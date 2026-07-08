👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Second Half Breakouts for Fantasy Baseball - Joey Pollizze's "My Guys" (2026)

Link copied to clipboard!
Emmet Sheehan - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Joey's second-half fantasy baseball breakouts for 2026. The MLB hitters and pitchers he's looking to acquire, including Samuel Basallo, Emmet Sheehan, and more.

There are always unexpected players who break out in the second half of the fantasy season. These players then go on to become league winners for your fantasy baseball team. Remember Cade Horton's ascension to fantasy stardom last year, or Ben Rice's rise from a middle-tier fantasy catcher to one of the best over the final few months.

This season, fantasy managers should expect more out of the blue fantasy stars to pop up. With the All-Star break just days away, now is a good time to look at which players could break out down the stretch. This list will look at plenty of young players who will take their game to the next level in the second half.

So, let's look at six breakout candidates for the second half of the 2026 fantasy baseball season.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cam Smith, OF Houston Astros

Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith hasn't yet reached his full potential in the big leagues. He is slashing just .225/.298/.382 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles, 32 RBI, and nine stolen bases across 91 games this season and is on the waiver wire in most 12-team leagues. No one is really interested in riding with Smith in most fantasy leagues right now.

However, Smith is slowly but surely getting more comfortable at the plate. He has four home runs over his last 13 games and has a hit in seven of the past eight games. After a 2-for-3 hitting effort against the Washington Nationals on Monday, it's clear that the 23-year-old could really surprise a lot of fantasy managers in the second half.

The biggest concern with his bat through the first couple of months was his troubles against off-speed pitches. He had a .083 batting average with a .083 slugging percentage against offspeed-type pitches in April and had a .211 batting average with a .393 expected slugging percentage against that same pitch type in May. In June, Smith had a .273 batting average with a .909 slugging percentage against those same pitches.

The young outfielder is also due for some positive regression moving forward. His expected slugging (.462) is 80 points higher than his actual slugging (.382), and Smith ranks in the upper half of the league in xwOBA (.339), barrel rate (12.3%), hard-hit rate (44.8%), bat speed (77.2 mph), and sprint speed (29.2 ft/sec).

Smith is definitely growing as a hitter, which is why a breakout is possible in the second half.

 

Jac Caglianone, OF, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone is on the cusp of fully breaking out. The 23-year-old slugger had a strong stretch last month in which he slashed .373/.453/.773 with nine home runs, three doubles, 19 RBI, and two stolen bases across a 20-game stretch from June 1 to June 23. But the sky is really the limit for Caglianone in the second half.

Every fantasy manager should be looking to acquire the Royals outfielder over the next week. He showed in that 20-game sample that he can be an elite fantasy option and has the hitting tools to carry a fantasy team on his own. This is the same player who hit 35 home runs in his final college season at Florida in 2024 and 20 home runs across 66 games in the minors last year before being called up.

Caglianone just needed some time to adjust to the Major League level. Now that he has, he is really going to take off.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Caglianone hit close to 30 home runs with almost 10 stolen bases by the end of the season. He has looked like a different hitter at the plate over the past month, and his metrics suggest that he's here to stay. The lefty slugger has an elite .365 xwOBA, .274 expected batting average, .510 expected slugging, 93.8 mph average exit velocity, 15.5% barrel rate, 57.7% hard-hit rate, and a 77.2 mph bat speed.

Considering all seven of these metrics rank in the top 20% of the league, there might be no stopping Caglianone in the second half.

 

Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews has definitely had a disappointing start to his MLB career. The once No. 4 overall prospect in all of baseball has not lived up to that prospect status just yet. He batted just .208 with 10 home runs across 85 games last season and didn't even make Washington's Opening Day roster this year.

But since being called up in mid-May, Crews has shown some really encouraging things at the plate. He is slashing .226/.281/.371 with six home runs, 18 RBI, and five stolen bases in his first 42 games this season. While those numbers might not look like anything special on paper, his underlying metrics point to a potential breakout campaign in the final few months.

His .261 expected batting average is 35 points higher than his actual batting average (.226), and his .456 expected slugging percentage is 85 points higher than his actual slugging percentage (.371). If you also add in the fact that Crews has an above-average 44.2% hard hit rate, 90.9 mph average exit velocity, and a 73.7 mph bat speed, he has the makings of a potential breakout.

