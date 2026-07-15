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9 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, Hector Rodriguez, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon

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Quinn Mathews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 16 of 2026 including Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, and more

In the opening months of the 2026 campaign, managers have seen many top-ranked prospects not only earn the call to their respective MLB roster, but perform at an elite level, such as Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Payton Tolle, and Konnor Griffin.

In this piece, we will spotlight nine prospects who could emerge as worthy stash targets in the second half.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs right-handed pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins returned from the Triple-A injured list on July 10 after a lengthy stint for an elbow injury. However, with Wiggins now back in action at Triple-A, the top prospect in the Chicago system has quickly put himself high on the stash radar. In his return to Triple-A (first game since April 4), Wiggins allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings against St. Paul.

However, during his rehab outing across the lower levels, the right-hander was quite sharp, posting a 2.89 ERA with a 9:3 K:BB over 9 1/3 innings. While the former 68th overall pick will likely need several weeks of development at Triple-A Iowa, managers should closely monitor his stats, as he has a clear path to join a weak Cubs rotation hit by injuries to Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele and Cade Horton.

If Wiggins can rebound, the right-hander can quickly establish himself as a high-end prospect to stash in all leagues after the All-Star break.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Nathan Flewelling, C, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catching prospect Nathan Flewelling was named Futures Game MVP after his impressive showing on Sunday afternoon. In this contest, the No. 75-ranked prospect in baseball went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run. Flewelling joined the Rays system in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft and has spent his entire 2026 campaign at the High-A level.

Through 73 games with Bowling Green, the young backstop has carried a .261/.394/.496 line with 12 doubles, 16 home runs, and six stolen bases. However, over his last 19 contests, Flewelling has taken his production to a much higher level, posting a .324/.484/.662 line with three doubles and six home runs. Given his current trajectory, dynasty managers should expect the No. 2 prospect in the system to receive a taste of Double-A ball in the coming weeks.

-Written by Andy Smith

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez remains a priority name to monitor in fantasy circles even as his batting average has taken a bit of a dive in July, along with his power output. Nonetheless, Baez still has 28 homers and 69 RBI for Triple-A Memphis this season, despite a July in which he hit just .147 over 34 at-bats with two homers, both of which came in the same game.

The slow July has come as a bit of a surprise to Baez, who has consistently hit with power at Memphis all season. Baez has posted an OPS of .894, the best of his minor league career, and remains a name worth paying attention to over the second half of the season. The Cardinals outfield of Jordan Walker, Nathan Church, and Lars Nootbaar is pretty steady, but Baez, the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect, could add some depth and punch to the lineup.

If and when Baez gets the call to the big leagues, the power and speed should translate for fantasy managers, making him a priority stash in all standard leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez has continued to showcase high-end power at the top club in the minor leagues and is a high-end stash heading into the All-Star break. Despite carrying a modest .260 AVG over his last 14 games at Triple-A Louisville, Rodriguez has launched five home runs over this stretch with a .931 OPS.

Overall on the season, the team's No. 5-ranked prospect (according to MLB.com) has hit 14 doubles, 23 home runs, and swiped six bags, while carrying a .284/.364/.564 line with a .910 OPS.

The corner outfielder is worth a close look in the second half, as he may not need to wait long to earn the call, with both Noelvi Marte and JJ Bleday beginning to show some inconsistencies in the majors. For now, Rodriguez is a viable stash candidate in 12+ team leagues for managers needing late-season home run potential.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Liam Doyle, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals top pitching prospect Liam Doyle appeared in a relief role during the Futures Game. Doyle tossed an inning where he struck out two hitters and served up two free passes. He did not allow a run. Doyle was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft and has spent the 2026 season at Double-A.

While he has struggled at times, the former Tennessee Volunteer has begun to find his footing and is putting himself in position for a late-season call-up. Over his last two Double-A starts, Doyle has logged 8 2/3 innings with two earned runs and an 11:6 K:BB. His command has been an issue this season, but he has managed to strike out 75 hitters in just 56 frames.

