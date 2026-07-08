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6 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Grant Taylor

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Tyler Wells - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 15 of 2026 include Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, and more/

Over the first half, managers have seen many relief pitchers start the season as low-leverage options but climb into high-leverage roles, putting them on the fantasy radar.

In this piece, we will spotlight six relievers whose fantasy value has increased over the past week and determine whether they are worthy waiver-wire targets.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Clayton Beeter closed out a wild win over the Astros on Monday night, entering the game with a 12-11 lead and getting four outs for his seventh save of the year. After Cole Henry allowed four runs in the eighth inning, Beeter came into the game and retired Jose Altuve to end the inning.

He worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Yordan Alvarez along the way to his fourth straight scoreless outing. Beeter leads the team with his seven saves and only needed 12 pitches to get his four outs on Monday. While the Nats' bullpen is still a wild place in general, Beeter does seem to be the top closer option for now. If you need saves, he's a great pickup off the waiver wire, although getting to him with a lead has been a challenge for the Nationals lately, which does limit his opportunities.

-Written by Zach Thompson

 

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Right-handed reliever Tyler Wells got the Baltimore Orioles' first save chance after Ryan Helsley (elbow) returned to the 15-day injured list, and he handled it cleanly. Wells retired the Cincinnati Reds in order on 10 pitches in a 3-0 win Friday, July 3, striking out one for his first save since 2023. Rico Garcia covered the sixth and seventh before Yennier Cano worked the eighth.

The outing puts Wells in the mix, but it does not make him Baltimore's temporary closer. Andrew Kittredge had pitched Tuesday and Wednesday, while RotoBaller ranked Wells behind Kittredge and Garcia before the save. Wells owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings, making him a speculative add in 15-team saves leagues. His 3% Yahoo roster rate makes him easy to find, but managers in shallower formats can wait to see who gets the next chance.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery is pushing into the ninth-inning conversation as the club mixes its late-inning assignments. Montgomery struck out the side in a non-save ninth against Philadelphia on July 2, one inning after Gregory Soto handled the top of the order. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 34 innings, but his 50 strikeouts are the main reason to speculate on him.

No one has taken control of the job. Montgomery still has zero saves, Soto owns 11, and Dennis Santana has two, so fantasy managers are betting on the next opportunity rather than a settled role. FanGraphs lists all three in the closer committee, while RotoBaller recommends Montgomery in 12-team leagues. He is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding for saves speculation, though managers should expect uneven ratios and a committee for now.

-Written by Bruno Mule

 

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox reliever Grant Taylor rebounded Saturday by closing out a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He issued one walk and struck out one in a hitless ninth inning, earning his third save in six opportunities. The assignment was encouraging after Brayan Rocchio hit a walk-off two-run homer against Taylor on Thursday. Manager Will Venable went right back to the 24-year-old with another ninth-inning lead, and Taylor lowered his ERA to 2.96 with a 1.12 WHIP and 65 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings.

Chicago has not handed the job to one pitcher. Seranthony Dominguez still leads the club with 12 saves, while Bryan Hudson and Taylor have three apiece. Taylor's ability to work earlier or cover multiple innings may also limit his chances. Still, RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and the strikeouts help when he is not closing. At 17% rostered on Yahoo, Taylor is worth another look for managers chasing saves.

- Written by Bruno Mule

 

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies reliever Jordan Romano was picked up by the Rockies in May after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels, and since his call-up to the Rockies on July 4, he has immediately been inserted into the reliever mix, as he threw one inning on Saturday and earned the save on Sunday. Both outings were identical, as he allowed one hit, no runs, and struck out two. Romano had four saves (six opportunities) for the Angels earlier this season before he was let go because of poor performance. He had a 10.13 ERA and 2.12 WHIP.