Whether Crews takes that next step and breaks out in his third Major League season will likely depend on his plate discipline. Both his whiff rate (29.2%) and chase rate (35.2%) need to massively improve before he can start to produce numbers at the plate.

Nevertheless, the offensive tools are there for him to explode on a really good Nationals offense. He continues to hit the ball hard, has a solid barrel rate (9.2%), and should remain a massive stolen base threat with a 29.3 ft/sec sprint speed (94th percentile). A 15-home run, 15-stolen base season while hitting .250 is certainly possible with his strong metrics.

 

Samuel Basallo, C, Baltimore Orioles

Fantasy managers have seen glimpses of Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo's raw power early in the season. He hit four home runs in an 11-game stretch in mid-April, had another four homers in an 11-game stretch in mid-May, and has hit four home runs over his last 10 games dating back to June 24. When Basallo gets into a groove at the plate, he is one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

With now 395 plate appearances under his belt in his MLB career, it's only a matter of time until the lefty slugger goes off. He continues to get more comfortable at the plate and could catch fire in the second half behind some strong metrics.

Basallo ranks in the 67th percentile in xwOBA (.342), 60th percentile in expected batting average (.257), 83rd percentile in expected slugging (.478), 82nd percentile in average exit velocity (91.3 mph), 78th percentile in barrel rate (12.2%), 73rd percentile in hard-hit rate (45.3%), and 79th percentile in bat speed (74.7 mph). For a 21-year-old hitter in his first full Major League season, those are all encouraging signs moving forward.

Young hitters often take some time before fully breaking out. Basallo has no doubt had some struggles over the past month, as he is slashing just .209/.280/.385 with five home runs, eight runs scored, and 17 RBI since June 1. But the Orioles catcher has the makings to be that league winner down the stretch

He continues to hit fastballs well (.268 batting average with a .536 slugging percentage), and when he's in a groove at the plate, there's no stopping him. If he gets hot in the second half, a 30-homer campaign is possible.

 

Emmet Sheehan, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan might be one of the biggest fantasy disappointments in the first half of the season. Sheehan was a popular breakout pick entering the 2026 season. He posted a 2.82 ERA and a 30.6% strikeout rate in his limited innings with the Dodgers last year and threw the ball well in his final two appearances in the World Series.

Fantasy managers who were high on Sheehan, though, were just a bit too early on this breakout pick.

Although Sheehan currently owns a whopping 4.91 ERA across 77 innings pitched this season, the Dodgers right-hander has breakout written all over him in the second half. He is still missing bats at an elite clip, and his expected numbers suggest that he'll be a much better fantasy pitcher in the coming weeks and months.

For starters, Sheehan's expected ERA (3.93) sits 98 points below his actual ERA (4.91). That's the No. 1 indicator that he might not be pitching as badly as his numbers say. Additionally, his chase rate (35%), whiff rate (30.8%), strikeout rate (26.1%), walk rate (7.6%), K-BB% (18.5%), and swinging strike rate (14.6%) all rank extremely well at this point in the season.

If you combine his positive ERA regression with his elite strikeout metrics, you are looking at a pitcher who could emerge as a top fantasy pitcher in the second half. Sheehan has shown that he can get swing-and-misses on all of his pitches. All four of his pitches (four-seam fastball, changeup, slider, and curveball) have a whiff rate above 23% this season, and his slider leads the way in this department with a 39.4% whiff rate.

Trust the stuff and make a move for the Dodgers right-hander before his fantasy value rises.

 

Reid Detmers, SP/RP, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers is enjoying a solid all-around season in his return to the rotation. Some would even say that the southpaw is in the midst of a breakout season after finishing with a 6.70 ERA in his last season as a starter in 2024. While that might be the case, the best of Detmers is still not even here yet.

That's ultimately why he's featured on this list. He is going to break out even more in the second half and could finish as a top-25 starting pitcher by the end of the 2026 season.

