👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 15

Link copied to clipboard!
Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Jake Bennett, Luis Lara, Tommy Edman, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, and Ian Seymour.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The MLB All-Star break is next week as we are about to enter the second half of the 2026 MLB season. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our WW ranks with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 15— July 6 through July 12 to help fantasy managers in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to target. Find out where key players such as Luis Lara, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Josh Bell, Henry Bolte, and Braden Montgomery are listed. 

This week we saw the Brewers call up top outfield prospect Luis Lara on Tuesday. Lara is the Brewers' No. 4 prospect and batted second in his MLB debut. For injury news, the Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip issue. Red Sox left-hander Jake Bennett continues to pitch like an ace, with a 2.67 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9 across 30 1/3 innings in his last five starts.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
2 Jacob Latz SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
3 Carter Jensen C 68 Add in All Leagues
4 Carson Benge OF 47 Add in All Leagues
5 Logan Henderson SP 46 Add in All Leagues
6 Nick Lodolo SP 69 Add in All Leagues
7 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Jake McCarthy OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Griffin Jax SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 T.J. Rumfield 1B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Luis Lara OF 7 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Mickey Moniak OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Gage Jump SP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Travis Bazzana 2B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Troy Melton SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Chase DeLauter OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Jake Bennett SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Sean Burke SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Heliot Ramos OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Cole Carrigg OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
32 Josh Bell 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jake Burger 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Kerry Carpenter OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Caleb Kilian RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Henry Bolte OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Jung Hoo Lee OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Grant Taylor SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Tyler Wells SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Taj Bradley SP 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Brandon Sproat SP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Braden Montgomery OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Masyn Winn SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Shane Drohan SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Garrett Mitchell OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Alejandro Kirk C 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Cade Cavalli SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Kyle Karros 3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Garrett Whitlock RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Dalton Rushing C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Kyle Teel C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Bryce Eldridge 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Owen Caissie OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Connor Prielipp SP 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Noah Schultz SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Francisco Alvarez C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Nolan Arenado 3B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Elvis Alvarado RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Rico Garcia RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Victor Bericoto OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Endy Rodriguez C/1B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Michael Petersen RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Luis Lara, Ian Seymour, Tommy Edman, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara is ready to make his MLB debut, and he's a great addition in fantasy leagues if you're looking for average and speed. MLB Pipeline ranked Lara as the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' strong farm system and the No. 67 prospect in all of baseball.

The 21-year-old switch-hitter signed a seven-year extension with the Brew Crew last month, showing how confident the team is in his upside. At Triple-A this season, Lara hit .321 with nine homers and 24 stolen bases in 78 games.

It's already the most home runs he's had in any season as a pro, but his speed has shown elite potential over the last few years, with 45 stolen bases in 2024 and 44 last year. Lara will bring an exciting infusion of energy to Milwaukee's lineup and is a great addition in all formats, since his speed and contact should play right away, even if his power takes some time to develop.

Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Ian Seymour had another impressive start on Tuesday against the division-rival New York Yankees after he opened the season in the Rays' bullpen. Seymour allowed three earned runs on five hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out a career-high 12 batters in 5 1/3 innings for his sixth win of the season.

The 27-year-old former second-rounder in 2020 out of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University entered Tuesday's appearance with a 4.02 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with two saves, 60 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 56 innings over 31 appearances (four starts) in his second year in the majors with Tampa. All of the runs that Seymour allowed on Tuesday came on a three-run homer by Ben Rice. He also generated 17 swings and misses on 94 pitches.

In his four starts and two bulk relief appearances, Seymour has a 2.97 ERA while going at least five innings in his last four outings. Seymour is quickly generating waiver-wire interest in his transition to a starting role, and he's rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues. His final start of the first half is scheduled to come this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, hitting .241 with four home runs across his first 128 plate appearances before suffering a knee injury in early May. However, since returning from the injury in mid-June, the 24-year-old has started to turn things around.

Across 216 plate appearances for the season overall, Alvarez is hitting .251/.313/.426 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored. His underlying contact metrics also indicate significant power upside, as he's logged a 16.2% barrel rate.

Health has been an issue for Alvarez throughout his career, so there's always a chance he could suffer another injury. Still, he profiles as a worthy power target for fantasy managers on the waiver wire as long as he's active.

