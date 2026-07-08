July 8, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 15 of 2026 include Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, and more/

Over the first half, managers have seen many relief pitchers start the season as low-leverage options but climb into high-leverage roles, putting them on the fantasy radar.

In this piece, we will spotlight six relievers whose fantasy value has increased over the past week and determine whether they are worthy waiver-wire targets.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Clayton Beeter closed out a wild win over the Astros on Monday night, entering the game with a 12-11 lead and getting four outs for his seventh save of the year. After Cole Henry allowed four runs in the eighth inning, Beeter came into the game and retired Jose Altuve to end the inning.

He worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Yordan Alvarez along the way to his fourth straight scoreless outing. Beeter leads the team with his seven saves and only needed 12 pitches to get his four outs on Monday. While the Nats' bullpen is still a wild place in general, Beeter does seem to be the top closer option for now. If you need saves, he's a great pickup off the waiver wire, although getting to him with a lead has been a challenge for the Nationals lately, which does limit his opportunities.

-Written by Zach Thompson

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Right-handed reliever Tyler Wells got the Baltimore Orioles' first save chance after Ryan Helsley (elbow) returned to the 15-day injured list, and he handled it cleanly. Wells retired the Cincinnati Reds in order on 10 pitches in a 3-0 win Friday, July 3, striking out one for his first save since 2023. Rico Garcia covered the sixth and seventh before Yennier Cano worked the eighth.

The outing puts Wells in the mix, but it does not make him Baltimore's temporary closer. Andrew Kittredge had pitched Tuesday and Wednesday, while RotoBaller ranked Wells behind Kittredge and Garcia before the save. Wells owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings, making him a speculative add in 15-team saves leagues. His 3% Yahoo roster rate makes him easy to find, but managers in shallower formats can wait to see who gets the next chance.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery is pushing into the ninth-inning conversation as the club mixes its late-inning assignments. Montgomery struck out the side in a non-save ninth against Philadelphia on July 2, one inning after Gregory Soto handled the top of the order. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 34 innings, but his 50 strikeouts are the main reason to speculate on him.

No one has taken control of the job. Montgomery still has zero saves, Soto owns 11, and Dennis Santana has two, so fantasy managers are betting on the next opportunity rather than a settled role. FanGraphs lists all three in the closer committee, while RotoBaller recommends Montgomery in 12-team leagues. He is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding for saves speculation, though managers should expect uneven ratios and a committee for now.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox reliever Grant Taylor rebounded Saturday by closing out a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He issued one walk and struck out one in a hitless ninth inning, earning his third save in six opportunities. The assignment was encouraging after Brayan Rocchio hit a walk-off two-run homer against Taylor on Thursday. Manager Will Venable went right back to the 24-year-old with another ninth-inning lead, and Taylor lowered his ERA to 2.96 with a 1.12 WHIP and 65 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings.

Chicago has not handed the job to one pitcher. Seranthony Dominguez still leads the club with 12 saves, while Bryan Hudson and Taylor have three apiece. Taylor's ability to work earlier or cover multiple innings may also limit his chances. Still, RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and the strikeouts help when he is not closing. At 17% rostered on Yahoo, Taylor is worth another look for managers chasing saves.

- Written by Bruno Mule

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies reliever Jordan Romano was picked up by the Rockies in May after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels, and since his call-up to the Rockies on July 4, he has immediately been inserted into the reliever mix, as he threw one inning on Saturday and earned the save on Sunday. Both outings were identical, as he allowed one hit, no runs, and struck out two. Romano had four saves (six opportunities) for the Angels earlier this season before he was let go because of poor performance. He had a 10.13 ERA and 2.12 WHIP.

All that to say, Romano has 118 career saves, mostly from when he was the primary closer in Toronto from 2021-2023, and now, at 33-years old, he finds himself pitching in one of the hardest places for pitchers to pitch in a reliever situation that is unclear, and has seen 10 different players log a save on the season. Due to Romano's history as a closer, the Rockies may want to give him the chance, but with his 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, it's unlikely to work out.

He could be a desperate name for saves in the short-term; however, it would have to be in deeper formats.

- Written by Nicho Roessler

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Across 29 innings (30 games) so far in 2026, Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock has recorded a 4-1 record with a 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and one save. To this point, Boston has largely utilized Whitlock in a setup role in front of veteran closer Aroldis Chapman. However, Chapman has allowed six earned runs over his last seven appearances (six innings), which could open the door for Whitlock to see more save opportunities.

Boston could also look to move Chapman at the upcoming trade deadline. Even if Whitlock remains limited to his current role, he could carry some value in deeper fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old owns a sterling 24.6% K-BB rate, and his frequent high-leverage usage puts him in position to rack up more wins than the typical reliever. Fantasy managers looking for relief upside on the waiver wire may want to prioritize Whitlock.

- Written by Will Brady

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jonah Heim Joe Mack vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Ryan Jeffers Francisco Alvarez vs Jonah Heim Francisco Alvarez vs Alejandro Kirk Francisco Alvarez vs Garrett Whitlock Andrew Kittredge vs Francisco Alvarez Endy Rodriguez vs Taj Bradley Walbert Urena vs Mason Montgomery Kirby Yates vs Jonah Heim Joe Mack vs Ryan Jeffers Francisco Alvarez vs Jonah Heim Francisco Alvarez vs Alejandro Kirk Francisco Alvarez vs Francisco Alvarez Endy Rodriguez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Taj Bradley Walbert Urena vs Payton Tolle AJ Smith-Shawver vs Payton Tolle Jackson Jobe vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Garrett Whitlock Andrew Kittredge vs Mason Montgomery Kirby Yates vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Rico Garcia. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Rico Garcia:

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