Matt's updated dynasty fantasy football trade value chart for July 2026. Read his dynasty fantasy football rankings, dynasty risers/fallers, and buys/sells.
With NFL training camps starting here in July, it’s time once again to look at the fantasy football market from a dynasty perspective. For the most part, the market has stabilized; however, there have been significant changes we need to look at.
That said, this stability will be short-lived, as training camps will send the market into disarray as depth charts are finalized over the months leading up to Week 1 of the regular season. But that is for another time. The focus is on the here and now to give fantasy managers an advantage in July.
With that said, here is the Dynasty Market Report for June. For a deeper dive into dynasty strategy, rankings, and trade tactics, check out our complete Dynasty Fantasy Football Guide.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (July 2026)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Up
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons (+28)
Previous rank: 275
Current rank: 241
While Tua Tagovailoa is battling Michael Penix Jr. to see who will be under center for the Falcons come Week 1, the early belief among those watching the battle unfold is that Tagovailoa is the favorite heading into training camp.
Ten toes down, OZ 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/sKHxwVgkCg
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 17, 2026
We already know that Atlanta’s offense is going to run through Bijan Robinson, and who better to orchestrate that than Tagovailoa, who has checkdown rates to his backs of 9.5% and 9.6% in each of the last two seasons. This fits what coach Kevin Stefanski likes to do with his offensive scheme. In his six-year tenure in Cleveland, the running back's target share ranked among the top 12 in three of those six seasons.
Further separating Tagovailoa from Penix is that Penix is still recovering from ACL surgery he underwent last November and has had limited participation thus far. Stefanski and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt are looking to instill a West Coast offensive philosophy that focuses on the quarterback's footwork, which varies depending on the drop-back. With Penix still working his way back, Tagovailoa has the clear advantage in this department.
Then there is the whole accuracy aspect, which is important as a quarterback. In 14 games, Penix has completed 59.65% of his 381 passing attempts, throwing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the other side of the coin, Tagovailoa has completed 68% of his 2,421 passing attempts in his career, tossing 120 touchdowns against 59 interceptions.
Tagovailoa finds himself in an enviable position heading into the 2026 season, with arguably the most complete back at his disposal. This allows him to take deep shots downfield, where he has thrown 26 deep touchdowns over the last four years, the eighth most amongst his peers.
With teams focused on Robinson, Tagovailoa and Drake London should be more than capable of exploiting secondaries along with Kyle Pitts Sr. and Zachariah Branch.
Current dynasty startup ADP suggests that Tagovailoa is coming off many draft boards in the 13th round or later, and we often see 28 or more quarterbacks selected ahead of Tagovailoa. With the options within the Falcons offense, Tagovailoa has a ceiling that could once again see him reach QB1 territory, similar to the QB9 finish he posted back in 2023.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (+17)
Previous rank: 153
Current rank: 136
Another interesting camp battle heading into the 2026 season is in Foxborough, where Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are each looking to expand their roles. While everyone in the dynasty community clamors over Henderson, Stevenson has earned the trust of the Patriots’ decision-makers, especially late in the 2025 season and into the playoffs.
For much of the regular season, the backfield was rather split, as Henderson posted 911 rushing yards on 180 attempts (5.1 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns. Henderson was also involved in the passing game, hauling in 35 of 42 targets for 221 receiving yards in 17 contests.
As for Stevenson, in 14 games, the veteran back averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 130 attempts and hauled in 32 of 37 intended targets for 345 receiving yards.
Nearly 30% of Henderson’s fantasy production came in Weeks 10 and 11, when Stevenson was out with an injury. When Stevenson played, he recorded 59.2% of the offensive snaps and is a better fit for Josh McDaniels' man/gap run scheme, averaging 4.94 yards per carry to Henderson's 4.61, along with a much higher success rate.
During the Patriots' postseason run, Stevenson was the top option in the Patriots backfield, producing 9.1 more fantasy points per game than Henderson, along with 58.5 more scrimmage yards per game and seven additional rushing attempts. From Week 16 through the disappointing Super Bowl conclusion, Henderson’s 3.19 yards per carry paled in comparison to Stevenson’s 5.51 yards per attempt.
When it matters the most, New England trusts Stevenson. While Henderson may be the more explosive of the two, his ceiling will be somewhat lowered until he earns the coaching staff's trust.
Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (+13)
Previous rank: 205
Current rank: 192
With opportunity comes renewed hope. Looking at the current Raiders depth chart, Tre Tucker is the second option in the passing game behind Brock Bowers. Tucker's 57 receptions, 92 targets, five touchdowns, and 696 receiving yards last season are more than the combined effort of Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor (49 receptions, 82 targets, 668 receiving yards, four touchdowns) last season.
Nailor is the only noteworthy addition to the Raiders' passing game, as Las Vegas didn’t add any real threats at receiver during the draft. Perhaps it will sign a veteran receiver ahead of Week 1 or training camp, but that has yet to happen.
