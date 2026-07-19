July 19, 2026

Mike's starting pitcher (SP) fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 17 of 2026 (July 20- July 26). These are his top free-agent pitchers to add and stream.

Welcome, everyone, to our starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 17 of the 2026 season (July 20- July 26). In this piece, we search for starting pitchers rostered in less than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues. For deeper leagues, we find pitchers rostered in less than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues.

We've reached and passed the All-Star break, and it's a great time to really take stock of your teams and see where you can find help either via trade or the waiver wire. The calculus can be tough, but we need an honest assessment as we move forward with the season. Stick with it.

The guys mentioned here are not aces, but that does not mean that they cannot help your team. Take a look at these pitchers if you need help. At the end of the article, you will see players rostered in less than 15% of leagues who could help your squad.

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Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups for Shallow Leagues

Recommendations for leagues of any size rostered between 30-40% on Yahoo

Cade Cavalli, Washington Nationals (37% rostered)

Cavalli is a bit of a roller coaster ride, but I like what I have seen in the first half. Not many pitchers can boast three starts with over 10 strikeouts in their careers; Cavalli has that all in 2026. At the break, Cavalli has five wins, a 3.83 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts in 98 innings. He's good.

In three of his last four starts, Cavalli has shown the ability to be more efficient and get deeper into games, completing at least six innings in those starts. I think Cavalli should be rostered in many leagues, and could be easily used in 12-team leagues as well, most weeks.

On Friday, Cavalli went six innings and struck out nine Athletics, surrendering only two runs. He could be ready to take the next step in his career. He is worth adding right now if you can.

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks (37% rostered)

Kelly is the wily veteran who tinkers until he gets better results. His velocity has quietly ticked up in his last two starts, and that seems to have led to improved outings. I am willing to give him a shot in the second half.

His numbers are not great despite having seven wins: a 5.38 ERA, a 1.51 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts in 93 innings. However, he has gone at least five innings in 12 consecutive starts, with wins in his last two and six strikeouts in each while limiting damage.

He went five on Friday with three runs and three strikeouts. Is Kelly turning the corner?

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates (36% rostered)

I am excited for a healthy Jones in the second half, and so are the Pittsburgh Pirates and their fans. Jones is back and seems ready to be unleashed as the Pirates fight for a playoff berth. Jones should be able to add some length to his outings now.

Jones went six strong innings in his last start against the Atlanta Braves before the break, striking out eight hitters and surrendering no runs. He was scheduled to start Friday night, but the poor air quality conditions pushed that start back. Lots to like in his Statcast below.

Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers (32% rostered)

It's time that fantasy players pay serious attention to Drohan in Milwaukee. He is assured of a rotation spot, not only based on injuries to others, but his actual performance warrants it. He has four wins in nine starts, a 3.09 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and a decent 22.9% K%.

In his last start before the break, Drohan pitched into the seventh inning and struck out six in a no-decision. That's five straight starts for Drohan with three runs or less. Roster him if you need rotation help, as most fantasy players do at this juncture.

Gage Jump, Athletics (31% rostered)

People were all in on Jump initially, and then cooled on him with two bad outings in two of his last three starts. Jump lost his last start before the break, but looked more like the guy we are starting to grow accustomed to in his brief career: he pitched into the sixth inning, allowed one run, and struck out seven hitters.

Some fantasy players dropped him, and he is on the waiver wire. I suggest taking a look at him and adding Jump to the back end of your rotation. Jump was not great in his first post-break start, going only into the fourth inning but striking out eight. I am willing to embrace some risk here.

Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups for Deeper Leagues

Recommendations for leagues of any size rostered in less than 30% on Yahoo

Christian Scott, New York Mets (22% rostered)

Scott is an intriguing option who should get ample runway with a struggling Mets team. Scott has pitched well in his last two starts, going at least five innings in both and giving up no runs while striking out 12 in 10 innings.

Added length is the next step needed to give Scott value in the fantasy baseball game. Overall, he has three wins, a 2.87 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and an impressive 72 strikeouts in 59 innings. This is a very usable starting pitcher in most formats. See his monthly split below.

Brady Singer, Cincinnati Reds (17% rostered)

Singer is another guy who rides the waiver wire most of the year. When he pitches well, he can be a true asset to your team. Right now, he is pitching well. In two consecutive starts now, he has gone at least seven innings and struck out five and six batters, respectively.

Singer had some rough times to start the year (a 7.77 ERA in May!), but you can see below that he has been downright good in June and July. I wish he had more wins, but I will take the ratio help with the swing-and-miss stuff. Do not sleep on Singer in deeper leagues.

Sean Manaea, New York Mets (15% rostered)

Manaea is quietly putting together decent numbers for the New York Mets. In six June and July starts, the veteran lefty has two wins, a 3.73 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 41 innings. Manaea has helped stabilize a depleted rotation.

Manaea only got into the fifth inning on Saturday, but he did notch seven strikeouts while surrendering four runs. Still, Manaea should have plenty of runway for what is shaping up to be a lost season for the Mets.

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles (13% rostered)

Kremer is always on the waiver wire, yet he almost always provides average results. I end up with Kremer in leagues annually, and he is fine if you keep expectations in check. He has made four starts, winning one, and posted a 4.09 ERA, a 1.00 ERA, and a surprising 24 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Kremer struggled with his efficiency on Friday night, completing only four innings while garnering five strikeouts. He will start against the Boston Red Sox next week, and we will see how he bounces back. I am still in on Kremer.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks (11% rostered)

I became interested in Pfaadt upon his recall to the major leagues, but was looking to see what, if any, changes he had made upon that return. Over three starts since the end of June recall, Pfaadt has only allowed three runs in over 15 innings, earning three wins in the process.

Over that same span, he has issued only one walk. I am willing to take a flyer on him and see how he does coming out of the All-Star break; the depleted Arizona rotation needs him, so he should get lots of chances in the second half.

Other Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Options

Every week, we will give you four or five other lower-rostered pitchers you could also consider adding from the waiver wire in your league. League context matters, obviously.

Happy hunting for starting pitchers this weekend! If you have questions, you can always message me on X @mdrc0508. You can even tell me you hate these picks. Remember that fantasy baseball is supposed to be fun above everything. Enjoy it, and never give up on your teams.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 17 Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers Nick Mariano's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium) Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/20-7/26)