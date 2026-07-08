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Top 101 Starting Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Week 15 (2026)

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Tarik Skubal - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Lineup Picks

Nick Mariano's updated fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings for Week 15 (2026). Baller Ranks is a weekly rankings list for the top-101 starting pitchers.

In This Article hide
Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 15
Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 15
Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 15
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Welcome back to our weekly starting pitcher rankings for Week 15. Every week of the fantasy baseball season, we rank the top 101 starting pitchers. This FSWA-award-winning Best Baseball Series is updated weekly with the "Top 101 Starting Pitchers" from Nick Mariano. His Weekly Starting Pitcher Baller Ranks look to assist you to the top spot as well.

With the All-Star break right around the corner, these rankings give fantasy managers an inside look at where the top starting pitchers are in Nick Mariano's rest-of-season rankings. Joey Pollizze will provide analysis of the biggest risers and fallers in Nick's rankings, and Eric Cross' top pitching prospects to stash can also be found at the bottom of this article.

Let's take a look at the biggest risers on this week's starting pitcher rankings. Please note that these ranks are compiled before Tuesday's games.

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Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 15

-Tarik Skubal is back! After struggling in his first few starts post-elbow surgery, Skubal has returned to dominance on the mound. The Tigers left-hander allowed just one earned run with nine strikeouts against the Yankees on June 30 and threw five innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts against the Athletics on Tuesday. He now moves up to the No. 6 spot.

-Shohei Ohtani hasn't posted as strong numbers on the mound recently. He has a 4.38 ERA over his last four starts and has allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts. While Ohtani still owns an elite 1.79 ERA and a 27.9% strikeout rate, his five-spot drop in Nick's rankings is a combination of his recent numbers and a recent bicep injury that could linger.

-Hunter Greene made his season debut this past weekend after missing the start of the season due to right elbow surgery. Greene definitely looked a bit rusty in that outing, as he allowed eight runs with four walks across 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Orioles. The hard-throwing right-hander moves down nine spots this week, but is still a top-25 pitcher for the rest of the season.

-Hunter Brown hasn't been particularly sharp on the mound since returning from the injured list in mid-June. He has a 4.82 ERA, 12.9% walk rate, and a 21.2% strikeout rate over his last four starts. In his most recent start against the Rays, Brown allowed a season-high seven runs (six earned) across four innings. How he has looked post-shoulder injury has him as a faller.

-Eury Perez is on another level right now. He has allowed just two earned runs over his last 17 innings pitched since coming off the injured list and just put together the best start of his career last week. Perez had a perfect game going against the Athletics on Sunday before manager Clayton McCullough decided to go to the bullpen. The Marlins right-hander is now a top-40 pitcher for the remainder of the year.

-Foster Griffin is emerging as a consistent fantasy pitcher. He has allowed one run or fewer in six consecutive starts and has thrown a quality start in four of his last five outings. His strikeout numbers are also trending up, as the Nationals southpaw has struck out nine batters in two of his last three starts. He has another big jump in Nick's rankings for Week 15.

-Logan Henderson makes his way back onto this list. The up-and-coming pitcher will return from the injured list on Thursday and make his first start since late May. Henderson had a 2.74 ERA and a 33.3% strikeout rate in five starts this year before landing on the IL due to a back issue. He checks in at the No. 34 spot on this set of rest-of-season rankings.

-Sean Burke is one of the biggest risers this week. He jumps up 14 spots from No. 67 overall to No. 53 overall and continues to pitch lights out on the mound. Burke has a 1.80 ERA and a 33.7% strikeout rate over his last four starts. In his most recent outing, the White Sox right-hander threw six innings of one-run ball with a career-high 11 strikeouts.

-Framber Valdez has looked like a completely different pitcher on the mound this season, especially as of late. He has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five starts and just gave up five earned runs across five innings against the Texas Rangers his last time out. With a below-average whiff rate (20.1%) and strikeout rate (17.6%), Valdez doesn't project well.

-Jake Bennett continues to trend up. He has a 3.10 ERA and a 0.984 WHIP in his first seven career starts. His expected ERA (2.83) sits in the 92nd percentile, and both his chase rate (40.4%) and walk rate (4.5%) rank in the top 2% of the league. After throwing 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts against the Angels last week, he's definitely a top-60 fantasy pitcher moving forward.