We already know that Bowers will be the primary target in the passing game. Tucker is a complementary piece who fits nicely into Klint Kubiak's heavy-motion offense and lifts the lid on opposing defenses, creating opportunities for big plays.
While Bowers was limited last season to 86 targets, having played in just 12 contests due to injury, you don’t accidentally get 92 targets as Tucker did, the 45th most in the NFL.
Some will certainly point to regression with a fully healthy Bowers in tow; others could point to a much-improved offense under Kubiak, Fernando Mendoza, or Kirk Cousins. The 66 sacks allowed by the Raiders offensive line were the third most last season, while the 19 interceptions were the second-highest total, and the 167.7 passing yards per game were the fifth fewest.
Career highs across the board for Tre Tucker in Week 3:
8 catches
145 yards
3 TDs@1SilkySmooth | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/Ux87bdQJtB
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2025
We’ve seen that Tucker can produce. Back in September (Week 3) against the Washington Commanders, Tucker went nuclear. In that contest, Tucker caught eight of nine targets for 145 yards and a trifecta of touchdown grabs. Tucker was one of three receivers, along with Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown, to record 40 or more fantasy points in a single contest last season.
People are hyping Jordan Addison and Josh Downs this offseason. Yet, Tucker was more productive in fantasy than either pass-catcher and is his team’s No. 1 receiver in what, on paper, appears to be a much-improved offensive scheme.
Other Notable Risers: Greg Dulcich (+77), Malik Washington (+60), Carson Beck (+35), Adonai Mitchell (+27), Gunnar Helm (+22), Demond Claiborne (+17), Cade Klubnik (+21), Treylon Burks (+20), Dak Prescott (+16), Bryce Young (+12), Tony Pollard (+11), Zachariah Branch (+11), Dallas Goedert (+11), Tanner Koziol (+11), Malik Willis (+9), Jordan Mason (+9)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Downward
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (-16)
Previous rank: 180
Current rank: 196
This is one of the most painful writeups imaginable. A 40-plus-year-old is talking about how a 31-year-old running back is past his prime and no longer a viable fantasy option despite finishing as the RB9 in fantasy just two seasons ago, where he averaged 19 fantasy points per game, the fifth-highest per-game rate.
While the addition of Travis Etienne Jr. is the biggest deterrent on paper, Kamara's usage in the passing game, in particular, is the main cause for concern. Before the 2025 season, Kamara had been averaging 4.98 receptions and 6.33 targets per game, a complete contrast to the 3.0 receptions and 3.45 targets per game he posted last season.
For dynasty, it makes sense to see Kamara depreciate as an asset; the age cliff is real, and while some running backs can extend their production, eventually it catches up to them all.
As far as redraft or season-long leagues are concerned, Kamara can be a league winner one last time. In dynasty startups, Kamara is coming off the board as RB64 in the 19th round, and his redraft value, while slightly better, isn’t great. He is viewed as the RB48 with an ADP of 130.1.
Alvin Kamara’s in for six!
AZvsNO on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/hA6S0UFBIp
— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025
Why does this matter? Well, Etienne is being drafted as the RB18, a solid RB2 who will offer RB1 production at times. When breaking down both backs side by side since 2023, we see that it’s a lot closer than the ADP would suggest.
Over the last three seasons, Etienne and Kamara are a virtual lock, producing even production in yards per carry (3.96 to 3.92), explosive run rate (10.2% to 10.1%), yards after contact per attempt (2.35 to 2.06), and missed tackles forced per attempt (0.16 to 0.14).
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (-23)
Previous rank: 164
Current rank: 1,187
After dropping 19 spots from May to June, Brandon Aiyuk’s off-field antics once again cost him in the dynasty market, as his stock fell an additional 23 points in July. If you are following the drama on social media, you probably are well aware that not only will Aiyuk’s value continue to descend, but there is a chance Aiyuk never suits up for an NFL team again.
My mama always said, “If you continue to dig yourself into a hole, put the shovel down.”
She also said, "It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are a fool than to open your mouth and prove them right.”
With each passing day, the hole Aiyuk has dug himself becomes increasingly deeper. Every word he speaks seems to eliminate another potential suitor from approaching him.
The talent is unquestioned. Back in 2023, Aiyuk averaged 15.6 fantasy points per game and was tied with Davante Adams for WR15. From refusing to apply for reinstatement to unfollowing Jayden Daniels' charades, we could all be getting played, but risking drafting Aiyuk as a league-winning asset, with his ADP nosediving to WR82, is a risk most are not willing to take.
Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (-10)
Previous rank: 192
Current rank: 202
Again, the talent is there, but in Trey Benson's case, it’s more of a numbers game than anything else. In April, the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick, adding him to a running back room that already had Benson, James Conner, and newly signed Tyler Allgeier. Benson, barring a trade elsewhere, is locked in as the fourth running back on the team's depth chart.
