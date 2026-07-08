MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand In Early July? (2026)

July 8, 2026

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We're just a week away from the All-Star Game and its festivities. Some may be looking forward to the excitement of the game itself, while others will be stoked to see if removing the timed aspect of the Home Run Derby makes it feel more nostalgic.

Meanwhile, some teams are going to be very thankful that the All-Star break is here so that their favorite team can get a literal break from losing (looking at you, Yankees fans). Regardless of how you view it, this is a time of celebration in the major leagues.

So in this week's rankings, let's highlight each team's All-Stars and their contributions this season. Read on and find out who they are and where your favorite team ranks this week.

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Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Monday, July 6.

No. 30 - Kansas City Royals

All-Stars: Bobby Witt Jr., Michael Wacha

The Royals will send two representatives to the All-Star Game. Witt being there shouldn't be a surprise at all as the shortstop is putting up yet another MVP-caliber type of season, hitting for a 125 wRC+ while ranking in the 100th percentile in Outs Above Average.

Meanwhile, Wacha is continuing his excellent career with a 3.45 ERA in 18 starts, the best of Kansas City's starters. They're both excelling in an otherwise underwhelming season for the Royals.

No. 29 - Colorado Rockies

All-Star: Hunter Goodman

Goodman makes his second straight All-Star Game for Colorado, but this time he's got a bit more pop. He's now at 27 homers on the season, easily on pace to surpass his career high of 31 homers he posted last season.

More impressively, he's a much more dominant hitter on the road. His 163 wRC+ on the road greatly surpasses his 74 wRC+ at Coors Field. That's a reversal for what we expect out of Rockies hitters, but Goodman is showing that Rockies players can be dominant outside of Coors.

No. 28 - New York Mets

All-Star: Juan Soto

In an otherwise pitiful year in Queens, Soto continues to have a phenomenal career as he makes his fifth All-Star Game and his first as a Met. His 163 wRC+ easily leads the Mets' roster. He's also seeing his strikeout rate drop to 12.8%, the lowest mark in his career.

The Mets have a bevy of problems that they need to get fixed. Soto's production at the plate, however, is not one of them.

No. 27 - Los Angeles Angels

All-Star: Mike Trout

The future Hall of Famer has started to look like himself again this season, hitting for a 140 wRC+ and making his 12th All-Star Game. His return to form was great to see for Angels and MLB fans alike, as baseball is better when Mike Trout is better.

But injuries continue to be an issue for the 34-year-old. He's been battling a hamstring strain that's held him out of action the past couple of weeks, but he should return before the All-Star Game and be able to make an impact from there.

No. 26 - San Francisco Giants

All-Stars: Luis Arraez, Logan Webb

In a baseball world that's so based on the three true outcomes, both Arraez and Webb are finding ways to succeed in an old-school way. Arraez has been hitting the ball exceptionally well, posting a .330 batting average that's adding up to a 127 wRC+.

As for Webb, he's actually having a bit of a down season compared to his norms. His 3.66 ERA is his highest mark since the 2020 season. At the same time, if a 3.66 ERA is a bad thing, then it's obvious you're doing a lot of things right still.

No. 25 - Detroit Tigers

All-Stars: Dillon Dingler, Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene

Detroit sends three representatives to Philadelphia this season. McGonigle may be the most impressive of the trio, leading the team with 4.0 fWAR on the season. The rookie is currently the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, and it's easy to see why.

Dingler is making his first All-Star Game this year, posting a 134 wRC+ (as are both McGonigle and Greene as well). He's looking like a solid backstop for Detroit as Greene makes his third All-Star appearance in the last four seasons. The Tigers are struggling, but these three are solid representatives for them to send.

Dillon Dingler clubs his 7th home run of June 💪 pic.twitter.com/SVKDI62GWD — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

No. 24 - Cincinnati Reds

All-Stars: Sal Stewart, Chase Burns

While Cincinnati's season has taken a bit of a rough turn, they've at least got some really fun young talent on their roster. Burns and Stewart are excellent examples of that, and both will head to their first All-Star Game this season.

Stewart currently has the second-best odds to be NL Rookie of the Year, posting a 114 wRC+ on the season while leading the Reds with 17 HRs. Burns showed a lot of potential last season, and this year he's showing it was real, posting a really solid 2.40 ERA over 17 starts. Both should represent Cincinnati well in Philadelphia.

