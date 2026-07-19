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Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Rankings Risers, Fallers (July Updates)

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's updated dynasty fantasy football trade value chart for July 2026. Read his dynasty fantasy football rankings, dynasty risers/fallers, and buys/sells.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (July 2026)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Up
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Downward
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Name to Know
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Maximize Return
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Buy the Dip
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

With NFL training camps starting here in July, it’s time once again to look at the fantasy football market from a dynasty perspective. For the most part, the market has stabilized; however, there have been significant changes we need to look at.

That said, this stability will be short-lived, as training camps will send the market into disarray as depth charts are finalized over the months leading up to Week 1 of the regular season. But that is for another time. The focus is on the here and now to give fantasy managers an advantage in July.

With that said, here is the Dynasty Market Report for June. For a deeper dive into dynasty strategy, rankings, and trade tactics, check out our complete Dynasty Fantasy Football Guide.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (July 2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Malik Nabers WR
2 9 Drake London WR
2 10 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 11 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 13 Brock Bowers TE
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 17 James Cook III RB
4 18 George Pickens WR
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 20 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 21 Omarion Hampton RB
5 22 Carnell Tate WR
5 23 Josh Allen QB
5 24 Nico Collins WR
5 25 Garrett Wilson WR
6 26 Drake Maye QB
6 27 Chris Olave WR
6 28 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 29 Luther Burden III WR
6 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 31 Jayden Daniels QB
6 32 A.J. Brown WR
6 33 Chase Brown RB
7 34 Ladd McConkey WR
7 35 Lamar Jackson QB
7 36 Colston Loveland TE
7 37 DeVonta Smith WR
7 38 Saquon Barkley RB
8 39 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 40 Quinshon Judkins RB
8 41 Zay Flowers WR
8 42 Rashee Rice WR
8 43 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 44 Breece Hall RB
8 45 Tyler Warren TE
8 46 Rome Odunze WR
9 47 Makai Lemon WR
9 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 49 Tee Higgins WR
9 50 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Kyren Williams RB
9 53 Bucky Irving RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Jadarian Price RB
10 57 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 58 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 59 Cam Skattebo RB
10 60 Javonte Williams RB
10 61 Joe Burrow QB
10 62 Jalen Hurts QB
10 63 Jordan Addison WR
10 64 Sam LaPorta TE
10 65 Josh Jacobs RB
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 Bhayshul Tuten RB
10 68 Tucker Kraft TE
11 69 DJ Moore WR
11 70 Justin Herbert QB
11 71 Derrick Henry RB
11 72 Michael Wilson WR
11 73 KC Concepcion WR
11 74 Christian Watson WR
