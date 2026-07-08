Corbin's five fantasy football sleeper wide receivers with league-winning upside for the 2026 fantasy football season. His top WRs to draft including Garrett Wilson and more.
The term league-winner will be tossed around during the fantasy football offseason. Sometimes, it's a buzzy term that we can overuse. However, when we think of league-winning players, we should consider those that we wish we had on our rosters.
Some of these wide receivers had down seasons last year, so it's a chance to buy a player on discount based on talent, skill, and situation this year. We'll find one rookie, with four others that seem mispriced based on the unknowns and team contexts. Leaning into the uncertainty is one way to acquire upside.
We'll be using Underdog Average Draft Position (ADP) data from the past few weeks to provide the most recent market prices for these players and a high volume of drafts. As usual, we'll dig deep into the players' skills and underlying metrics, plus examine their previous and current team situations to identify five wide receivers with league-winning potential.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Underdog ADP: 39.2 (WR20)
I'm a sucker for Garrett Wilson, and he is someone I cannot quit. The Jets, using Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook at quarterback, didn't do their passing offense any favors. Wilson was one of the notable wide receivers and tight ends with a five-point increase in their first-read target share. He had the second-highest first-read target share last season behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The rest of the list of receivers and tight ends with a five-point increase in their first-read target shares is seen below.
I bolded the most fantasy-relevant pass catchers who took a step forward last year in earning more targets on the first read. Wilson posted an above-average Average Separation Score while winning (30.2% win rate) and producing (2.63 yards per route run) against man coverage. That shows Wilson can separate and produce regardless of the quarterback situation.
Wilson has been recovering from a knee injury since last season. Meanwhile, the Jets added Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. There's a good chance the Jets continue to use 11-Personnel (67.1%, No. 3) with the addition of Cooper. Or they could bump up their two tight-end sets (17%, No. 22) with Mason Taylor and Sadiq, though the rookie might be more of a pass catcher than staying in to block.
Plus, they added Geno Smith at quarterback. None of the Jets' quarterbacks had an adjusted yards per attempt at 5.0 or higher last season. Before last season's dreadful season with the Raiders, Smith had a 6.3 adjusted yards per attempt or higher in his three previous seasons in Seattle. That should help the Jets' passing offense go from the bottom third in EPA per pass to closer to the league average.
With mobile quarterbacks for most of the season, the Jets were last in neutral script pass rate while running the fewest plays (456). There should be more pass volume for the Jets, boosting Wilson's floor and ceiling outcomes. We typically want to target players on good teams, but Wilson is the exception.
Wilson has WR1 upside.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Underdog ADP: 36.1 (WR17)
With Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator, the Chargers ranked 10th in neutral script pass rate and deployed 11-Personnel at the 19th-highest rate. In three receiver sets, the Chargers passed at the eighth-highest rate, though they were the second-most efficient in EPA per rush out of 11-Personnel.
Mike McDaniel joins the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins ranked 17th (2025) and 23rd (2024) in neutral script pass rate. That should bode well for Omarion Hampton and the Chargers' rush offense. If that's the case, Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing offense will likely use more play action, leading to more efficient passing plays.
There's no denying that Keenan Allen was a thorn in the side for Ladd McConkey since the veteran led the team with a 24.4% first-read target share. As of July 2, the Chargers haven't re-signed Allen to the roster, with fourth-round rookie Brenen Thompson, Charlie Kolar, and David Njoku as the other new additions.
With those tight end acquisitions, the Chargers could go from last in 12-Personnel to the middle of the pack this season. McConkey led the Chargers in Average Separation Score with 1.88 yards per route run against man coverage. Quentin Johnston rivaled McConkey for the team lead in yards per route run (1.94) against man coverage.
Don't forget that McConkey had a strong rookie season, with a 29.1% first-read target share. Plus, McConkey had an elite Average Separation Score (0.282, No. 10) and 2.92 yards per route run (No. 17) against man coverage with a minimum of 25 routes in 2024. If the Chargers use more 12-Personnel, it will lead to a consolidated target share for McConkey and Johnston.
We'll want to invest in the Chargers' offense heavily this season. McConkey should be a priority target as a WR2 with WR1 upside.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Underdog ADP: 68 (WR34)
Marvin Harrison Jr. saw his 27.6% first-read target share in his rookie season fall to 22.1% in Year 2. However, he maintained his first downs per route run at 8.5% (2024) and 8.4% (2025). He also had a similar yards per route run in Year 1 (1.74) and Year 2 (1.69). From Weeks 6-18 with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, Michael Wilson started eating into the targets, with a 30.2% first-read target share.
For context, Harrison had a 23.6% first-read target share with Trey McBride at 34.4% in Weeks 6-18. The Cardinals ranked first in neutral script pass rate (66%) in Weeks 6-18 with Brissett at quarterback. We want the Cardinals to use Harrison more on horizontally-breaking routes. Though Harrison's yards per route run in Year 1 (2.32) and Year 2 (1.79) regressed, he consistently showed he separates well on horizontally breaking routes.