No. 23 - Boston Red Sox

All-Stars: Ranger Suarez, Aroldis Chapman

Boston fans certainly have a grip this year with the exclusion of Willson Contreras from the AL's roster, but they're still sending out two really good pitchers to represent them. Suarez, who was acquired over the offseason, comes in with a 2.94 ERA. He's improved his ERA each of the last three seasons and will make his second All-Star Game.

Chapman, on the other hand, is no stranger to All-Star Games. This will mark his ninth All-Star Game appearance and his second straight with Boston. His 2.10 ERA is the second-lowest mark he's posted over his last ten seasons, only surpassed by last season's 1.17 ERA. When the AL needs to hold a lead, Boston's pitchers will be there.

No. 22 - Baltimore Orioles

All-Star: Adley Rutschman

Rutschman will be making his third All-Star Game appearance as an Oriole, doing it after battling some injury issues early on this season. His 2.1 fWAR is tied for the most on Baltimore with two others, but he's done that over just 59 games. Had he been healthy, that number certainly would be at 3.0 or higher.

Defensively, it's hard to find a catcher better than him. He's in the 97th percentile in both framing and caught stealing above average. That helps to make him a very well-rounded player and an excellent choice to represent Baltimore in Philly.

No. 21 - Toronto Blue Jays

All-Stars: Ernie Clement, Dylan Cease, Louis Varland, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.*

If not for some back injuries to Guerrero, then Toronto would be sending four representatives to Philadelphia. But the three they're sending are all very productive and should provide excitement in Philadelphia.

Cease is looking excellent in his first year as a Blue Jay, posting a 2.79 ERA as he fights to potentially win the AL Cy Young award. Varland has been a dominant reliever, posting a 0.96 ERA. Clement is a bit of a surprise, but his 9.9% strikeout rate makes him one of the toughest players for pitchers to get out in the league. All three should make Toronto proud at this year's All-Star Game.

No. 20 - Athletics

All-Stars: Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz

While Blue Jays fans may be sad that Vladdy Jr won't be in the All-Star Game, it does benefit A's fans, as that opened the door for Kurtz. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year is continuing to produce at a high level with a 158 wRC+ and 20 homers to go with it.

Alongside him will be his teammate Langeliers. The A's catcher has slowed down since his hot start but is still swinging a strong stick, posting a 120 wRC+ to go along with 20 homers. The A's will be bringing their power to Philadelphia.

No. 19 - Minnesota Twins

All-Stars: Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan

There shouldn't have been any doubt this year about who Minnesota would be sending to the All-Star Game. Both Buxton and Ryan have been having phenomenal seasons for the Twins and are major reasons they're in the AL Wild Card race.

Buxton is top ten in homers while Ryan is just outside the top ten in K/9 with a 10.45 mark. The success of both is helping to keep Ryan's name out of trade talks, at least while Minnesota competes for the wild card.

Joe Ryan, Wicked 84mph Slider. 🤢 9th K pic.twitter.com/goguNmEeOZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 5, 2026

No. 18 - Arizona Diamondbacks

All-Stars: Corbin Carroll, Eduardo Rodriguez

It's been a bit of a streaky season for Arizona, but these two players have been providing solid consistency every time they step on the field. Carroll is continuing to show he's lethal with both the bat and the glove, hitting for a 133 wRC+ while ranking in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average.

Rodriguez has been incredibly solid on the mound, throwing to a 2.21 ERA in 17 starts. It's the lowest ERA he's had in his entire career, and an All-Star appearance alongside Carroll is a worthy reward for it.

No. 17 - San Diego Padres

All-Star: Mason Miller

Ignore the recent downfall of the Padres and instead focus on Miller's brilliance out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old currently has a 1.01 ERA, the third-lowest mark of any qualified reliever in the majors.

Where he really stands out, though, is his strikeout rate. His 16.65 K/9 translates to an absurd 48.5% strikeout rate. That's almost 10% better than the next closest reliever, making his selection to this year's All-Star Game more than worthy.

No. 16 - Houston Astros

All-Star: Yordan Alvarez

It may be a bit strange to see just one name represented by Houston this year, but if one name was going to go, then it was certainly going to be Alvarez. He's having an MVP-caliber season with a 192 wRC+, the highest mark of any qualified hitter.

YORDAN ALVAREZ'S SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT COMES IN WALK-OFF FASHION! pic.twitter.com/gL3VAG9zHY — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

The return to this level of production, after hand and ankle injuries cut short his 2025 season, is more than welcome by the Astros. They're fighting for both an AL wild card spot and the AL West and will need Alvarez's production in order to reach those goals.

