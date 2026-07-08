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5 League-Winning Fantasy Football Sleeper Wide Receivers: Undervalued Draft Targets (2026)

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Corbin's five fantasy football sleeper wide receivers with league-winning upside for the 2026 fantasy football season. His top WRs to draft including Garrett Wilson and more.

The term league-winner will be tossed around during the fantasy football offseason. Sometimes, it's a buzzy term that we can overuse. However, when we think of league-winning players, we should consider those that we wish we had on our rosters.

Some of these wide receivers had down seasons last year, so it's a chance to buy a player on discount based on talent, skill, and situation this year. We'll find one rookie, with four others that seem mispriced based on the unknowns and team contexts. Leaning into the uncertainty is one way to acquire upside.

We'll be using Underdog Average Draft Position (ADP) data from the past few weeks to provide the most recent market prices for these players and a high volume of drafts. As usual, we'll dig deep into the players' skills and underlying metrics, plus examine their previous and current team situations to identify five wide receivers with league-winning potential.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Underdog ADP: 39.2 (WR20)

I'm a sucker for Garrett Wilson, and he is someone I cannot quit. The Jets, using Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook at quarterback, didn't do their passing offense any favors. Wilson was one of the notable wide receivers and tight ends with a five-point increase in their first-read target share. He had the second-highest first-read target share last season behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The rest of the list of receivers and tight ends with a five-point increase in their first-read target shares is seen below.

I bolded the most fantasy-relevant pass catchers who took a step forward last year in earning more targets on the first read. Wilson posted an above-average Average Separation Score while winning (30.2% win rate) and producing (2.63 yards per route run) against man coverage. That shows Wilson can separate and produce regardless of the quarterback situation.

Wilson has been recovering from a knee injury since last season. Meanwhile, the Jets added Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. There's a good chance the Jets continue to use 11-Personnel (67.1%, No. 3) with the addition of Cooper. Or they could bump up their two tight-end sets (17%, No. 22) with Mason Taylor and Sadiq, though the rookie might be more of a pass catcher than staying in to block.

Plus, they added Geno Smith at quarterback. None of the Jets' quarterbacks had an adjusted yards per attempt at 5.0 or higher last season. Before last season's dreadful season with the Raiders, Smith had a 6.3 adjusted yards per attempt or higher in his three previous seasons in Seattle. That should help the Jets' passing offense go from the bottom third in EPA per pass to closer to the league average.

With mobile quarterbacks for most of the season, the Jets were last in neutral script pass rate while running the fewest plays (456). There should be more pass volume for the Jets, boosting Wilson's floor and ceiling outcomes. We typically want to target players on good teams, but Wilson is the exception.

Wilson has WR1 upside.

 

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Underdog ADP: 36.1 (WR17)

With Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator, the Chargers ranked 10th in neutral script pass rate and deployed 11-Personnel at the 19th-highest rate. In three receiver sets, the Chargers passed at the eighth-highest rate, though they were the second-most efficient in EPA per rush out of 11-Personnel.

Mike McDaniel joins the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins ranked 17th (2025) and 23rd (2024) in neutral script pass rate. That should bode well for Omarion Hampton and the Chargers' rush offense. If that's the case, Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing offense will likely use more play action, leading to more efficient passing plays.

There's no denying that Keenan Allen was a thorn in the side for Ladd McConkey since the veteran led the team with a 24.4% first-read target share. As of July 2, the Chargers haven't re-signed Allen to the roster, with fourth-round rookie Brenen Thompson, Charlie Kolar, and David Njoku as the other new additions.

With those tight end acquisitions, the Chargers could go from last in 12-Personnel to the middle of the pack this season. McConkey led the Chargers in Average Separation Score with 1.88 yards per route run against man coverage. Quentin Johnston rivaled McConkey for the team lead in yards per route run (1.94) against man coverage.

Don't forget that McConkey had a strong rookie season, with a 29.1% first-read target share. Plus, McConkey had an elite Average Separation Score (0.282, No. 10) and 2.92 yards per route run (No. 17) against man coverage with a minimum of 25 routes in 2024. If the Chargers use more 12-Personnel, it will lead to a consolidated target share for McConkey and Johnston.

We'll want to invest in the Chargers' offense heavily this season. McConkey should be a priority target as a WR2 with WR1 upside.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Underdog ADP: 68 (WR34)

Marvin Harrison Jr. saw his 27.6% first-read target share in his rookie season fall to 22.1% in Year 2. However, he maintained his first downs per route run at 8.5% (2024) and 8.4% (2025). He also had a similar yards per route run in Year 1 (1.74) and Year 2 (1.69). From Weeks 6-18 with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, Michael Wilson started eating into the targets, with a 30.2% first-read target share.