11 75 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 76 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 77 DK Metcalf WR
11 78 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 79 Alec Pierce WR
11 80 Terry McLaurin WR
11 81 D'Andre Swift RB
11 82 Jaxson Dart QB
11 83 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
11 84 David Montgomery RB
11 85 Parker Washington WR
12 86 Denzel Boston WR
12 87 Jonah Coleman RB
12 88 Mike Evans WR
12 89 Josh Downs WR
12 90 Davante Adams WR
12 91 Jayden Higgins WR
12 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
12 93 Trevor Lawrence QB
12 94 Ricky Pearsall WR
12 95 Matthew Golden WR
12 96 Courtland Sutton WR
12 97 Kyle Monangai RB
12 98 Bo Nix QB
13 99 RJ Harvey RB
13 100 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 101 Dak Prescott QB
13 102 Eli Stowers TE
13 103 Isaiah Likely TE
13 104 Brock Purdy QB
13 105 Jaylen Warren RB
13 106 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 107 Blake Corum RB
13 108 Xavier Worthy WR
13 109 Jayden Reed WR
13 110 Dalton Kincaid TE
13 111 Jonathon Brooks RB
13 112 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 113 George Kittle TE
13 114 Travis Hunter WR
14 115 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
14 116 Antonio Williams WR
14 117 Quentin Johnston WR
14 118 Chris Bell WR
14 119 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 120 Jordan Love QB
14 121 Cam Ward QB
14 122 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
14 123 Jake Ferguson TE
14 124 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 125 Jalen Coker WR
14 126 Germie Bernard WR
14 127 Tony Pollard RB
14 128 Rico Dowdle RB
15 129 Rachaad White RB
15 130 Khalil Shakir WR
15 131 Zachariah Branch WR
15 132 Romeo Doubs WR
15 133 Kyler Murray QB
15 134 Tyler Shough QB
15 135 Tre' Harris WR
15 136 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
15 137 Baker Mayfield QB
15 138 C.J. Stroud QB
15 139 Jalen McMillan WR
15 140 Kenneth Gainwell RB
16 141 Tank Dell WR
16 142 Nicholas Singleton RB
16 143 Woody Marks RB
16 144 Chris Brazzell II WR
16 145 Stefon Diggs WR
16 146 Jauan Jennings WR
16 147 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 148 Mark Andrews TE
16 149 Jared Goff QB
16 150 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 151 Malachi Fields WR
16 152 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 153 Brenton Strange TE
16 154 Kaytron Allen RB
16 155 Ted Hurst WR
16 156 Jack Bech WR
17 157 Jaylin Noel WR
17 158 Matthew Stafford QB
17 159 Sam Darnold QB
17 160 Malik Willis QB
17 161 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
17 162 Dallas Goedert TE
17 163 Kayshon Boutte WR
17 164 Chimere Dike WR
18 165 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
18 166 Chig Okonkwo TE
18 167 Travis Kelce TE
18 168 Tyler Allgeier RB
18 169 Emmett Johnson RB
18 170 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 171 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 172 Gunnar Helm TE
18 173 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
18 174 Jordan Mason RB
18 175 Max Klare TE
18 176 Tory Horton WR
18 177 Ty Simpson QB
18 178 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 179 Troy Franklin WR
18 180 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
18 181 Jalen Nailor WR
18 182 Skyler Bell WR
18 183 Kaelon Black RB
18 184 Tyreek Hill WR
18 185 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 186 Jerry Jeudy WR
18 187 Brandon Aiyuk WR
18 188 Isiah Pacheco RB
19 189 Isaac TeSlaa WR
19 190 Juwan Johnson TE
19 191 Daniel Jones QB
19 192 Tre Tucker WR
19 193 Mason Taylor TE
19 194 Dylan Sampson RB
19 195 Bryce Young QB
19 196 Alvin Kamara RB
