RotoBaller's updated staff fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026 dynasty drafts. These tiered rookie rankings include RB, WR, TE, and QB and the top 80 players in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
Welcome back, RotoBallers -- it's time for another edition of our updated fantasy football rookie rankings for single-QB leagues. This year's class is especially top-loaded, but there will inevitably be a handful of later-round players who emerge on the fantasy football radar in Year 1 and beyond. We're here to help you make the right picks from the beginning to end of your drafts.
These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, look for where Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman, Chris Bell, Germie Bernard, and more stand, among all others, in the top 80.
On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
After not even receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, the San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black in the third round of the 2026 Draft, making him the third running back off the board, after only first-rounders Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. While head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have gotten uninspired returns from the running backs they've drafted in recent years, particularly those viewed as reaches by the draft community, as was Black, there is no denying the favorable situation the rookie finds himself in.
Four-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey recently turned 30 and is coming off a season in which he touched the ball a career-high 450 times, and with Brian Robinson Jr. departing in free agency, Black's biggest competition for primary backup duties comes from 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James.
As a rookie, James did not register a single offensive stat until taking over late in the team's Divisional Round blowout loss to the Seahawks, but a year in the system could give him an early edge heading into 2026. While RotoBaller currently has neither ranked as a top 50 fantasy back for redraft leagues, the training camp battle between Black and James will be one to monitor, and should either gain a demonstrative edge, they will force their way into the late-round discussion for 2026 drafts.
Eli Raridon, New England Patriots
Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire writes that the New England Patriots are "desperately clinging to hope" that rookie third-round tight end Eli Raridon "can contribute right out of the gate" in 2026. If Raridon doesn't look like he can handle TE2 duties behind starter Hunter Henry in training camp this summer, it "wouldn't be a surprise" to see the Patriots bring in a veteran at the position to boost the competition. As of right now, McElroy lists Raridon as the No. 2 TE behind Henry, with Tanner Arkin, Jack Westover, and CJ Dippre behind him.
Raridon, 22, is a versatile option at the position with the ability to be a solid receiver and blocker. He has a clear path to rookie-year snaps with Julian Hill (knee) going on season-ending Injured Reserve and with Austin Hooper leaving in free agency to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder needs to improve his blocking, but if he can do that, he could have a meaningful role in 2026. And if Henry were to go down with an injury, Raridon would gain lots of steam off the waiver wire in all fantasy football leagues.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and while Super Bowl MVP and free-agent acquisition Kenneth Walker III is the obvious headliner in a completely revamped running back room, the rookie should not be discounted as a potential Year 1 contributor.
Johnson was one of the most productive collegiate runners in the country in 2025, and his work as a pass-catcher could see him step into an early role if he's able to overtake the team's lone returning RB from a season ago, 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has seen his scramble rate increase in recent years, but after a season-ending ACL tear in 2025, he may become more reliant on checkdowns to his running backs as he continues to regain trust in his surgically repaired left knee.
And with Walker's own checkered injury history, Johnson takes on added value as a potential insurance back in an offense looking to rebound from several uncharacteristically lean years. Johnson is at the very least a name to remember at the end of deeper 2026 drafts, and as RotoBaller's dynasty RB47, he could be viewed as an undervalued asset worth targeting as part of a larger trade.
Brenen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers
Rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, and while that has not always translated to fantasy success, in landing with the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, he pairs with the playcaller perhaps best equipped to take advantage of that speed.
As the head coach in Miami, Mike McDaniel often made speed the defining quality of his high-powered offenses, producing fantasy-friendly results for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running back De'Von Achane, and in his first season as the Chargers' offensive coordinator, the team has given him pieces to build a new speed-driven attack, Thompson included.
While the undersized receiver could struggle to carve out a consistent role in a room with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and 2025 second-round pick Tre' Harris, along with a pair of capable pass-catching tight ends, his 4.26 speed will make him a threat to go the distance anytime he's on the field. Thompson should not factor into plans for 2026 redraft leagues, but he's at least worthy of consideration in the late rounds of best ball drafts and is an intriguing dynasty stash in deeper leagues.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.