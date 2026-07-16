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Dynasty WR1 Candidates: 5 Wide Receivers Who Could Dethrone Ja'Marr Chase in Fantasy Football (2026)

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Injury News

Craig Rondinone's five fantasy football wide receivers who could dethrone Ja'Marr Chase as the dynasty WR1 in 2026. His list includes Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, and more.

Cincinnati Bengals top target Ja’Marr Chase is the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in dynasty fantasy football leagues heading into the upcoming NFL season. Case closed.

And why shouldn’t Chase be numero uno? The last two seasons, he has racked up 252 receptions for 3,120 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He led the league in targets in 2024 and 2025. He is only 26 years old, and he has franchise superstar Joe Burrow tossing pinpoint passes to him. Plus, Chase has only missed a handful of games over his five years in the NFL.

Yet with all this on the back of Chase’s football card, he could be kicked out of the catbird seat in 2026. There are plenty of talented wide receivers who could put up better numbers this season (and possibly did last season) and usurp Chase from being fantasy football’s top dynasty receiver. Here is a look at five prime candidates:

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Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Remember this guy? It was not so long ago that Justin Jefferson was thought of as the No. 1 man at the receiver position in fantasy football. He averaged 1,600 yards a year during his first three professional seasons and topped the 1,400-yard mark in four of his first five campaigns.

Jefferson was on the verge of being the most productive receiver of all-time with the way he jumped out of the gates. Then Jefferson had to deal with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer throwing dying quails at him last year, and his fantasy value tumbled like an Olympic gymnast.

Jefferson posted 84 receptions for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns last year, which was the worst of his sterling six-year career. Jefferson was one of the most disappointing players in fantasy football despite still cracking the 1,000-yard plateau. His past successes should not be dismissed, though. That would be as foolish as letting Sam Darnold go because you thought McCarthy could be a better quarterback.

I am proud to say I bought a box of Jefferson’s cereal this offseason, and even though it was purchased at the Dollar Tree, it tasted better than Count Chocula. I am also here to say Jefferson will bounce back big time if newly signed Kyler Murray is running Minnesota’s offense, or if an improved McCarthy is. He can definitely reclaim his throne as the king of fantasy football receivers in dynasty leagues in 2026.

 

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua has everything lined up for him to be the WR1 in dynasty leagues in 2026 and beyond. He is coming off a superb season in which he led all receivers with 129 catches, ranked second with 1,715 receiving yards, and tied for third with 10 touchdowns.

The kid is 25 years old, has offensive genius in Sean McVay drawing up plays to get him open, and has future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford rifling perfect passes into his bread basket. There is no doubt that when Nacua has his head on straight and stays out of nightclubs and away from social media influencers, he is arguably the most unstoppable receiver in the NFL.

Nacua went to rehab this offseason to straighten up. If that was a wake-up call and he embraces a quieter life with nerdier friends (maybe less partying, more Dungeons and Dragons?), he should be ready to repeat his 2025 numbers in 2026.

Nacua bested Chase in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last season despite Chase being targeted 19 more times. As long as Nacua stays on the straight and narrow path, there is no reason to think he cannot do it again. That, and being younger, would propel Nacua to being the WR1 in dynasty rankings.

 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Not much more could have gone right for Jaxon Smith-Njigba during his magical and historic 2025 campaign. The young superstud topped all receivers with 1,793 receiving yards on 119 receptions while scoring 10 touchdowns. He turned journeyman quarterback (Darnold) into a fantasy force and helped Seattle win the Super Bowl.

Smith-Njigba now has to prove he has what it takes for an encore. The good news is Seattle did not upgrade its receiver room, so Smith-Njigba will get 90 percent of Darnold’s targets while Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, and tight end AJ Barner again fight for the scraps left over.

Smith-Njigba showed he can catch double-digit passes per game, whether double-teamed, triple-teamed, or covered by a lockdown Pro Bowl corner. He is unstoppable. His role in Seattle’s offense will not change. He will be the centerpiece of the offense, not just the passing attack, especially since Super Bowl hero running back Kenneth Walker III took his talents to Kansas City, and the running game might take a step back.

Considering he’s 24 and his fantasy value has risen faster than the stock of a hot technology company, Smith-Njigba might be the odds-on favorite to toss Chase out of the WR1 spot in dynasty rankings.  He just needs Darnold not to revert back to the version who was a disaster during his New York Jets days.

 

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

How did this guy get here? Did Craig get too much of a food high because he wrote this article right after spending two hours at a Taco Tuesday? No, I truly believe Garrett Wilson is a dark horse to finish as the top receiver in fantasy football when the 2026 season concludes. Now feel free to take my temperature.

