👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Second Half Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates - Underperforming Hitters To Buy Low

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Manny Machado - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Frank analyzes fantasy baseball breakout hitters, sleepers for the second half of 2026. These underperforming hitters are buy-low fantasy baseball trade targets.

Every MLB team has now played at least 90 games, meaning the season is nearly 60% complete. As with every season, there are underperforming hitters compared to where they were taken in drafts coming into the year. While it's always frustrating for a poor first half from one of your premium picks, that doesn't mean that they can't turn it around in the second half.

With that in mind, we're going to take a look at second-half breakout candidates who are worth buying low on as we try to capture lightning in a bottle on a strong performance after the All-Star break.

The average draft position (ADP) here is taken from NFBC preseason drafts. The “hitter rank” is based on FanGraphs’ Player Rater 5x5 roto settings for 12-team leagues.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, San Diego Padres

ADP: 13
Hitter Rank: 56

Fernando Tatis Jr. was a Round 1/2 turn pick coming into the 2026 MLB season. It's easy to understand why. He's a dynamic outfielder entering his age-27 season, coming off a 2025 campaign where he hit .268 with 25 home runs and 32 steals in 691 plate appearances.

We always think back to Tatis' epic 2021 season, where he hit 42 homers with 25 steals. That's always in the back of our minds when drafting Tatis, wondering whether he can ever rediscover that form.

But that couldn't be further from the truth so far this year. Tatis is slashing .277/.340/.374 with five homers and 23 steals in 416 plate appearances. The power outage is hard to understand, especially since he has a 10.7% barrel rate, which isn't much worse than last year (10.9%).

Tatis is still hitting the ball hard, as highlighted by an elite 52.6% hard-hit rate, which is even better than what he did last year. The problem has been that Tatis is hitting the ball on the ground too much, as his 51.4% ground-ball rate is by far the highest of his career.

With that said, I know it's cliché, but baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. We have to trust in the track record here. Tatis is a perennial 25-25 threat with the ability to go 25-40.

While he probably won't get to 25 home runs this season, I can't rule out a power binge that gets him to 20. That would mean 15 homers for the rest of the year, which would be quite valuable to go along with his speed.

We saw some signs of life from Tatis back in June, when he put up a season-high .509 slugging percentage. It's only a matter of time before he gets going. Check in on your league mate to see if they're frustrated with the lack of power. Now is your time to pounce. Always trust in the track record.

 

Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle Mariners

ADP: 17
Hitter Rank: 197

Cal Raleigh had a historic season in 2025, when he slashed .247/.359/.589 with 60 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 705 plate appearances. This bumped up his ADP to the mid-second round in two-catcher formats. But it's been Ben Rice and Shea Langeliers who have been dominating the catcher position, while Raleigh has struggled mightily.

In fact, it's not a stretch to say that Raleigh is the biggest bust in fantasy baseball right now. The Mariners catcher is slashing .169/.271/.310 with nine home runs in 280 plate appearances. His strikeout rate has skyrocketed from 26.7% to 32.5%, while his barrel rate has plummeted from 19.5% to 11.0%. But we're sticking with the theme of trusting the track record here.

Remember, even before Raleigh's monster 2025 season, he was still a productive power hitter. This is a hitter who slugged 34 homers with a 118 wRC+ back in 2024. He came into this year with three consecutive 30+ homer seasons.

Now granted, it's clear that 2025 was a massive outlier. We can't expect him to get to a 50-homer pace again. But there's a good chance that he'll hit at a 35-homer pace for the rest of the year.

After missing a part of the first half, it's taken time for Raleigh to get it going, but I trust in the track record here. Sometimes in fantasy baseball, there aren't any tangible signs to indicate a looming breakout. The case is just; they've done it before on several occasions. That's what we're dealing with here. You're able to trade for Raleigh at a rock-bottom price, so why not take a shot?

 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

ADP: 18
Hitter Rank: 98

Yet another hitter with a track record who has been incredibly disappointing. This time, it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. I came into the season with high hopes for Vlad Jr., believing that he'd translate that amazing postseason power surge into a full year of high-end production.

But that hasn't been the case, as the Blue Jays first baseman is currently slashing .262/.346/.357 with six home runs in 387 plate appearances.

What's most notable, aside from the power outage, is that Vlad's barrel rate has absolutely plummeted from 12.2% to 6.9%. While maybe we've always overhyped his power potential, thinking he can get to 40 homers when 30 is a more realistic ceiling, what we've seen this year is a complete outlier. He's not a 15-homer type of bat. The power is going to come; we just need to be patient.

What gives me some hope is that the power outage hasn't come with an uptick in strikeout rate, as he still has a 12.9% K% on the season, which is better than last year's 13.8%.

The fact that he's still putting a ton of balls in play makes me optimistic for a strong second half. The good news is that, unlike Raleigh, Vlad has shown some signs. Right before the All-Star break, he homered twice in his last four games.

We can't rule out the Blue Jays going on a second-half surge, led by Vlad, just like he carried them throughout their magical postseason run last year. I'd try to buy low before that happens.

 

Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

ADP: 34
Hitter Rank: 124

Finishing off our buy-lows for the second half is yet another proven hitter who is having a poor season. We're concluding this column with Manny Machado, who is currently slashing .203/.290/.418 with 19 home runs in 390 plate appearances. His strikeout rate has increased from 19.3% to 22.3%, while his barrel rate has gone from 12.9% to 10.4%.

However, this is a hitter with 10 seasons with 27+ home runs. It's only a matter of time before he gets going. In fact, it's already started, as Machado is slashing .308/.413/.564 in July. When we're dealing with such a proven hitter, you can't lose hope, even if it looks as bad as it does with Machado, where he's flirting with the Mendoza Line.

Expect him to finish his year strong, with good production for the rest of the season. I'd try to flip an overachieving hot starter, like Luis Garcia Jr., to see if I can acquire Machado. Perhaps your league mate will buy into the idea that Garcia has taken his game to the next level.

Give me the hitter with the proven track record instead. Buy low on Machado.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Pitchers Who Will Bust in the Second Half
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 16
Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Utah Jazz

Bez Mbeng is Back in Action on Wednesday
Keaton Wagler

is Resting on Wednesday
Hannes Steinbach

Registers Double-Double
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Sidelined 3-4 Months
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas Signs Overseas
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Cameron Carr

Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Aday Mara

Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Trevon Brazile

Erupts for 32 Points in Nuggets' Win Over the Thunder
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Caleb Wilson

Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Javon Small

Scores a Game-High 26 Points in Grizzlies Win
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Tre Johnson

Done for Summer League After One Game
Will Riley

to Sit for Rest of Summer League After Scoring Burst
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
AJ Dybantsa

Shut Down for Rest of Summer League
Ajay Mitchell

Reports Progress in Calf Rehab
Izaiyah Nelson

Undergoes Successful Left-Ankle Surgery
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Pitchers Who Will Bust in the Second Half
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 16
Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash