July 8, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Jake Bennett, Luis Lara, Tommy Edman, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, and Ian Seymour.

The MLB All-Star break is next week as we are about to enter the second half of the 2026 MLB season. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our WW ranks with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 15— July 6 through July 12 to help fantasy managers in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to target. Find out where key players such as Luis Lara, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Josh Bell, Henry Bolte, and Braden Montgomery are listed.

This week we saw the Brewers call up top outfield prospect Luis Lara on Tuesday. Lara is the Brewers' No. 4 prospect and batted second in his MLB debut. For injury news, the Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip issue. Red Sox left-hander Jake Bennett continues to pitch like an ace, with a 2.67 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9 across 30 1/3 innings in his last five starts.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Luis Lara, Ian Seymour, Tommy Edman, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara is ready to make his MLB debut, and he's a great addition in fantasy leagues if you're looking for average and speed. MLB Pipeline ranked Lara as the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' strong farm system and the No. 67 prospect in all of baseball.

The 21-year-old switch-hitter signed a seven-year extension with the Brew Crew last month, showing how confident the team is in his upside. At Triple-A this season, Lara hit .321 with nine homers and 24 stolen bases in 78 games.

It's already the most home runs he's had in any season as a pro, but his speed has shown elite potential over the last few years, with 45 stolen bases in 2024 and 44 last year. Lara will bring an exciting infusion of energy to Milwaukee's lineup and is a great addition in all formats, since his speed and contact should play right away, even if his power takes some time to develop.

Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Ian Seymour had another impressive start on Tuesday against the division-rival New York Yankees after he opened the season in the Rays' bullpen. Seymour allowed three earned runs on five hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out a career-high 12 batters in 5 1/3 innings for his sixth win of the season.

The 27-year-old former second-rounder in 2020 out of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University entered Tuesday's appearance with a 4.02 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with two saves, 60 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 56 innings over 31 appearances (four starts) in his second year in the majors with Tampa. All of the runs that Seymour allowed on Tuesday came on a three-run homer by Ben Rice. He also generated 17 swings and misses on 94 pitches.

In his four starts and two bulk relief appearances, Seymour has a 2.97 ERA while going at least five innings in his last four outings. Seymour is quickly generating waiver-wire interest in his transition to a starting role, and he's rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues. His final start of the first half is scheduled to come this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, hitting .241 with four home runs across his first 128 plate appearances before suffering a knee injury in early May. However, since returning from the injury in mid-June, the 24-year-old has started to turn things around.

Across 216 plate appearances for the season overall, Alvarez is hitting .251/.313/.426 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored. His underlying contact metrics also indicate significant power upside, as he's logged a 16.2% barrel rate.

Health has been an issue for Alvarez throughout his career, so there's always a chance he could suffer another injury. Still, he profiles as a worthy power target for fantasy managers on the waiver wire as long as he's active.

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Across 22 innings (26 games) so far in 2026, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Andrew Kittredge has recorded a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 22 strikeouts and one save. While the 26-year-old's overall numbers aren't particularly impressive, he's been much better of late.

Dating back to June 11, Kittredge has allowed just one earned run across 8 1/3 innings (10 appearances). The Orioles recently placed closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, opening the door for potential save opportunities elsewhere.

While Baltimore has turned to right-hander Tyler Wells in recent games, Kittredge has 22 career saves and might be the most experienced option remaining in the Orioles bullpen. If he continues to pitch well and Wells were to falter, Kittredge could work his way into the ninth-inning role. In deeper league formats, Kittredge could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman (ankle, foot) is starting in left field and will bat fifth for Tuesday's game against the division-rival Colorado Rockies and right-hander Michael Lorenzen at Dodger Stadium, per MLB.com.

Edman missed the last two games after being hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired ankle/foot, but he'll return to action for the second game of the series versus the Rockies on Tuesday. The 31-year-old veteran switch-hitter only has 49 at-bats so far in 2026 after recovering from surgery, but he's hitting .340 in the small sample size with a home run, nine RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base in 18 games and 63 plate appearances.

With limited upside in power and speed, Edman has a low fantasy ceiling, but he can still be valuable for depth in deeper fantasy leagues, especially on the best team in baseball, with eligibility at second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. Edman has hit .400 with a 1.100 OPS in just five career at-bats against Lorenzen.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Endy Rodriguez C/1B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 47 Add in All Leagues Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luis Lara OF 7 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Owen Caissie OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Victor Bericoto OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 68 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Endy Rodriguez C/1B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 46 Add in All Leagues Nick Lodolo SP 69 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Taj Bradley SP 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Connor Prielipp SP 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noah Schultz SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues AJ Smith-Shawver SP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Kilian RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rico Garcia RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Michael Petersen RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Payton Tolle Taj Bradley vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Payton Tolle Taj Bradley vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Luis Lara, Ian Seymour, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, Tommy Edman, Travis Bazzana, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Caleb Kilian, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Grant Taylor, Jake Bennett, Tyler Wells, Braden Montgomery, Royce Lewis, Kody Clemens, Shane Drohan, Mason Montgomery, Heliot Ramos, Kerry Carpenter, Joshua Baez, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, and Charlie Condon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Luis Lara, Ian Seymour, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, Tommy Edman, Travis Bazzana, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Caleb Kilian, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Grant Taylor, Jake Bennett, Tyler Wells, Braden Montgomery, Royce Lewis, Kody Clemens, Shane Drohan, Mason Montgomery, Heliot Ramos, Kerry Carpenter, Joshua Baez, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, and Charlie Condon:

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