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14 QBs and TEs Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers for 2026 Fantasy Football

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Michael Florio's elite fantasy football targets for 14 QBs and TEs to put up video game numbers and explode in 2026. Which QBs and TEs are league winners?

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers
Fantasy Football Quarterback Dark Horses
Fantasy Football Tight Ends Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Every year, there are a handful of players who put up video game numbers. At times each season, it feels like if you do not have one of those players, you are not going to win. Everyone is chasing those players who can truly lap the competition at their position, like what Trey McBride did last year or Ja'Marr Chase the year prior.

For QBs, that means ones who can run. Look at Matthew Stafford last year or Joe Burrow in 2024. Both put up video game numbers through the air, and both finished as QB3. Running near the goal line is extremely important.

For tight ends, it means volume and running hot, touchdown-wise. McBride showed elite potential in years prior, but last year put up video game numbers because the touchdowns finally went his way.

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Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers

Josh Allen does not need to be explained. He has finished as a top-2 fantasy QB in each of the last six years. He has the highest-scoring fantasy game by a QB in NFL history. A regular season for him is a video game season for mere mortals. But could he reach new heights?

For one, he’s improved as a passer. Last year, he posted a career high in completion percentage and was top three in the NFL both in that and catchable pass rate. His rushing TDs reached new heights over the last three years, averaging 13.7 per season. In that span, though, we have seen him be less aggressive as a passer, partially due to the supporting cast and partially due to coaching.

New HC Joe Brady has talked about being more aggressive. Plus, they added DJ Moore. If Allen can improve his passing numbers while sustaining the rushing TDs, he could break fantasy.

Lamar Jackson is another one who does not need much explanation, as we have already seen him put up video game numbers numerous times. Jackson already has the most and fourth-most fantasy points ever scored by a QB in an individual season. He is coming off a down season, but the upside remains very high, especially if new OC Declan Doyle lives up to the hype and helps this passing attack reach new heights.

My one concern with Jackson is that his rushing numbers have been trending down over the last couple of seasons. He already doesn’t run near the goal line, with just two carries there since Derrick Henry arrived in 2024. Still, he and Allen stand head and shoulders above the rest in fantasy for a reason.

Jayden Daniels is coming off an injury-plagued season, but do not forget how historic he was as a rookie and even when he played last year. Daniels scored the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most offensive TDs ever by a rookie. Last season, he only played four complete games, but averaged 19.7 fantasy PPG in those.

In fact, he has scored 19-plus fantasy points in 15 of his 19 complete games (79 percent). He leads all QBs in rushing yards per game since 2024 (48.7). The only concern is health, but when he is on the field, very few ever bring the fantasy upside as Daniels does.

Drake Maye showed his dual-threat abilities last year en route to an overall QB2 finish. He finished as a top-12 QB in 13 weeks, the most of any QB. He did so while arguably being the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL.

In fact, he led the NFL in EPA on deep passes. He also led the NFL in completion percentage and had the second-highest rate of catchable passes. So yes, we know he is a very good thrower of the football. He also ran for the fourth-most yards among QBs and had the second-most goal-to-go carries at the position.

The scary part? Maye did so in his first full year as a starter, and his weapons got even better. Perhaps regression hits, but Maye certainly can get better. If he does, he could be the runaway QB1 in fantasy football.

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback Dark Horses

Jaxson Dart can easily put up video game numbers. I mean, we already saw him do so last season when he averaged 20 fantasy PPG as a starter.

That would have made him the QB5 for the year. Even without him playing the full season, he finished third amongst QBs in rushing yards and touchdowns. I get the concerns that the Giants may not design as many runs for Dart, but I am not sure it matters all that much.

Dart has been vocal about not changing his style up, and he had the second-highest scramble rate amongst all QBs last year (10 percent). Malik Nabers’ health greatly matters here, but Dart is getting drafted as a borderline QB1/2 and easily can exceed that. If things break right for the second-year QB, his upside is matched by very few due to his running ability.

Kyler Murray has never quite lived up to the lofty fantasy expectations we put on him, but do not forget he has multiple top-5 fantasy seasons under his belt.

You also may hear that Murray does not run as much, but that is a lie. He had 25-plus rushing yards in all five games he played last year, and his 34.6 rushing YPG was fourth among QBs. On top of that, he is in a one-year prove-it deal, with the best play-caller and weapons of his career. It would be very on-brand for Murray to go off when the fantasy community is making him cheaper than ever.

Malik Willis is certainly a dark horse, but the potential is there. First, Willis has averaged 23 fantasy PPG as a starter with the Packers. He has averaged 45 rushing yards per game in his career as a starter, and, as you see below, he has fared very well both as a passer and runner when given the opportunity.

Now, he is on a Dolphins team that should give him a very long leash, as they need to evaluate what they have beyond 2026. Plus, if the Dolphins are trailing as often as expected, that means more dropbacks, which means both more passing and rushing attempts. He could be a garbage-time demon this season.

 

Fantasy Football Tight Ends Who Could Put Up Video Game Numbers

Brock Bowers is in a position to go absolutely nuclear this season. Even in an injury-plagued season last year, Bowers flashed his upside with the fourth-best fantasy game by a TE since 2000 (43.3 PPR points). He scored the most fantasy points ever by a rookie tight end and was the TE2 in PPG last year despite missing time. I do not need to convince you how talented Bowers is, though.

The reason he could put up video game numbers is because of the new play-caller, Klint Kubiak. Just last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL by far in target rate at 36 percent. He had 44 percent of his team's receiving yards, the largest share by one player since 2012.

Kubiak showed he is not afraid to just force-feed his top target and let the rest figure itself out. It may be a different position, but just like JSN last year, Bowers is the clear-cut top option in an otherwise shallow group of pass-catchers. He is my TE1 this year and has the chance to lap the position like McBride did last year.

McBride was the cover boy of this article last year, and he went on to put up video game numbers. He scored over 100 more fantasy points than any other tight end, averaging over 21 per game with Jacoby Brissett. He set the single-season tight end catch record (126). McBride led the position in snaps, routes, yards, touchdowns, end-zone targets, red-zone targets, target share, air yard share, and so on.

Brissett has targeted tight ends at a very high rate throughout his career, and the Cardinals are expected to be underdogs for most of the season. Just like last year, that is a recipe for McBride to dominate.

The only concern I have is whether we see Carson Beck take over, as the Cardinals are likely playing for 2027 and beyond. You could argue that Brissett is good enough to hurt their long-term goal. That concern is why Bowers is my TE1, but upside-wise, McBride clearly brings plenty.

Colston Loveland started slowly last year but quickly showed his upside. From Week 9 on last year, he was the TE2, only outscored by McBride. He averaged over 25 fantasy PPG with at least 21 in every game he saw seven targets. He led all tight ends in yards per route run and led the Bears in red-zone targets. Then, he saw 25 targets in the Bears' two playoff games and went for 193 yards.

We saw flashes of Loveland’s ceiling last year, but in a very complex system like Ben Johnson’s, there may be even more untapped potential heading into Year 2. He has a chance to jump into the Bowers and McBride tier this season.

Tyler Warren had an inverse season from Loveland. He started very well and tapered off as the season went on. There is a reason for that, though. He averaged over 12 fantasy PPG with Daniel Jones, but without him, that decreased to seven fantasy PPG. In fact, 86 percent of his yards came with Jones. Still, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Warren looked the part when he had Jones. Beyond that, touchdown regression should hit, as he was the only tight end with 110-plus targets and fewer than five receiving TDs. We saw flashes of him used as a runner near the goal line, and he can even throw the ball if needed. However, the main reason for optimism is Michael Pittman Jr. leaving.

The two were by far the top targets in the short and intermediate portions of the field, separated only by one. I expect the majority of those to go to Warren. Increased volume and Jones' return have the potential to unlock Warren’s full potential in this offense.

Tucker Kraft showed last year the potential he holds. He was the TE2 before tearing his ACL in Week 9. He led the position in fantasy points per target and YAC. He showed his weekly upside with two games over 120 yards in the first eight weeks. The obvious concern is that he is returning from a major injury. The upside, however, is very high.

Packers players' biggest issue in fantasy is that there has been a lot of target competition on a run-heavy offense. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of town, there is less target competition.

The Packers defense could struggle mightily without Micah Parsons to start the season. Plus, Josh Jacobs is coming off a year in which his numbers declined and has some off-the-field issues. This could be the year the Packers have to pass at a high rate. If healthy, Kraft has elite upside.

Kyle Pitts Sr. showed his potential last season when he finished as the TE2 overall. He averaged 19 fantasy PPG without Drake London, showing that he is one injury away from being elite. That is not the only path, though.

First, he could be much better with Tua Tagovailoa, who has featured tight ends in recent years. Last year, Pitts averaged just nine fantasy PPG with Michael Penix Jr., and 16 per game with other QBs. Plus, Kevin Stefanski is now in charge of this offense, and he featured tight ends at the third-highest rate during his tenure with the Browns. Pitts still brings that elite upside if things break right.

Isaiah Likely is certainly a deeper call. His odds of putting up video game numbers are much less than the above names, but they are not zero, either. We have seen Likely flash his upside at times in the past, but he has had trouble sustaining it.

In 2024, he was in the top seven in fantasy points per target, yards per catch, and end-zone targets among tight ends. If Nabers were to miss time, Likely would likely (no pun intended) be the Giants' top target.

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Jaxson Dart, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Jaxson Dart, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis:

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Shedeur Sanders

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Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
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