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Risky Dynasty RB Trade Targets: 5 Fantasy Football Running Backs to Gamble On (2026)

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS and Betting Picks

Austin Swaim's risky fantasy football RB trade targets in dynasty leagues for 2026, including his top RB trade target for dynasty leagues this upcoming season.

Sometimes in dynasty fantasy football, you've got to put yourself out there to improve your roster -- especially at the running back position.

The risks can be evident. A player is aging. They're either injury-prone or knowingly facing that uphill battle at a position with frequent injuries. Next year's new crop of rookies might unseat what you think is a potential breakout situation. There are plenty of reasons why acquiring an RB in dynasty can be a huge roll of the dice.

Nonetheless, here are my five favorite spins at the wheel before training camp gets underway.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins might be the riskiest player to buy this offseason in dynasty -- regardless of position. I still want to because of his talent.

After full participation in OTAs, it seems Judkins is on the road to recovery from the dislocated ankle that ended his rookie season. That's not really sounding the alarm bells on its own, but it is a factor most would mentally start with if considering a trade for him.

Then, we have the overhaul in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski's staff, which drafted Judkins, is gone, and Todd Monken's staff has replaced it. Monken, of course, fed Derrick Henry 307 carries last year, so it might not end up a negative despite the uncertainty. GM Andrew Berry is certainly at a crossroads with another poor season, though.

If there's an innate risk to Judkins, it's that, at RB12 in RotoBaller's dynasty rankings, he just becomes the latest talented back stuck in the quicksand that has swallowed Breece Hall. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders wouldn't be betting favorites to be Cleveland's quarterback of the future, and the Browns have proved capable of finding whatever bust might be looming in a loaded 2027 quarterback class.

Per Fantasy Points data, Judkins saw the third-highest rate of stacked boxes (53.9%) in 2025. If a revamped offensive line and wide receiving room give this offense just a league-average pulse, he can encroach on double-digit touchdowns and take his seat within the upper echelon of dynasty running backs entering 2027.

 

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

I don't see Zach Charbonnet (knee) as particularly risky, but many wouldn't be in that camp.

Since scoring the final of a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2025, Charbonnet has been hit with a double whammy. He suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's first playoff game against San Francisco, putting the start of his 2026 season in doubt. As with all players, there's a risk his effectiveness has waned.

But wait -- it gets worse. Seattle used the No. 32 overall pick on a running back to replace the departing Kenneth Walker III. Jadarian Price is seemingly the favorite to lead this backfield in carries now -- although I wouldn't put that in stone given early OTA usage.

As a minor cherry on top, the play-caller who handed him all that goal-line work, Klint Kubiak, is also now in Las Vegas.

Why buy? Well, the former second-round pick still doesn't turn 26 until January, and he's entering the final year of his deal. For more of a long-term outlook, he could end up with a new team in 2027.

However, not being the most ardent fan of Price's prospect profile, I'm not even sure his turn as RB1 in Seattle's backfield will still come. Plus, there's some sort of role immediately for him upon his return in the passing game. He's drawn 116 targets in three years; Price caught 15 passes total in three years at Notre Dame.

Charbonnet has averaged 0.91 PPR fantasy points per touch in three seasons, including 0.89 with last year's heaviest workload of his career. That was 17th among all RBs (min. 100 touches). I feel like he's become an afterthought just because the GM who drafted Rashaad Penny, who wanted to move back from No. 32, has taken another pass at the position.

 

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

The term "make or break" gets thrown around a lot in fantasy football, but Jonathon Brooks' fantasy value will either be a top-20 running back or completely gone by the end of 2026.

The former 2024 second-round pick hasn't even been on the field enough to know whether he's a true bust or not. He's got 12 touches in two seasons. Anyone speculating on the talent here would be fibbing, and I'd probably lean back on a final season at Texas with 1,425 scrimmage yards to say he's not too shabby -- provided the knee recovery hasn't sapped his ability.