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Across 22 innings (26 games) so far in 2026, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Andrew Kittredge has recorded a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 22 strikeouts and one save. While the 26-year-old's overall numbers aren't particularly impressive, he's been much better of late.

Dating back to June 11, Kittredge has allowed just one earned run across 8 1/3 innings (10 appearances). The Orioles recently placed closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, opening the door for potential save opportunities elsewhere.

While Baltimore has turned to right-hander Tyler Wells in recent games, Kittredge has 22 career saves and might be the most experienced option remaining in the Orioles bullpen. If he continues to pitch well and Wells were to falter, Kittredge could work his way into the ninth-inning role. In deeper league formats, Kittredge could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman (ankle, foot) is starting in left field and will bat fifth for Tuesday's game against the division-rival Colorado Rockies and right-hander Michael Lorenzen at Dodger Stadium, per MLB.com.

Edman missed the last two games after being hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired ankle/foot, but he'll return to action for the second game of the series versus the Rockies on Tuesday. The 31-year-old veteran switch-hitter only has 49 at-bats so far in 2026 after recovering from surgery, but he's hitting .340 in the small sample size with a home run, nine RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base in 18 games and 63 plate appearances.

With limited upside in power and speed, Edman has a low fantasy ceiling, but he can still be valuable for depth in deeper fantasy leagues, especially on the best team in baseball, with eligibility at second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. Edman has hit .400 with a 1.100 OPS in just five career at-bats against Lorenzen.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Endy Rodriguez C/1B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 47 Add in All Leagues
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 7 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Owen Caissie OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Victor Bericoto OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 68 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Endy Rodriguez C/1B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 46 Add in All Leagues
Nick Lodolo SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Taj Bradley SP 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Connor Prielipp SP 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Schultz SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rico Garcia RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael Petersen RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Luis Lara, Ian Seymour, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, Tommy Edman, Travis Bazzana, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Caleb Kilian, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Grant Taylor, Jake Bennett, Tyler Wells, Braden Montgomery, Royce Lewis, Kody Clemens, Shane Drohan, Mason Montgomery, Heliot Ramos, Kerry Carpenter, Joshua Baez, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, and Charlie Condon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Luis Lara, Ian Seymour, Andrew Kittredge, Francisco Alvarez, Tommy Edman, Travis Bazzana, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Caleb Kilian, A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Grant Taylor, Jake Bennett, Tyler Wells, Braden Montgomery, Royce Lewis, Kody Clemens, Shane Drohan, Mason Montgomery, Heliot Ramos, Kerry Carpenter, Joshua Baez, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, and Charlie Condon:

