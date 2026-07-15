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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 16

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Christian Scott - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups Add

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Christian Scott, Clayton Beeter, Kade Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, and Lane Thomas.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The MLB All-Star Game is officially in the books, and the second half of the season kicks off for Thursday night baseball.  At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice in our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 16—July 13 through July 19 — to help navigate the waiver wire in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to target, including A.J. Ewing, Kyle Karros, Josh Bell, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, and Lane Thomas.

With it being the All-Star break, no prospects were called up midweek, but there are injuries to monitor. Rays star third baseman Junio Caminero was removed from the MLB All-Star Game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch from Cardinals right-hander Riley O'Brien. X-rays on Caminero's hand came back negative, and he is day-to-day. Dodgers reliever Edwin Diaz could be returning soon. Diaz pitched a clean inning of work in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday as he works his way back from elbow surgery.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 58 Add in All Leagues
2 Jake McCarthy OF 61 Add in All Leagues
3 Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
4 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues
5 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
6 Carson Benge OF 54 Add in All Leagues
7 Logan Henderson SP 55 Add in All Leagues
8 Sean Burke SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 T.J. Rumfield 1B 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Chase DeLauter OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Troy Melton SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Jake Bennett SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Gage Jump SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Cole Carrigg OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Kyle Karros 3B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Heriberto Hernandez OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Jung Hoo Lee OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Alex Lange RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Henry Bolte OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Merrill Kelly SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Luis Lara OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Cade Cavalli SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Garrett Whitlock RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
72 Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
73 Zach Thornton SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Robert Gasser SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Jacob Webb RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Andrew Kittredge RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Kyle Teel C 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Clayton Beeter, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, Lane Thomas, Garrett Mitchell, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Clayton Beeter leads his team with seven saves on the season, and he seems to have the job as primary closer under control going into the All-Star break. He did blow a save and take a loss on Saturday, though, allowing two home runs and three hits without recording an out against the Yankees.

He entered the game with a one-run lead with one out in the eighth inning and allowed homers to Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt. Before that outing, he had not allowed a hit in five straight appearances, earning a win, a save, and two holds over that stretch. Manager Drew Butera has been very unpredictable in his bullpen usage this season, although he doesn't have many great options to choose from.

Beeter is probably the best option in the bullpen, but the situation has been very unpredictable all season. He's one of the best widely available closer options for saves, but he has been a wild ride for fantasy managers all season. Unless the Nats bring in a closer at the Trade Deadline, he'll remain in a high-leverage role with boom-or-bust upside. If you're desperate for saves, he's worth a look, but be ready for some major volatility.

 

Christian Scott, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Christian Scott hasn't provided much length as a starting pitcher in his 12 starts for the Mets through the first half of the season, but other than that, he's looked strong in 2026 in his return from Tommy John surgery. Scott hasn't gone six innings in any of his starts this year, but he's gone 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA (4.10 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 26 walks in 54 innings in his second year in the big leagues.

The 27-year-old former fifth-round selection from the University of Florida in 2021 has improved his strikeout rate from 19.8% in his rookie year in 2024 to 27.9% this year, but his 11.2% walk rate isn't ideal. It's also not that big of a surprise for a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery.

If Scott can improve his control and command while inevitably increasing his workload, he could quickly become a must-roster starting pitcher in fantasy. Managers in deeper leagues may want to get a head start during the All-Star break after Scott threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts in his final start before the break on July 8 against the Kansas City Royals. He's rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues currently.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson capped off a spectacular first half of 2026 with a one-inning start in the All-Star Futures Game, facing four batters in the contest with his only blemish coming via a base hit yielded to MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, Jesus Made.

The left-hander earned the start for the AL after posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and an elite 37.5 percent K-BB% in 72 2/3 innings pitched, all ranking best in the minors among pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. The former third-overall draft pick looks poised to see some time at Triple-A in the second half and should have a good shot at making his major league debut later in the year.

Given his workload, his 108 strikeouts equate to a fantasy-friendly 13.38 K/9, and although his debut is not imminent, the 22-year-old's stuff warrants stash consideration in all leagues with an NA spot for managers looking for pitching help.

