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Top 325 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football: All Positions (2026)

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TreVeyon Henderson - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, RB Draft Sleepers

Updated 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings with updated tiers and rookies. These post-NFL Draft staff dynasty league rankings for the top 325 players (QB, RB, WR, TE) are for dynasty and rookie drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While redraft-only fantasy managers are itching for preseason drafts to kick off, dynasty managers know the grind never stops, and it's important to buy and sell players before the 2026 regular season begins. We're here to help you identify potential undervalued and overvalued players with our updated top 325 dynasty fantasy football rankings for 2026.

The fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

In addition to these dynasty rankings, be sure to check out our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we discuss all things dynasty! Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Malik Nabers WR
2 9 Drake London WR
2 10 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 11 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 13 Brock Bowers TE
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 17 James Cook III RB
4 18 George Pickens WR
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 20 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 21 Omarion Hampton RB
5 22 Carnell Tate WR
5 23 Josh Allen QB
5 24 Nico Collins WR
5 25 Garrett Wilson WR
6 26 Drake Maye QB
6 27 Chris Olave WR
6 28 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 29 Luther Burden III WR
6 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 31 Jayden Daniels QB
6 32 A.J. Brown WR
6 33 Chase Brown RB
7 34 Ladd McConkey WR
7 35 Lamar Jackson QB
7 36 Colston Loveland TE
7 37 DeVonta Smith WR
7 38 Saquon Barkley RB
8 39 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 40 Quinshon Judkins RB
8 41 Zay Flowers WR
8 42 Rashee Rice WR
8 43 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 44 Breece Hall RB
8 45 Tyler Warren TE
8 46 Rome Odunze WR
9 47 Makai Lemon WR
9 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 49 Tee Higgins WR
9 50 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Kyren Williams RB
9 53 Bucky Irving RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Jadarian Price RB
10 57 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 58 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 59 Cam Skattebo RB
10 60 Javonte Williams RB
10 61 Joe Burrow QB
10 62 Jalen Hurts QB
10 63 Jordan Addison WR
10 64 Sam LaPorta TE
10 65 Josh Jacobs RB
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 Bhayshul Tuten RB
10 68 Tucker Kraft TE
11 69 DJ Moore WR
11 70 Justin Herbert QB
11 71 Derrick Henry RB
11 72 Michael Wilson WR
11 73 KC Concepcion WR
11 74 Christian Watson WR
11 75 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 76 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 77 DK Metcalf WR
11 78 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 79 Alec Pierce WR
11 80 Terry McLaurin WR
11 81 D'Andre Swift RB
11 82 Jaxson Dart QB
11 83 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
11 84 David Montgomery RB
11 85 Parker Washington WR
12 86 Denzel Boston WR
12 87 Jonah Coleman RB
12 88 Mike Evans WR
12 89 Josh Downs WR
12 90 Davante Adams WR
12 91 Jayden Higgins WR
12 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
12 93 Trevor Lawrence QB
12 94 Ricky Pearsall WR
12 95 Matthew Golden WR
12 96 Courtland Sutton WR
12 97 Kyle Monangai RB
12 98 Bo Nix QB
13 99 RJ Harvey RB
13 100 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 101 Dak Prescott QB
13 102 Eli Stowers TE
13 103 Isaiah Likely TE
13 104 Brock Purdy QB
13 105 Jaylen Warren RB
13 106 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 107 Blake Corum RB
13 108 Xavier Worthy WR
13 109 Jayden Reed WR
13 110 Dalton Kincaid TE
13 111 Jonathon Brooks RB
13 112 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 113 George Kittle TE
13 114 Travis Hunter WR
14 115 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
14 116 Antonio Williams WR
14 117 Quentin Johnston WR
14 118 Chris Bell WR
14 119 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 120 Jordan Love QB
14 121 Cam Ward QB
14 122 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
14 123 Jake Ferguson TE
14 124 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 125 Jalen Coker WR
14 126 Germie Bernard WR
14 127 Tony Pollard RB
14 128 Rico Dowdle RB
15 129 Rachaad White RB
15 130 Khalil Shakir WR
15 131 Zachariah Branch WR
15 132 Romeo Doubs WR
15 133 Kyler Murray QB
15 134 Tyler Shough QB
15 135 Tre Harris WR
15 136 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
15 137 Baker Mayfield QB
15 138 C.J. Stroud QB
15 139 Jalen McMillan WR
15 140 Kenneth Gainwell RB
16 141 Tank Dell WR
16 142 Nicholas Singleton RB
16 143 Woody Marks RB
16 144 Chris Brazzell II WR