In dynasty, Brooks was a first-round pick, and the "buy-low" window has truly never opened. It certainly hasn't this offseason, considering the Panthers let Rico Dowdle walk and didn't draft a running back. That leaves Brooks, Chuba Hubbard, and Trevor Etienne in a three-pronged race for touches.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Hubbard struggled last year at just 2.45 yards after contact per attempt. Carolina will probably give him the first crack at touches, but he'll need to prove his effectiveness to stay ahead.

Turning 23 later in July, Brooks' story is far from over. In fact, doctors seem confident they've appropriately repaired his knee this time, and Carolina played it extremely cautiously to wipe out his 2025.

I think back to Chris Olave's concussion situation for comparison, and his dynasty value is basically unaltered after one great, healthy season. Would the same grace not be given to Brooks if he starts for a Panthers team that ranked fifth in the NFL's rush rate over expectation (6.1%) last season?

 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' offensive outlook, outside of Justin Jefferson, is pretty fluid. That definitely goes for their running back room.

At first glance, they've run back their duo from last year, Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. Despite Jones missing five games last year, Mason didn't quite live up to the late-round hype he had in redraft leagues based on that scenario. He averaged 13.5 FPPG in full-PPR formats in those games Jones missed, but also battled his own injuries for a second consecutive season, missing most of Weeks 16 and 17.

Jones turns 32 in December, so it'd be surprising if a similar window didn't open in 2026. Mason also remained a strong runner despite the quiet performances in the timeshare, ranking 11th in yards after contact per attempt (3.41). The overall results were masked by a wave of injuries to Minnesota's offensive line and J.J. McCarthy's struggles.

Minnesota added Demond Claiborne, a 5'9" burner, in the sixth round of the draft, but physiology implies he wouldn't threaten Mason's goal-line work. The Georgia Tech alum saw 27 carries to Jones' 14 in scoring range last year.

Mason seems like a classic post-hype sleeper. His situation really hasn't changed, but the offense will almost certainly be better, and I'm a bit less concerned about the veteran's age (27) when he didn't top 90 carries in either of his final two college seasons and has never been a lead back in the NFL. He's a fresh runner.

Age is what makes him a bit risky, though. Another dud season, and the clock might start ticking quickly.

 

DJ Giddens, Indianapolis Colts

Managing a player like DJ Giddens right now can be pretty terrifying. That "B" word is looming.

Giddens did absolutely nothing in his rookie campaign to justify the faith that he'll be a long-term fantasy contributor. He only earned 26 carries and two targets that were not caught, totaling 3.7 scrimmage yards per touch. There was no electricity or highlights.

A lot of that had to do with the surprise season of Jonathan Taylor, though. Taylor totaled 1,963 scrimmage yards in a season where he received MVP whispers and, importantly, played all 17 games after missing a combined 16 contests in the prior three seasons. Giddens was an investment, expecting that not to be the case.

However, the Colts are really committing to one of Giddens or seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan through their actions. They let Ameer Abdullah and Tyler Goodson walk in free agency, opening the door for one of the two to be the clear RB2 behind Taylor.

The former Kansas State star turns 23 in August and just started playing organized football in high school. A "learning curve" was somewhat expected.

The pieces may never come together, but there are players like McGowan, J'Mari Taylor, and Eli Heidenreich going in the fourth round of this year's rookie drafts. Instead, why not offer that pick for Giddens? It seems crazy, given those three's obstacles to playing time, that if Taylor turned an ankle in Week 1, Giddens could be a weekly starter right away.