All that to say, Romano has 118 career saves, mostly from when he was the primary closer in Toronto from 2021-2023, and now, at 33-years old, he finds himself pitching in one of the hardest places for pitchers to pitch in a reliever situation that is unclear, and has seen 10 different players log a save on the season. Due to Romano's history as a closer, the Rockies may want to give him the chance, but with his 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, it's unlikely to work out.

He could be a desperate name for saves in the short-term; however, it would have to be in deeper formats.

- Written by Nicho Roessler

 

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Across 29 innings (30 games) so far in 2026, Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock has recorded a 4-1 record with a 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and one save. To this point, Boston has largely utilized Whitlock in a setup role in front of veteran closer Aroldis Chapman. However, Chapman has allowed six earned runs over his last seven appearances (six innings), which could open the door for Whitlock to see more save opportunities.

Boston could also look to move Chapman at the upcoming trade deadline. Even if Whitlock remains limited to his current role, he could carry some value in deeper fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old owns a sterling 24.6% K-BB rate, and his frequent high-leverage usage puts him in position to rack up more wins than the typical reliever. Fantasy managers looking for relief upside on the waiver wire may want to prioritize Whitlock.

- Written by Will Brady

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, Brent Headrick, Jake Bird N/A
Questionable Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Jeff Hoffman, Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Committee Orioles Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia Yennier Cano Ryan Helsley (IL) Grant Wolfram, Anthony Nunez, Felix Bautista (IL) Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) Keider Montero
Volatile White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Hudson, Brandon Eisert, Trevor Richards Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski Matt FestaTim Herrin, Colin Holderman, Franco Aleman N/A
Questionable Royals Alex Lange Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg Daniel Lynch IV, John SchreiberCarlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange
Questionable Twins Yoendrys Gomez Travis Adams, Andrew Morris Taylor Rogers, Eric Orze, Cody Laweryson, Cole Sands (IL) Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray, Cole Winn, Chris Martin, Jakob Junis (IL) Peyton Gray
Volatile Angels Kirby Yates Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL) Kirby Yates
Committee Athletics Elvis AlvaradoHogan Harris Mason Barnett Justin Sterner, Mark Leiter Jr.  Elvis AlvaradoHogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu, Miguel Ullola N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Questionable Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen John King, Calvin FaucherAnthony Bender (IL) Michael Petersen
Solid Mets Devin Williams Luke Weaver Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter Luke Weaver
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Tanner Banks, Tim Mayza, Brad Keller (IL) N/A
Volatile Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta, Gus Varland Brad Lord, PJ Poulin, Richard Lovelady (IL) Clayton Beeter

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Ryan Rolison, Caleb Thielbar Trent Thornton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock BurkePierce Johnson Sam Moll, Caleb Ferguson, Chase Petty, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) Emilio Pagan
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Joel Kuhnel (IL) N/A
Volatile Pirates Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto  Dennis Santana Yohan Ramirez, Carmen Mlodzinski Mason Montgomery
Volatile Cardinals Riley O'Brien JoJo Romero, George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Volatile Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia
Volatile Rockies Jordano Romano, Jimmy Herget Antonio Senzatela, Juan Mejia Victor Vodnik, Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) Jordano Romano, Jimmy Herget
Solid Dodgers Tanner Scott Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein Kyle Hurt, Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Edwin Diaz (IL) Tanner Scott
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley RodriguezJeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Solid Giants Caleb Kilian Erik Miller, Dylan Smith Sam Hentges, Ryan Walker, Keaton Winn (IL) Caleb Kilian

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Rico Garcia. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Rico Garcia:

Clayton Beeter
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Kirby Yates
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Noah Schultz
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Ryan Jeffers
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Francisco Alvarez
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Khalil Watson
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Nolan Arenado
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Jacob Webb
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Elvis Alvarado
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Jonah Heim
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Andrew Kittredge
Clayton Beeter
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Tristan Peters
Clayton Beeter
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Rico Garcia
Clayton Beeter
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Connor Prielipp
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Joe Mack
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Brayan Rocchio
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Clayton Beeter
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Owen Caissie
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Anthony Seigler
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Bryce Eldridge
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Victor Bericoto
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Ezequiel Tovar
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Hogan Harris
Clayton Beeter
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Kade Anderson
Clayton Beeter
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Endy Rodriguez
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Kyle Teel
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Charlie Condon
Clayton Beeter
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Dalton Rushing
Clayton Beeter
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Walker Jenkins
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Garrett Whitlock
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Max Clark
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Javier Sanoja
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Michael Petersen
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jackson Jobe
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Walbert Urena
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Christian Scott
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Kyle Karros
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Curtis Mead
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Cade Cavalli
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Alejandro Kirk
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Garrett Mitchell
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Aaron Ashby
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Mason Montgomery
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Luis Robert Jr.
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Shane Drohan
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Masyn Winn
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Dominic Canzone
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Kody Clemens
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Mauricio Dubon
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Jacob Latz
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Griffin Jax
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Payton Tolle
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Sean Burke
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Clayton Beeter
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Caleb Kilian
Clayton Beeter
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Yoendrys Gomez
Clayton Beeter
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Alex Lange
Tyler Wells
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Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
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Taj Bradley
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Alex Lange
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Tyler Wells
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Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
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Braden Montgomery
Tyler Wells
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Caleb Kilian
Tyler Wells
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Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
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Kerry Carpenter
Tyler Wells
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Chase Meidroth
Tyler Wells
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Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
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Joshua Baez
Tyler Wells
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Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
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Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Kody Clemens
Tyler Wells
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Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Dominic Canzone
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Sean Burke
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Cade Cavalli
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
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Kyle Karros
Tyler Wells
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Tyler Wells
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Christian Scott
Tyler Wells
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A.J. Ewing
Tyler Wells
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Walbert Urena
Tyler Wells
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Samuel Basallo
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
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Payton Tolle
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Connor Prielipp
Tyler Wells
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Kirby Yates
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Jackson Jobe
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
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Henry Bolte
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Masyn Winn
Grant Taylor
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Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Jake Bennett
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Grant Taylor
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Chase DeLauter
Grant Taylor
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Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
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Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
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Alejandro Kirk
Grant Taylor
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Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
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Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Curtis Mead
Grant Taylor
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A.J. Ewing
Grant Taylor
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Walbert Urena
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Logan Henderson
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Griffin Jax
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Noah Schultz
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Andrew Kittredge
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Grant Taylor
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Hogan Harris
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Jackson Jobe