Luis Lara
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Payton Tolle
Luis Lara
vs
Caleb Durbin
Luis Lara
vs
Griffin Jax
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
Samuel Basallo
Luis Lara
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Nick Lodolo
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Logan Henderson
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Zack Gelof
Luis Lara
vs
Henry Bolte
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Sean Burke
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Tanner Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Zack Gelof
Ian Seymour
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Nick Lodolo
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Payton Tolle
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Rico Garcia
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Nolan Arenado
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Joe Mack
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Andrew Kittredge
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Noah Schultz
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Anthony Seigler
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Clayton Beeter
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Victor Bericoto
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kirby Yates
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Hogan Harris
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jacob Latz
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Griffin Jax
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Payton Tolle
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Troy Melton
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Noah Schultz
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Nolan Arenado
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Clayton Beeter
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kirby Yates
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Rico Garcia
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Khalil Watson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Joe Mack
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jacob Webb
Francisco Alvarez
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jonah Heim
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Dalton Rushing
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kyle Teel
Tommy Edman
vs
Dylan Crews
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Taj Bradley
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Taylor
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy Edman
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy Edman
vs
Henry Bolte
Tommy Edman
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy Edman
vs
Alex Lange
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Troy Melton
Travis Bazzana
vs
Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase DeLauter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Bennett
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ian Seymour
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Joey Cantillo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mickey Moniak
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sean Burke
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Zack Gelof
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Zack Gelof
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sean Burke
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ian Seymour
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Kilian
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Bennett
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Josh Bell
vs
Zack Gelof
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Josh Bell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Josh Bell
vs
Caleb Kilian
Josh Bell
vs
Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Sean Burke
Josh Bell
vs
Alex Lange
Josh Bell
vs
Joey Cantillo
Josh Bell
vs
Henry Bolte
Josh Bell
vs
Ian Seymour
Josh Bell
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jake Burger
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Burger
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jake Burger
vs
Zack Gelof
Jake Burger
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jake Burger
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Burger
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake Burger
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake Burger
vs
Alex Lange
Jake Burger
vs
Tanner Scott
Jake Burger
vs
Henry Bolte
Jake Burger
vs
Sean Burke
Jake Burger
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake Burger
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Burger
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jake Burger
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
vs
Curtis Mead
Jake Burger
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
vs
Josh Bell
Caleb Kilian
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
vs
Zack Gelof
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Kilian
vs
Cole Carrigg
Caleb Kilian
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Kilian
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tyler Wells
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Luis Lara
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Zack Gelof
Gage Jump
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gage Jump
vs
Travis Bazzana
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Chase DeLauter
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Luis Lara
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Nick Lodolo
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
vs
Henry Bolte
Grant Taylor
vs
Taj Bradley
Grant Taylor
vs
Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
vs
Dylan Crews
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
vs
Caleb Kilian
Grant Taylor
vs
Brandon Sproat
Grant Taylor
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Grant Taylor
vs
Braden Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Lodolo
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Jake Bennett
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake Bennett
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
vs
Troy Melton
Jake Bennett
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Bennett
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake Bennett
vs
Sean Burke
Jake Bennett
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake Bennett
vs
Tanner Scott
Jake Bennett
vs
Gage Jump
Jake Bennett
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake Bennett
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Bennett
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Bennett
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake Bennett
vs
Jacob Latz
Jake Bennett
vs
Logan Henderson
Jake Bennett
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jake Bennett
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake Bennett
vs
Payton Tolle
Tyler Wells
vs
Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
vs
Taj Bradley
Tyler Wells
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tyler Wells
vs
Dylan Crews
Tyler Wells
vs
Henry Bolte
Tyler Wells
vs
Tommy Edman
Tyler Wells
vs
Alex Lange
Tyler Wells
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tyler Wells
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tyler Wells
vs
Caleb Kilian
Tyler Wells
vs
Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Nick Lodolo
Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Payton Tolle
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dylan Crews
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Taj Bradley
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Braden Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
vs
Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Dylan Crews
Royce Lewis
vs
Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
vs
Taj Bradley
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
vs
Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kody Clemens
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kody Clemens
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kody Clemens
vs
Joshua Baez
Kody Clemens
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kody Clemens
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kody Clemens
vs
Masyn Winn
Kody Clemens
vs
Royce Lewis
Kody Clemens
vs
Shane Drohan
Kody Clemens
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kody Clemens
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kody Clemens
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kody Clemens
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kody Clemens
vs
Tommy Edman
Kody Clemens
vs
Jose Caballero
Kody Clemens
vs
Carson Benge
Kody Clemens
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kody Clemens
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Shane Drohan
vs
Masyn Winn
Shane Drohan
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Shane Drohan
vs
Dominic Canzone
Shane Drohan
vs
Mason Montgomery
Shane Drohan
vs
Nick Gonzales
Shane Drohan
vs
Aaron Ashby
Shane Drohan
vs
Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Shane Drohan
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Shane Drohan
vs
Joshua Baez
Shane Drohan
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
vs
Chase Meidroth
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
vs
Logan Henderson
Shane Drohan
vs
Nick Lodolo
Shane Drohan
vs
Griffin Jax
Shane Drohan
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Masyn Winn
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Karros
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Heliot Ramos
vs
Tanner Scott
Heliot Ramos
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sean Burke
Heliot Ramos
vs
Zack Gelof
Heliot Ramos
vs
Joey Cantillo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Josh Bell
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake Burger
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake Bennett
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Kilian
Heliot Ramos
vs
Troy Melton
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jose Caballero
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jake Burger
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Caleb Kilian
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Josh Bell
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Zack Gelof
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Alex Lange
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Henry Bolte
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tanner Scott
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Grant Taylor
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Sean Burke
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jose Caballero
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Carson Benge
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
vs
Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
vs
Dylan Crews
Joshua Baez
vs
Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
vs
Taj Bradley
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Aaron Ashby
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mason Montgomery
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Curtis Mead
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kyle Karros
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Masyn Winn
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dominic Canzone
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Walbert Urena
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Javier Sanoja
Christian Scott
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Dalton Rushing
Christian Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Teel
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Lodolo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
vs
Kyle Teel
Kade Anderson
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Kade Anderson
vs
Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Kade Anderson
vs
Owen Caissie
Kade Anderson
vs
Javier Sanoja
Kade Anderson
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
vs
Connor Prielipp
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
vs
Nick Lodolo
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Charlie Condon
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Charlie Condon
vs
Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
vs
Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Clark
Charlie Condon
vs
Victor Bericoto
Charlie Condon
vs
Michael Petersen
Charlie Condon
vs
Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
vs
Jackson Jobe
Charlie Condon
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
vs
Joe Mack
Charlie Condon
vs
Rico Garcia
Charlie Condon
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
vs
Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
vs
Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
vs
T.J. Rumfield

