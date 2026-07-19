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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 17 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 17 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 17 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 MLB season continues to fly by, and we are already onto Week 17. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more fantasy baseball waiver wire advice. We rank the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize off the waiver wire in all league sizes with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 17 (July 20 - July 26) of the 2026 MLB season. Below you will see where key free agents such as Curtis Mead, Garrett Mitchell, Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Bailey Ober, and Luke Weaver are ranked. 

Over the weekend, no major prospects were called up, but there are some injuries to note. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Marlins infielder Otto Lopez will get his finger tested after taking a ground ball off his ring finger in Saturday's game against the Brewers. Lopez is day-to-day for now. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is also day-to-day after being removed from Saturday's contest vs. the Orioles with a leg injury.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues
2 Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues
3 Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
4 Carson Benge OF 54 Add in All Leagues
5 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
6 Chase DeLauter OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Griffin Jax SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Payton Tolle SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Troy Melton SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Eugenio Suarez 3B 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Jake Bennett SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Ian Seymour SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 T.J. Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Logan Henderson SP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Mickey Moniak OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Heliot Ramos OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Cade Cavalli SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Shane Drohan SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Gage Jump SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Kyle Karros 3B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Josh Bell 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Grant Taylor SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Jake Burger 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Brandon Sproat SP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Christian Scott SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Ryan Jeffers C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Tristan Peters OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Kerry Carpenter OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Lane Thomas OF 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Alex Lange RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Jung Hoo Lee OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 JJ Bleday OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
64 Tommy White 3B 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
71 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
72 Luis Lara OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
73 Henry Bolte OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Michael McGreevy SP 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Zach Thornton SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Spencer Arrighetti SP 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Clay Holmes SP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Trevor Story SS 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Jonah Heim C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Elvis Alvarado RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Luke Weaver RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Robert Gasser SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Mitch Bratt SP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Dalton Rushing C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Jordan Lawlar 3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Sam Bachman RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Joshua Baez, Tyler Wells, Christian Scott, Jasson Dominguez, and Erik Miller. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez turned in another show-stopping performance at Triple-A Memphis as his MLB debut approaches. On Friday evening, the young outfielder went 1-for-4 with a 473-foot grand slam against Iowa.

While Baez has been very impressive at Triple-A this season, he has hit a somewhat cold slump at the plate. Over his last 15 contests (including Friday's game), Baez has posted a low .121/.200/.310 line with just three long balls and a stolen base.

However, prior to this skid, the 23-year-old held a much-higher .275/.345/.634 line with 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Even though there is not a clear spot for him in the St. Louis outfield, his high-end five-category potential makes him a priority stash across all formats ahead of Week 17.

 

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells picked up his third save of the season on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while collecting a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning of his team's 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The 31-year-old appears to be grabbing hold of the full-time closer role in Baltimore, as he's earned three saves while allowing just one earned run across eight innings (seven games) in July.

Wells' overall numbers for the year are strong as well, as he's pitched to a 2.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 45 2/3 innings. He's struck out 25.8% of the batters he's faced while logging a stellar 6.0% walk rate. Fantasy managers in need of saves should consider Wells a priority waiver wire target.

 

Christian Scott, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Christian Scott was already on RotoBaller's waiver watch list going into the All-Star break, and he should now be a priority pickup after picking up his third win of the season on Thursday night in the victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. Scott threw 5 2/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, no walks, and seven strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 2.87.

The 27-year-old still has not gone six innings in any of his 13 starts for the Mets this year, but fantasy managers need to remember this is his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. The former fifth-rounder in 2021 out of the University of Florida has looked great so far in his second big-league season otherwise, though, and even though his walk rate is a tad high at 10.3%, it's been nice to see his strikeout rate jump to 28.5%, up from 19.8% in his rookie season in 2024.

Fantasy managers may want to avoid Scott in his next scheduled outing against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, but if he impresses in that matchup, he'll be the hottest pitcher on the waiver wire. Scott is currently rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues.

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

Across 140 plate appearances in 2026, New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez is hitting .235/.273/.409 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored, and six stolen bases. With Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) both currently on the injured list and facing uncertain return timelines, Dominguez has emerged as an everyday player in New York.

The 23-year-old's overall stat line may not leap off the page, but he showed signs of improvement leading into the All-Star break. Across 44 plate appearances in July, Dominguez is hitting .262 with two home runs, two stolen bases, and a 13.6% strikeout rate.

A former top prospect, Dominguez has consistently flashed five-category upside throughout his time in the Yankees' minor-league system. With an extended runway of playing time at the big-league level, Dominguez profiles as a second-half breakout candidate to target on the waiver wire.

 

Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants left-hander Erik Miller worked 1 1/3 innings on Sunday, struck out two, allowed one hit, walked none, and allowed no runs against the Rockies, picking up his second win of the season. Miller also has an impressive 10 holds for the year, along with two saves in three opportunities and a 3.18 ERA, with 40 punchouts in 28 1/3 innings (33 appearances).

His WHIP remains incredibly high for a reliever (1.45), and his control at times falters tremendously (16.5 percent walk rate), but his stuff and velocity are good enough to keep his high WHIP afloat. He generates a ton of strikeouts and whiffs (31.4 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively), and allows a .190 xBA. Caleb Kilian appears to be the preferred choice to close out games for the Giants, as he has eight saves in 11 opportunities.

However, he has blown two saves in the past six outings and has a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. It's a long shot that Miller becomes the preferred closer, as he is also utilized as a left-handed specialist; however, if Kilian continues to falter, it could keep the door open for Miller. If you are in saves-and-holds leagues, Miller will continue to provide solid value in deeper formats.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy White 3B 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Lawlar 3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 54 Add in All Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Lawlar 3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael McGreevy SP 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Arrighetti SP 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mitch Bratt SP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Bachman RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 17 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like A.J. Ewing, Curtis Mead, Mickey Moniak, Shane Drohan, Gage Jump, Kyle Karros, Grant Taylor, Jake Burger, Garrett Mitchell, Tyler Wells, Jacob Webb, Erik Miller, Jasson Dominguez, Christian Scott, Joshua Baez, Tristan Peters, Mason Montgomery, Tommy White, Bailey Ober, Zach Thornton, and Luke Weaver. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Curtis Mead, Mickey Moniak, Shane Drohan, Gage Jump, Kyle Karros, Grant Taylor, Jake Burger, Garrett Mitchell, Tyler Wells, Jacob Webb, Erik Miller, Jasson Dominguez, Christian Scott, Joshua Baez, Tristan Peters, Mason Montgomery, Tommy White, Bailey Ober, Zach Thornton, and Luke Weaver:

