July 15, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 16 of 2026 including Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, and more

In the opening months of the 2026 campaign, managers have seen many top-ranked prospects not only earn the call to their respective MLB roster, but perform at an elite level, such as Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Payton Tolle, and Konnor Griffin.

In this piece, we will spotlight nine prospects who could emerge as worthy stash targets in the second half.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs right-handed pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins returned from the Triple-A injured list on July 10 after a lengthy stint for an elbow injury. However, with Wiggins now back in action at Triple-A, the top prospect in the Chicago system has quickly put himself high on the stash radar. In his return to Triple-A (first game since April 4), Wiggins allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings against St. Paul.

However, during his rehab outing across the lower levels, the right-hander was quite sharp, posting a 2.89 ERA with a 9:3 K:BB over 9 1/3 innings. While the former 68th overall pick will likely need several weeks of development at Triple-A Iowa, managers should closely monitor his stats, as he has a clear path to join a weak Cubs rotation hit by injuries to Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele and Cade Horton.

If Wiggins can rebound, the right-hander can quickly establish himself as a high-end prospect to stash in all leagues after the All-Star break.

- Written by Andy Smith

Nathan Flewelling, C, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catching prospect Nathan Flewelling was named Futures Game MVP after his impressive showing on Sunday afternoon. In this contest, the No. 75-ranked prospect in baseball went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run. Flewelling joined the Rays system in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft and has spent his entire 2026 campaign at the High-A level.

Through 73 games with Bowling Green, the young backstop has carried a .261/.394/.496 line with 12 doubles, 16 home runs, and six stolen bases. However, over his last 19 contests, Flewelling has taken his production to a much higher level, posting a .324/.484/.662 line with three doubles and six home runs. Given his current trajectory, dynasty managers should expect the No. 2 prospect in the system to receive a taste of Double-A ball in the coming weeks.

Nathan Flewelling goes yard in the @Nike Futures Game! The No. 2 @RaysBaseball prospect provides some insurance for the AL Futures squad 💪 pic.twitter.com/UQy5kKJk3B — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

-Written by Andy Smith

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez remains a priority name to monitor in fantasy circles even as his batting average has taken a bit of a dive in July, along with his power output. Nonetheless, Baez still has 28 homers and 69 RBI for Triple-A Memphis this season, despite a July in which he hit just .147 over 34 at-bats with two homers, both of which came in the same game.

The slow July has come as a bit of a surprise to Baez, who has consistently hit with power at Memphis all season. Baez has posted an OPS of .894, the best of his minor league career, and remains a name worth paying attention to over the second half of the season. The Cardinals outfield of Jordan Walker, Nathan Church, and Lars Nootbaar is pretty steady, but Baez, the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect, could add some depth and punch to the lineup.

If and when Baez gets the call to the big leagues, the power and speed should translate for fantasy managers, making him a priority stash in all standard leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez has continued to showcase high-end power at the top club in the minor leagues and is a high-end stash heading into the All-Star break. Despite carrying a modest .260 AVG over his last 14 games at Triple-A Louisville, Rodriguez has launched five home runs over this stretch with a .931 OPS.

Overall on the season, the team's No. 5-ranked prospect (according to MLB.com) has hit 14 doubles, 23 home runs, and swiped six bags, while carrying a .284/.364/.564 line with a .910 OPS.

The corner outfielder is worth a close look in the second half, as he may not need to wait long to earn the call, with both Noelvi Marte and JJ Bleday beginning to show some inconsistencies in the majors. For now, Rodriguez is a viable stash candidate in 12+ team leagues for managers needing late-season home run potential.

- Written by Andy Smith

Liam Doyle, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals top pitching prospect Liam Doyle appeared in a relief role during the Futures Game. Doyle tossed an inning where he struck out two hitters and served up two free passes. He did not allow a run. Doyle was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft and has spent the 2026 season at Double-A.

While he has struggled at times, the former Tennessee Volunteer has begun to find his footing and is putting himself in position for a late-season call-up. Over his last two Double-A starts, Doyle has logged 8 2/3 innings with two earned runs and an 11:6 K:BB. His command has been an issue this season, but he has managed to strike out 75 hitters in just 56 frames.