19 197 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 198 Pat Bryant WR
19 199 Adonai Mitchell WR
19 200 Kyle Williams WR
19 201 Hunter Henry TE
19 202 Trey Benson RB
19 203 Keon Coleman WR
19 204 Kaleb Johnson RB
20 205 Brenen Thompson WR
20 206 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
20 207 Demond Claiborne RB
20 208 David Njoku TE
20 209 Adam Randall RB
20 210 James Conner RB
20 211 Braelon Allen RB
20 212 Elic Ayomanor WR
20 213 Kimani Vidal RB
20 214 Colbie Young WR
20 215 AJ Barner TE
20 216 Tyjae Spears RB
20 217 Jordan James RB
20 218 Bryce Lance WR
20 219 Dalton Schultz TE
20 220 Elijah Arroyo TE
20 221 Christian Kirk WR
21 222 Calvin Ridley WR
21 223 Cedric Tillman WR
21 224 Josh Cameron WR
21 225 Terrance Ferguson TE
21 226 Eli Raridon TE
21 227 Deshaun Watson QB
21 228 Deion Burks WR
21 229 Darnell Mooney WR
21 230 Oscar Delp TE
21 231 Ray Davis RB
21 232 Colby Parkinson TE
21 233 Cade Otton TE
21 234 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 235 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 236 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 237 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 238 Pat Freiermuth TE
21 239 Zavion Thomas WR
21 240 Jaydon Blue RB
21 241 Marquise Brown WR
21 242 Justin Joly TE
21 243 Jaylen Wright RB
21 244 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 245 Devin Neal RB
21 246 Jalen Royals WR
21 247 Tua Tagovailoa QB
21 248 Eli Heidenreich WR
21 249 Rashod Bateman WR
21 250 Tez Johnson WR
21 251 Malik Washington WR
21 252 Seth McGowan RB
21 253 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
21 254 Keaton Mitchell RB
21 255 Joe Mixon RB
21 256 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 257 MarShawn Lloyd RB
21 258 Sean Tucker RB
21 259 Jake Tonges TE
21 260 Keenan Allen WR
21 261 Isaiah Bond WR
21 262 DJ Giddens RB
22 263 Caleb Douglas WR
22 264 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
22 265 Evan Engram TE
22 266 Brashard Smith RB
22 267 Greg Dulcich TE
22 268 Drew Allar QB
22 269 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 270 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 271 Taylen Green QB
22 272 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 273 Theo Johnson TE
22 274 Cooper Kupp WR
22 275 Xavier Legette WR
22 276 J'Mari Taylor RB
22 277 Cole Payton QB
22 278 Malik Benson WR
22 279 Carson Beck QB
22 280 Isaiah Davis RB
22 281 Shedeur Sanders QB
22 282 Darius Slayton WR
22 283 CJ Daniels WR
22 284 Tank Bigsby RB
22 285 Geno Smith QB
22 286 Ryan Flournoy WR
22 287 Najee Harris RB
22 288 Michael Trigg TE
22 289 Robert Henry Jr. RB
22 290 Jalen Tolbert WR
22 291 Tahj Brooks RB
22 292 Justin Fields QB
22 293 Michael Mayer TE
22 294 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
22 295 Jaydn Ott RB
22 296 Garrett Nussmeier QB
22 297 Jerome Ford RB
22 298 Jalen Milroe QB
22 299 Jarquez Hunter RB
22 300 DeMario Douglas WR
23 301 Eric Rivers WR
23 302 Kendre Miller RB
23 303 John Metchie III WR
23 304 Roman Hemby RB
23 305 Devin Singletary RB
23 306 Tanner Koziol TE
23 307 Joshua Palmer WR
23 308 Trevor Etienne RB
23 309 Aaron Rodgers QB
23 310 Kirk Cousins QB
23 311 Jam Miller RB
23 312 Cade Klubnik QB
23 313 Jack Endries TE
23 314 Eric McAlister WR
23 315 Chris Brooks RB
23 316 Mac Jones QB
23 317 Treylon Burks WR
23 318 Zach Ertz TE
23 319 Dyami Brown WR
23 320 Cole Kmet TE
23 321 Cyrus Allen WR
23 322 Kareem Hunt RB
23 323 Bam Knight RB
23 324 Will Shipley RB
23 325 Jonnu Smith TE
23 326 Aaron Anderson WR
23 327 Barion Brown WR
23 328 Luke McCaffrey WR
23 329 Kaden Wetjen WR
23 330 Mike Gesicki TE