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/6-7/12)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 7/8
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/8/26)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brian Robinson Jr.

Still One of the Most Important Insurance Backs in the League
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
D'Angelo Russell

Traded to Grizzlies
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
D'Andre Swift

is a Sell-High Candidate
Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Ray Davis

Could Offer Handcuff Value
Gary Harris

Moves to Detroit
Taurean Prince

Traded to Pistons
Travis Kelce

has Buy-Low Dynasty Value
Caris LeVert

Traded to the Bucks
Jordan James

is Interesting Buy-Low Option
Los Angeles Lakers

Kevon Looney Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Mack Hollins

Becoming a Cut Candidate
Jalen Brunson

Undergoes Left-Wrist Surgery
Tyreek Hill

"Wishful Thinking" That Tyreek Hill Plays in 2026?
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Wyndham Clark

is a Hard Name to Pass on at Scottish Open
Matt Fitzpatrick

Remains a Solid DFS Option at Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Jaylin Noel

Profiles as a Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Audric Estimé

Audric Estime's Dynasty Appeal is Extremely Limited Entering 2026
Tank Dell

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Tank Dell?
Isaiah Likely

Remains a Potential Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Xavier Worthy

May Be Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP
Baker Mayfield

Has Baker Mayfield's Redraft Stock Fallen Too Far?
Saquon Barkley

Reliant on Offensive Line for a Rebound in 2026?
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zac Robinson to Make Bucs Offensive Players More Fantasy-Friendly?
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
Sean Mannion

Eagles Offense to Look Drastically Different Under Sean Mannion
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
Kenneth Walker III

has Been a Culture Fit With Chiefs
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Jaylen Waddle

Broncos Hoping Jaylen Waddle Makes the Offense More Explosive
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
TreVeyon Henderson

Ready to Make Second-Year Leap?
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
Cameron Boozer

Hits Four Threes Against the Jazz
Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers Lock Up Donovan Mitchell on Maximum Extension
Darryn Peterson

Jazz Get Another Big Summer League Game from Darryn Peterson
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Delivers 24 Points and Full Stat Line in Lakers Win
Cedric Tillman

Pushed Further Down the Depth Chart in 2026
Emmett Johnson

Can Emmett Johnson Become a Fantasy Contributor in His First Season?
Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Bounces Back With 19 Points in Spurs Loss
Kingston Flemings

Shows Two-Way Stat Mix in Hawks Win
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Thunder Loss
Dallas Mavericks

Tarık Biberovic Nears an NBA Move to the Mavericks
Ron Harper Jr.

Re-Signs With Celtics on Four-Year Deal
Dorian Finney-Smith

Unlikely to Suit Up for the Hornets
Sacramento Kings

Kings Waiving DeMar DeRozan After Exploring Trade Talks
Rui Hachimura

Signs Two-Year Deal With the Clippers
Quinten Post

Lands Three-Year, $30 Million Offer Sheet From Memphis
Kristoffer Reitan

Could be One to Watch at Genesis Scottish Open
Shane Lowry

Playing in Scotland for the First Time Since 2023
Si Woo Kim

Trying to Erase Bad Final Round From Travelers Championship
Tyrrell Hatton

Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling in Scotland
Rasmus Hojgaard

Returns to Competitive Golf at Genesis Scottish Open
Ryan Gerard

Improved Putting is Key to Genesis Scottish Open
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/6-7/12)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 7/8
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/8/26)