If he can carry this success into the early part of the second half, a late-season cup of coffee with the MLB roster will not be out of the question.

- Written by Andy Smith

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Quinn Mathews has been striking out batters at a high rate all season in Triple-A Memphis, making him a high-upside option on the waiver wire. Mathews has punched out 97 batters over 79 innings pitched at Memphis this season, compiling a 3.53 ERA and 1.20 WHIP as he continues to make a case to join the St. Louis rotation.

The left-hander is the No. 6 overall prospect for the Cardinals, so he has the pedigree; he is just waiting for an opening at the major league level. But now might be the time to act for fantasy managers, as his high strikeout upside makes him a desirable pitcher on the free-agent market. In June, Mathews posted a 2.05 ERA over five starts, and so far in July, he has posted a 1.38 ERA over two starts.

He has been picking things up lately at Triple-A and proving he could be ready for a shot with the Cardinals. At 25 years old, his time might be now for fantasy, and he has solidified himself as a top stash target among pitching prospects.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has been very productive in his return to Triple-A. The team's top-ranked prospect missed time this season due to a shoulder injury but has quickly put himself back on the stash radar since being cleared to return. Over his last 13 contests with St. Paul, the former fifth overall pick has posted an elite .314/.364/.529 line with a .893 OPS.

During this stretch, the 21-year-old has hit four doubles, gone deep once and chipped in two stolen bases. This surge is worth emphasizing as Jenkins carried a much lower .256/.296/.389 line with just two round-trippers over the first 25 games of the Triple-A regular season. With the Twins sitting outside the current playoff picture, they could look to sell at the upcoming deadline, which would allow Jenkins to face minimal competition for second-half at-bats at the big-league level.

- Written by Andy Smith

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has been among the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level over the past month and has quickly put himself near the top of most stash rankings. Since June 12 (his last 23 games at Toledo), the former third-overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft has posted an elite .316/.404/.495 line with a .898 OPS, five doubles, four home runs, and eight stolen bases.

This surge is worth noting, as Clark held a much lower .248/.335/.374 line with a modest .709 OPS over his first 57 games of the season. During this cold start, the outfielder only hit four home runs. Seeing him turn the corner at an impressive rate at Triple-A has pushed him into elite stash territory. With the Tigers relying on James Outman and Matt Vierling to cover center field, they may turn to their top-ranked prospect very shortly after the All-Star break, making him a worthy pickup in all 12-team leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon appears primed to make a difference in the second half of the season at the big-league level. Up to this point this season, Condon has proven to be a quality bat at Triple-A Albuquerque, mixing elite hitting skills with a knack for power. At Albuquerque, Condon is hitting .289 with 20 homers and 60 RBI to go with 75 runs scored.

In July, Condon is hitting .310 after hitting .337 in June. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Rockies' system is starting to rake for Albuquerque, and it might not be long before the former No. 3 overall pick out of the University of Georgia makes his big league debut. It would be hard for the Rockies to keep a bat like Condon's in the minors, and now is the time to add Condon to fantasy teams.

His high-upside bat should pay off big time in the second half, making him a must-stash candidate.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs T.J. Rumfield Jake Burger vs Mason Montgomery Garrett Whitlock vs Clayton Beeter Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Logan Henderson Kade Anderson vs Troy Melton Christian Scott vs Tyler Tolbert Richie Palacios vs Sean Burke Reynaldo Lopez vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Jake Burger vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tyler Tolbert Richie Palacios vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Brett Baty vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Logan Henderson Kade Anderson vs Troy Melton Christian Scott vs Sean Burke Reynaldo Lopez vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs Troy Melton Merrill Kelly vs Griffin Jax Cade Cavalli vs Cade Cavalli Zach Thornton vs Kade Anderson Bailey Ober vs Logan Henderson Sean Burke vs Mason Montgomery Garrett Whitlock vs Clayton Beeter Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Kirby Yates Andrew Kittredge vs Yoendrys Gomez Hogan Harris vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, Hector Rodriguez, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, Hector Rodriguez, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper:

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