Garrett Whitlock
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Javier Sanoja
Garrett Whitlock
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Dalton Rushing
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Griffin Jax
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Garrett Whitlock
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Tanner Scott
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Garrett Whitlock
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Jackson Jobe
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Aaron Ashby
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Masyn Winn
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Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
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Cade Cavalli
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Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
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Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
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Kody Clemens
Mason Montgomery
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Kyle Karros
Mason Montgomery
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Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
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Jasson Dominguez
Mason Montgomery
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Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Garrett Whitlock
Mason Montgomery
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Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
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Dalton Rushing
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
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Tristan Peters
Mason Montgomery
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Yoendrys Gomez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jonah Heim
Mason Montgomery
vs
Caleb Kilian
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Khalil Watson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kirby Yates
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gage Jump
Mason Montgomery
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Sean Burke
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Noah Schultz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Mason Montgomery
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Mason Montgomery
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Mason Montgomery
vs
Hogan Harris
Mason Montgomery
vs
Michael Petersen
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jacob Webb
vs
Jonah Heim
Jacob Webb
vs
Khalil Watson
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Connor Prielipp
Jacob Webb
vs
Kirby Yates
Jacob Webb
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jacob Webb
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jacob Webb
vs
Owen Caissie
Jacob Webb
vs
Noah Schultz
Jacob Webb
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jacob Webb
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jacob Webb
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Jacob Webb
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jacob Webb
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Webb
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Jacob Webb
vs
Kyle Teel
Jacob Webb
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Jacob Webb
vs
Dalton Rushing
Jacob Webb
vs
Rico Garcia
Jacob Webb
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Jacob Webb
vs
Joe Mack
Jacob Webb
vs
Javier Sanoja
Jacob Webb
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Jacob Webb
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jacob Webb
vs
Anthony Seigler
Jacob Webb
vs
Walbert Urena
Jacob Webb
vs
Victor Bericoto
Jacob Webb
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Hogan Harris
Jacob Webb
vs
Kyle Karros
Jacob Webb
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Jacob Webb
vs
Curtis Mead
Jacob Webb
vs
Charlie Condon
Jacob Webb
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jacob Webb
vs
Walker Jenkins
Jacob Webb
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jacob Webb
vs
Max Clark
Jacob Webb
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jacob Webb
vs
Michael Petersen
Jacob Webb
vs
Aaron Ashby
Jacob Webb
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jacob Webb
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Webb
vs
Masyn Winn
Jacob Webb
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Kody Clemens
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Payton Tolle
Jacob Webb
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Sean Burke
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Alex Lange
Rico Garcia
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Rico Garcia
vs
Joe Mack
Rico Garcia
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Rico Garcia
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Rico Garcia
vs
Nolan Arenado
Rico Garcia
vs
Anthony Seigler
Rico Garcia
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Rico Garcia
vs
Victor Bericoto
Rico Garcia
vs
Noah Schultz
Rico Garcia
vs
Hogan Harris
Rico Garcia
vs
Clayton Beeter
Rico Garcia
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Rico Garcia
vs
Kirby Yates
Rico Garcia
vs
Charlie Condon
Rico Garcia
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Rico Garcia
vs
Walker Jenkins
Rico Garcia
vs
Khalil Watson
Rico Garcia
vs
Max Clark
Rico Garcia
vs
Jacob Webb
Rico Garcia
vs
Michael Petersen
Rico Garcia
vs
Jonah Heim
Rico Garcia
vs
Jackson Jobe
Rico Garcia
vs
Tristan Peters
Rico Garcia
vs
Connor Prielipp
Rico Garcia
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Rico Garcia
vs
Owen Caissie
Rico Garcia
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Rico Garcia
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Rico Garcia
vs
Kade Anderson
Rico Garcia
vs
Kyle Teel
Rico Garcia
vs
Dalton Rushing
Rico Garcia
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Rico Garcia
vs
Javier Sanoja
Rico Garcia
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Rico Garcia
vs
Walbert Urena
Rico Garcia
vs
Christian Scott
Rico Garcia
vs
Kyle Karros
Rico Garcia
vs
Curtis Mead
Rico Garcia
vs
Cade Cavalli
Rico Garcia
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Rico Garcia
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Rico Garcia
vs
Aaron Ashby
Rico Garcia
vs
Mason Montgomery
Rico Garcia
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Rico Garcia
vs
Shane Drohan
Rico Garcia
vs
Masyn Winn
Rico Garcia
vs
Dominic Canzone
Rico Garcia
vs
Nick Gonzales
Rico Garcia
vs
Kody Clemens
Rico Garcia
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Rico Garcia
vs
Jacob Latz
Rico Garcia
vs
Griffin Jax
Rico Garcia
vs
Payton Tolle
Rico Garcia
vs
Emilio Pagan
Rico Garcia
vs
Troy Melton
Rico Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Rico Garcia
vs
Joey Cantillo
Rico Garcia
vs
Sean Burke
Rico Garcia
vs
Tanner Scott
Rico Garcia
vs
Caleb Kilian
Rico Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Rico Garcia
vs
Alex Lange

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

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Xander Schauffele

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Patrick Reed

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Tommy Fleetwood

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Eric Cole

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Ludvig Aberg

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D'Andre Swift

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Khris Middleton Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

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