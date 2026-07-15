RotoBaller's updated staff superflex fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026 dynasty drafts. These tiered 2QB rookie rankings include RB, WR, TE, and QB and the top 90 players in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
We're not at the midpoint of July, meaning fantasy football isn't so far away. The 2026 NFL Draft class is set to debut soon, and nailing your rookie draft picks will be key for setting up your roster for a championship run. We're back with our updated superflex fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026.
These are updated 2026 rookie rankings that are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The rankings enjoy consistent updates across the offseason, right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coachspeak, and more. Below, check out where Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Omar Cooper Jr., Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings Outlooks
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos made an impactful offseason move with the drafting of rookie running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round, but they also re-signed veteran J.K. Dobbins and still have RJ Harvey at the position. The Denver Post's Luca Evans writes that Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman "will almost assuredly form some kind of three-man carousel." Jaleel McLaughlin or Tyler Badie will serve as a change-of-pace insurance option. Dobbins was on his way to a career year in 2025 in his first year in Denver before suffering a season-ending foot injury.
The 27-year-old former second-rounder should once again factor heavily into the Broncos' rushing attack in 2026, but his injury history makes a committee approach involving both Harvey and Coleman all the more necessary for a team looking to become more efficient on the ground and balanced overall on offense. At 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, Coleman should be an instant upgrade over Badie for possible third-down touches.
He could also spell Dobbins for short-yardage touches early on, and he'd become an every-week fantasy starter if Dobbins misses more time due to injury. Coleman is more of an intriguing dynasty/keeper asset in 2026 than a redraft one because he won't be a lock for a heavy workload in his first year in the NFL unless one of Dobbins or Harvey misses extended time. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 54 fantasy RB for 2026.
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is easy to like in dynasty and much harder to trust for 2026. San Francisco used the 33rd pick on him after five college seasons, 216 catches, 2,964 yards, and 23 touchdowns. Then there is the athletic piece: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, and 4.36 speed. The problem is getting him the ball right away. Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk are already in the receiver room, while George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey remain major parts of the passing game.
Stribling could eventually push Kirk for snaps, and his blocking gives him a chance to handle some of the dirty work Jauan Jennings used to do. That still may not turn into useful weekly volume as a rookie. RotoBaller has him 16th in its latest one-quarterback rookie rankings and WR75 for redraft. A mid-second rookie pick is fine. In seasonal leagues, he is a late watch-list name unless camp gives us a much clearer role.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams will have every chance to work his way onto the field as a rookie. Terry McLaurin is the only sure thing in this group. After him, Washington is sorting through Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Dyami Brown, and Van Jefferson, and the team has already floated the possibility of using a committee at the No. 2 spot. Williams went 71st overall after catching 55 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games at Clemson last season.
That was a step back from his 75-catch, 904-yard, 11-score run in 2024, though he also missed two games after leaving the opener early. The Commanders drafted him for the route running and versatility. He spent most of 2025 in the slot but has shown he can play outside, too, which gives David Blough a few ways to use him. Williams is WR73 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings. He is not ready for a weekly lineup, but he is worth a late bench pick while Washington sorts out everything behind McLaurin.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is not a buy-low candidate, but that should not scare rebuilding dynasty managers away. New Orleans used the eighth overall pick on him after a huge finish at Arizona State, where he posted 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns over his final 21 games. He is only 21, and that combination of age, production, and draft capital gives him one of the stronger long-term profiles in the rookie class. Immediate volume could be another story.
Chris Olave is coming off a 100-catch season, Juwan Johnson topped 880 receiving yards, and Tyson will have to work his way into the front of the target order. There is also some medical risk after a hamstring injury cost him three games in 2025 and kept him on a limited rehab plan during minicamp.
The Saints expected him back for training camp, but that still needs to happen. Tyson is already WR16 in RotoBaller's dynasty rankings, so the discount is gone. Rebuilders are paying for the ceiling now, though top-eight draft capital and a clear route to a major role make the price defensible.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
After not even receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, the San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black in the third round of the 2026 Draft, making him the third running back off the board, after only first-rounders Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. While head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have gotten uninspired returns from the running backs they've drafted in recent years, particularly those viewed as reaches by the draft community, as was Black, there is no denying the favorable situation the rookie finds himself in.
Four-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey recently turned 30 and is coming off a season in which he touched the ball a career-high 450 times, and with Brian Robinson Jr. departing in free agency, Black's biggest competition for primary backup duties comes from 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James.
As a rookie, James did not register a single offensive stat until taking over late in the team's Divisional Round blowout loss to the Seahawks, but a year in the system could give him an early edge heading into 2026. While RotoBaller currently has neither ranked as a top 50 fantasy back for redraft leagues, the training camp battle between Black and James will be one to monitor, and should either gain a demonstrative edge, they will force their way into the late-round discussion for 2026 drafts.
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.