I sense a real opportunity here for one of my favorite 2025 prospects. Remember, Kyren Williams had just 35 carries as a rookie. Chase Brown had just 44. It takes some time for a Day 3 pick to actually get the opportunity to prove themselves at running back if there's a productive starter in place.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Quinshon Judkins, Jonathon Brooks, Zach Charbonnet, Jordan Mason, DJ Giddens. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Quinshon Judkins, Jonathon Brooks, Zach Charbonnet, Jordan Mason, DJ Giddens:

Quinshon Judkins
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TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
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Drake Maye
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David Montgomery
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Bucky Irving
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Jadarian Price
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Jayden Daniels
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Jordyn Tyson
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DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
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Christian Watson
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D'Andre Swift
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Joe Burrow
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Mike Evans
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Carnell Tate
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Jameson Williams
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Lamar Jackson
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Tony Pollard
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Cam Skattebo
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Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
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Malik Nabers
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
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Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
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Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
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Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
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Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
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Jalen Hurts
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Emeka Egbuka
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Rome Odunze
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Garrett Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Terry Mclaurin
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Caleb Williams
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Ladd McConkey
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DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
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Colston Loveland
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Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
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Josh Jacobs
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Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
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Rashee Rice
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Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
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Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
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Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
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Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
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De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
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Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
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Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
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Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
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Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
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Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
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Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
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Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
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J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
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Keaton Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
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Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
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Romeo Doubs
Jonathon Brooks
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Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
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Khalil Shakir
Jonathon Brooks
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Jake Ferguson
Jonathon Brooks
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Isaiah Likely
Jonathon Brooks
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Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
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Sam Darnold
Jonathon Brooks
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Malik Willis
Jonathon Brooks
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C.J. Stroud
Jonathon Brooks
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Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
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Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
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Jayden Higgins
Jonathon Brooks
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Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
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Jalen McMillan
Jonathon Brooks
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Tyler Shough
Jonathon Brooks
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
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Isiah Pacheco
Jonathon Brooks
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
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Daniel Jones
Jonathon Brooks
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Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
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Oronde Gadsden II
Jonathon Brooks
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Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
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Hunter Henry
Jonathon Brooks
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KC Concepcion
Jonathon Brooks
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Jauan Jennings
Jonathon Brooks
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Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
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Rashid Shaheed
Jonathon Brooks
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Kyler Murray
Jonathon Brooks
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
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George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
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Brenton Strange
Jonathon Brooks
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Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
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Ricky Pearsall
Jonathon Brooks
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Woody Marks
Jonathon Brooks
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Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
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Brandon Aubrey
Jonathon Brooks
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
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Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
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Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
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Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
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James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
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Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
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Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
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Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
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De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
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Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
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Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
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Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
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Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
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Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
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Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
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Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
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Josh Jacobs
Zach Charbonnet
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Tank Dell
Zach Charbonnet
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Pat Bryant
Zach Charbonnet
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DJ Giddens
Zach Charbonnet
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Zach Charbonnet
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Charbonnet
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Kayshon Boutte
Zach Charbonnet
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Zach Charbonnet
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Jaydon Blue
Zach Charbonnet
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Cade Otton
Zach Charbonnet
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Jaylin Noel
Zach Charbonnet
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Ray Davis
Zach Charbonnet
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MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
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Minnesota Vikings
Zach Charbonnet
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Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
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Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Los Angeles Chargers
Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
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Zachariah Branch
Zach Charbonnet
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Emanuel Wilson
Zach Charbonnet
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Baltimore Ravens
Zach Charbonnet
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Jordan James
Zach Charbonnet
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Keenan Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Greg Dulcich
Zach Charbonnet
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Troy Franklin
Zach Charbonnet
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Tre Harris
Zach Charbonnet
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Justice Hill
Zach Charbonnet
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Antonio Williams
Zach Charbonnet
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Devaughn Vele
Zach Charbonnet
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Travis Hunter
Zach Charbonnet
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Dontayvion Wicks
Zach Charbonnet
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Gunnar Helm
Zach Charbonnet