If he can carry this success into the early part of the second half, a late-season cup of coffee with the MLB roster will not be out of the question.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Quinn Mathews has been striking out batters at a high rate all season in Triple-A Memphis, making him a high-upside option on the waiver wire. Mathews has punched out 97 batters over 79 innings pitched at Memphis this season, compiling a 3.53 ERA and 1.20 WHIP as he continues to make a case to join the St. Louis rotation.

The left-hander is the No. 6 overall prospect for the Cardinals, so he has the pedigree; he is just waiting for an opening at the major league level. But now might be the time to act for fantasy managers, as his high strikeout upside makes him a desirable pitcher on the free-agent market. In June, Mathews posted a 2.05 ERA over five starts, and so far in July, he has posted a 1.38 ERA over two starts.

He has been picking things up lately at Triple-A and proving he could be ready for a shot with the Cardinals. At 25 years old, his time might be now for fantasy, and he has solidified himself as a top stash target among pitching prospects.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has been very productive in his return to Triple-A. The team's top-ranked prospect missed time this season due to a shoulder injury but has quickly put himself back on the stash radar since being cleared to return. Over his last 13 contests with St. Paul, the former fifth overall pick has posted an elite .314/.364/.529 line with a .893 OPS.

During this stretch, the 21-year-old has hit four doubles, gone deep once and chipped in two stolen bases. This surge is worth emphasizing as Jenkins carried a much lower .256/.296/.389 line with just two round-trippers over the first 25 games of the Triple-A regular season. With the Twins sitting outside the current playoff picture, they could look to sell at the upcoming deadline, which would allow Jenkins to face minimal competition for second-half at-bats at the big-league level.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has been among the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level over the past month and has quickly put himself near the top of most stash rankings. Since June 12 (his last 23 games at Toledo), the former third-overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft has posted an elite .316/.404/.495 line with a .898 OPS, five doubles, four home runs, and eight stolen bases.

This surge is worth noting, as Clark held a much lower .248/.335/.374 line with a modest .709 OPS over his first 57 games of the season. During this cold start, the outfielder only hit four home runs. Seeing him turn the corner at an impressive rate at Triple-A has pushed him into elite stash territory. With the Tigers relying on James Outman and Matt Vierling to cover center field, they may turn to their top-ranked prospect very shortly after the All-Star break, making him a worthy pickup in all 12-team leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon appears primed to make a difference in the second half of the season at the big-league level. Up to this point this season, Condon has proven to be a quality bat at Triple-A Albuquerque, mixing elite hitting skills with a knack for power. At Albuquerque, Condon is hitting .289 with 20 homers and 60 RBI to go with 75 runs scored.

In July, Condon is hitting .310 after hitting .337 in June. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Rockies' system is starting to rake for Albuquerque, and it might not be long before the former No. 3 overall pick out of the University of Georgia makes his big league debut. It would be hard for the Rockies to keep a bat like Condon's in the minors, and now is the time to add Condon to fantasy teams.

His high-upside bat should pay off big time in the second half, making him a must-stash candidate.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers NOW
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, Hector Rodriguez, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Liam Doyle, Nathan Flewelling, Jaxon Wiggins, Hector Rodriguez, Quinn Mathews, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper:

Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Caleb Kilian
Joshua Baez
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Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Curtis Mead
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
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Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
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Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Whitlock
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Ezequiel Tovar
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
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Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
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Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
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Brayan Rocchio
Joshua Baez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
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Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
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Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
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Jonah Heim
Joshua Baez
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Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
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Kirby Yates
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Alejandro Kirk
Joshua Baez
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Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Anthony Seigler
Joshua Baez
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Kyle Karros
Joshua Baez
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Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
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Emilio Pagan
Joshua Baez
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Elvis Alvarado
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
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Andrew Kittredge
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Brett Baty
Joshua Baez
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Joey Cantillo
Joshua Baez
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Clayton Beeter
Joshua Baez
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Gage Jump
Joshua Baez
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Joshua Baez
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Kenley Jansen
Joshua Baez
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Kyle Teel
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Dalton Rushing
Joshua Baez
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Samuel Basallo
Joshua Baez
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Charlie Condon
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Nimmo
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Richie Palacios
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Tolbert
Joshua Baez
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Victor Bericoto
Max Clark
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Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
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Vaughn Grissom
Max Clark
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Charlie Condon
Max Clark
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Robert Gasser
Max Clark
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Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
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Richie Palacios
Max Clark
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Kyle Teel
Max Clark
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Tyler Tolbert
Max Clark
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
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Victor Bericoto
Max Clark
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Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
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Hogan Harris
Max Clark
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Brett Baty
Max Clark
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Michael Petersen
Max Clark
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Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
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Elvis Alvarado
Max Clark
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Jake Mangum
Max Clark
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Anthony Seigler
Max Clark
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Jacob Webb
Max Clark
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Alejandro Kirk
Max Clark
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Kirby Yates
Max Clark
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Jonah Heim
Max Clark
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Spencer Steer
Max Clark
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Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
Max Clark
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Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
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Ezequiel Tovar
Max Clark
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Kade Anderson
Max Clark
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Garrett Whitlock
Max Clark
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Walbert Urena
Max Clark
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JJ Bleday
Max Clark
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Jasson Dominguez
Max Clark
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Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
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Christian Scott
Max Clark
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Cade Cavalli
Max Clark
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Garrett Mitchell
Max Clark
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Luis Robert Jr.
Max Clark
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Lane Thomas
Max Clark
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Caleb Kilian
Max Clark
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Luis Lara
Max Clark
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Ryan Jeffers
Max Clark
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Masyn Winn
Max Clark
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Dominic Canzone
Max Clark
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Joshua Baez
Max Clark
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Luke Keaschall
Max Clark
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Merrill Kelly
Max Clark
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Henry Bolte
Max Clark
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Tommy Edman
Max Clark
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Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
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Yainer Diaz
Max Clark
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Curtis Mead
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Royce Lewis
Max Clark
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Brandon Sproat
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Alex Lange
Max Clark
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Heriberto Hernandez
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Tyler Wells
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Kerry Carpenter
Max Clark
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Mauricio Dubon
Max Clark
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Travis Bazzana
Max Clark
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Grant Taylor
Max Clark
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Yoendrys Gomez
Max Clark
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Jake Burger
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Josh Bell
Max Clark
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Kody Clemens
Max Clark
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
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Jose Caballero
Max Clark
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Carson Benge
Max Clark
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Brandon Nimmo
Max Clark
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Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
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A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
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Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
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Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
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Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
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Heliot Ramos
Max Clark
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Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
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Vaughn Grissom
Walker Jenkins
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Kyle Teel
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
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Richie Palacios
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
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Tyler Tolbert
Walker Jenkins
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Brett Baty
Walker Jenkins
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Victor Bericoto
Walker Jenkins
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Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
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Hogan Harris
Walker Jenkins
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Elvis Alvarado
Walker Jenkins
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Michael Petersen
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
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Anthony Seigler
Walker Jenkins
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Jacob Webb
Walker Jenkins
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Alejandro Kirk
Walker Jenkins
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Kirby Yates
Walker Jenkins
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Jonah Heim
Walker Jenkins
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Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
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Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
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Bailey Ober
Walker Jenkins
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Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
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Ezequiel Tovar
Walker Jenkins
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Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
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Garrett Whitlock
Walker Jenkins
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Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
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JJ Bleday
Walker Jenkins
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Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walker Jenkins
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Christian Scott
Walker Jenkins
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Cade Cavalli
Walker Jenkins
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Garrett Mitchell
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Lane Thomas
Walker Jenkins
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Caleb Kilian
