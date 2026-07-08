RotoBaller's updated dynasty fantasy football running back (RB) rankings with tiers and rookies. These 2026 post-NFL Draft offseason dynasty league rankings for the top 75 RBs for dynasty and rookie drafts.
The 2026 fantasy football season is fast approaching, and having a stable of productive running backs is the clearest path to winning a dynasty fantasy football title. We're here to help you identify top RB trade and draft targets with our updated dynasty fantasy football running back rankings. In the rankings below, check out where Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, and more stand among the top 75 dynasty RBs.
The fantasy football dynasty RB rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
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Updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our early 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Kenneth Walker, Kansas City Chiefs
The Athletic's Jesse Newell writes that new running back Kenneth Walker III's "work ethic and no-nonsense style have already been an early culture fit" this offseason alongside Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs paid up for Walker in free agency on a three-year deal, hoping that he'll add an explosive element to their running game that was sorely lacking in 2025 with the combination of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco.
The infusion of Walker's work ethic and no-nonsense style has been welcomed after they believed "their work standard and attention to detail slipped" during last year's 6-11 campaign. The 25-year-old had his second 1,000-yard rushing season in four years in the NFL in his final season in Seattle, and he capped it off by being named Super Bowl MVP in the Seahawks' win over the New England Patriots back in early February.
If Walker is used more as a pass-catcher in Bieniemy's offense, he'll have an even higher floor as an RB1 in fantasy, although his lengthy history of lower-body injuries also gives him plenty of bust potential. RotoBaller currently has Walker ranked as the No. 9 fantasy RB for his first year in KC in 2026.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The Athletic's Chad Graff writes that New England Patriots second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson is "one of the most intriguing players entering training camp" this summer as he looks to bring more consistency to the Patriots' backfield. He was drafted in the second round in 2025 out of Ohio State to bring more explosiveness to the offense, and he finished with 180 carries for 911 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (four starts), adding 35 receptions for 221 more yards and another TD on 42 targets.
Henderson's first year in the NFL started slowly, as he saw 10-plus carries just once in the first seven games as the backup to veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. He ended the year with close to 1,000 rushing yards, but Henderson had just three carries in the AFC Championship Game and six in the Super Bowl.
The 23-year-old's struggles with pass protection were part of the reason he spent more time on the bench down the stretch. Graff believes that the addition of Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown will cause defenses to play more two-high safety coverages, potentially opening up running lanes for Henderson and Stevenson closer to the line of scrimmage. If Henderson can show improvement as a pass-catcher -- he ranked 32nd in the NFL among RBs in yards per route run -- he could be a strong RB2 for fantasy managers in 2026.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and while those calling for regression ahead of the 2025 season were technically right, Cook was able to pair his 12 touchdown runs with 1,621 yards on the ground and the first rushing crown of his career. Cook has finished as the RB8 and RB6 in the past two seasons, and with Buffalo's offense remaining largely intact for 2026, there is no reason to expect any significant falloff.
The largest change comes at the top, where Joe Brady will take over as head coach, though his previous promotion to offensive coordinator coincided with Cook's breakout, and no team has scored more offensive touchdowns across his two full seasons as playcaller. While the offseason trade for veteran receiver DJ Moore could allow for perennial MVP-contender Josh Allen to again throw for more than 4,000 yards, something he has not done in either of Cook's RB1 seasons, a more balanced offense could also lead to more scoring opportunities on the ground.
Despite Allen scoring rushing touchdowns at a historic rate in recent years, Cook has still been one of the league's most active backs from within the five-yard line over the past two seasons, and he is RotoBaller's RB5 for 2026.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh described running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) as a "top-tier back," per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Skattebo collected 617 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 125 touches across eight games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
Despite the injury, the 24-year-old is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of 2026. The Giants have solid depth at the running back position in the form of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. However, it appears as though Harbaugh and the rest of the new coaching staff in New York view Skattebo as the team's lead back. RotoBaller currently ranks Skattebo as the 19th-best running back for redraft leagues heading into 2026.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has become one of the most divisive players in 2026 drafts. After a breakout rookie season in 2024 saw him rack up almost 1,600 yards on his way to an RB14 finish, foot and shoulder injuries, as well as reported off-field struggles, limited him to only 10 games in 2025. Returning to action in Week 13 after an eight-week absence, Irving looked like a shell of himself, unable to top four yards per carry in any of his final six games.
On the season, his 3.4-yard-per-carry average was down a full two yards from his rookie season, and while he was able to provide 6.1 half-PPR points per game strictly through the passing game, more than 67% of that production came in the first four weeks of the season. Following offseason shoulder surgery, the bull case for Irving is that he can return to the efficiency of his rookie season and the start of 2025, when he was the RB10 through the first four weeks.
His detractors will point to the two-year, $14 million deal given to Kenneth Gainwell as evidence that Irving's fantasy-friendly usage in the passing game is set to take a meaningful hit. Those conflicting opinions have him coming off the board around RB24 by current ADP, providing his believers the opportunity to snag him at a discount in hopes of what could be a league-winning bounceback season.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.