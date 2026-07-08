July 8, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 15 of 2026 including Max Clark, George Lombard, Lazaro Montes, Hector Rodriguez, and more.

With the first half nearing the end, managers looking for a potential second-half lottery ticket should consider stashing a high-impact prospect.

In this piece, we will look at nine emerging prospects and determine which are "stash-worthy" ahead of the looming All-Star break.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has shown off his impressive skillset over the past few weeks at Triple-A Toledo, hitting .316 with four doubles, two home runs, seven steals, and a 9:8 BB:K over his last 18 games for the Mud Hens. The surge has pushed his season-long slash line to .265/.350/.392 with six home runs and 19 steals, while drawing nearly as many walks (38) as strikeouts (51).

The Tigers' top-ranked prospect has shown a keen eye and strong ability to make contact, with chase, whiff, and zone-contact rates all coming in at 85th percentile or better. He may grow into more power, but with a max exit velocity this season of 111.3 (83rd percentile), there is plenty of pop in his bat. The former third-overall draft pick looks ready for a test in the majors, but the organization has made it clear that they're in no rush to bring him up.

Still, with a potential debut by August, the left-handed slugger remains one of the top bats to stash for his ability to be a multi-category contributor for fantasy.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

New York Yankees top-ranked prospect George Lombard Jr. (finger) has been on the 7-day injured list (Triple-A) for nearly a month but has maintained his value for those in deeper leagues. Prior to hitting the injured list, the team's top infield prospect was taking a massive step forward at the top club in the system. Over his last 15 games (May 31 - June 16), Lombard carried an elite .321/.431/.642 line with eight doubles, three home runs, and two stolen bases.

Prior to this elite stretch, the former 26th overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft carried a much lower .184/.356/.252 line with just one round-tripper. Lombard opened the 2026 season in Double-A but quickly moved up to Triple-A. He remains a must-watch prospect as he may not need much longer at Triple-A following his return to earn a spot in the Bronx. His five-category upside makes him a worthy target in 12+ team leagues ahead of the All-Star break.

-Written by Andy Smith

Lazaro Montes, OF, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are promoting top-ranked hitting prospect Lazaro Montes to Triple-A. Montes is viewed as the overall No. 27-ranked prospect in the sport on MLB.com hand has been among the elite class of power hitters in the minor leagues this season. Through 79 games with Tacoma, the 21-year-old has posted a .234/.369/.550 line with a dominant .990 OPS.

Over this stretch, Montes has gone deep 25 times, tacked on 11 doubles, and chipped in five stolen bases. However, his recent surge likely prompted his promotion. Over his last 22 games, Montes has showcased his elite raw power, posting a dominant .958 OPS and seven home runs. Managers should pay close attention to his status at Triple-A, as a hot start could open the door for a late-season debut.

- Written by Andy Smith

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez is mashing at Triple-A Louisville this season, and fantasy managers should start to take notice. The 22-year-old outfielder has 19 homers and 53 RBI while hitting .285. Rodriguez, the No. 5 prospect for the Reds, has a shot to make the big league club with current Reds outfielders Dane Myers and Blake Dunn on the 10-day IL.

Now would seem to be prime time for Rodriguez to make an impact on the big-league club. He has demonstrated the power numbers at Triple-A while hitting for a good average and appears ready for the majors. Fantasy managers should take notice and add the power-hitting left-handed bat prior to his call-up. He could be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues down the stretch run, making him a worthy stash target in 12+ team, five-outfielder formats.

Does that count as an outfield assist pic.twitter.com/kpmETRq5S3 — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) June 19, 2026

- Written by Brian Buckey

Jack Wenninger, SP, New York Mets

New York Mets right-handed pitching prospect Jack Wenninger is coming off the best outing of the season and is putting himself back on the stash radar for those in deeper leagues. On July 4, the right-hander tossed seven one-hit innings against Triple-A Worcester while allowing no runs and three walks. He struck out five hitters. Prior to this dominant effort, Wenninger endured a rough stretch at Syracuse, posting a 6.49 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP over his last 34 2/3 innings.

However, before this skid, Wenninger looked just as comfortable as he did at the start of July, logging 33 1/3 innings to the tune of a 1.08 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. With the Mets falling out of the postseason race and trending towards selling at the deadline, their No. 4-ranked prospect should earn an extended look at the majors. Those in deeper 15-team leagues should consider monitoring Wenninger to see if he can maintain this recent production.