-Roki Sasaki is the biggest faller on Nick's rankings for this week. While it looked like Sasaki was turning a corner in late May/early June, he has reverted back to being that unstartable fantasy option. The Dodgers right-hander has a 10.06 ERA with an 18.3% strikeout rate over his last three starts. He drops a whopping 30 spots in Week 15 and is close to dropping outside the top-101.

 

Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 15

Rank Tier Player (+/-) $ PV Trend
1 1 Jacob Misiorowski 0 $45.5 45.5 0.0 ▬
2 1 Cam Schlittler 3 $44.0 42.0 2.0 ▲
3 1 Chris Sale 1 $44.0 43.0 1.0 ▲
4 2 Paul Skenes -2 $42.0 45.5 -3.5 ▼
5 2 Cristopher Sanchez -2 $42.0 44.0 -2.0 ▼
6 2 Tarik Skubal 6 $41.0 36.0 5.0 ▲
7 2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 0 $41.0 41.0 0.0 ▬
8 2 Zack Wheeler 0 $40.0 40.0 0.0 ▬
9 2 Joe Ryan 1 $40.0 40.0 0.0 ▬
10 2 Chase Burns -1 $40.0 40.0 0.0 ▬
11 3 Shohei Ohtani -5 $38.0 41.0 -3.0 ▼
12 3 Jacob deGrom -1 $38.0 38.0 0.0 ▬
13 3 Logan Gilbert 1 $36.0 33.0 3.0 ▲
14 3 Bryce Miller 3 $35.0 28.0 7.0 ▲
15 3 Drew Rasmussen -2 $34.0 34.0 0.0 ▬
16 4 Kyle Harrison 0 $30.0 30.0 0.0 ▬
17 4 Max Meyer 1 $28.0 27.0 1.0 ▲
18 4 Logan Webb 1 $27.0 27.0 0.0 ▬
19 4 Bryan Woo 2 $27.0 27.0 0.0 ▬
20 4 Dylan Cease 2 $27.0 26.5 0.5 ▲
21 4 Nathan Eovaldi 2 $27.0 26.0 1.0 ▲
22 4 Braxton Ashcraft 2 $26.5 25.0 1.5 ▲
23 4 Jesus Luzardo 2 $26.0 25.0 1.0 ▲
24 5 Hunter Greene -9 $25.0 30.0 -5.0 ▼
25 5 Nolan McLean 2 $25.0 24.0 1.0 ▲
26 5 Parker Messick 2 $25.0 24.0 1.0 ▲
27 5 Payton Tolle 6 $24.0 19.5 4.5 ▲
28 5 George Kirby 7 $24.0 18.0 6.0 ▲
29 5 Sonny Gray 7 $23.5 18.0 5.5 ▲
30 5 Kevin Gausman 2 $23.0 21.0 2.0 ▲
31 6 Hunter Brown -11 $22.5 27.0 -4.5 ▼
32 6 Gerrit Cole -2 $22.0 23.0 -1.0 ▼
33 6 Gavin Williams -2 $22.0 22.5 -0.5 ▼
34 6 Logan Henderson N/A $21.0 N/A N/A
35 6 Shota Imanaga 3 $16.0 15.5 0.5 ▲
36 6 Griffin Jax 7 $16.0 13.0 3.0 ▲
37 6 Eury Perez 9 $16.0 11.0 5.0 ▲
38 6 Foster Griffin 9 $16.0 10.5 5.5 ▲
39 6 Kyle Bradish 1 $16.0 16.5 -0.5 ▼
40 7 Robbie Ray -3 $15.0 15.5 -0.5 ▼
41 7 Sandy Alcantara 4 $15.0 12.0 3.0 ▲
42 7 Shane McClanahan 8 $15.0 10.5 4.5 ▲
43 7 Nick Lodolo 8 $14.0 10.5 3.5 ▲
44 7 Trevor Rogers 9 $14.0 10.5 3.5 ▲
45 7 Troy Melton 9 $13.0 10.0 3.0 ▲
46 7 Casey Mize 6 $12.0 10.5 1.5 ▲
47 7 Justin Wrobleski 10 $12.0 8.0 4.0 ▲
48 8 Gage Jump -9 $11.0 15.5 -4.5 ▼
49 8 Landen Roupp 0 $11.0 15.0 -4.0 ▼
50 8 Reid Detmers -8 $11.0 15.0 -4.0 ▼
51 8 Ryan Weathers -7 $11.0 13.0 -2.0 ▼
52 8 MacKenzie Gore -4 $10.5 13.0 -2.5 ▼
53 8 Sean Burke 14 $10.5 6.5 4.0 ▲
54 8 Michael King 2 $9.5 9.0 0.5 ▲
55 8 Joey Cantillo 4 $9.5 7.0 2.5 ▲
56 8 Jared Jones 5 $9.5 9.0 0.5 ▲
57 8 Ian Seymour N/A $9.0 N/A N/A