16 145 Stefon Diggs WR
16 146 Jauan Jennings WR
16 147 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 148 Mark Andrews TE
16 149 Jared Goff QB
16 150 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 151 Malachi Fields WR
16 152 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 153 Brenton Strange TE
16 154 Kaytron Allen RB
16 155 Ted Hurst WR
16 156 Jack Bech WR
17 157 Jaylin Noel WR
17 158 Matthew Stafford QB
17 159 Sam Darnold QB
17 160 Malik Willis QB
17 161 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
17 162 Dallas Goedert TE
17 163 Kayshon Boutte WR
17 164 Chimere Dike WR
18 165 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
18 166 Chig Okonkwo TE
18 167 Travis Kelce TE
18 168 Tyler Allgeier RB
18 169 Emmett Johnson RB
18 170 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 171 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 172 Gunnar Helm TE
18 173 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
18 174 Jordan Mason RB
18 175 Max Klare TE
18 176 Tory Horton WR
18 177 Ty Simpson QB
18 178 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 179 Troy Franklin WR
18 180 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
18 181 Jalen Nailor WR
18 182 Skyler Bell WR
18 183 Kaelon Black RB
18 184 Tyreek Hill WR
18 185 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 186 Jerry Jeudy WR
18 187 Brandon Aiyuk WR
18 188 Isiah Pacheco RB
19 189 Isaac TeSlaa WR
19 190 Juwan Johnson TE
19 191 Daniel Jones QB
19 192 Tre Tucker WR
19 193 Mason Taylor TE
19 194 Dylan Sampson RB
19 195 Bryce Young QB
19 196 Alvin Kamara RB
19 197 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 198 Pat Bryant WR
19 199 Adonai Mitchell WR
19 200 Kyle Williams WR
19 201 Hunter Henry TE
19 202 Trey Benson RB
19 203 Keon Coleman WR
19 204 Kaleb Johnson RB
20 205 Brenen Thompson WR
20 206 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
20 207 Demond Claiborne RB
20 208 David Njoku TE
20 209 Adam Randall RB
20 210 James Conner RB
20 211 Braelon Allen RB
20 212 Elic Ayomanor WR
20 213 Kimani Vidal RB
20 214 Colbie Young WR
20 215 AJ Barner TE
20 216 Tyjae Spears RB
20 217 Jordan James RB
20 218 Bryce Lance WR
20 219 Dalton Schultz TE
20 220 Elijah Arroyo TE
20 221 Christian Kirk WR
21 222 Calvin Ridley WR
21 223 Cedric Tillman WR
21 224 Josh Cameron WR
21 225 Terrance Ferguson TE
21 226 Eli Raridon TE
21 227 Deshaun Watson QB
21 228 Deion Burks WR
21 229 Darnell Mooney WR
21 230 Oscar Delp TE
21 231 Ray Davis RB
21 232 Colby Parkinson TE
21 233 Cade Otton TE
21 234 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 235 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 236 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 237 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 238 Pat Freiermuth TE
21 239 Zavion Thomas WR
21 240 Jaydon Blue RB
21 241 Marquise Brown WR
21 242 Justin Joly TE
21 243 Jaylen Wright RB
21 244 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 245 Devin Neal RB
21 246 Jalen Royals WR
21 247 Tua Tagovailoa QB
21 248 Eli Heidenreich WR
21 249 Rashod Bateman WR
21 250 Tez Johnson WR
21 251 Malik Washington WR
21 252 Seth McGowan RB
21 253 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
21 254 Keaton Mitchell RB
21 255 Joe Mixon RB
21 256 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 257 MarShawn Lloyd RB
21 258 Sean Tucker RB
21 259 Jake Tonges TE
21 260 Keenan Allen WR
21 261 Isaiah Bond WR
21 262 DJ Giddens RB
22 263 Caleb Douglas WR
22 264 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
22 265 Evan Engram TE
22 266 Brashard Smith RB
22 267 Greg Dulcich TE
22 268 Drew Allar QB
22 269 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 270 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 271 Taylen Green QB
22 272 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 273 Theo Johnson TE
22 274 Cooper Kupp WR
22 275 Xavier Legette WR
22 276 J'Mari Taylor RB
22 277 Cole Payton QB
22 278 Malik Benson WR
22 279 Carson Beck QB
22 280 Isaiah Davis RB
22 281 Shedeur Sanders QB
22 282 Darius Slayton WR
22 283 CJ Daniels WR
22 284 Tank Bigsby RB
22 285 Geno Smith QB
22 286 Ryan Flournoy WR
22 287 Najee Harris RB
22 288 Michael Trigg TE
22 289 Robert Henry Jr. RB
22 290 Jalen Tolbert WR
22 291 Tahj Brooks RB
22 292 Justin Fields QB
22 293 Michael Mayer TE
22 294 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
22 295 Jaydn Ott RB
22 296 Garrett Nussmeier QB
22 297 Jerome Ford RB
22 298 Jalen Milroe QB
22 299 Jarquez Hunter RB
22 300 DeMario Douglas WR
23 301 Eric Rivers WR
23 302 Kendre Miller RB
23 303 John Metchie III WR
23 304 Roman Hemby RB
23 305 Devin Singletary RB
23 306 Tanner Koziol TE
23 307 Joshua Palmer WR
23 308 Trevor Etienne RB
23 309 Aaron Rodgers QB
23 310 Kirk Cousins QB
23 311 Jam Miller RB
23 312 Cade Klubnik QB
23 313 Jack Endries TE
23 314 Eric McAlister WR
23 315 Chris Brooks RB
23 316 Mac Jones QB
23 317 Treylon Burks WR
23 318 Zach Ertz TE
23 319 Dyami Brown WR
23 320 Cole Kmet TE
23 321 Cyrus Allen WR
23 322 Kareem Hunt RB
23 323 Bam Knight RB
23 324 Will Shipley RB
23 325 Jonnu Smith TE