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Malik Washington
Zach Charbonnet
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Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
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Christian Kirk
Zach Charbonnet
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Jonah Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
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Mike Gesicki
Zach Charbonnet
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Terrance Ferguson
Zach Charbonnet
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AJ Barner
Zach Charbonnet
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Kaytron Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Tua Tagovailoa
Zach Charbonnet
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Adonai Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
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Rashod Bateman
Zach Charbonnet
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
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Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
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Christian McCaffrey
Zach Charbonnet
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Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
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James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
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Saquon Barkley
Zach Charbonnet
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Ashton Jeanty
Zach Charbonnet
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Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
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De'Von Achane
Zach Charbonnet
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Chase Brown
Zach Charbonnet
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Omarion Hampton
Zach Charbonnet
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Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
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Jeremiyah Love
Zach Charbonnet
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Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
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Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
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Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
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Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
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KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
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Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
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Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
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Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
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George Kittle
Jordan Mason
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Tyler Shough
Jordan Mason
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Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
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Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
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Ricky Pearsall
Jordan Mason
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Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
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Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
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Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
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Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
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Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
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Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
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Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
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Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
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Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
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Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
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Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
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Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
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Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
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Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
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Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
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Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
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Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
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RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
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Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
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Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
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Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Sam Darnold
Jordan Mason
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Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
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C.J. Stroud
Jordan Mason
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
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Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
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Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
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Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
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James Cook III
Jordan Mason
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Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
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Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
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Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
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De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
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Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
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Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
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Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
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Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
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Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
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Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
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Josh Jacobs
DJ Giddens
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Pittsburgh Steelers
DJ Giddens
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Tank Dell
DJ Giddens
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Jacksonville Jaguars
DJ Giddens
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Zach Charbonnet
DJ Giddens
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Cade Otton
DJ Giddens
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Pat Bryant
DJ Giddens
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Ray Davis
DJ Giddens
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De'Zhaun Stribling
DJ Giddens
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Minnesota Vikings
DJ Giddens
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Kayshon Boutte
DJ Giddens
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Braelon Allen
DJ Giddens
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Jaydon Blue
DJ Giddens
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Samaje Perine
DJ Giddens
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Jaylin Noel
DJ Giddens
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Emanuel Wilson
DJ Giddens
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MarShawn Lloyd
DJ Giddens
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Jordan James
DJ Giddens
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Mike Washington Jr.
DJ Giddens
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Greg Dulcich
DJ Giddens
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Los Angeles Chargers
DJ Giddens
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Tre Harris
DJ Giddens
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Zachariah Branch
DJ Giddens
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Antonio Williams
DJ Giddens
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Baltimore Ravens
DJ Giddens
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Travis Hunter
DJ Giddens
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Keenan Allen
DJ Giddens
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Gunnar Helm
DJ Giddens
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Troy Franklin
DJ Giddens
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Cooper Kupp
DJ Giddens
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Justice Hill
DJ Giddens
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Jonah Coleman
DJ Giddens
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Devaughn Vele
DJ Giddens
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Terrance Ferguson
DJ Giddens
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Dontayvion Wicks
DJ Giddens
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Kaytron Allen
DJ Giddens
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Malik Washington
DJ Giddens
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Adonai Mitchell
DJ Giddens
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Christian Kirk
DJ Giddens
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Jacoby Brissett
DJ Giddens
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Mike Gesicki
DJ Giddens
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Sean Tucker
DJ Giddens
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AJ Barner
DJ Giddens
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Jahmyr Gibbs
DJ Giddens
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Bijan Robinson
DJ Giddens
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Christian McCaffrey
DJ Giddens
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Jonathan Taylor
DJ Giddens
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James Cook III
DJ Giddens
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Saquon Barkley
DJ Giddens
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Ashton Jeanty
DJ Giddens
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Kenneth Walker III
DJ Giddens
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De'Von Achane
DJ Giddens
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Chase Brown
DJ Giddens
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Omarion Hampton
DJ Giddens
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Derrick Henry
DJ Giddens
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Jeremiyah Love
DJ Giddens
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Kyren Williams
DJ Giddens
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Javonte Williams
DJ Giddens
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Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Giddens
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Breece Hall
DJ Giddens
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Josh Jacobs

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Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
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