23 331 Joe Flacco QB
23 332 Dae'Quan Wright TE
23 333 Calvin Austin III WR
23 334 Devaughn Vele WR
23 335 Isaac Guerendo RB
23 336 Tyren Montgomery WR
23 337 George Holani RB
23 338 Noah Fant TE
23 339 Quinn Ewers QB
23 340 Damien Martinez RB
23 341 Chase Roberts WR
23 342 Andrei Iosivas WR
23 343 Justice Hill RB
23 344 Jordan Whittington WR
24 345 Darnell Washington TE
24 346 Kendrick Law WR
24 347 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR
24 348 Jahan Dotson WR
24 349 Nick Chubb RB
24 350 Savion Williams WR
24 351 Emari Demercado RB
24 352 Ben Sinnott TE
24 353 Rahsul Faison RB
24 354 Efton Chism III WR
24 355 Noah Whittington RB
24 356 Mack Hollins WR
24 357 Tyquan Thornton WR
24 358 Roman Wilson WR
24 359 Roschon Johnson RB
24 360 Harrison Wallace III WR
24 361 Jaylin Lane WR
24 362 Reggie Virgil WR
24 363 Jalin Hyatt WR
24 364 DeAndre Hopkins WR
24 365 Luke Musgrave TE
24 366 Elijah Moore WR
24 367 Joe Royer TE
24 368 Michael Carter RB
24 369 Sione Vaki RB
24 370 Dillon Gabriel QB
24 371 Audric Estime RB
24 372 Sam Roush TE
24 373 Tai Felton WR
24 374 Diego Pavia QB
24 375 Raheim Sanders RB
24 376 Haynes King QB
24 377 Xavier Restrepo WR
24 378 Xavier Hutchinson WR
24 379 Jordan Watkins WR
24 380 Riley Leonard QB
24 381 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
24 382 Ricky White III WR
25 383 Romello Brinson WR
25 384 Will Howard QB
25 385 Brandin Cooks WR
25 386 Ja'Lynn Polk WR
25 387 Desmond Reid RB
25 388 Darren Waller TE
25 389 Marlin Klein TE
25 390 Dameon Pierce RB
25 391 Caullin Lacy WR
25 392 Jaren Kanak TE
25 393 Terion Stewart RB
25 394 Austin Ekeler RB
25 395 Erick All Jr. TE
25 396 Taysom Hill TE
25 397 Jermaine Burton WR
25 398 Jameis Winston QB
25 399 Kalel Mullings RB
25 400 Gabe Davis WR
25 401 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
25 402 Ty Chandler RB
25 403 Noah Brown WR
25 404 Spencer Rattler QB
25 405 Austin Hooper TE
25 406 Jawhar Jordan RB
25 407 Luke Schoonmaker TE
25 408 Luke Altmyer QB
25 409 Javon Baker WR
25 410 Hassan Haskins RB
25 411 Sawyer Robertson QB
25 412 Russell Wilson QB
25 413 Tyler Lockett WR
25 414 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
25 415 Joe Milton III QB
26 416 Montrell Washington WR
26 417 Tyler Conklin TE
26 418 Devontez Walker WR
26 419 Kendall Milton RB
26 420 Jalon Daniels QB
26 421 Greg Dortch WR
26 422 Donovan Edwards RB
26 423 Trey Lance QB
26 424 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
26 425 Nate Noel RB
26 426 Malachi Corley WR
26 427 Alexander Mattison RB
26 428 Marcus Yarns RB
26 429 Will Levis QB
26 430 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
27 431 Antonio Gibson RB
27 432 Demarcus Robinson WR
27 433 Hunter Renfrow WR
27 434 Sincere McCormick RB
27 435 Zamir White RB
27 436 Gus Edwards RB
27 437 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
27 438 Kyle McCord QB
27 439 Nick Nash WR
27 440 Diontae Johnson WR
27 441 Zack Moss RB
27 442 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
27 443 Raheem Mostert RB
27 444 Rasheen Ali RB
27 445 Miles Sanders RB
27 446 Elijah Mitchell RB
27 447 Phil Mafah RB
27 448 Kentrel Bullock RB
27 449 Ty Johnson RB
27 450 Tyler Johnson WR
27 451 Trey Palmer WR
27 452 Tyler Higbee TE
27 453 Cade Stover TE
27 454 Da'Quan Felton WR
27 455 Dillon Bell WR
27 456 Casey Washington WR
27 457 Dane Key WR
27 458 Curtis Samuel WR
27 459 Sam Brown Jr. WR
27 460 Noah Gray TE
27 461 Allen Lazard WR
27 462 Jamari Thrash WR
27 463 Theo Wease Jr. WR
27 464 Malik Davis RB
27 465 Tutu Atwell WR
27 466 Jelani Woods TE
27 467 Josh Reynolds WR
27 468 Sam Howell QB
27 469 Lewis Bond WR