For context, Harrison had a 23.6% first-read target share with Trey McBride at 34.4% in Weeks 6-18. The Cardinals ranked first in neutral script pass rate (66%) in Weeks 6-18 with Brissett at quarterback. We want the Cardinals to use Harrison more on horizontally-breaking routes. Though Harrison's yards per route run in Year 1 (2.32) and Year 2 (1.79) regressed, he consistently showed he separates well on horizontally breaking routes.

Harrison had a 0.214 Average Separation Score in Year 1, with an above-average score at 0.124 in Year 2 on horizontally-breaking routes. That will be key to unlocking more upside for Harrison, though McBride and Wilson will have their share of the target pie. Thankfully, Harrison ran fewer vertically-breaking routes last season because he struggled.

The Cardinals ranked 25th in their usage of 11-Personnel while passing at the highest rate (75.5%). Mike LaFleur is the new Cardinals' head coach, who comes from the Rams. That said, the Rams used 11-Personnel at the 16th-highest rate while passing 70.5% (No. 6). Meanwhile, the Rams used 13-Personnel at the highest rate (30.5%), double that of the Steelers (14.3%), who ranked second. Guess who ranked third in 13-Personnel? The Cardinals.

Though Sean McVay called the plays, we expect LaFleur to embrace similar formations and route concepts. Though we're not comparing Wilson and Harrison to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, it's worth highlighting that they often ran horizontally, breaking routes. That's evident in Nacua's 48.1% route percentage and Adams' 43% on horizontally-breaking routes.

That should bode well for the Cardinals' offense this season. After Harrison had a historically high ADP in his rookie year, we'll want to buy the dip in draft cost this season. This will be an offense that we want pieces from for our fantasy rosters.

 

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Underdog ADP: 72.8 (WR35)

The Eagles used 11-Personnel at the 15th-highest rate and two tight end sets with 12-Personnel at the 12th-highest percentage. Last season, DeVonta Smith ran most of his routes (58.4%) in the slot, with Dallas Goedert at 50%. The Eagles acquired Dontayvion Wicks for a couple of Day 3 picks in April.

Wicks profiles as an outside receiver, though the Packers deployed him in the slot 47.4% of the time. In college, Makai Lemon ran a route in the slot 70.6% of the time, so there's a good chance the Eagles deploy him in that role.

The Eagles had a consolidated target tree with Smith (23%) and A.J. Brown (27%) earning a target on 50% of their routes run combined. They also accounted for over 70% of the team's air yards, with Smith at 33.5% and Brown at 37.7%. Thankfully, Lemon was a strong target earner, with a 29.3% target rate in college, so he should slide into a fantasy-friendly role.

Kevin Patullo is gone as the former offensive coordinator from last season. After being the quarterbacks coach last year, Sean Mannion comes over from the Packers to become the Eagles' new offensive coordinator.  It's early, but the Eagles have eight tight ends on their roster, including one of the top tight end prospects, Eli Stowers, whom they drafted in the second round.

The visual below shows the teams sorted by the highest neutral script rush percentages last season.

The Packers were run-heavy in neutral scripts, passing 52% of the time (No. 25), just behind the Eagles at 53% (No. 22) last season. With the tight end acquisitions, there's a good chance the Eagles' offense increases their use of 12-Personnel (26.1%, No. 12), similar to the Packers (33.8%, No. 5). However, both the Packers (No. 27) and Eagles (No. 29) don't tend to pass in 12-Personnel, as the neutral script rates indicate.

The analytical comparisons for Lemon include CeeDee Lamb, Nelson Agholor, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, and Justin Jefferson since 2010. Lemon should produce as a WR2 in the Eagles' offense, though his price is more like a WR3 or WR4.

The pass volume might be the biggest risk for Lemon's outlook, though we're buying into the talent and situation to have a consolidated target share in Year 1.

 

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Underdog ADP: 114.8 (WR50)

Wan'Dale Robinson was used differently last season. Robinson's average target depth went from 5.0 in 2024 to 8.7 in 2025. That aligned with Robinson's 28.7% air yard share, increasing by 10 percentage points from 2024 (17.2%). If you were wondering what the numbers looked like before and after Brian Daboll was fired in Week 10, let's take a look.

Weeks 1-10:

  • 8.0 aDOT
  • 23.5% air yards share
  • 22% target per route run
  • 1.78 yards per route run
  • 12.5 PPR/G
  • 13.3 xFP/G

Weeks 11-18:

  • 9.6 aDOT
  • 38% air yards share
  • 30% target per route run
  • 2.24 yards per route run
  • 15.4 PPR/G
  • 16.3 xFP/G

In Weeks 11-18, Robinson had the 11th-highest expected fantasy points per game (xFP/G), showing near-elite usage. If we want to weed out two games with Jameis Winston at quarterback (Weeks 11-12), Robinson led the league in target share (38%), ahead of Brown, Rashee Rice, Smith-Njigba, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Zay Flowers, Nacua, and Chris Olave as the only receivers with a 30% target share or higher.

