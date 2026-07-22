Updated 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings with updated tiers and rookies. These post-NFL Draft staff dynasty league rankings for the top 325 players (QB, RB, WR, TE) are for dynasty and rookie drafts.
While redraft-only fantasy managers are itching for preseason drafts to kick off, dynasty managers know the grind never stops, and it's important to buy and sell players before the 2026 regular season begins. We're here to help you identify potential undervalued and overvalued players with our updated top 325 dynasty fantasy football rankings for 2026.
The fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
In addition to these dynasty rankings, be sure to check out our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we discuss all things dynasty! Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is the kind of player dynasty managers can overthink after a monster season. He caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, one year after going 111-1,146-2. The 169 targets matter more than the touchdown spike. McBride has now topped 100 catches in back-to-back seasons, something no tight end had done before, and Arizona has him under contract through 2029. There is some uncertainty at quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett enters camp as the likely starter.
Gardner Minshew II is the veteran alternative, while third-round rookie Carson Beck looks more like a longer-term option. Mike LaFleur has already talked about finding different ways to use McBride in the new offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson remain part of a capable receiving group, but that did not keep McBride from leading the Cardinals in catches, yards, and receiving touchdowns last year.
RotoBaller ranks him as the dynasty TE2. Contenders should be willing to pay for the weekly advantage, and rebuilders have no reason to move him just because his value is high. It would take another cornerstone asset, plus a meaningful piece, to make selling worthwhile.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks hasn't been much of a thought to fantasy managers over the last few seasons. In fact, Brooks hasn't played in a game since making three appearances during the 2024 season. The former second-round pick has been sidelined since then due to two knee injuries. The hope is that Brooks can put the knee injuries behind him and return to form in 2026. If healthy, there is a clear path for Brooks to become the No. 1 back in Carolina.
Rico Dowdle is no longer with the team, and Chuba Hubbard is looking to bounce back after a lackluster 2025 season. The expectation is that Brooks will get a real chance to prove he's capable of being the top back in Carolina. He's only 23 years old and was an unstoppable force during his college days at Texas. Given the Panthers' lack of depth at the position, it's not surprising to see Brooks' ADP skyrocketing this offseason.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf might be trending in the wrong direction in 2026. Metcalf was a two-time Pro Bowler in Seattle before getting traded to the Steelers ahead of the 2025 campaign. Metcalf was underutilized in Pittsburgh with 59 receptions, which was his lowest since his rookie season. He also finished with a career-low 850 receiving yards across 15 games with the Steelers. Metcalf was the top option in Pittsburgh and saw a team-high 99 targets last season.
It doesn't help his case that 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is under center again this season. The Steelers have also added Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard in the second round of this year's draft. Metcalf has more competition for targets and the same quarterback as the season before. This is a recipe for Metcalf's stats to decline again in 2026.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate may not need the usual rookie waiting period. Tennessee selected him fourth overall after he caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games at Ohio State. The spring did nothing to cool expectations. Tate made 17 catches across seven practices open to reporters, flashed on contested balls, and impressed offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with how quickly he absorbed the playbook. There is competition for targets. Wan'Dale Robinson finished the offseason program with momentum, Calvin Ridley remains in the room, and second-year receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are still part of the plan. Tate will not be handed a massive role immediately.
He should not need one to show why Tennessee invested the fourth pick in him. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, he gives Cam Ward a polished outside target with strong ball skills and room to grow alongside the second-year quarterback. RotoBaller ranks Tate second among 2026 rookies. Rebuilders can wait on the ceiling, while contenders may get usable weeks much sooner than they would from most 21-year-old receivers.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson gave dynasty managers almost nothing as a runner during his rookie season. He finished with 175 yards on 65 carries, an average of 2.7 per attempt. The receiving work was harder to dismiss. Sampson caught 33 of 40 targets for 271 yards and two touchdowns, opening the year with eight catches for 64 yards and later taking a screen pass 66 yards for a score against Las Vegas. Cleveland did not add another back in the draft, leaving the 21-year-old as the leading complement to Quinshon Judkins.
There is no lead-role opening right now. Judkins was a full participant in OTAs and minicamp after recovering from the ankle dislocation and fractured fibula that ended his rookie season. Still, Sampson does not need to replace him to matter. A steady passing-down role could be enough in deeper PPR formats, especially if the new staff finds more ways to get him into space. RotoBaller ranks Sampson as the dynasty RB54. Contenders may want a safer weekly option, but rebuilders can reasonably pursue him as a low-cost bet on his receiving ability.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.