28 470 Jacob Cowing WR
28 471 Vinny Anthony II WR
28 472 Dawson Knox TE
28 473 Jordan Hudson WR
28 474 A.T. Perry WR
28 475 Will Dissly TE
28 476 Kobe Hudson WR
28 477 Jaheim Bell TE
28 478 Andrew Armstrong WR
28 479 D'Onta Foreman RB
28 480 A.J. Dillon RB
28 481 Kendrick Bourne WR
28 482 Jake Briningstool TE
28 483 Corey Kiner RB
28 484 Sterling Shepard WR
28 485 Khalil Herbert RB
28 486 K.J. Osborn WR
28 487 Tyler Boyd WR
28 488 Bo Melton WR
28 489 Elijhah Badger WR
28 490 Mason Rudolph QB
28 491 Andy Dalton QB
28 492 Gardner Minshew II QB
28 493 Tyrell Shavers WR
28 494 Carson Steele RB
28 495 Zay Jones WR
28 496 Gerald Everett TE
28 497 Jonathan Mingo WR
28 498 Trey Sermon RB
28 499 Ashton Dulin WR
28 500 Brenden Rice WR
28 501 Arian Smith WR
28 502 Dylan Laube RB
28 503 Antwane Wells Jr. WR
28 504 Cam Akers RB
28 505 Skyy Moore WR
28 506 Kenny Pickett QB
28 507 Kyle Philips WR
28 508 Bub Means WR
28 509 Tim Patrick WR
28 510 Gavin Bartholomew TE
29 511 D'Ernest Johnson RB
29 512 Tyler Scott WR
29 513 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
29 514 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
29 515 Israel Abanikanda RB
29 516 Deneric Prince RB
29 517 Samaje Perine RB
29 518 Dillon Johnson RB
29 519 Jared Wiley TE
29 520 Justin Watson WR
29 521 Tyler Huntley QB
29 522 Chase Claypool WR
29 523 Will Mallory TE
29 524 Brevin Jordan TE
29 525 Ezekiel Elliott RB
29 526 Justyn Ross WR
29 527 Johnny Wilson WR
29 528 Kylen Granson TE
29 529 Aidan O'Connell QB
29 530 Evan Hull RB
29 531 Charlie Jones WR
29 532 Charlie Kolar TE
29 533 Dallin Holker TE
30 534 Daniel Bellinger TE
30 535 Nelson Agholor WR
30 536 Trenton Irwin WR
30 537 Mecole Hardman Jr. WR
30 538 Ameer Abdullah RB
30 539 Desmond Ridder QB
30 540 Jamaal Williams RB
30 541 Isaiah Spiller RB
30 542 Josh Oliver TE
30 543 Van Jefferson WR
30 544 Irv Smith Jr. TE
30 545 Tanner Hudson TE
31 546 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
31 547 Bailey Zappe QB
31 548 Harrison Bryant TE
31 549 Eric Gray RB
31 550 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB
31 551 Adam Trautman TE
31 552 Zach Wilson QB
31 553 Ainias Smith WR
31 554 Tyson Bagent QB
31 555 Nikko Remigio WR
31 556 Jalen Brooks WR
31 557 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
31 558 Craig Reynolds RB
31 559 Drew Lock QB
31 560 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
31 561 Deuce Vaughn RB
31 562 Quez Watkins WR
31 563 Dalvin Cook RB
31 564 Jha'Quan Jackson WR
31 565 Hayden Hurst TE
31 566 Kenny McIntosh RB
31 567 Xavier Gipson WR
31 568 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
31 569 Jalen Reagor WR
31 570 Dee Eskridge WR
31 571 Hendon Hooker QB
31 572 Jake Browning QB
31 573 Joshua Kelley RB
31 574 Isaiah Hodgins WR
31 575 Julian Hill TE
32 576 Jamison Crowder WR
32 577 Tahj Washington WR
32 578 Jarrett Stidham QB
32 579 Ryan Tannehill QB
32 580 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
32 581 Frank Gore Jr. RB
32 582 Jimmy Garoppolo QB
32 583 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR
32 584 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
32 585 Tommy Tremble TE
32 586 Kalif Raymond WR
32 587 Allen Robinson II WR
32 588 Tommy DeVito QB
32 589 Tyrod Taylor QB
32 590 Chris Evans RB
32 591 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
32 592 DeeJay Dallas RB
32 593 Chase Edmonds RB
32 594 Zach Pascal WR
32 595 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR
32 596 Nick Mullens QB
32 597 Eno Benjamin RB
32 598 Tre'Quan Smith WR
32 599 Jase McClellan RB
32 600 Brandon Powell WR
32 601 Nathan Carter RB
32 602 Hunter Luepke RB