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Lara
Walker Jenkins
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Ryan Jeffers
Walker Jenkins
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Masyn Winn
Walker Jenkins
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Dominic Canzone
Walker Jenkins
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Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
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Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
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Merrill Kelly
Walker Jenkins
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Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
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Tommy Edman
Walker Jenkins
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Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
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Yainer Diaz
Walker Jenkins
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Curtis Mead
Walker Jenkins
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Mason Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
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Royce Lewis
Walker Jenkins
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Brandon Sproat
Walker Jenkins
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Shane Drohan
Walker Jenkins
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Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
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Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
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Nick Gonzales
Walker Jenkins
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Tyler Wells
Walker Jenkins
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Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
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Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
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Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
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Travis Bazzana
Walker Jenkins
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Grant Taylor
Walker Jenkins
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Yoendrys Gomez
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Burger
Walker Jenkins
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Tanner Scott
Walker Jenkins
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Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
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Josh Bell
Walker Jenkins
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Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
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Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
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Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
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Brandon Nimmo
Walker Jenkins
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Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
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A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
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Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
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Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
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Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Carrigg
Charlie Condon
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Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
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Kyle Teel
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Vaughn Grissom
Charlie Condon
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Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
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Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
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Brett Baty
Charlie Condon
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Richie Palacios
Charlie Condon
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Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
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Tyler Tolbert
Charlie Condon
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Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
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Victor Bericoto
Charlie Condon
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Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
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Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
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Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
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Michael Petersen
Charlie Condon
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Jacob Webb
Charlie Condon
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Alejandro Kirk
Charlie Condon
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Kirby Yates
Charlie Condon
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Jonah Heim
Charlie Condon
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Spencer Steer
Charlie Condon
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Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
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Bailey Ober
Charlie Condon
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Bryce Eldridge
Charlie Condon
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Ezequiel Tovar
Charlie Condon
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Kade Anderson
Charlie Condon
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Garrett Whitlock
Charlie Condon
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Walbert Urena
Charlie Condon
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JJ Bleday
Charlie Condon
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Jasson Dominguez
Charlie Condon
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Reynaldo Lopez
Charlie Condon
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Christian Scott
Charlie Condon
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Cade Cavalli
Charlie Condon
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Garrett Mitchell
Charlie Condon
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Luis Robert Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Lane Thomas
Charlie Condon
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Caleb Kilian
Charlie Condon
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Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
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Ryan Jeffers
Charlie Condon
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Masyn Winn
Charlie Condon
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Dominic Canzone
Charlie Condon
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Joshua Baez
Charlie Condon
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Luke Keaschall
Charlie Condon
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Merrill Kelly
Charlie Condon
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Henry Bolte
Charlie Condon
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Tommy Edman
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase Meidroth
Charlie Condon
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Yainer Diaz
Charlie Condon
vs
Curtis Mead
Charlie Condon
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Mason Montgomery
Charlie Condon
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Royce Lewis
Charlie Condon
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Brandon Sproat
Charlie Condon
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Shane Drohan
Charlie Condon
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Alex Lange
Charlie Condon
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Heriberto Hernandez
Charlie Condon
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Nick Gonzales
Charlie Condon
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Tyler Wells
Charlie Condon
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Jung Hoo Lee
Charlie Condon
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Kerry Carpenter
Charlie Condon
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Charlie Condon
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Travis Bazzana
Charlie Condon
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Grant Taylor
Charlie Condon
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Yoendrys Gomez
Charlie Condon
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Jake Burger
Charlie Condon
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Tanner Scott
Charlie Condon
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Tristan Peters
Charlie Condon
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Josh Bell
Charlie Condon
vs
Kody Clemens
Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
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vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
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vs
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
vs
Heliot Ramos
Charlie Condon
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Kade Anderson
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
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vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
vs
JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
vs
Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
vs
Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Jonah Heim
Kade Anderson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
vs
Kirby Yates
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
vs
Anthony Seigler
Kade Anderson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Mangum
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Kade Anderson
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
vs
Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
vs
Brett Baty
Kade Anderson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
vs
Clayton Beeter
Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Kade Anderson
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
vs
Kyle Teel
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
vs
Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
vs
Charlie Condon
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
vs
Walker Jenkins
Kade Anderson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
vs
Max Clark
Kade Anderson
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Kade Anderson
vs
Curtis Mead
Kade Anderson
vs
Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Richie Palacios
Kade Anderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
vs
Victor Bericoto
Kade Anderson
vs
Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
vs
Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
vs
Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
vs
Michael Petersen
Kade Anderson
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Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
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Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kade Anderson
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Travis Bazzana
Kade Anderson
vs
Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
vs
Josh Bell
Kade Anderson
vs
Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
vs
Sean Burke
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo

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