The Titans deployed 11-personnel at the highest rate (69.8%) while passing at the third-highest rate, behind the Cardinals and Steelers. The Giants used 11-Personnel at the 14th-highest rate and deployed 12-Personnel at the seventh-highest rate last season.

The Titans added Carnell Tate in the first round, with Daniel Bellinger and Kylen Granson as backup tight ends to Gunnar Helm. There's a chance the Titans run more 12-Personnel this season with Daboll as the offensive coordinator, though 11-Personnel would favor Robinson's usage.

Robinson going as WR50 feels disrespectful after strong usage last year. Though it's a different team, Robinson should be one of the stronger target earners on the team, making him a value at the cost.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Garrett Wilson, Ladd McConkey, Marvin Harrison Jr., Makai Lemon, Wan'Dale Robinson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Garrett Wilson, Ladd McConkey, Marvin Harrison Jr., Makai Lemon, Wan'Dale Robinson:

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Matthew Stafford
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vs
Dak Prescott
Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Shough
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Herbert
Makai Lemon
vs
Jared Goff
Makai Lemon
vs
Tucker Kraft
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Tony Pollard
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Warren
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
George Kittle
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Hurts
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Makai Lemon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Warren
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Willis
Makai Lemon
vs
Joe Burrow
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyler Murray
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brock Purdy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Kittle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Reed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Willis
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Laporta
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dak Prescott
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Daniel Jones
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Herbert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Luther Burden III
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jameson Williams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Evans
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rome Odunze

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
D'Angelo Russell

Traded to Grizzlies
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
D'Andre Swift

is a Sell-High Candidate
Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Ray Davis

Could Offer Handcuff Value
Gary Harris

Moves to Detroit
Taurean Prince

Traded to Pistons
Travis Kelce

has Buy-Low Dynasty Value
Caris LeVert

Traded to the Bucks
Jordan James

is Interesting Buy-Low Option
Los Angeles Lakers

Kevon Looney Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Mack Hollins

Becoming a Cut Candidate
Jalen Brunson

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Tyreek Hill

"Wishful Thinking" That Tyreek Hill Plays in 2026?
Shohei Ohtani

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Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

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Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Wyndham Clark

is a Hard Name to Pass on at Scottish Open
Matt Fitzpatrick

Remains a Solid DFS Option at Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

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Jaylin Noel

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Audric Estimé

Audric Estime's Dynasty Appeal is Extremely Limited Entering 2026
Tank Dell

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Isaiah Likely

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Xavier Worthy

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Baker Mayfield

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Saquon Barkley

Reliant on Offensive Line for a Rebound in 2026?
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zac Robinson to Make Bucs Offensive Players More Fantasy-Friendly?
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
Sean Mannion

Eagles Offense to Look Drastically Different Under Sean Mannion
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
Kenneth Walker III

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Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Jaylen Waddle

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CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
TreVeyon Henderson

Ready to Make Second-Year Leap?
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
Cameron Boozer

Hits Four Threes Against the Jazz
Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers Lock Up Donovan Mitchell on Maximum Extension
Darryn Peterson

Jazz Get Another Big Summer League Game from Darryn Peterson
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Delivers 24 Points and Full Stat Line in Lakers Win
Cedric Tillman

Pushed Further Down the Depth Chart in 2026
Emmett Johnson

Can Emmett Johnson Become a Fantasy Contributor in His First Season?
Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Bounces Back With 19 Points in Spurs Loss
Kingston Flemings

Shows Two-Way Stat Mix in Hawks Win
Devaughn Vele

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Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Thunder Loss
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Tarık Biberovic Nears an NBA Move to the Mavericks
Ron Harper Jr.

Re-Signs With Celtics on Four-Year Deal
Dorian Finney-Smith

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Kings Waiving DeMar DeRozan After Exploring Trade Talks
Rui Hachimura

Signs Two-Year Deal With the Clippers
Quinten Post

Lands Three-Year, $30 Million Offer Sheet From Memphis
Kristoffer Reitan

Could be One to Watch at Genesis Scottish Open
Shane Lowry

Playing in Scotland for the First Time Since 2023
Si Woo Kim

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Tyrrell Hatton

Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling in Scotland
Rasmus Hojgaard

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Ryan Gerard

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CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

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Denny Hamlin

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William Byron

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NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

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PIT

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CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
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Pavel Mintyukov

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Christopher Bell

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Chase Briscoe

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William Byron

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Chase Elliott

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Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

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Joey Logano

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Alex Bowman

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Ty Gibbs

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Chris Buescher

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Brad Keselowski

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Corey Heim

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Mike Trout

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Shohei Ohtani

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Mike Trout

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Emil Andrae

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Hendrix Lapierre

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UTA

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TOR

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DAL

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Leo Carlsson

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Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

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Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

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Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
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Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

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COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
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