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Up

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons (+28)

Previous rank: 275

Current rank: 241

While Tua Tagovailoa is battling Michael Penix Jr. to see who will be under center for the Falcons come Week 1, the early belief among those watching the battle unfold is that Tagovailoa is the favorite heading into training camp.

We already know that Atlanta’s offense is going to run through Bijan Robinson, and who better to orchestrate that than Tagovailoa, who has checkdown rates to his backs of 9.5% and 9.6% in each of the last two seasons. This fits what coach Kevin Stefanski likes to do with his offensive scheme. In his six-year tenure in Cleveland, the running back's target share ranked among the top 12 in three of those six seasons.

Further separating Tagovailoa from Penix is that Penix is still recovering from ACL surgery he underwent last November and has had limited participation thus far. Stefanski and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt are looking to instill a West Coast offensive philosophy that focuses on the quarterback's footwork, which varies depending on the drop-back. With Penix still working his way back, Tagovailoa has the clear advantage in this department.

Then there is the whole accuracy aspect, which is important as a quarterback. In 14 games, Penix has completed 59.65% of his 381 passing attempts, throwing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the other side of the coin, Tagovailoa has completed 68% of his 2,421 passing attempts in his career, tossing 120 touchdowns against 59 interceptions.

Tagovailoa finds himself in an enviable position heading into the 2026 season, with arguably the most complete back at his disposal. This allows him to take deep shots downfield, where he has thrown 26 deep touchdowns over the last four years, the eighth most amongst his peers.

With teams focused on Robinson, Tagovailoa and Drake London should be more than capable of exploiting secondaries along with Kyle Pitts Sr. and Zachariah Branch.

Current dynasty startup ADP suggests that Tagovailoa is coming off many draft boards in the 13th round or later, and we often see 28 or more quarterbacks selected ahead of Tagovailoa. With the options within the Falcons offense, Tagovailoa has a ceiling that could once again see him reach QB1 territory, similar to the QB9 finish he posted back in 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (+17)

Previous rank: 153

Current rank: 136

Another interesting camp battle heading into the 2026 season is in Foxborough, where Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are each looking to expand their roles. While everyone in the dynasty community clamors over Henderson, Stevenson has earned the trust of the Patriots’ decision-makers, especially late in the 2025 season and into the playoffs.

For much of the regular season, the backfield was rather split, as Henderson posted 911 rushing yards on 180 attempts (5.1 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns. Henderson was also involved in the passing game, hauling in 35 of 42 targets for 221 receiving yards in 17 contests.

As for Stevenson, in 14 games, the veteran back averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 130 attempts and hauled in 32 of 37 intended targets for 345 receiving yards.

Nearly 30% of Henderson’s fantasy production came in Weeks 10 and 11, when Stevenson was out with an injury. When Stevenson played, he recorded 59.2% of the offensive snaps and is a better fit for Josh McDaniels' man/gap run scheme, averaging 4.94 yards per carry to Henderson's 4.61, along with a much higher success rate.

During the Patriots' postseason run, Stevenson was the top option in the Patriots backfield, producing 9.1 more fantasy points per game than Henderson, along with 58.5 more scrimmage yards per game and seven additional rushing attempts. From Week 16 through the disappointing Super Bowl conclusion, Henderson’s 3.19 yards per carry paled in comparison to Stevenson’s 5.51 yards per attempt.

When it matters the most, New England trusts Stevenson. While Henderson may be the more explosive of the two, his ceiling will be somewhat lowered until he earns the coaching staff's trust.

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (+13)

Previous rank: 205

Current rank: 192

With opportunity comes renewed hope. Looking at the current Raiders depth chart, Tre Tucker is the second option in the passing game behind Brock Bowers. Tucker's 57 receptions, 92 targets, five touchdowns, and 696 receiving yards last season are more than the combined effort of Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor (49 receptions, 82 targets, 668 receiving yards, four touchdowns) last season.

Nailor is the only noteworthy addition to the Raiders' passing game, as Las Vegas didn’t add any real threats at receiver during the draft. Perhaps it will sign a veteran receiver ahead of Week 1 or training camp, but that has yet to happen.

We already know that Bowers will be the primary target in the passing game. Tucker is a complementary piece who fits nicely into Klint Kubiak's heavy-motion offense and lifts the lid on opposing defenses, creating opportunities for big plays.

While Bowers was limited last season to 86 targets, having played in just 12 contests due to injury, you don’t accidentally get 92 targets as Tucker did, the 45th most in the NFL.

Some will certainly point to regression with a fully healthy Bowers in tow; others could point to a much-improved offense under Kubiak, Fernando Mendoza, or Kirk Cousins. The 66 sacks allowed by the Raiders offensive line were the third most last season, while the 19 interceptions were the second-highest total, and the 167.7 passing yards per game were the fifth fewest.

We’ve seen that Tucker can produce. Back in September (Week 3) against the Washington Commanders, Tucker went nuclear. In that contest, Tucker caught eight of nine targets for 145 yards and a trifecta of touchdown grabs. Tucker was one of three receivers, along with Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown, to record 40 or more fantasy points in a single contest last season.

