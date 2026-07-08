July 8, 2026

Dan analyzes six must-add fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, mid-week adds for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season. Grab these players ASAP off the waiver wire.

Hello again, Rotoballers. I hope you had a fun and safe Fourth of July weekend. It is time once again to take a break and find some help for your fantasy baseball team with the mid-week edition of the Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15.

As usual, I’m looking to take advantage of recent hot streaks, the latest callups, and upcoming favorable matchups to give your team a boost. This week’s list includes three pitchers (one starter, one reliever, and one to stash) and one player who is eligible at four different positions.

If you are looking for further advice on waiver wire management or other fantasy baseball tactics, hit me up on Bluesky (@danifestmestiny.bsky.social) or X (@danifestmestiny) or scope out RotoBaller’s MLB hub. For now, read on to see which of my favorite Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups can help you in Week 15 of fantasy baseball.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds



35% Rostered Reynaldo Lopez , SP/RP, Atlanta Braves35% Rostered

Reynaldo Lopez is back in the Braves’ starting rotation after an extended run of relief work. The 32-year-old began the season as a starter and performed well in his first three outings. A rocky performance in his fourth time out, followed by a disastrous fifth start, motivated Atlanta to push Lopez to the bullpen.

Lopez is filling out the rotation’s ranks following injuries to Martin Perez (forearm) and Spencer Strider (elbow). The right-hander has done well in his most recent three starts. While he is not lasting long (three innings in his first go, five in his subsequent two), he has been effective, posting an improved K-BB% (18.0% to 9.5% in his other appearances), a 0.92 WHIP, and allowing just one run in each start.

Lopez will face the Cardinals in his last start before the All-Star break. On July 1, Lopez held them to one run and allowed three baserunners to his six strikeouts through five innings of work. Assuming he is still in the rotation when play resumes, Lopez will see either the Rangers or Padres in his first start of the second half.



24% Rostered Javier Sanoja , 2B/3B/SS/OF, Miami Marlins24% Rostered

Javier Sanoja might be the hottest player on the hottest team in baseball right now. Yes, I am talking about the Miami Marlins, whose 24-8 record since June 1 is the best in MLB.

Sanoja’s hot streak doesn’t reach back quite that far, but over the last two weeks, he has put on a heck of a show. Since June 23, Sanoja is 17-for-40 (.425) with seven extra base hits (four doubles, two triples, and a home run), 10 runs scored, nine RBI, and two steals.

There is not a lot of pop in Sanoja’s bat, but what he lacks in power, he makes up for in contact. The 23-year-old owns a 94.4% zone contact rate and a ridiculous 81.5% O-Contact%, helping offset an otherwise distressing 39.8% chase rate. In other words, he’s as swing-happy as they come, but not much is getting past him.

Sanoja has an 85th percentile sprint speed, but he has only five stolen bases to show for it thus far. He may tack on another one or two this weekend when the Marlins face the Guardians, who are among the worst in the league at preventing steals.



22% Rostered Josh Bell , 1B, Minnesota Twins22% Rostered

Josh Bell celebrated Independence Day with a pair of home runs while visiting Yankee Stadium. Outside of that performance, Bell’s recent hot streak has been more of a slow burn over the last month and a half. Since his batting average bottomed out at .209 on May 15, Bell began a slow, steady climb to his current .251.

Since June 1, Bell has a .307/.368/.605 triple-slash, eight home runs, 18 runs scored, and 28 RBI. His offensive push brings his season-long RBI total to 60, good for the tenth-most in all of MLB. With appearances in 32 games in that span, Bell has failed to reach base only five times. (three of which were pinch-hit scenarios, with just one plate appearance).

Bell will have the opportunity to tee off against the Angels this weekend in the Twins’ last series before the All-Star break. Minnesota will get a full seven-game week (four against the Guardians, three against the Athletics) when play resumes.



15% Rostered Caleb Kilian , RP, San Francisco Giants15% Rostered

Caleb Kilian had already collected four saves as part of the Giants’ committee approach to closing games by the time manager Tony Vitello named the right-hander the team’s closer on June 12. It took until June 23 for the team to set him up for his fifth, however. Since then, he’s collected three more over the last two weeks, bringing him to eight saves on the year.

Kilian has struggled to keep things clean as of late, giving up runs in three of his last four appearances, including a four-spot in a blown save on June 25. Fortunately, he is showing some signs of improvement. Since being dubbed the Giants’ closer, he has reigned in his walk and hard-hit rates to 5.9% and 21.1%, respectively.

The fact that Kilian is owned in so few leagues despite being the Giants’ outright closer is somewhat surprising to me. Even bad teams win games, and when they do, they are usually close affairs. Lacking the juice at the plate to threaten blowouts, the victories that do come the Giants’ way will more often than not be the type that afford Kilian save opportunities.

Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds



8% Rostered Luis Lara , OF, Milwaukee Brewers8% Rostered

Brewers prospect Luis Lara got the call on July 7 and made his MLB debut that day during the second game of Milwaukee’s doubleheader against the Cardinals. The 21-year-old went 1-for-4 in the game, driving in two with his first MLB hit, and later came around to score a run.

In 78 games with Triple-A Nashville, Lara posted a .321/.432/.470 slash line with 67 runs scored and 24 stolen bases. Lara signed a seven-year, $31 million extension with the Brewers in June. With Sal Frelick doing little of note in right field, Lara is poised to take over the job himself, and the team is financially motivated to let him have it.

Lara doesn’t swing a strong bat, but his disciplined plate approach should limit strikeouts and help his batting average and on-base percentage. A burner on the basepaths, his speed should come into play after the All-Star break when Milwaukee hosts the Rockies, who are in the bottom five in MLB in preventing stolen bases.



1% Rostered Braxton Garrett , SP, Miami Marlins1% Rostered

Yes, Braxton Garrett is currently pitching for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. And yes, in his limited MLB action this year, he stunk to the tune of eight walks and seven earned runs in 4.1 IP over two starts. However, what he is doing down on the farm makes him a good stash candidate for when play resumes after the All-Star break.

Garrett has spent most of the year in Jacksonville, where he boasts a 1.55 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 12 starts (64.0 IP). The southpaw has not allowed a run in his last four starts and has 32 strikeouts to seven walks in his last five.

Even if it is against minor leaguers, Garrett’s recent run is impressive. Given his performance and the state of the Marlins rotation, it would not be surprising to see Garrett back in Miami in the near future. The Marlins are making do with four healthy starters and a bullpen game every week to keep everyone rested. I don’t often suggest stashes in this space, but I believe Garrett is worth grabbing now in case Miami brings him back into the fold and seeing what happens from there.

Braxton Garrett was DEALING. 💪 8 scoreless innings. 8 K's. pic.twitter.com/BSUjviRL4b — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) July 2, 2026

Other Waiver Wire Targets

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