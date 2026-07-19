July 19, 2026

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 17 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

Howdy, RotoBallers, and welcome to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball in Week 17 of the 2026 MLB season. The All-Star break is behind us, and it's time to get back to business ahead of the stretch run of the fantasy season.

In this week's edition, we will look at some struggling hitters, including Dylan Crews, George Springer, Jo Adell, and Royce Lewis, who appear to be entering drop territory.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 17 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

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Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 17 Player News and Outlooks

Gage Jump, SP, Athletics

Cut List Ranking No. 17

Athletics left-handed starting pitcher Gage Jump has been knocked around in July, but the strikeouts keep showing up. He fanned eight over 3 2/3 innings against Washington on Friday, July 17, while allowing four runs, three earned. Jump now has a 7.30 ERA and 1.95 WHIP through three July starts. Ugly, yes. He also has 16 strikeouts in only 12 1/3 innings during that stretch.

His full major-league line looks much better: a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts against 17 walks over 52 1/3 innings. The fastball averages 96.3 mph, and the swing-and-miss ability gives him a reason to remain patient. Jump is rostered in just 29% of Yahoo leagues. Tough home matchups may require some discretion, but he still belongs on rosters in 12-team formats for managers who need strikeouts.

Emerson Hancock, SP, Seattle Mariners

Cut List Ranking No. 7

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (hand) is scheduled to take the mound to start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Hancock was removed during his final start before the All-Star break after getting hit on the hand by a comebacker. Thanks to the break, Hancock received some extra time to rest and recover. It appears that Hancock won't require a trip to the Injured List, so the extra time off has helped.

This season, Hancock owns a 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 94/25 K/BB ratio across 18 starts but has endured some struggles, posting a 3.89 ERA since June 1. He has been a nice surprise story for the Mariners and is deserving of being rostered in most fantasy formats.

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

Cut List Ranking No. 19

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) announced Saturday that he will undergo surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, ending his 2026 season. It is the same operation he had in October 2023, a recovery that cost him all of 2024 and kept him out until July 2025. Woodruff said he is going through with the procedure "with the goal in mind of pitching again" and pushed back on retirement talk, adding, "I'm not having a funeral or anything." The 33-year-old finishes 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings over nine starts.

He can be dropped in all redraft leagues. Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser are scheduled to start for Milwaukee this weekend while the club continues sorting through a depleted rotation.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Reynaldo Lopez Zach Thornton vs Reynaldo Lopez Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly Reynaldo Lopez vs Christian Scott Reynaldo Lopez vs Griffin Jax Reynaldo Lopez vs Jake Bennett Reynaldo Lopez vs Tristan Peters Lane Thomas vs Lane Thomas Jake Mangum vs Henry Bolte Max Clark vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Reynaldo Lopez Zach Thornton vs Reynaldo Lopez Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly Reynaldo Lopez vs Christian Scott Reynaldo Lopez vs Griffin Jax Reynaldo Lopez vs Jake Bennett Reynaldo Lopez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Jasson Dominguez, Chase Meidroth, Reynaldo Lopez, Tristan Peters, Ryan Jeffers, Joshua Baez, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Jcob Webb, Heliot Ramos, Samuel Basallo. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Jasson Dominguez, Chase Meidroth, Reynaldo Lopez, Tristan Peters, Ryan Jeffers, Joshua Baez, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Jcob Webb, Heliot Ramos, Samuel Basallo:

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