- Written by Andy Smith

Hagen Smith, SP, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox top pitching prospect Hagen Smith is currently on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte due to a left shoulder impingement. However, before suffering this injury, the young southpaw appeared to be on the verge of earning the call to the big leagues and was viewed as a high-end pitching prospect to stash.

Before allowing a season-worst seven runs on June 13, the left-hander logged 19 innings (four starts) with a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a 32:7 K:BB. This impressive stretch put him high on the stash radar as the southpaw posted a 4.45 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP over the first 33 2/3 innings of the Triple-A regular season. While his injury has delayed his MLB debut, managers should continue to monitor his status, as he could push for a promotion to the South Side in late July if he returns to the mound in the near future.

- Written by Andy Smith

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen continues to impress at the Triple-A level this season, and his latest demonstration is a two-homer game for Albuquerque on July 5. Veen is about as solid as it comes as a minor league hitter for the Rockies. The 24-year-old is hitting .323 with 16 homers and 58 RBI in Albuquerque this season, along with 14 stolen bases.

The five-tool product is worth a speculative roster spot on most fantasy rosters, as he could enjoy a great deal of success if promoted to the Rockies and able to play his home games at Coors Field. Veen is the No. 13 prospect on the Rockies' top prospects list, but he is putting up some of the best numbers in the system at the moment. Stashing him now might be the right move for managers to make in preparation for his call-up, as he could provide immense upside once he returns to the majors.

Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg, and Mickey Moniak are performing well in the outfield now for Colorado, but the prospects of Veen are nonetheless very enticing for the big league club.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Jett Williams, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infield/outfield prospect Jett Williams collected three hits in his latest contest, extending his current hit streak at Triple-A Nashville to nine games, during which time he's gone 13-for-34 (.382) with six steals and a 6:6 BB:K. The Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect is hitting just .236 on the year, but this recent success and improved strikeout rate over the last nine games could give the team the confidence it needs to give the former first-rounder his first taste of the majors soon.

The 22-year-old has nine home runs thus far, along with 21 steals through 79 games, so there are some appealing fantasy attributes here, as he's also coming off a 17-homer, 34-steal campaign in 2025. Adding to his fantasy appeal is the fact that he is eligible at 2B, SS, and OF in Yahoo! leagues. For now, though, he's really only worth stashing in the deepest of leagues.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Karson Milbrandt has pitched well in the minors this season between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. His numbers were dominant at Pensacola, with a 4-1 record, a 1.34 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. His strikeout rate was also excellent at Double-A, with 70 strikeouts over 47 innings.

His numbers have come back to earth a bit at Triple-A after his promotion, with a 4.15 ERA and 1.66 WHIP at Jacksonville. The dip in numbers is a bit concerning but is to be expected to some extent after just five Triple-A starts. Milbrandt, the No. 4 overall prospect for the Marlins, might have a path to the majors with Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk currently on the 15-day IL. Should Milbrandt get a look to fill Junk's spot in the near future, he could prove to be a worthwhile pickup for fantasy managers in most leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Jonah Heim Joe Mack vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Ryan Jeffers Francisco Alvarez vs Jonah Heim Francisco Alvarez vs Alejandro Kirk Francisco Alvarez vs Garrett Whitlock Andrew Kittredge vs Francisco Alvarez Endy Rodriguez vs Taj Bradley Walbert Urena vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Jonah Heim Joe Mack vs Ryan Jeffers Francisco Alvarez vs Jonah Heim Francisco Alvarez vs Alejandro Kirk Francisco Alvarez vs Francisco Alvarez Endy Rodriguez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Taj Bradley Walbert Urena vs Payton Tolle AJ Smith-Shawver vs Payton Tolle Jackson Jobe vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Garrett Whitlock Andrew Kittredge vs Mason Montgomery Kirby Yates vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, George Lombard, Lazaro Montes, Hector Rodriguez, Jack Wenninger, Hagen Smith, Jett Williams, Zac Veen, Karson Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Luis Lara, Kade Anderson, Bryce Eldridge, River Ryan, Kaelen Culpepper. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, George Lombard, Lazaro Montes, Hector Rodriguez, Jack Wenninger, Hagen Smith, Jett Williams, Zac Veen, Karson Milbrandt, Joshua Baez, Luis Lara, Kade Anderson, Bryce Eldridge, River Ryan, Kaelen Culpepper:

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