No. 15 - Pittsburgh Pirates

All-Star: Paul Skenes

You certainly expected to see his name here when you thought of Pittsburgh's potential All-Star representatives. Skenes is one of MLB's biggest names and has one of the sickest arsenals in the league, as evidenced by his 30.1% strikeout rate.

But we have to wonder what kind of shape he's going to be in for the All-Star Game. The Pirates have lost nine straight games with him on the hill as he's thrown to a very un-Skenes-like 5.36 ERA in those games. Maybe he can use this opportunity to recalibrate as the Pirates fight for their first playoff appearance since 2015.

No. 14 - Washington Nationals

All-Stars: CJ Abrams, James Wood

It shouldn't be a surprise to see either of these two lefties representing the Nationals in Philly. Both Abrams and Wood are first or second in nearly every major category for Washington.

But it's Abrams getting the start at shortstop while Wood will be coming off the bench. That might be a bit surprising, but with a crowded NL outfield (and fewer roadblocks in the way at shortstop), it's Abrams that will be front and center. All will be very well-deserved as the upstart Nationals send two solid representatives to Philadelphia.

No. 13 - Seattle Mariners

All-Star: Randy Arozarena

On a roster that's loaded with pitching, it may be a surprise to see Arozarena's name here as Seattle's lone representative, especially with guys like Julio Rodriguez on the roster. But that would be discounting Arozarena's first half, which has been very productive.

He's hitting for a 142 wRC+ for Seattle, which would be the highest mark he's posted in his career outside of the shortened 2020 season. While the Mariners' offense is struggling, Arozarena is providing consistency and will head to his third All-Star Game.

No. 12 - Texas Rangers

All-Star: Jacob Latz

It can be tough making it as a reliever in the majors, but Latz has been excelling as of late. This season specifically, he's taken a huge leap, posting a 1.71 ERA with 18 saves. He's one of the AL's best closers and is helping the Rangers stay strong on the mound.

The ERA is obviously impressive, but he's also clocking in with a 0.619 WHIP. It's easy to have a superb ERA when you're not letting anybody on at any point in the game. Rangers fans will know that when Latz takes the mound in Philadelphia that no one from the NL will be getting on base.

No. 11 - Miami Marlins

All-Stars: Otto Lopez, Max Meyer

A lot of people may be overlooking the Marlins, who have now snuck into a tie for the final wild card spot with the Cardinals. So an introduction to Lopez and Meyer is certainly in order for many fans who are unaware of how solid each has been for the Marlins this season.

Lopez has emerged as a very reliable contact bat for Miami, posting a .341 batting average while also showing speed on the basepaths with 17 stolen bases. Meyer has taken a very large leap this season as well, posting a 2.53 ERA, leading the Marlins' pitching staff. Miami's making a run, and these two are a huge reason why the wild card is a real possibility this season.

No. 10 - Cleveland Guardians

All-Stars: Travis Bazzana, Parker Messick, Cade Smith

It's all about youth representation for Cleveland this year. Bazzana and Messick are providing a real kick as rookies. Bazzana has a 113 wRC+ and provided a real spark after getting called up in late April. Messick has been dominating on the mound, posting a 2.80 ERA after flirting with a no-hitter in mid-April.

Smith, on the other hand, is continuing to be a dominant presence out of Cleveland's bullpen. His 2.97 ERA and 36 holds keep the Guardians in the lead more often than not and is helping them compete for the AL Central title.

No. 9 - Chicago White Sox

All-Star: Miguel Vargas

This selection has been a long time coming for Vargas. When he was traded to Chicago in 2024, he was in the midst of his best season as a Dodger. The adjustment to being a member of the White Sox took some time, but now that it's happened, he's become a very important piece of Chicago's upstart offense.

MIGUEL VARGAS HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER! pic.twitter.com/D5oBGsKmHg — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

His 136 wRC+ is the best of Chicago's everyday starters, outside of Munetaka Murakami. He's providing power via the long ball too, hitting the second-most homers on the team with 20 on the year. He's going to be a very solid representative for Chicago's young, fun lineup.

No. 8 - St. Louis Cardinals

All-Star: Jordan Walker

Speaking of things that have been a long time coming, Walker's breakout this season has been a huge reason that the Cardinals are fighting for an NL wild card spot. His 139 wRC+ and 19 homers lead the Cardinals.

