Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 15 of 2026 include Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, and more/
Over the first half, managers have seen many relief pitchers start the season as low-leverage options but climb into high-leverage roles, putting them on the fantasy radar.
In this piece, we will spotlight six relievers whose fantasy value has increased over the past week and determine whether they are worthy waiver-wire targets.
So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Clayton Beeter closed out a wild win over the Astros on Monday night, entering the game with a 12-11 lead and getting four outs for his seventh save of the year. After Cole Henry allowed four runs in the eighth inning, Beeter came into the game and retired Jose Altuve to end the inning.
He worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Yordan Alvarez along the way to his fourth straight scoreless outing. Beeter leads the team with his seven saves and only needed 12 pitches to get his four outs on Monday. While the Nats' bullpen is still a wild place in general, Beeter does seem to be the top closer option for now. If you need saves, he's a great pickup off the waiver wire, although getting to him with a lead has been a challenge for the Nationals lately, which does limit his opportunities.
-Written by Zach Thompson
Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles
Right-handed reliever Tyler Wells got the Baltimore Orioles' first save chance after Ryan Helsley (elbow) returned to the 15-day injured list, and he handled it cleanly. Wells retired the Cincinnati Reds in order on 10 pitches in a 3-0 win Friday, July 3, striking out one for his first save since 2023. Rico Garcia covered the sixth and seventh before Yennier Cano worked the eighth.
The outing puts Wells in the mix, but it does not make him Baltimore's temporary closer. Andrew Kittredge had pitched Tuesday and Wednesday, while RotoBaller ranked Wells behind Kittredge and Garcia before the save. Wells owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings, making him a speculative add in 15-team saves leagues. His 3% Yahoo roster rate makes him easy to find, but managers in shallower formats can wait to see who gets the next chance.
-Written by Bruno Mule
Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery is pushing into the ninth-inning conversation as the club mixes its late-inning assignments. Montgomery struck out the side in a non-save ninth against Philadelphia on July 2, one inning after Gregory Soto handled the top of the order. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 34 innings, but his 50 strikeouts are the main reason to speculate on him.
No one has taken control of the job. Montgomery still has zero saves, Soto owns 11, and Dennis Santana has two, so fantasy managers are betting on the next opportunity rather than a settled role. FanGraphs lists all three in the closer committee, while RotoBaller recommends Montgomery in 12-team leagues. He is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding for saves speculation, though managers should expect uneven ratios and a committee for now.
-Written by Bruno Mule
Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reliever Grant Taylor rebounded Saturday by closing out a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He issued one walk and struck out one in a hitless ninth inning, earning his third save in six opportunities. The assignment was encouraging after Brayan Rocchio hit a walk-off two-run homer against Taylor on Thursday. Manager Will Venable went right back to the 24-year-old with another ninth-inning lead, and Taylor lowered his ERA to 2.96 with a 1.12 WHIP and 65 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings.
Chicago has not handed the job to one pitcher. Seranthony Dominguez still leads the club with 12 saves, while Bryan Hudson and Taylor have three apiece. Taylor's ability to work earlier or cover multiple innings may also limit his chances. Still, RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and the strikeouts help when he is not closing. At 17% rostered on Yahoo, Taylor is worth another look for managers chasing saves.
- Written by Bruno Mule
Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies reliever Jordan Romano was picked up by the Rockies in May after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels, and since his call-up to the Rockies on July 4, he has immediately been inserted into the reliever mix, as he threw one inning on Saturday and earned the save on Sunday. Both outings were identical, as he allowed one hit, no runs, and struck out two. Romano had four saves (six opportunities) for the Angels earlier this season before he was let go because of poor performance. He had a 10.13 ERA and 2.12 WHIP.
All that to say, Romano has 118 career saves, mostly from when he was the primary closer in Toronto from 2021-2023, and now, at 33-years old, he finds himself pitching in one of the hardest places for pitchers to pitch in a reliever situation that is unclear, and has seen 10 different players log a save on the season. Due to Romano's history as a closer, the Rockies may want to give him the chance, but with his 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, it's unlikely to work out.
He could be a desperate name for saves in the short-term; however, it would have to be in deeper formats.
- Written by Nicho Roessler
Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox
Across 29 innings (30 games) so far in 2026, Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock has recorded a 4-1 record with a 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and one save. To this point, Boston has largely utilized Whitlock in a setup role in front of veteran closer Aroldis Chapman. However, Chapman has allowed six earned runs over his last seven appearances (six innings), which could open the door for Whitlock to see more save opportunities.
Boston could also look to move Chapman at the upcoming trade deadline. Even if Whitlock remains limited to his current role, he could carry some value in deeper fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old owns a sterling 24.6% K-BB rate, and his frequent high-leverage usage puts him in position to rack up more wins than the typical reliever. Fantasy managers looking for relief upside on the waiver wire may want to prioritize Whitlock.
- Written by Will Brady
Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts
Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, Brent Headrick, Jake Bird
|N/A
|Questionable
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten
|Garrett Whitlock
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Jeff Hoffman, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Committee
|Orioles
|Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia
|Yennier Cano Ryan Helsley (IL)
|Grant Wolfram, Anthony Nunez, Felix Bautista (IL)
|Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan
|Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL)
|Keider Montero
|Volatile
|White Sox
|Grant Taylor
|Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks
|Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Hudson, Brandon Eisert, Trevor Richards
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski
|Matt Festa, Tim Herrin, Colin Holderman, Franco Aleman
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Alex Lange
|Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg
|Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Alex Lange
|Questionable
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Travis Adams, Andrew Morris
|Taylor Rogers, Eric Orze, Cody Laweryson, Cole Sands (IL)
|Yoendrys Gomez
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Tyler Alexander,
|Peyton Gray, Cole Winn, Chris Martin, Jakob Junis (IL)
|Peyton Gray
|Volatile
|Angels
|Kirby Yates
|Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL)
|Kirby Yates
|Committee
|Athletics
|Elvis Alvarado. Hogan Harris
|Mason Barnett
|Justin Sterner, Mark Leiter Jr.
|Elvis Alvarado. Hogan Harris
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu, Miguel Ullola
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Michael Petersen
|John King, Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender (IL)
|Michael Petersen
|Solid
|Mets
|Devin Williams
|Luke Weaver
|Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter
|Luke Weaver
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Tanner Banks, Tim Mayza, Brad Keller (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta, Gus Varland
|Brad Lord, PJ Poulin, Richard Lovelady (IL)
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb
|Ryan Rolison, Caleb Thielbar
|Trent Thornton, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson
|Sam Moll, Caleb Ferguson, Chase Petty, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|Emilio Pagan
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Joel Kuhnel (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto
|Dennis Santana
|Yohan Ramirez, Carmen Mlodzinski
|Mason Montgomery
|Volatile
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|JoJo Romero, George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Volatile
|Diamondbacks
|Paul Sewald
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia
|Taylor Clarke, Kevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia
|Volatile
|Rockies
|Jordano Romano, Jimmy Herget
|Antonio Senzatela, Juan Mejia
|Victor Vodnik, Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jordano Romano, Jimmy Herget
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Tanner Scott
|Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein
|Kyle Hurt, Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Edwin Diaz (IL)
|Tanner Scott
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL)
|Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Giants
|Caleb Kilian
|Erik Miller, Dylan Smith
|Sam Hentges, Ryan Walker, Keaton Winn (IL)
|Caleb Kilian
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Rico Garcia. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Clayton Beeter, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Jordan Romano, Garrett Whitlock, Mason Montgomery, Jacob Webb, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Rico Garcia:
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!