58 8 Jake Bennett 17 $8.5 3.5 5.0 ▲
59 8 Freddy Peralta 3 $8.5 8.5 0.0 ▬
60 8 Emerson Hancock 6 $8.0 6.5 1.5 ▲
61 9 Emmet Sheehan 2 $7.5 9.5 -2.0 ▼
62 9 Trey Yesavage 3 $7.5 7.0 0.5 ▲
63 9 Walbert Urena -5 $7.0 7.0 0.0 ▬
64 9 Framber Valdez -23 $7.0 15.0 -8.0 ▼
65 9 Will Warren -10 $7.0 9.5 -2.5 ▼
66 9 Brandon Sproat 2 $6.5 6.0 0.5 ▲
67 9 Shane Drohan 2 $6.5 5.5 1.0 ▲
68 9 Dustin May 6 $5.5 5.0 0.5 ▲
69 9 Taj Bradley 12 $5.0 3.0 2.0 ▲
70 9 Connor Prielipp 21 $4.0 1.5 2.5 ▲
71 9 Cade Cavalli 1 $4.0 6.0 -2.0 ▼
72 9 Christian Scott 8 $3.5 3.5 0.0 ▬
73 9 Tatsuya Imai -2 $3.5 3.0 0.5 ▲
74 10 Zebby Matthews -1 $3.0 3.0 0.0 ▬
75 10 Shane Baz 2 $3.0 4.5 -1.5 ▼
76 10 Eduardo Rodriguez 17 $3.0 1.5 1.5 ▲
77 10 Matthew Boyd -13 $3.0 7.0 -4.0 ▼
78 10 Jose Soriano -2 $3.0 4.5 -1.5 ▼
79 10 Tanner Bibee 0 $3.0 4.0 -1.0 ▼
80 10 Reynaldo Lopez N/A $3.0 N/A N/A
81 10 Michael Wacha 8 $3.0 2.0 1.0 ▲
82 10 Nick Martinez 8 $2.5 1.5 1.0 ▲
83 10 Jack Flaherty 16 $2.5 1.0 1.5 ▲
84 10 Sean Manaea -6 $2.5 4.0 -1.5 ▼
85 10 Peter Lambert 9 $2.5 1.0 1.5 ▲
86 10 Davis Martin -3 $2.5 2.5 0.0 ▬
87 10 Andre Pallante -1 $2.0 2.5 -0.5 ▼
88 10 Andrew Abbott -3 $2.0 2.5 -0.5 ▼
89 11 Ryan Johnson N/A $1.5 N/A N/A
90 11 Roki Sasaki -30 $1.5 9.5 -8.0 ▼
91 11 Noah Schultz -4 $1.5 2.0 -0.5 ▼
92 11 Kumar Rocker 0 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬
93 11 Noah Cameron -11 $1.5 2.5 -1.0 ▼
94 11 Spencer Arrighetti -10 $1.0 2.5 -1.5 ▼
95 11 Javier Assad 3 $1.0 1.0 0.0 ▬
96 11 Eric Lauer 4 $1.0 1.0 0.0 ▬
97 11 Kyle Leahy N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
98 11 Trevor McDonald N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
99 11 J.T. Ginn 2 $1.0 1.0 0.0 ▬
100 11 Jack Perkins N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
101 11 Brandon Young N/A $1.0 N/A N/A

 

Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 15

Here are the key SP stashes, including honorable mentions, from our esteemed, industry-leading prospect analyst, Eric Cross. You should also read his full Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash article, which is updated weekly!

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
2 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
3 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
4 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
5 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
6 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
7 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
HM George Klassen SP LAA -
HM Jack Wenninger SP NYM -
HM Hunter Barco SP PIT -
HM Brody Hopkins SP TB -
HM Jonah Tong SP NYM -

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