St. Louis fans are stoked to see Walker headed to Philly, but they understandably are having a gripe with JJ Wetherholt's exclusion. If Walker's showing them anything, though, he'll have a really good shot next season.

No. 7 - Chicago Cubs

All-Star: Pete Crow-Armstrong

It was a slow start for PCA, but man, has he absolutely turned it on. He's crushing for a 150 wRC+ and leads NL position players in fWAR. This will mark his second straight All-Star appearance as he continues the excellent start to his career.

The Cubs have had quite a few ups and downs this season, but PCA has provided consistency after a slow start. He'll push the Cubs' offense when they need it, and Chicago's grateful for that.

No. 6 - New York Yankees

All-Stars: Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Cam Schlittler

The Yankees will send four representatives to Philly, though you're likely to only see three of them play. That's because Judge is still dealing with his rib injury. But there's plenty of other talent they'll be showcasing.

Rice is having a major breakout this season, blasting 24 homers in the first half of the season. Bellinger is continuing to be very productive with his bat, hitting for a 120 wRC+. Meanwhile, Schlittler is pitching to a 2.08 ERA while leading the AL in the Cy Young race.

The Yankees as a team are slipping, but they'll have plenty of talent on display in Philadelphia.

No. 5 - Philadelphia Phillies

All-Stars: Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Cristopher Sanchez, Jhoan Duran

The hometown team will be very well represented. Marsh is having a career year with a 131 wRC+ and will be one of the NL's starters. Otherwise, you know very well already about Harper and Schwarber's bats. The two have combined for 50 homers on the season already.

As far as pitching, Sanchez is having an absolutely fantastic season. He made headlines with a scoreless June. As impressive as he's been, Duran has been just as good, if not better. His 1.52 ERA and 21 saves make him an incredible threat out of the bullpen as the Phillies fight their way towards the top of the NL East.

No. 4 - Atlanta Braves

All-Stars: Drake Baldwin, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Raisel Iglesias

It was a great start to the season in Atlanta, especially offensively. That's evidenced here by the trio of bats they'll be sending to Philadelphia. Baldwin, Albies and Olson have combined for 50 of Atlanta's 113 homers on the season, making them an incredibly formidable trio.

Sale is continuing to be a ridiculously solid starter regardless of age. His 2.27 ERA is his best mark since the 2018 season, which is ridiculous when you consider this is his third straight season with a sub-3.00 ERA. Meanwhile, Iglesias is one of the NL's best closers, posting a 1.53 ERA with 17 saves.

Atlanta will be very well represented at this year's All-Star Game.

No. 3 - Tampa Bay Rays

All-Stars: Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, Bryan Baker

The Rays are really turning things around right now, and these three players are a major reason why. Caminero specifically has been crushing everything in sight. He's hit a homer in nine of his last 12 games, an absolutely blistering number. Diaz has also been at the top of his game, hitting for a 152 wRC+.

Baker is the name you may not know much about, but he's been one of the AL's best closers. He's notched 23 saves to go along with a 1.83 ERA. He, Diaz and Caminero are huge reasons why the Rays are leading the AL East. They should do damage in Philly during the All-Star Game.

No. 2- Milwaukee Brewers

All-Stars: William Contreras, Jacob Misiorowski

As one of the league's best teams, you'd assume they'd be a bit more represented here. But Milwaukee plays solid team ball instead of being dominated by a few big names. Misiorowski steals the headlines as a big name, though, and an even bigger arm. His 1.47 ERA is the best ERA of any qualified starter, while his 13.50 K/9 is the second best in the majors.

THAT SAYS 105 MPH 🔥🔥 WOW, Jacob Misiorowski! pic.twitter.com/wXuz0W2YbU — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Contreras provides a really solid presence behind the plate. His 115 wRC+ is solid, but his best trait is catching base stealers. He's in the 100th percentile in Caught Stealing Above Average. No one's stealing bases on him, and he and Misiorowski will be really tough to do damage on in a couple of Tuesdays.

No. 1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

All-Stars: Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Andy Pages, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

It should be no surprise to see the league's best team being very well represented in Philadelphia this season. Ohtani, Freeman, and Yamamoto are the easy ones to understand. They're dominating presences, and you already know their resumes pretty well.

Muncy will be playing in his third All-Star Game, hitting for a 138 wRC+ and 17 homers. But it's Pages that's the head turner here. He came storming out of the gates. And while he's cooled off, a 119 wRC+ is still a very respectable number.

Our top team in our rankings will be looking to dominate the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

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