Wilson stacks fantasy points for his managers when he is being peppered with passes, and it does not matter how marginal the quarterback throwing to him is. He was able to amass 33 receptions for 382 yards and four touchdowns in the first five games of last season, with Justin Fields throwing to him, around him, over him, and under him.

Wilson also started his career with three consecutive 1,000-yard years despite being stuck with quarterbacks like Zach Wilson, Mike White, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, Tyrod Taylor, and veteran Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets loaded up with young pass catchers in the early rounds of the past two drafts, but that should help Wilson get open more often and not take too much from his target share. He has never had 1,200 yards or 10 touchdowns in a season, but as he turns 26 in July and finally has a decent QB in Geno Smith, Wilson is a super sleeper to end up being the WR1 in dynasty by season’s end.

 

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb was easier to like in fantasy when the likes of Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, and Brandin Cooks were the WR2 or WR3 lined up outside with him. Lamb would get more attention from quarterback Dak Prescott than Harry Styles gets from crazed women. When Lamb tattooed secondaries for 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and a dozen scores in 2023, it looked like he would be the perennial WR1 in fantasy football for a long while.

Lamb’s 2025 season was underwhelming, though, due to missing three games with an injury and having to split targets with another talented receiver, George Pickens. When both receivers were on the field, Pickens was more productive. Meanwhile, Lamb had a career-low three touchdowns and finished with his lowest receptions-per-game average since 2021.

Lamb and Pickens will have to find a way to share Prescott’s passes again since Pickens was not traded in the offseason. Pickens should be fine with the arrangement. He set career highs across the board last year with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine TDs. But Lamb is ready to re-establish himself as the top wrangler in Dallas’ passing attack, and Prescott is going to want to keep his main man fed with plenty of passes.

Lamb could definitely turn back the clock and repeat his 2023 performance. Any of the super-skilled pass catchers in this piece could unseat Chase as the best receiver to roster in dynasty fantasy football leagues. Only time will tell.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, CeeDee Lamb. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, CeeDee Lamb:

Puka Nacua
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
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Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
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Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
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CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
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Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
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Justin Jefferson
Puka Nacua
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James Cook III
Puka Nacua
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Drake London
Puka Nacua
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Saquon Barkley
Puka Nacua
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Ashton Jeanty
Puka Nacua
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Kenneth Walker III
Puka Nacua
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George Pickens
Puka Nacua
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De'Von Achane
Puka Nacua
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Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
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Omarion Hampton
Puka Nacua
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Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
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Nico Collins
Puka Nacua
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Brock Bowers
Puka Nacua
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Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
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A.J. Brown
Puka Nacua
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Jeremiyah Love
Puka Nacua
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Devonta Smith
Puka Nacua
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Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
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Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
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Josh Allen
Puka Nacua
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Tee Higgins
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Puka Nacua
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Zay Flowers
Puka Nacua
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Breece Hall
Puka Nacua
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Davante Adams
Puka Nacua
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Rashee Rice
Puka Nacua
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Josh Jacobs
Puka Nacua
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Colston Loveland
Puka Nacua
vs
Ladd McConkey
Puka Nacua
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Terry Mclaurin
Puka Nacua
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Garrett Wilson
Puka Nacua
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Emeka Egbuka
Puka Nacua
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Luther Burden III
Puka Nacua
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Tetairoa McMillan
Puka Nacua
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Jaylen Waddle
Puka Nacua
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Malik Nabers
Puka Nacua
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Cam Skattebo
Puka Nacua
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Lamar Jackson
Puka Nacua
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Jameson Williams
Puka Nacua
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Mike Evans
Puka Nacua
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D'Andre Swift
Puka Nacua
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DJ Moore
Puka Nacua
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Jayden Daniels
Puka Nacua
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Bhayshul Tuten
Puka Nacua
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David Montgomery
Puka Nacua
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TreVeyon Henderson
Puka Nacua
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Quinshon Judkins
Puka Nacua
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Drake Maye
Puka Nacua
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Bucky Irving
Puka Nacua
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Jadarian Price
Puka Nacua
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Jordyn Tyson
Puka Nacua
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Christian Watson
Puka Nacua
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Joe Burrow
Puka Nacua
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Carnell Tate
Puka Nacua
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Puka Nacua
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Tony Pollard
Puka Nacua
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Parker Washington
Puka Nacua
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Puka Nacua
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Tyler Warren
Puka Nacua
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Chuba Hubbard
Puka Nacua
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Jalen Hurts
Puka Nacua
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Rome Odunze
Puka Nacua
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Puka Nacua
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Caleb Williams
Puka Nacua
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DK Metcalf
Puka Nacua
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Tucker Kraft
Puka Nacua
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Rico Dowdle
Puka Nacua
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Jaylen Warren
Puka Nacua
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Courtland Sutton
Puka Nacua
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Justin Herbert
Puka Nacua
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Jakobi Meyers
Puka Nacua
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Jordan Addison
Puka Nacua
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Michael Wilson
Puka Nacua
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Alec Pierce
Puka Nacua
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Puka Nacua
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Josh Downs
Puka Nacua
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Jayden Reed
Puka Nacua
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Xavier Worthy
Puka Nacua
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Puka Nacua
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Makai Lemon
Puka Nacua
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Ricky Pearsall
Puka Nacua
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Quentin Johnston
Puka Nacua
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KC Concepcion
Puka Nacua
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Matthew Golden
Puka Nacua
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Wan'dale Robinson
Puka Nacua
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Jalen Coker
Puka Nacua
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Romeo Doubs
Puka Nacua
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Khalil Shakir
Puka Nacua
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Jayden Higgins
Puka Nacua
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Jalen McMillan
Puka Nacua
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Jauan Jennings
Puka Nacua
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Rashid Shaheed
Puka Nacua
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Puka Nacua
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Denzel Boston
Puka Nacua
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Calvin Ridley
Puka Nacua
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Stefon Diggs
Puka Nacua
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Ryan Flournoy
Puka Nacua
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Jalen Nailor
Puka Nacua
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Tre Tucker
Puka Nacua
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Jerry Jeudy
Puka Nacua
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Puka Nacua
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Germie Bernard
Puka Nacua
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Isaac TeSlaa
Puka Nacua
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Adonai Mitchell
Puka Nacua
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Cooper Kupp
Puka Nacua
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Travis Hunter
Puka Nacua
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Antonio Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jonathan Taylor
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Justin Jefferson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Bijan Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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James Cook III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Puka Nacua
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Drake London
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
George Pickens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chase Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Nico Collins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chris Olave
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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A.J. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jeremiyah Love
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Devonta Smith
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Trey McBride
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Josh Allen
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Breece Hall
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Davante Adams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Colston Loveland
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Mike Evans
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
DJ Moore
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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David Montgomery
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Quinshon Judkins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Drake Maye
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Bucky Irving
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jadarian Price
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian Watson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Joe Burrow
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Parker Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Tyler Warren
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Chuba Hubbard
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jalen Hurts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Rome Odunze
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Caleb Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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DK Metcalf
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Tucker Kraft
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Rico Dowdle
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jaylen Warren
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Courtland Sutton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Justin Herbert
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jakobi Meyers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jordan Addison
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Michael Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Alec Pierce
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Josh Downs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jayden Reed
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Xavier Worthy
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Makai Lemon
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Ricky Pearsall
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Quentin Johnston
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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KC Concepcion
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Matthew Golden
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jalen Coker
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Romeo Doubs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Khalil Shakir
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jayden Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jalen McMillan
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jauan Jennings
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Rashid Shaheed
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Denzel Boston
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Calvin Ridley
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Stefon Diggs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Ryan Flournoy
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jalen Nailor
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Tre Tucker
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Jerry Jeudy
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Germie Bernard
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Isaac TeSlaa
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Adonai Mitchell
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Cooper Kupp
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Travis Hunter
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Antonio Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
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Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
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Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Jacobs
Garrett Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
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Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
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Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
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Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
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Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
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Lamar Jackson
Garrett Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
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Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
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D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
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DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Allen
Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Daniels
Garrett Wilson
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Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
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Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
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David Montgomery
Garrett Wilson
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Devonta Smith
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Jeremiyah Love
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Quinshon Judkins
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A.J. Brown
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Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
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Derrick Henry
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Christian Watson
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Omarion Hampton
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Joe Burrow
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Chase Brown
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Carnell Tate
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De'Von Achane
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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George Pickens
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Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
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Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
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Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
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Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Saquon Barkley
Garrett Wilson
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Tyler Warren
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Drake London
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Chuba Hubbard
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James Cook III
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Jalen Hurts
Garrett Wilson
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Justin Jefferson
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Rome Odunze
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
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Caleb Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
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DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
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CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
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Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
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Rico Dowdle
Garrett Wilson
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Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
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Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
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Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
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Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
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Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
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Justin Herbert
Garrett Wilson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Garrett Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
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Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
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Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
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Alec Pierce
Garrett Wilson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Reed
Garrett Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
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Ricky Pearsall
Garrett Wilson
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Quentin Johnston
Garrett Wilson
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KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
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Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
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Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson
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Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Higgins
Garrett Wilson
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Jalen McMillan
Garrett Wilson
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Jauan Jennings
Garrett Wilson
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Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
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Calvin Ridley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Garrett Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Hunter
Garrett Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 Points in Grizzlies Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Tre Johnson

Done for Summer League After One Game
Will Riley

to Sit for Rest of Summer League After Scoring Burst
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
AJ Dybantsa

Shut Down for Rest of Summer League
Ajay Mitchell

Reports Progress in Calf Rehab
Izaiyah Nelson

Undergoes Successful Left-Ankle Surgery
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
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