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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 17 Waiver Wire

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Jo Adell - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 17 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 17 Player News and Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Howdy, RotoBallers, and welcome to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball in Week 17 of the 2026 MLB season. The All-Star break is behind us, and it's time to get back to business ahead of the stretch run of the fantasy season.

In this week's edition, we will look at some struggling hitters, including Dylan Crews, George Springer, Jo Adell, and Royce Lewis, who appear to be entering drop territory.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 17 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Pos. Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Brandon Woodruff SP MIL 75 Drop in All Leagues
2 Robert Gasser SP MIL 15 Drop in Most Leagues
3 Noah Schultz SP CWS 10 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Tatsuya Imai SP HOU 35 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Zebby Matthews SP MIN 20 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Dustin May SP STL 30 Drop in Shallow Leagues
7 Alex Lange RP KC 20 Drop in Shallow Leagues
8 Ian Seymour SP TB 60 Drop in Shallow Leagues
9 Dylan Crews OF WSH 30 Drop in Shallow Leagues
10 Shane Bieber SP TOR 40 Drop in Shallow Leagues
11 Emerson Hancock SP SEA 80 Hold in Deeper Leagues
12 Andrew Abbott SP CIN 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues
13 Shane Baz SP BAL 55 Hold in Deeper Leagues
14 Royce Lewis 1B/3B MIN 35 Hold in Deeper Leagues
15 Cole Carrigg OF COL 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues
16 Daylen Lile OF WSH 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues
17 Will Warren SP NYY 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues
18 Jung Hoo Lee OF SF 35 Hold in Deeper Leagues
19 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 35 Hold in Deeper Leagues
20 Henry Bolte OF ATH 10 Hold in Deeper Leagues
21 Gage Jump SP ATH 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues
22 Ryan Helsley RP BAL 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
23 Corey Seager SS TEX 85 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
24 Nick Lodolo SP CIN 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
25 Austin Riley 3B ATL 80 Hold in Most Leagues (on bench)
26 Jo Adell OF LAA 60 Hold in Most Leagues (on bench)
27 Davis Martin SP CWS 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues
28 Teoscar Hernandez OF TOR 85 Hold in All Leagues
29 George Springer OF TOR 70 Hold in All Leagues
30 Brandon Marsh OF PHI 80 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 17 Player News and Outlooks

Gage Jump, SP, Athletics

Cut List Ranking No. 17

Athletics left-handed starting pitcher Gage Jump has been knocked around in July, but the strikeouts keep showing up. He fanned eight over 3 2/3 innings against Washington on Friday, July 17, while allowing four runs, three earned. Jump now has a 7.30 ERA and 1.95 WHIP through three July starts. Ugly, yes. He also has 16 strikeouts in only 12 1/3 innings during that stretch.

His full major-league line looks much better: a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts against 17 walks over 52 1/3 innings. The fastball averages 96.3 mph, and the swing-and-miss ability gives him a reason to remain patient. Jump is rostered in just 29% of Yahoo leagues. Tough home matchups may require some discretion, but he still belongs on rosters in 12-team formats for managers who need strikeouts.

 

Emerson Hancock, SP, Seattle Mariners

Cut List Ranking No. 7

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (hand) is scheduled to take the mound to start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Hancock was removed during his final start before the All-Star break after getting hit on the hand by a comebacker. Thanks to the break, Hancock received some extra time to rest and recover. It appears that Hancock won't require a trip to the Injured List, so the extra time off has helped.

This season, Hancock owns a 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 94/25 K/BB ratio across 18 starts but has endured some struggles, posting a 3.89 ERA since June 1. He has been a nice surprise story for the Mariners and is deserving of being rostered in most fantasy formats.

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

Cut List Ranking No. 19

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) announced Saturday that he will undergo surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, ending his 2026 season. It is the same operation he had in October 2023, a recovery that cost him all of 2024 and kept him out until July 2025. Woodruff said he is going through with the procedure "with the goal in mind of pitching again" and pushed back on retirement talk, adding, "I'm not having a funeral or anything." The 33-year-old finishes 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings over nine starts.

He can be dropped in all redraft leagues. Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser are scheduled to start for Milwaukee this weekend while the club continues sorting through a depleted rotation.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Jasson Dominguez, Chase Meidroth, Reynaldo Lopez, Tristan Peters, Ryan Jeffers, Joshua Baez, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Jcob Webb, Heliot Ramos, Samuel Basallo. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Jasson Dominguez, Chase Meidroth, Reynaldo Lopez, Tristan Peters, Ryan Jeffers, Joshua Baez, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Jcob Webb, Heliot Ramos, Samuel Basallo:

Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jasson Dominguez
vs
JJ Bleday
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Tommy White
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Masyn Winn
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Alex Lange
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Lane Thomas
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Joshua Baez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Tommy Edman
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Walbert Urena
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Erik Miller
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Tristan Peters
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Willi Castro
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Luis Lara
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Henry Bolte
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Kade Anderson
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Christian Scott
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Bailey Ober
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Michael McGreevy
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Royce Lewis
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Spencer Steer
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Zach Thornton
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jacob Webb
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Carson Benge
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jose Caballero
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Kody Clemens
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jake Mangum
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Charlie Condon
Chase Meidroth
vs
Masyn Winn
Chase Meidroth
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Tommy White
Chase Meidroth
vs
Tommy Edman
Chase Meidroth
vs
JJ Bleday
Chase Meidroth
vs
Walbert Urena
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Erik Miller
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Chase Meidroth
vs
Willi Castro
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luis Lara
Chase Meidroth
vs
Dominic Canzone
Chase Meidroth
vs
Henry Bolte
Chase Meidroth
vs
Alex Lange
Chase Meidroth
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Chase Meidroth
vs
Lane Thomas
Chase Meidroth
vs
Bailey Ober
Chase Meidroth
vs
Joshua Baez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Michael McGreevy
Chase Meidroth
vs
Merrill Kelly
Chase Meidroth
vs
Spencer Steer
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Chase Meidroth
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Chase Meidroth
vs
Tristan Peters
Chase Meidroth
vs
Zach Thornton
Chase Meidroth
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Chase Meidroth
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luke Keaschall
Chase Meidroth
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kade Anderson
Chase Meidroth
vs
Clay Holmes
Chase Meidroth
vs
Christian Scott
Chase Meidroth
vs
Trevor Story
Chase Meidroth
vs
Brandon Sproat
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jose Caballero
Chase Meidroth
vs
A.J. Ewing
Chase Meidroth
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Curtis Mead
Chase Meidroth
vs
Sam Antonacci
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kody Clemens
Chase Meidroth
vs
Caleb Durbin
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kyle Karros
Chase Meidroth
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Chase Meidroth
vs
Travis Bazzana
Chase Meidroth
vs
Nick Gonzales
Chase Meidroth
vs
Royce Lewis
Chase Meidroth
vs
Anthony Seigler
Chase Meidroth
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jordan Lawlar
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tommy Edman
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Masyn Winn
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Walbert Urena
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tommy White
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Erik Miller
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
JJ Bleday
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Willi Castro
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Luis Lara
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Henry Bolte
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Bailey Ober
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Alex Lange
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Michael McGreevy
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Lane Thomas
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Spencer Steer
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Joshua Baez
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Zach Thornton
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tristan Peters
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Clay Holmes
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Trevor Story
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Kade Anderson
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jonah Heim
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Christian Scott
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jacob Latz
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Griffin Jax
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Payton Tolle
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Troy Melton
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jake Bennett
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Ian Seymour
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Logan Henderson
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Kenley Jansen
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Shane Drohan
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Gage Jump
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tyler Wells
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tristan Peters
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tristan Peters
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tristan Peters
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tristan Peters
vs
Kade Anderson
Tristan Peters
vs
Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
vs
Christian Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Lane Thomas
Tristan Peters
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tristan Peters
vs
Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
vs
Royce Lewis
Tristan Peters
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tristan Peters
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tristan Peters
vs
Jacob Webb
Tristan Peters
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tristan Peters
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tristan Peters
vs
JJ Bleday
Tristan Peters
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy White
Tristan Peters
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tristan Peters
vs
Masyn Winn
Tristan Peters
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake Burger
Tristan Peters
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tristan Peters
vs
Grant Taylor
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy Edman
Tristan Peters
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tristan Peters
vs
Walbert Urena
Tristan Peters
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tristan Peters
vs
Erik Miller
Tristan Peters
vs
Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tristan Peters
vs
Kody Clemens
Tristan Peters
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tristan Peters
vs
Willi Castro
Tristan Peters
vs
Luis Lara
Tristan Peters
vs
Henry Bolte
Tristan Peters
vs
Spencer Steer
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake Mangum
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tristan Peters
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Christian Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Alex Lange
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Jeffers
vs
JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy White
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Masyn Winn
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Grant Taylor
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Walbert Urena
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jonah Heim
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dalton Rushing
Joshua Baez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
vs
Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
vs
Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
vs
Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
vs
Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy White
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
vs
Erik Miller
Joshua Baez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
vs
Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
vs
Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
vs
Charlie Condon
Joshua Baez
vs
Walker Jenkins
Lane Thomas
vs
Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
vs
Alex Lange
Lane Thomas
vs
Merrill Kelly
Lane Thomas
vs
Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Lane Thomas
vs
Tristan Peters
Lane Thomas
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Lane Thomas
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Lane Thomas
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
vs
Luke Keaschall
Lane Thomas
vs
JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
vs
Kade Anderson
Lane Thomas
vs
Tommy White
Lane Thomas
vs
Christian Scott
Lane Thomas
vs
Masyn Winn
Lane Thomas
vs
Brandon Sproat
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase Meidroth
Lane Thomas
vs
Royce Lewis
Lane Thomas
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Lane Thomas
vs
Mason Montgomery
Lane Thomas
vs
Tommy Edman
Lane Thomas
vs
Nick Gonzales
Lane Thomas
vs
Walbert Urena
Lane Thomas
vs
Jacob Webb
Lane Thomas
vs
Erik Miller
Lane Thomas
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Lane Thomas
vs
Willi Castro
Lane Thomas
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Lara
Lane Thomas
vs
Yainer Diaz
Lane Thomas
vs
Henry Bolte
Lane Thomas
vs
Travis Bazzana
Lane Thomas
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake Burger
Lane Thomas
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
vs
Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
vs
Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
vs
A.J. Ewing
Lane Thomas
vs
Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
vs
Mickey Moniak
Lane Thomas
vs
Kody Clemens
Lane Thomas
vs
Cole Carrigg
Lane Thomas
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Lane Thomas
vs
Spencer Steer
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake Mangum
Lane Thomas
vs
Charlie Condon
Lane Thomas
vs
Walker Jenkins
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mason Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Lane Thomas
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Gage Jump
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Jasson Dominguez
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Shane Drohan
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JJ Bleday
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Cade Cavalli
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Jacob Latz
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Payton Tolle
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Jake Bennett
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Walbert Urena
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Bailey Ober
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Josh Bell
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Jake Burger
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Travis Bazzana
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Jose Caballero
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Jake McCarthy
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Carson Benge
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Garrett Mitchell
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Heriberto Hernandez
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Luke Keaschall
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Kerry Carpenter
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Dominic Canzone
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Luis Robert Jr.
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Jung Hoo Lee
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JJ Bleday
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Willi Castro
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Henry Bolte
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