Detmers currently owns a 4.13 ERA across 104 2/3 innings pitched this season. However, both his expected ERA (3.19) and FIP (3.08) are more than 100 points lower than his actual ERA. That is eventually going to even out, especially since the Angels left-hander ranks in the 80th percentile in expected batting average (.215), 76th percentile in whiff rate (28.8%), and 78th percentile in strikeout rate (27.1%).

The 26-year-old's ability to miss bats at a high clip will help carry him to new heights in the second half. He has a strong 12.3% swinging strike rate, and hitters have been unable to hit Detmers' breaking stuff this year. His Breaking Run Value currently ranks in the 100th percentile.

If Detmers is also eventually traded at the deadline, that would help his fantasy value tremendously. The Angels' defense hasn't helped his numbers by any means, as Los Angeles ranks 26th in Defensive Runs Saved at -11. Depending on where he lands at the deadline, Detmers could go from that 4.13 ERA to a sub-3.20 pitcher with an improved defense playing behind him.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/6-7/12)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 7/8
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/8/26)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
D'Angelo Russell

Traded to Grizzlies
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
D'Andre Swift

is a Sell-High Candidate
Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Ray Davis

Could Offer Handcuff Value
Gary Harris

Moves to Detroit
Taurean Prince

Traded to Pistons
Travis Kelce

has Buy-Low Dynasty Value
Caris LeVert

Traded to the Bucks
Jordan James

is Interesting Buy-Low Option
Los Angeles Lakers

Kevon Looney Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Mack Hollins

Becoming a Cut Candidate
Jalen Brunson

Undergoes Left-Wrist Surgery
Tyreek Hill

"Wishful Thinking" That Tyreek Hill Plays in 2026?
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Wyndham Clark

is a Hard Name to Pass on at Scottish Open
Matt Fitzpatrick

Remains a Solid DFS Option at Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Jaylin Noel

Profiles as a Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Audric Estimé

Audric Estime's Dynasty Appeal is Extremely Limited Entering 2026
Tank Dell

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Tank Dell?
Isaiah Likely

Remains a Potential Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Xavier Worthy

May Be Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP
Baker Mayfield

Has Baker Mayfield's Redraft Stock Fallen Too Far?
Saquon Barkley

Reliant on Offensive Line for a Rebound in 2026?
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zac Robinson to Make Bucs Offensive Players More Fantasy-Friendly?
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
Sean Mannion

Eagles Offense to Look Drastically Different Under Sean Mannion
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
Kenneth Walker III

has Been a Culture Fit With Chiefs
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Jaylen Waddle

Broncos Hoping Jaylen Waddle Makes the Offense More Explosive
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
TreVeyon Henderson

Ready to Make Second-Year Leap?
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
Cameron Boozer

Hits Four Threes Against the Jazz
Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers Lock Up Donovan Mitchell on Maximum Extension
Darryn Peterson

Jazz Get Another Big Summer League Game from Darryn Peterson
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Delivers 24 Points and Full Stat Line in Lakers Win
Cedric Tillman

Pushed Further Down the Depth Chart in 2026
Emmett Johnson

Can Emmett Johnson Become a Fantasy Contributor in His First Season?
Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Bounces Back With 19 Points in Spurs Loss
Kingston Flemings

Shows Two-Way Stat Mix in Hawks Win
Devaughn Vele

Unlikely to Recreate Opportunity-Driven Late-Season Success
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Thunder Loss
Dallas Mavericks

Tarık Biberovic Nears an NBA Move to the Mavericks
Ron Harper Jr.

Re-Signs With Celtics on Four-Year Deal
Dorian Finney-Smith

Unlikely to Suit Up for the Hornets
Sacramento Kings

Kings Waiving DeMar DeRozan After Exploring Trade Talks
Rui Hachimura

Signs Two-Year Deal With the Clippers
Quinten Post

Lands Three-Year, $30 Million Offer Sheet From Memphis
Kristoffer Reitan

Could be One to Watch at Genesis Scottish Open
Shane Lowry

Playing in Scotland for the First Time Since 2023
Si Woo Kim

Trying to Erase Bad Final Round From Travelers Championship
Tyrrell Hatton

Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling in Scotland
Rasmus Hojgaard

Returns to Competitive Golf at Genesis Scottish Open
Ryan Gerard

Improved Putting is Key to Genesis Scottish Open
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/6-7/12)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 7/8
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/8/26)