters all that much.
Dart has been vocal about not changing his style up, and he had the second-highest scramble rate amongst all QBs last year (10 percent). Malik Nabers’ health greatly matters here, but Dart is getting drafted as a borderline QB1/2 and easily can exceed that. If things break right for the second-year QB, his upside is matched by very few due to his running ability.
Rookie Jaxson Dart Improvisation. pic.twitter.com/vbmHq2Ue8l
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 14, 2026
Kyler Murray has never quite lived up to the lofty fantasy expectations we put on him, but do not forget he has multiple top-5 fantasy seasons under his belt.
You also may hear that Murray does not run as much, but that is a lie. He had 25-plus rushing yards in all five games he played last year, and his 34.6 rushing YPG was fourth among QBs. On top of that, he is in a one-year prove-it deal, with the best play-caller and weapons of his career. It would be very on-brand for Murray to go off when the fantasy community is making him cheaper than ever.
Malik Willis is certainly a dark horse, but the potential is there. First, Willis has averaged 23 fantasy PPG as a starter with the Packers. He has averaged 45 rushing yards per game in his career as a starter, and, as you see below, he has fared very well both as a passer and runner when given the opportunity.
Now, he is on a Dolphins team that should give him a very long leash, as they need to evaluate what they have beyond 2026. Plus, if the Dolphins are trailing as often as expected, that means more dropbacks, which means both more passing and rushing attempts. He could be a garbage-time demon this season.
Malik Willis led all QBs the last 2 seasons in passer rating (134.6), completion percentage (78.7), EPA per dropback (0.38) and success rate (52%) - min 80 pass attempts (small sample)
In 8 games with 60%+ of snaps he averaged 40 rush YPG with 4 rush TD scored
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) January 28, 2026
Fantasy Football Tight Ends Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers
Brock Bowers is in a position to go absolutely nuclear this season. Even in an injury-plagued season last year, Bowers flashed his upside with the fourth-best fantasy game by a TE since 2000 (43.3 PPR points). He scored the most fantasy points ever by a rookie tight end and was the TE2 in PPG last year despite missing time. I do not need to convince you how talented Bowers is, though.
The reason he could put up video game numbers is because of the new play-caller, Klint Kubiak. Just last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL by far in target rate at 36 percent. He had 44 percent of his team's receiving yards, the largest share by one player since 2012.
Kubiak showed he is not afraid to just force-feed his top target and let the rest figure itself out. It may be a different position, but just like JSN last year, Bowers is the clear-cut top option in an otherwise shallow group of pass-catchers. He is my TE1 this year and has the chance to lap the position like McBride did last year.
McBride was the cover boy of this article last year, and he went on to put up video game numbers. He scored over 100 more fantasy points than any other tight end, averaging over 21 per game with Jacoby Brissett. He set the single-season tight end catch record (126). McBride led the position in snaps, routes, yards, touchdowns, end-zone targets, red-zone targets, target share, air yard share, and so on.
Brissett has targeted tight ends at a very high rate throughout his career, and the Cardinals are expected to be underdogs for most of the season. Just like last year, that is a recipe for McBride to dominate.
The only concern I have is whether we see Carson Beck take over, as the Cardinals are likely playing for 2027 and beyond. You could argue that Brissett is good enough to hurt their long-term goal. That concern is why Bowers is my TE1, but upside-wise, McBride clearly brings plenty.
Colston Loveland started slowly last year but quickly showed his upside. From Week 9 on last year, he was the TE2, only outscored by McBride. He averaged over 25 fantasy PPG with at least 21 in every game he saw seven targets. He led all tight ends in yards per route run and led the Bears in red-zone targets. Then, he saw 25 targets in the Bears' two playoff games and went for 193 yards.
COLSTON LOVELAND ARE YOU KIDDING?
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OMOzjsl6vC
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2025
We saw flashes of Loveland’s ceiling last year, but in a very complex system like Ben Johnson’s, there may be even more untapped potential heading into Year 2. He has a chance to jump into the Bowers and McBride tier this season.
Tyler Warren had an inverse season from Loveland. He started very well and tapered off as the season went on. There is a reason for that, though. He averaged over 12 fantasy PPG with Daniel Jones, but without him, that decreased to seven fantasy PPG. In fact, 86 percent of his yards came with Jones. Still, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Warren looked the part when he had Jones. Beyond that, touchdown regression should hit, as he was the only tight end with 110-plus targets and fewer than five receiving TDs. We saw flashes of him used as a runner near the goal line, and he can even throw the ball if needed. However, the main reason for optimism is Michael Pittman Jr. leaving.
The two were by far the top targets in the short and intermediate portions of the field, separated only by one. I expect the majority of those to go to Warren. Increased volume and Jones' return have the potential to unlock Warren’s full potential in this offense.
Tucker Kraft showed last year the potential he holds. He was the TE2 before tearing his ACL in Week 9. He led the position in fantasy points per target and YAC. He showed his weekly upside with two games over 120 yards in the first eight weeks. The obvious concern is that he is returning from a major injury. The upside, however, is very high.
Packers players' biggest issue in fantasy is that there has been a lot of target competition on a run-heavy offense. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of town, there is less target competition.
The Packers defense could struggle mightily without Micah Parsons to start the season. Plus, Josh Jacobs is coming off a year in which his numbers declined and has some off-the-field issues. This could be the year the Packers have to pass at a high rate. If healthy, Kraft has elite upside.
Kyle Pitts Sr. showed his potential last season when he finished as the TE2 overall. He averaged 19 fantasy PPG without Drake London, showing that he is one injury away from being elite. That is not the only path, though.
First, he could be much better with Tua Tagovailoa, who has featured tight ends in recent years. Last year, Pitts averaged just nine fantasy PPG with Michael Penix Jr., and 16 per game with other QBs. Plus, Kevin Stefanski is now in charge of this offense, and he featured tight ends at the third-highest rate during his tenure with the Browns. Pitts still brings that elite upside if things break right.
Isaiah Likely is certainly a deeper call. His odds of putting up video game numbers are much less than the above names, but they are not zero, either. We have seen Likely flash his upside at times in the past, but he has had trouble sustaining it.
In 2024, he was in the top seven in fantasy points per target, yards per catch, and end-zone targets among tight ends. If Nabers were to miss time, Likely would likely (no pun intended) be the Giants' top target.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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