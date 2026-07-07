RotoBaller's updated dynasty fantasy football tight end (TE) rankings with tiers and rookies. These 2026 post-NFL Draft offseason dynasty league rankings for the top 50 TEs for dynasty and rookie drafts.
The tight end position never gets easier to navigate if you don't have a stud TE in the prime of his career, so we're here to help. Luckily, several high-upside tight ends have entered the league over the last few years, so the depth is a bit stronger than usual. In these updated dynasty fantasy football tight end rankings below, see where key players such as Colston Loveland, Harold Fannin, Kyle Pitts, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, and more stand among the other top 50 players at the position.
The fantasy football dynasty TE rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
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Updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings
Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our early 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a record-setting rookie year with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns with quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the football. Last year was a disappointment, though, with Geno Smith running the offense and Bowers missing time with injuries. However, his catch rate stayed steady at 74% in both of his seasons, and his yards per reception went from only 10.7 to 10.6.
The former 13th overall pick out of the University of Georgia was targeted slightly less last year, but with new head coach Klint Kubiak coming to town, Bowers' target rate should rise in Year 3. ESPN's Ben Solak suggests that Bowers will be a candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year.
A TE has never won the award in NFL history, with Travis Kelce coming the closest in 2020. Not only does Bowers have elite pass-catching talent at the position with a bigger role in the offense expected in 2026, but the QB play in Vegas should be better between veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza. There's a reason RotoBaller has Bowers ranked as the top fantasy TE for the upcoming season, even after a disappointing sophomore showing.
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson finished as the fantasy TE8 in 2025, but his season truly was a tale of two halves. With five-time Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb missing time early in the year, Ferguson began his fourth season at a break-neck pace, finishing as the TE5 or better in each game from Weeks 2 through 5, and his 51 catches and six touchdowns had him sitting as the TE1 through the first seven weeks of the season.
From that point on, with Lamb back to full health and first-year Cowboy George Pickens proving to be a driving force of Dallas' passing offense, Ferguson caught only two more touchdowns and was barely usable for fantasy, averaging 5.4 half-PPR points over his final 10 games and ranking as the TE22 over that stretch. With Lamb and Pickens back for another season together and capable of fully boxing Ferguson out of the offense, the 27-year-old tight end comes in right on the fringe of fantasy relevance as RotoBaller's TE13.
Though clearly capable of stepping into a larger role and delivering week-winning performances should either receiver succumb to injury, Ferguson projects best as a solid second tight end in deeper leagues and is an obvious player to target in best ball drafts.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland got his NFL career off to a slow start in 2025 after he was selected 10th overall out of the University of Michigan, but he eventually kicked it into high gear and finished with 58 receptions, 713 yards, and six touchdowns in 16 regular-season games (11 starts) to land as the TE12 in half-PPR scoring. At this time last year, Loveland was rehabbing an injury he sustained in his final year with the Wolverines, which forced him to miss some of the offseason program and the start of training camp.
His 58 catches, 713 yards, and six TDs led the Bears, and the 22-year-old became a favorite target of quarterback Caleb Williams down the stretch. "I love what he brings to the table. He's one of the most consistent players I've been around, and that's saying a lot for a young guy, because I think it takes a while before guys can truly understand what it means to be a professional," head coach Ben Johnson said.
With receiver DJ Moore now in Buffalo, Loveland should have an even bigger target share in 2026 in Year 2, and he has as much upside at the TE position as anyone. RotoBaller has Loveland ranked as the No. 3 TE for the upcoming season.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' TE16 finish in 2025 was his worst result since his 2018 rookie campaign, and after top-four finishes in three of four seasons from 2019 to 2022, he has now finished outside the top 12 in two of the last three years. While it would be easy to write off the ninth-year veteran who will turn 31 before the start of the season, the Ravens and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are in need of playmakers in the passing game, and in signing Andrews to a three-year extension while allowing Isaiah Likely to depart in free agency, the team has signaled its belief that Andrews could still be one of them.
Andrews' 8.8 yards per reception in 2025 were by far the lowest of his career, having never previously dipped below 12 yards per catch, and with Doyle emphasizing a need for more explosive plays, he should see more of the seam-stretching usage of past seasons.
With his red zone prowess never in question, Andrews could see a significant bounce-back in an offense whose second receiver spot alongside two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers will likely come down to career underperformers Rashod Bateman or Devontez Walker, or one of the team's 2026 rookies, Ja'Kobi Lane or Elijah Sarratt. At RotoBaller's TE6, expectations remain high for Andrews, and with a current ADP of TE11, he has the potential to plug in as a season-long starter from the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.