Harrison had a 0.214 Average Separation Score in Year 1, with an above-average score at 0.124 in Year 2 on horizontally-breaking routes. That will be key to unlocking more upside for Harrison, though McBride and Wilson will have their share of the target pie. Thankfully, Harrison ran fewer vertically-breaking routes last season because he struggled.
The Cardinals ranked 25th in their usage of 11-Personnel while passing at the highest rate (75.5%). Mike LaFleur is the new Cardinals' head coach, who comes from the Rams. That said, the Rams used 11-Personnel at the 16th-highest rate while passing 70.5% (No. 6). Meanwhile, the Rams used 13-Personnel at the highest rate (30.5%), double that of the Steelers (14.3%), who ranked second. Guess who ranked third in 13-Personnel? The Cardinals.
Though Sean McVay called the plays, we expect LaFleur to embrace similar formations and route concepts. Though we're not comparing Wilson and Harrison to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, it's worth highlighting that they often ran horizontally, breaking routes. That's evident in Nacua's 48.1% route percentage and Adams' 43% on horizontally-breaking routes.
That should bode well for the Cardinals' offense this season. After Harrison had a historically high ADP in his rookie year, we'll want to buy the dip in draft cost this season. This will be an offense that we want pieces from for our fantasy rosters.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
Underdog ADP: 72.8 (WR35)
The Eagles used 11-Personnel at the 15th-highest rate and two tight end sets with 12-Personnel at the 12th-highest percentage. Last season, DeVonta Smith ran most of his routes (58.4%) in the slot, with Dallas Goedert at 50%. The Eagles acquired Dontayvion Wicks for a couple of Day 3 picks in April.
Wicks profiles as an outside receiver, though the Packers deployed him in the slot 47.4% of the time. In college, Makai Lemon ran a route in the slot 70.6% of the time, so there's a good chance the Eagles deploy him in that role.
The Eagles had a consolidated target tree with Smith (23%) and A.J. Brown (27%) earning a target on 50% of their routes run combined. They also accounted for over 70% of the team's air yards, with Smith at 33.5% and Brown at 37.7%. Thankfully, Lemon was a strong target earner, with a 29.3% target rate in college, so he should slide into a fantasy-friendly role.
Kevin Patullo is gone as the former offensive coordinator from last season. After being the quarterbacks coach last year, Sean Mannion comes over from the Packers to become the Eagles' new offensive coordinator. It's early, but the Eagles have eight tight ends on their roster, including one of the top tight end prospects, Eli Stowers, whom they drafted in the second round.
The visual below shows the teams sorted by the highest neutral script rush percentages last season.
The Packers were run-heavy in neutral scripts, passing 52% of the time (No. 25), just behind the Eagles at 53% (No. 22) last season. With the tight end acquisitions, there's a good chance the Eagles' offense increases their use of 12-Personnel (26.1%, No. 12), similar to the Packers (33.8%, No. 5). However, both the Packers (No. 27) and Eagles (No. 29) don't tend to pass in 12-Personnel, as the neutral script rates indicate.
The analytical comparisons for Lemon include CeeDee Lamb, Nelson Agholor, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, and Justin Jefferson since 2010. Lemon should produce as a WR2 in the Eagles' offense, though his price is more like a WR3 or WR4.
The pass volume might be the biggest risk for Lemon's outlook, though we're buying into the talent and situation to have a consolidated target share in Year 1.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Underdog ADP: 114.8 (WR50)
Wan'Dale Robinson was used differently last season. Robinson's average target depth went from 5.0 in 2024 to 8.7 in 2025. That aligned with Robinson's 28.7% air yard share, increasing by 10 percentage points from 2024 (17.2%). If you were wondering what the numbers looked like before and after Brian Daboll was fired in Week 10, let's take a look.
Weeks 1-10:
- 8.0 aDOT
- 23.5% air yards share
- 22% target per route run
- 1.78 yards per route run
- 12.5 PPR/G
- 13.3 xFP/G
Weeks 11-18:
- 9.6 aDOT
- 38% air yards share
- 30% target per route run
- 2.24 yards per route run
- 15.4 PPR/G
- 16.3 xFP/G
In Weeks 11-18, Robinson had the 11th-highest expected fantasy points per game (xFP/G), showing near-elite usage. If we want to weed out two games with Jameis Winston at quarterback (Weeks 11-12), Robinson led the league in target share (38%), ahead of Brown, Rashee Rice, Smith-Njigba, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Zay Flowers, Nacua, and Chris Olave as the only receivers with a 30% target share or higher.
The Titans deployed 11-personnel at the highest rate (69.8%) while passing at the third-highest rate, behind the Cardinals and Steelers. The Giants used 11-Personnel at the 14th-highest rate and deployed 12-Personnel at the seventh-highest rate last season.
The Titans added Carnell Tate in the first round, with Daniel Bellinger and Kylen Granson as backup tight ends to Gunnar Helm. There's a chance the Titans run more 12-Personnel this season with Daboll as the offensive coordinator, though 11-Personnel would favor Robinson's usage.
Robinson going as WR50 feels disrespectful after strong usage last year. Though it's a different team, Robinson should be one of the stronger target earners on the team, making him a value at the cost.
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