July 15, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Christian Scott, Clayton Beeter, Kade Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, and Lane Thomas.

The MLB All-Star Game is officially in the books, and the second half of the season kicks off for Thursday night baseball. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice in our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 16—July 13 through July 19 — to help navigate the waiver wire in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to target, including A.J. Ewing, Kyle Karros, Josh Bell, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, and Lane Thomas.

With it being the All-Star break, no prospects were called up midweek, but there are injuries to monitor. Rays star third baseman Junio Caminero was removed from the MLB All-Star Game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch from Cardinals right-hander Riley O'Brien. X-rays on Caminero's hand came back negative, and he is day-to-day. Dodgers reliever Edwin Diaz could be returning soon. Diaz pitched a clean inning of work in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday as he works his way back from elbow surgery.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Clayton Beeter, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, Lane Thomas, Garrett Mitchell, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Clayton Beeter leads his team with seven saves on the season, and he seems to have the job as primary closer under control going into the All-Star break. He did blow a save and take a loss on Saturday, though, allowing two home runs and three hits without recording an out against the Yankees.

He entered the game with a one-run lead with one out in the eighth inning and allowed homers to Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt. Before that outing, he had not allowed a hit in five straight appearances, earning a win, a save, and two holds over that stretch. Manager Drew Butera has been very unpredictable in his bullpen usage this season, although he doesn't have many great options to choose from.

Beeter is probably the best option in the bullpen, but the situation has been very unpredictable all season. He's one of the best widely available closer options for saves, but he has been a wild ride for fantasy managers all season. Unless the Nats bring in a closer at the Trade Deadline, he'll remain in a high-leverage role with boom-or-bust upside. If you're desperate for saves, he's worth a look, but be ready for some major volatility.

Christian Scott, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Christian Scott hasn't provided much length as a starting pitcher in his 12 starts for the Mets through the first half of the season, but other than that, he's looked strong in 2026 in his return from Tommy John surgery. Scott hasn't gone six innings in any of his starts this year, but he's gone 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA (4.10 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 26 walks in 54 innings in his second year in the big leagues.

The 27-year-old former fifth-round selection from the University of Florida in 2021 has improved his strikeout rate from 19.8% in his rookie year in 2024 to 27.9% this year, but his 11.2% walk rate isn't ideal. It's also not that big of a surprise for a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery.

If Scott can improve his control and command while inevitably increasing his workload, he could quickly become a must-roster starting pitcher in fantasy. Managers in deeper leagues may want to get a head start during the All-Star break after Scott threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts in his final start before the break on July 8 against the Kansas City Royals. He's rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues currently.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson capped off a spectacular first half of 2026 with a one-inning start in the All-Star Futures Game, facing four batters in the contest with his only blemish coming via a base hit yielded to MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, Jesus Made.

The left-hander earned the start for the AL after posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and an elite 37.5 percent K-BB% in 72 2/3 innings pitched, all ranking best in the minors among pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. The former third-overall draft pick looks poised to see some time at Triple-A in the second half and should have a good shot at making his major league debut later in the year.

Given his workload, his 108 strikeouts equate to a fantasy-friendly 13.38 K/9, and although his debut is not imminent, the 22-year-old's stuff warrants stash consideration in all leagues with an NA spot for managers looking for pitching help.

Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is a trendy waiver-wire pickup this week thanks to a strong finish to his first half. In 13 games so far in July, he's gone 18-for-47 (.383) with two home runs, six doubles, a triple, six RBI, and eight runs scored to boost his season slash line to .274/.362/.459 with an .822 OPS in 310 plate appearances.

The 27-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has hit eight home runs, driven in 44 runs, scored 42 runs, and stolen six bases across 86 games in his fifth year in the big leagues through the first half in 2026. At the very least, fantasy managers looking for outfield upgrades should look Mitchell's way to begin the second half in hopes that he can continue his hot streak for the rest of the month.

The oft-injured former first-rounder out of UCLA currently ranks in the 91st percentile in hard-hit rate and 89th percentile in barrel rate, but he also sits way at the bottom with a second percentile strikeout rate (32.9%) despite the fact that he's in the 90th percentile in chase rate. Strikeouts will continue to be a problem, but if Mitchell can stay healthy, he should be of use for power and speed the rest of the way. Mitchell is rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues.

Lane Thomas, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season, hitting .208 with one home run across his first 125 plate appearances. However, the 30-year-old has begun to turn it on in the summer months, hitting .254 with six home runs across 144 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to June.

Thomas owns a strong 12.4% walk rate for the season, which gives him a safe on-base floor and helps keep his bat in the lineup. With Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel (foot) currently on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis, Thomas has emerged as the everyday center fielder in Kansas City. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Thomas profiles as a useful compiler with some power/speed upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 58 Add in All Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 58 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 61 Add in All Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 54 Add in All Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Lara OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 55 Add in All Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Grant Taylor Jacob Webb vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Grant Taylor Jacob Webb vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, Lane Thomas, Walbert Urena, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Jake Burger, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Luis Lara, Garrett Whitlock, Erik Miller, JJ Bleday, Robert Gasser, Jake Mangum, and Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Kade Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, Lane Thomas, Walbert Urena, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros, Jake Burger, Mason Montgomery, Alex Lange, Henry Bolte, Luis Lara, Garrett Whitlock, Erik Miller, JJ Bleday, Robert Gasser, Jake Mangum, and Clayton Beeter:

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App