 

Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is a trendy waiver-wire pickup this week thanks to a strong finish to his first half. In 13 games so far in July, he's gone 18-for-47 (.383) with two home runs, six doubles, a triple, six RBI, and eight runs scored to boost his season slash line to .274/.362/.459 with an .822 OPS in 310 plate appearances.

The 27-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has hit eight home runs, driven in 44 runs, scored 42 runs, and stolen six bases across 86 games in his fifth year in the big leagues through the first half in 2026. At the very least, fantasy managers looking for outfield upgrades should look Mitchell's way to begin the second half in hopes that he can continue his hot streak for the rest of the month.

The oft-injured former first-rounder out of UCLA currently ranks in the 91st percentile in hard-hit rate and 89th percentile in barrel rate, but he also sits way at the bottom with a second percentile strikeout rate (32.9%) despite the fact that he's in the 90th percentile in chase rate. Strikeouts will continue to be a problem, but if Mitchell can stay healthy, he should be of use for power and speed the rest of the way. Mitchell is rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Lane Thomas, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season, hitting .208 with one home run across his first 125 plate appearances. However, the 30-year-old has begun to turn it on in the summer months, hitting .254 with six home runs across 144 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to June.

Thomas owns a strong 12.4% walk rate for the season, which gives him a safe on-base floor and helps keep his bat in the lineup. With Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel (foot) currently on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis, Thomas has emerged as the everyday center fielder in Kansas City. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Thomas profiles as a useful compiler with some power/speed upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 58 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 58 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 54 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 55 Add in All Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, Lane Thomas, Walbert Urena, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Jake Burger, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Luis Lara, Garrett Whitlock, Erik Miller, JJ Bleday, Robert Gasser, Jake Mangum, and Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, Lane Thomas, Walbert Urena, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Jake Burger, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Luis Lara, Garrett Whitlock, Erik Miller, JJ Bleday, Robert Gasser, Jake Mangum, and Clayton Beeter:

A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Brandon Nimmo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sean Burke
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tristan Peters
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Christian Scott
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Christian Scott
vs
JJ Bleday
Christian Scott
vs
Lane Thomas
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Kilian
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Christian Scott
vs
Luis Lara
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Christian Scott
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Christian Scott
vs
Masyn Winn
Christian Scott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Garrett Mitchell
vs
JJ Bleday
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vs
Masyn Winn
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Walbert Urena
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dominic Canzone
Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Lane Thomas
vs
Caleb Kilian
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Lara
Lane Thomas
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Lane Thomas
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Lane Thomas
vs
Cade Cavalli
Lane Thomas
vs
Masyn Winn
Lane Thomas
vs
Christian Scott
Lane Thomas
vs
Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Lane Thomas
vs
Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
vs
Luke Keaschall
Lane Thomas
vs
JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
vs
Merrill Kelly
Lane Thomas
vs
Walbert Urena
Lane Thomas
vs
Henry Bolte
Lane Thomas
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Lane Thomas
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
vs
Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
vs
Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
vs
Mickey Moniak
Walbert Urena
vs
JJ Bleday
Walbert Urena
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Walbert Urena
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Walbert Urena
vs
Kade Anderson
Walbert Urena
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Walbert Urena
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Walbert Urena
vs
Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Walbert Urena
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walbert Urena
vs
Bailey Ober
Walbert Urena
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Walbert Urena
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Walbert Urena
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Walbert Urena
vs
Spencer Steer
Walbert Urena
vs
Lane Thomas
Walbert Urena
vs
Jonah Heim
Walbert Urena
vs
Caleb Kilian
Walbert Urena
vs
Kirby Yates
Walbert Urena
vs
Jacob Latz
Walbert Urena
vs
Logan Henderson
Walbert Urena
vs
Sean Burke
Walbert Urena
vs
Griffin Jax
Walbert Urena
vs
Payton Tolle
Walbert Urena
vs
Troy Melton
Walbert Urena
vs
Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Kenley Jansen
Gage Jump
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Josh Bell
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Tristan Peters
Gage Jump
vs
Chase DeLauter
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
vs
Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kenley Jansen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
Samuel Basallo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ian Seymour
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Tristan Peters
Kyle Karros
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Kenley Jansen
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Anthony Seigler
Jake Burger
vs
Tanner Scott
Jake Burger
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake Burger
vs
Tristan Peters
Jake Burger
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Burger
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Burger
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake Burger
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake Burger
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jake Burger
vs
Kyle Karros
Jake Burger
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jake Burger
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake Burger
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake Burger
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Burger
vs
Tyler Wells
Jake Burger
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake Burger
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jake Burger
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Burger
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jake Burger
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake Burger
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
vs
Curtis Mead
Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
Spencer Steer
Jake Burger
vs
Brett Baty
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Curtis Mead
Alex Lange
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Alex Lange
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
Merrill Kelly
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase Meidroth
Henry Bolte
vs
Luke Keaschall
Henry Bolte
vs
Yainer Diaz
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Curtis Mead
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Mason Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Masyn Winn
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Sproat
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Lara
Henry Bolte
vs
Shane Drohan
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Lane Thomas
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Jose Caballero
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Lara
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Luis Lara
vs
Caleb Kilian
Luis Lara
vs
Masyn Winn
Luis Lara
vs
Lane Thomas
Luis Lara
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luis Lara
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
vs
Joshua Baez
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luis Lara
vs
Luke Keaschall
Luis Lara
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luis Lara
vs
Merrill Kelly
Luis Lara
vs
Christian Scott
Luis Lara
vs
Henry Bolte
Luis Lara
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Lara
vs
Tommy Edman
Luis Lara
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luis Lara
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luis Lara
vs
JJ Bleday
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Walbert Urena
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Whitlock
vs
JJ Bleday
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Bailey Ober
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Spencer Steer
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jonah Heim
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kirby Yates
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Lane Thomas
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Latz
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Sean Burke
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Payton Tolle
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Troy Melton
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kenley Jansen
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Joey Cantillo
JJ Bleday
vs
Jasson Dominguez
JJ Bleday
vs
Walbert Urena
JJ Bleday
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
JJ Bleday
vs
Garrett Whitlock
JJ Bleday
vs
Christian Scott
JJ Bleday
vs
Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
vs
Cade Cavalli
JJ Bleday
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
JJ Bleday
vs
Garrett Mitchell
JJ Bleday
vs
Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
JJ Bleday
vs
Bailey Ober
JJ Bleday
vs
Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
vs
Brayan Rocchio
JJ Bleday
vs
Caleb Kilian
JJ Bleday
vs
Spencer Steer
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Lara
JJ Bleday
vs
Jonah Heim
JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Nimmo
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
vs
Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Mickey Moniak
Robert Gasser
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Robert Gasser
vs
Richie Palacios
Robert Gasser
vs
Max Clark
Robert Gasser
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Robert Gasser
vs
Walker Jenkins
Robert Gasser
vs
Victor Bericoto
Robert Gasser
vs
Charlie Condon
Robert Gasser
vs
Hogan Harris
Robert Gasser
vs
Dalton Rushing
Robert Gasser
vs
Michael Petersen
Robert Gasser
vs
Kyle Teel
Robert Gasser
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Robert Gasser
vs
Clayton Beeter
Robert Gasser
vs
Brett Baty
Robert Gasser
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Robert Gasser
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Elvis Alvarado
Robert Gasser
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Jake Mangum
Robert Gasser
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Anthony Seigler
Robert Gasser
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Jacob Latz
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Logan Henderson
Robert Gasser
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Sean Burke
Robert Gasser
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Griffin Jax
Robert Gasser
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Payton Tolle
Robert Gasser
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Troy Melton
Robert Gasser
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Jake Bennett
Robert Gasser
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Jake Mangum
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Anthony Seigler
Jake Mangum
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Elvis Alvarado
Jake Mangum
vs
Jacob Webb
Jake Mangum
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Andrew Kittredge
Jake Mangum
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jake Mangum
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Brett Baty
Jake Mangum
vs
Kirby Yates
Jake Mangum
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jake Mangum
vs
Jonah Heim
Jake Mangum
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Jake Mangum
vs
Spencer Steer
Jake Mangum
vs
Kyle Teel
Jake Mangum
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jake Mangum
vs
Dalton Rushing
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Charlie Condon
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Mangum
vs
Jose Caballero
Jake Mangum
vs
Carson Benge
Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jake Mangum
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake Mangum
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake Mangum
vs
Mickey Moniak
Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Charlie Condon
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
Joey Cantillo

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Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Tua Tagovailoa

is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Rashee Rice

Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
Tez Johnson

Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Travis Hunter

Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
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