People are hyping Jordan Addison and Josh Downs this offseason. Yet, Tucker was more productive in fantasy than either pass-catcher and is his team’s No. 1 receiver in what, on paper, appears to be a much-improved offensive scheme.

Other Notable Risers: Greg Dulcich (+77), Malik Washington (+60), Carson Beck (+35), Adonai Mitchell (+27), Gunnar Helm (+22), Demond Claiborne (+17), Cade Klubnik (+21), Treylon Burks (+20), Dak Prescott (+16), Bryce Young (+12), Tony Pollard (+11), Zachariah Branch (+11), Dallas Goedert (+11), Tanner Koziol (+11), Malik Willis (+9), Jordan Mason (+9)

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Downward

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (-16)

Previous rank: 180

Current rank: 196

This is one of the most painful writeups imaginable. A 40-plus-year-old is talking about how a 31-year-old running back is past his prime and no longer a viable fantasy option despite finishing as the RB9 in fantasy just two seasons ago, where he averaged 19 fantasy points per game, the fifth-highest per-game rate.

While the addition of Travis Etienne Jr. is the biggest deterrent on paper, Kamara's usage in the passing game, in particular, is the main cause for concern. Before the 2025 season, Kamara had been averaging 4.98 receptions and 6.33 targets per game, a complete contrast to the 3.0 receptions and 3.45 targets per game he posted last season.

For dynasty, it makes sense to see Kamara depreciate as an asset; the age cliff is real, and while some running backs can extend their production, eventually it catches up to them all.

As far as redraft or season-long leagues are concerned, Kamara can be a league winner one last time. In dynasty startups, Kamara is coming off the board as RB64 in the 19th round, and his redraft value, while slightly better, isn’t great. He is viewed as the RB48 with an ADP of 130.1.

Why does this matter? Well, Etienne is being drafted as the RB18, a solid RB2 who will offer RB1 production at times. When breaking down both backs side by side since 2023, we see that it’s a lot closer than the ADP would suggest.

Over the last three seasons, Etienne and Kamara are a virtual lock, producing even production in yards per carry (3.96 to 3.92), explosive run rate (10.2% to 10.1%), yards after contact per attempt (2.35 to 2.06), and missed tackles forced per attempt (0.16 to 0.14).

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (-23)

Previous rank: 164

Current rank: 1,187

After dropping 19 spots from May to June, Brandon Aiyuk’s off-field antics once again cost him in the dynasty market, as his stock fell an additional 23 points in July. If you are following the drama on social media, you probably are well aware that not only will Aiyuk’s value continue to descend, but there is a chance Aiyuk never suits up for an NFL team again.

My mama always said, “If you continue to dig yourself into a hole, put the shovel down.”

She also said, "It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are a fool than to open your mouth and prove them right.”

With each passing day, the hole Aiyuk has dug himself becomes increasingly deeper. Every word he speaks seems to eliminate another potential suitor from approaching him.

The talent is unquestioned. Back in 2023, Aiyuk averaged 15.6 fantasy points per game and was tied with Davante Adams for WR15. From refusing to apply for reinstatement to unfollowing Jayden Daniels' charades, we could all be getting played, but risking drafting Aiyuk as a league-winning asset, with his ADP nosediving to WR82, is a risk most are not willing to take.

Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (-10)

Previous rank: 192

Current rank: 202

Again, the talent is there, but in Trey Benson's case, it’s more of a numbers game than anything else. In April, the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick, adding him to a running back room that already had Benson, James Conner, and newly signed Tyler Allgeier. Benson, barring a trade elsewhere, is locked in as the fourth running back on the team's depth chart.

Unfortunately, Benson has found himself behind Conner for much of his first two seasons, but suiting up in just 17 contests hasn’t helped his chances of living up to the hype that followed him out of college. During his final two collegiate seasons at Florida State, Benson churned out 1,896 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring 23 rushing touchdowns.

When Conner went down in the 2025 season, all eyes turned to Benson and his potential, only to see it fade to black after an injury sidelined him.

That potential, the 98th-percentile speed score, hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s just buried underneath a plethora of running backs the Cardinals prefer over the 2024 third-round selection.