A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Eugenio Suarez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Joey Cantillo
Curtis Mead
vs
Kenley Jansen
Curtis Mead
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Curtis Mead
vs
Carter Jensen
Curtis Mead
vs
Logan Henderson
Curtis Mead
vs
Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Curtis Mead
vs
Mickey Moniak
Curtis Mead
vs
Ian Seymour
Curtis Mead
vs
Heliot Ramos
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Bennett
Curtis Mead
vs
Samuel Basallo
Curtis Mead
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Curtis Mead
vs
Emilio Pagan
Curtis Mead
vs
Troy Melton
Curtis Mead
vs
Kody Clemens
Curtis Mead
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Curtis Mead
vs
Jose Caballero
Curtis Mead
vs
Caleb Durbin
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Bell
Curtis Mead
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Curtis Mead
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Gage Jump
Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
vs
Caleb Durbin
Shane Drohan
vs
Kyle Karros
Shane Drohan
vs
Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
vs
Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
vs
Emilio Pagan
Shane Drohan
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
vs
Samuel Basallo
Shane Drohan
vs
Tyler Wells
Shane Drohan
vs
Heliot Ramos
Shane Drohan
vs
Tanner Scott
Shane Drohan
vs
Mickey Moniak
Shane Drohan
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
vs
Sam Antonacci
Shane Drohan
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
vs
Griffin Jax
Shane Drohan
vs
Payton Tolle
Shane Drohan
vs
Troy Melton
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Bennett
Shane Drohan
vs
Ian Seymour
Shane Drohan
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Drohan
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Josh Bell
Gage Jump
vs
Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
vs
Tyler Wells
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kyle Karros
vs
Tyler Wells
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Grant Taylor
vs
Travis Bazzana
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Yainer Diaz
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Grant Taylor
vs
Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Webb
Grant Taylor
vs
Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Gonzales
Grant Taylor
vs
Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
vs
Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Jake Burger
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Burger
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake Burger
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake Burger
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jake Burger
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jake Burger
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jake Burger
vs
Tanner Scott
Jake Burger
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jake Burger
vs
Tyler Wells
Jake Burger
vs
Jacob Webb
Jake Burger
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Burger
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jake Burger
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Burger
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jake Burger
vs
Kyle Karros
Jake Burger
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
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T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake Burger
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake Burger
vs
Willi Castro
Jake Burger
vs
Spencer Steer
Jake Burger
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Yainer Diaz
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jacob Webb
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake Burger
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Grant Taylor
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mason Montgomery
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Royce Lewis
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Brandon Sproat
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tanner Scott
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tyler Wells
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tyler Wells
vs
Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
vs
Tanner Scott
Tyler Wells
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
vs
Kyle Karros
Tyler Wells
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
vs
Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
vs
Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
vs
Shane Drohan
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tyler Wells
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tyler Wells
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tyler Wells
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tyler Wells
vs
Kody Clemens
Tyler Wells
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Payton Tolle
Tyler Wells
vs
Troy Melton
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
vs
Ian Seymour
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Jacob Webb
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Payton Tolle
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Erik Miller
vs
Walbert Urena
Erik Miller
vs
Willi Castro
Erik Miller
vs
Tommy Edman
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vs
Luis Lara
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vs
Reynaldo Lopez
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vs
Henry Bolte
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Chase Meidroth
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Brayan Rocchio
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Spencer Steer
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Brandon Pfaadt
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vs
Jacob Latz
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vs
Griffin Jax
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vs
Payton Tolle
Erik Miller
vs
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Erik Miller
vs
Ian Seymour
Erik Miller
vs
Joey Cantillo
Erik Miller
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jasson Dominguez
vs
JJ Bleday
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Tommy White
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Masyn Winn
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Alex Lange
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Lane Thomas
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Joshua Baez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Tommy Edman
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Walbert Urena
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Erik Miller
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Carson Benge
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Jose Caballero
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Royce Lewis
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
Tristan Peters
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Christian Scott
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Christian Scott
vs
Merrill Kelly
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
vs
Lane Thomas
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
vs
Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
vs
Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
vs
Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
vs
Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy White
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tristan Peters
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tristan Peters
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tristan Peters
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tristan Peters
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tristan Peters
vs
Kade Anderson
Tristan Peters
vs
Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
vs
Christian Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Lane Thomas
Tristan Peters
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tristan Peters
vs
Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
vs
Royce Lewis
Tristan Peters
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tristan Peters
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mason Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Tommy White
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy White
vs
Masyn Winn
Tommy White
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tommy White
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy White
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tommy White
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tommy White
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tommy White
vs
Tommy Edman
Tommy White
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy White
vs
Walbert Urena
Tommy White
vs
Alex Lange
Tommy White
vs
Erik Miller
Tommy White
vs
Lane Thomas
Tommy White
vs
Willi Castro
Tommy White
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy White
vs
Luis Lara
Tommy White
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy White
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Tommy White
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tommy White
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tommy White
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy White
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy White
vs
Royce Lewis
Bailey Ober
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Bailey Ober
vs
Michael McGreevy
Bailey Ober
vs
Henry Bolte
Bailey Ober
vs
Spencer Steer
Bailey Ober
vs
Luis Lara
Bailey Ober
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Bailey Ober
vs
Willi Castro
Bailey Ober
vs
Zach Thornton
Bailey Ober
vs
Erik Miller
Bailey Ober
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Bailey Ober
vs
Walbert Urena
Bailey Ober
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Bailey Ober
vs
Tommy Edman
Bailey Ober
vs
Clay Holmes
Bailey Ober
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Bailey Ober
vs
Trevor Story
Bailey Ober
vs
Jacob Latz
Bailey Ober
vs
Griffin Jax
Bailey Ober
vs
Payton Tolle
Bailey Ober
vs
Troy Melton
Bailey Ober
vs
Jake Bennett
Bailey Ober
vs
Ian Seymour
Bailey Ober
vs
Logan Henderson
Zach Thornton
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Zach Thornton
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Zach Thornton
vs
Spencer Steer
Zach Thornton
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Zach Thornton
vs
Michael McGreevy
Zach Thornton
vs
Clay Holmes
Zach Thornton
vs
Bailey Ober
Zach Thornton
vs
Trevor Story
Zach Thornton
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Zach Thornton
vs
Jonah Heim
Zach Thornton
vs
Henry Bolte
Zach Thornton
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Zach Thornton
vs
Luis Lara
Zach Thornton
vs
Luke Weaver
Zach Thornton
vs
Willi Castro
Zach Thornton
vs
Robert Gasser
Zach Thornton
vs
Jacob Latz
Zach Thornton
vs
Griffin Jax
Zach Thornton
vs
Payton Tolle
Zach Thornton
vs
Troy Melton
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Bennett
Zach Thornton
vs
Ian Seymour
Zach Thornton
vs
Logan Henderson
Luke Weaver
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Luke Weaver
vs
Robert Gasser
Luke Weaver
vs
Jonah Heim
Luke Weaver
vs
Anthony Seigler
Luke Weaver
vs
Trevor Story
Luke Weaver
vs
Mitch Bratt
Luke Weaver
vs
Clay Holmes
Luke Weaver
vs
Jake Mangum
Luke Weaver
vs
Spencer Arrighetti
Luke Weaver
vs
Dalton Rushing
Luke Weaver
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Luke Weaver
vs
Charlie Condon
Luke Weaver
vs
Zach Thornton
Luke Weaver
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Luke Weaver
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Luke Weaver
vs
Walker Jenkins
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Latz
Luke Weaver
vs
Griffin Jax
Luke Weaver
vs
Payton Tolle
Luke Weaver
vs
Troy Melton
Luke Weaver
vs
Ian Seymour
Luke Weaver
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luke Weaver
vs
Kenley Jansen

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Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
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