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is the kind of player dynasty managers can overthink after a monster season. He caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, one year after going 111-1,146-2. The 169 targets matter more than the touchdown spike. McBride has now topped 100 catches in back-to-back seasons, something no tight end had done before, and Arizona has him under contract through 2029. There is some uncertainty at quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett enters camp as the likely starter.

Gardner Minshew II is the veteran alternative, while third-round rookie Carson Beck looks more like a longer-term option. Mike LaFleur has already talked about finding different ways to use McBride in the new offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson remain part of a capable receiving group, but that did not keep McBride from leading the Cardinals in catches, yards, and receiving touchdowns last year.

RotoBaller ranks him as the dynasty TE2. Contenders should be willing to pay for the weekly advantage, and rebuilders have no reason to move him just because his value is high. It would take another cornerstone asset, plus a meaningful piece, to make selling worthwhile.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks hasn't been much of a thought to fantasy managers over the last few seasons. In fact, Brooks hasn't played in a game since making three appearances during the 2024 season. The former second-round pick has been sidelined since then due to two knee injuries. The hope is that Brooks can put the knee injuries behind him and return to form in 2026. If healthy, there is a clear path for Brooks to become the No. 1 back in Carolina.

Rico Dowdle is no longer with the team, and Chuba Hubbard is looking to bounce back after a lackluster 2025 season. The expectation is that Brooks will get a real chance to prove he's capable of being the top back in Carolina. He's only 23 years old and was an unstoppable force during his college days at Texas. Given the Panthers' lack of depth at the position, it's not surprising to see Brooks' ADP skyrocketing this offseason.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf might be trending in the wrong direction in 2026. Metcalf was a two-time Pro Bowler in Seattle before getting traded to the Steelers ahead of the 2025 campaign. Metcalf was underutilized in Pittsburgh with 59 receptions, which was his lowest since his rookie season. He also finished with a career-low 850 receiving yards across 15 games with the Steelers. Metcalf was the top option in Pittsburgh and saw a team-high 99 targets last season.

It doesn't help his case that 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is under center again this season. The Steelers have also added Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard in the second round of this year's draft. Metcalf has more competition for targets and the same quarterback as the season before. This is a recipe for Metcalf's stats to decline again in 2026.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate may not need the usual rookie waiting period. Tennessee selected him fourth overall after he caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games at Ohio State. The spring did nothing to cool expectations. Tate made 17 catches across seven practices open to reporters, flashed on contested balls, and impressed offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with how quickly he absorbed the playbook. There is competition for targets. Wan'Dale Robinson finished the offseason program with momentum, Calvin Ridley remains in the room, and second-year receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are still part of the plan. Tate will not be handed a massive role immediately.

He should not need one to show why Tennessee invested the fourth pick in him. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, he gives Cam Ward a polished outside target with strong ball skills and room to grow alongside the second-year quarterback. RotoBaller ranks Tate second among 2026 rookies. Rebuilders can wait on the ceiling, while contenders may get usable weeks much sooner than they would from most 21-year-old receivers.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson gave dynasty managers almost nothing as a runner during his rookie season. He finished with 175 yards on 65 carries, an average of 2.7 per attempt. The receiving work was harder to dismiss. Sampson caught 33 of 40 targets for 271 yards and two touchdowns, opening the year with eight catches for 64 yards and later taking a screen pass 66 yards for a score against Las Vegas. Cleveland did not add another back in the draft, leaving the 21-year-old as the leading complement to Quinshon Judkins.

There is no lead-role opening right now. Judkins was a full participant in OTAs and minicamp after recovering from the ankle dislocation and fractured fibula that ended his rookie season. Still, Sampson does not need to replace him to matter. A steady passing-down role could be enough in deeper PPR formats, especially if the new staff finds more ways to get him into space. RotoBaller ranks Sampson as the dynasty RB54. Contenders may want a safer weekly option, but rebuilders can reasonably pursue him as a low-cost bet on his receiving ability.

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Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
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Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
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Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
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Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
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Could be Available This Weekend
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Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
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Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
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a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
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Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
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Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
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Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
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Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
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Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
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Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
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