If Benson can find a way out of the desert, his fantasy value will climb again. Until then, he’s an untouchable asset who will net nothing in return. It’s unlikely that fantasy managers will get much of a return on their investment, so sticking to a holding pattern and hoping may be the best course of action at this time.

Other Notable Fallers: Kareem Hunt (-26), Shedeur Sanders (-20), Quinn Ewers (-15), Deshaun Watson (-13), Nick Chubb (-11), Taylen Green (-11), Caleb Douglas (-10), Theo Johnson (-10), Darnell Mooney (-9), Deebo Samuel Sr. (-8), Evan Engram (-8), Brashard Smith (-8), Joshua Palmer (-8), Keon Coleman (-7), Davante Adams (-6), Baker Mayfield (-6), Kaytron Allen (-6), Michael Penix Jr. (-6), Tyreek Hill (-6), Nico Collins (-5)

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Name to Know

Jalen Royals, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+30)

Previous rank: 276

Current rank: 246

With everything that has been going on surrounding Rashee Rice this offseason and the nuptials of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the potential impact Jalen Royals could have on the Chiefs offense in 2026 has flown under the radar to this point.

Again, we are looking for opportunities when identifying players to add to our rosters, not necessarily their previous body of work. If you look at Royals' production in his rookie season, you can see why he is often an afterthought in dynasty startups. Last season, Royals participated in just seven contests, contributing a pair of receptions for a mere four yards.

People tend to forget just how good Royals was at Utah State. During his final 20 games, Royals accounted for 126 receptions, 1,914 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns, and averaged 15.2 yards per reception. There was a time before the 2025 NFL Combine when Royals drew comparisons to Rice.

Rice, Kelce, and the newly acquired Kenneth Walker III will be the catalysts for this Chiefs offense. That said, looking at the competition, Royals is competing with Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, neither of whom has established themselves as candidates to capture the 74 targets vacated by Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Maximize Return

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings (+13)

Previous rank: 184

Current rank: 171

There is no better time than the present to make a move involving Aaron Jones Sr. Bottom line, Jones isn’t getting any younger. In two of the last three seasons, Jones has missed five or more contests due to injury. In each of those seasons, Jones has failed to rush for more than 675 yards.

If we were talking redraft, Jones could carry some value for your rosters, as the Vikings veteran back averaged 4.2 yards per carry and accounted for nearly 43% of the carries inside the 5-yard line when healthy last season.

When healthy, Jones has proved productive; over the last two seasons in which he played 17 games, he produced 2,259 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also averaged 50 receptions and 400 receiving yards per season. That production should be enough to bring some value back in return when engaging with a contender.

While Jones is on the other side of 30, Jordan Mason just turned 27 and will be entering the prime of his career. We all remember that five-game stretch back in 2024 where Mason carried the ball 105 times in relief of Christian McCaffrey, producing 536 rushing yards (5.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Since 2024, 42% of Mason’s runs have gained five or more yards; only Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry have produced runs of five or more yards at a higher rate. At some point, Minnesota will turn this backfield over to Mason and limit Jones to work on passing downs.

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Buy the Dip

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6)

Previous rank: 100

Current rank: 106

If you are a contender, Chris Godwin Jr. is one player you should consider targeting this season. The fantasy world has seemingly forgotten that Godwin once produced three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons between 2021 and 2023, despite missing 18 contests over the last two seasons.

When looking at player peaks and declines, most receivers peak around 29 and remain productive until 34 or 35. Godwin recently turned 30 and offers fantasy managers a two- to three-year window in which he could once more replicate those 1,000-yard campaigns in a Buccaneers offense led by Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 3,600 or more yards in each of his three seasons in Tampa Bay.

​With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, it’s not a hot take to believe that Godwin will become the WR1 in Tampa Bay, even with youngsters Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan hot on his heels. The fact that Godwin is WR57 in dynasty startups is atrocious.

​What many are failing to consider is the impact new Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will have on the passing game. During his tenure in Atlanta, Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Ray-Ray McCloud III all averaged 5.0 targets per game and had route participation greater than 90% as the Falcons ran 11 personnel at an 86.2% rate, the highest rate in the NFL.

A full return to health plus a new offensive scheme, mixed with a dash of vacated targets courtesy of Evans, is a recipe for future success for all Buccaneers pass-catchers.

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