Unfortunately, Benson has found himself behind Conner for much of his first two seasons, but suiting up in just 17 contests hasn’t helped his chances of living up to the hype that followed him out of college. During his final two collegiate seasons at Florida State, Benson churned out 1,896 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring 23 rushing touchdowns.
When Conner went down in the 2025 season, all eyes turned to Benson and his potential, only to see it fade to black after an injury sidelined him.
2nd year RB Trey Benson for 52 yards
AZvsNO on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/0kWYCp0G2e
— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025
That potential, the 98th-percentile speed score, hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s just buried underneath a plethora of running backs the Cardinals prefer over the 2024 third-round selection.
If Benson can find a way out of the desert, his fantasy value will climb again. Until then, he’s an untouchable asset who will net nothing in return. It’s unlikely that fantasy managers will get much of a return on their investment, so sticking to a holding pattern and hoping may be the best course of action at this time.
Other Notable Fallers: Kareem Hunt (-26), Shedeur Sanders (-20), Quinn Ewers (-15), Deshaun Watson (-13), Nick Chubb (-11), Taylen Green (-11), Caleb Douglas (-10), Theo Johnson (-10), Darnell Mooney (-9), Deebo Samuel Sr. (-8), Evan Engram (-8), Brashard Smith (-8), Joshua Palmer (-8), Keon Coleman (-7), Davante Adams (-6), Baker Mayfield (-6), Kaytron Allen (-6), Michael Penix Jr. (-6), Tyreek Hill (-6), Nico Collins (-5)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Name to Know
Jalen Royals, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+30)
Previous rank: 276
Current rank: 246
With everything that has been going on surrounding Rashee Rice this offseason and the nuptials of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the potential impact Jalen Royals could have on the Chiefs offense in 2026 has flown under the radar to this point.
Again, we are looking for opportunities when identifying players to add to our rosters, not necessarily their previous body of work. If you look at Royals' production in his rookie season, you can see why he is often an afterthought in dynasty startups. Last season, Royals participated in just seven contests, contributing a pair of receptions for a mere four yards.
Rookie route work 💯 pic.twitter.com/x6npxOUYBV
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 1, 2025
People tend to forget just how good Royals was at Utah State. During his final 20 games, Royals accounted for 126 receptions, 1,914 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns, and averaged 15.2 yards per reception. There was a time before the 2025 NFL Combine when Royals drew comparisons to Rice.
Rice, Kelce, and the newly acquired Kenneth Walker III will be the catalysts for this Chiefs offense. That said, looking at the competition, Royals is competing with Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, neither of whom has established themselves as candidates to capture the 74 targets vacated by Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Maximize Return
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings (+13)
Previous rank: 184
Current rank: 171
There is no better time than the present to make a move involving Aaron Jones Sr. Bottom line, Jones isn’t getting any younger. In two of the last three seasons, Jones has missed five or more contests due to injury. In each of those seasons, Jones has failed to rush for more than 675 yards.
If we were talking redraft, Jones could carry some value for your rosters, as the Vikings veteran back averaged 4.2 yards per carry and accounted for nearly 43% of the carries inside the 5-yard line when healthy last season.
When healthy, Jones has proved productive; over the last two seasons in which he played 17 games, he produced 2,259 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also averaged 50 receptions and 400 receiving yards per season. That production should be enough to bring some value back in return when engaging with a contender.
While Jones is on the other side of 30, Jordan Mason just turned 27 and will be entering the prime of his career. We all remember that five-game stretch back in 2024 where Mason carried the ball 105 times in relief of Christian McCaffrey, producing 536 rushing yards (5.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.
Since 2024, 42% of Mason’s runs have gained five or more yards; only Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry have produced runs of five or more yards at a higher rate. At some point, Minnesota will turn this backfield over to Mason and limit Jones to work on passing downs.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Buy the Dip
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6)
Previous rank: 100
Current rank: 106
If you are a contender, Chris Godwin Jr. is one player you should consider targeting this season. The fantasy world has seemingly forgotten that Godwin once produced three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons between 2021 and 2023, despite missing 18 contests over the last two seasons.
When looking at player peaks and declines, most receivers peak around 29 and remain productive until 34 or 35. Godwin recently turned 30 and offers fantasy managers a two- to three-year window in which he could once more replicate those 1,000-yard campaigns in a Buccaneers offense led by Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 3,600 or more yards in each of his three seasons in Tampa Bay.
With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, it’s not a hot take to believe that Godwin will become the WR1 in Tampa Bay, even with youngsters Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan hot on his heels. The fact that Godwin is WR57 in dynasty startups is atrocious.
What many are failing to consider is the impact new Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will have on the passing game. During his tenure in Atlanta, Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Ray-Ray McCloud III all averaged 5.0 targets per game and had route participation greater than 90% as the Falcons ran 11 personnel at an 86.2% rate, the highest rate in the NFL.
A full return to health plus a new offensive scheme, mixed with a dash of vacated targets courtesy of Evans, is a recipe for future success for all Buccaneers pass-catchers.
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!