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Fantasy Football ADP Risers: Trendy Picks in Early Drafts

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Josh Downs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News Updates

Thunder Dan Palyo examines early draft trends to see which players are moving up draft boards and analyzes which of these players are worth adjusting in your ranks, while others might be overdrafted.

I'll admit that I'm slower to get into my fantasy football headspace than some folks. I cover basketball and baseball, too, and therefore I'm less glued to every offseason NFL transaction, combine video, or blurb about coaching tendencies and playing time speculation.

But every year Netflix releases the newest season of Quarterback just in time to start sucking me back in. It also happens to coincide with the All-Star break in baseball and the conclusion of NBA Summer League. Who can't start getting excited about football after watching Baker Mayfield drop hundreds of f-bombs, play through injuries, and lead his team to comeback wins?

Anyway, I'm officially ready to hit the ground running with fantasy football prep, and I'd like to think that the fact that I don't have 100 best ball drafts under my belt at this point in July allows me to enter the space with a fresh perspective. But let's face it, the "best ball bros" who are pumping up the stock of certain players in early drafts will almost certainly affect the ADP of these players in redraft leagues, too. So let's take a quick look at some of the early summer ADP risers so that you know which way the market is trending!

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ADP Risers: Early and Middle Rounds

All the ADP used in this piece was gathered from Underdog. The first collection was on April 29th and the second came on June 8th. So I compared the current Underdog ADP with both data points to see which players are seeing the biggest increases or decreases in ADP over both an 11-week and five-week sample.

Players highlighted in yellow saw a rise in ADP in both samples. Those in blue have moved up the board overall, but have an ADP that has dipped in recent weeks. You can check out our ADP tool right here with updated ADPs for Yahoo, Fantrax, Underdog, FFPC, NFFC, and ESPN.

I won't blurb about every player highlighted, but I'll offer some thoughts on some of the most interesting ADP risers.

A.J. Brown, WR - New England Patriots

Brown is up 8.5 spots since April and now inside the top 20. I don't really question this too much, as he should serve as the top option for Drake Maye and has made it pretty clear that he expects WR1 volume. He's being pretty heavily touted around the industry, so I wouldn't be surprised if that ADP continues to climb.

Rashee Rice, WR - Kansas City Chiefs

Rice is a rare player who saw his ADP drop overall, but who is trending up over the most recent five-week sample. That movement has everything to do with the fact that he's likely to avoid a suspension for his offseason shenanigans, and therefore the sentiment on his outlook is improving in the short term.

Zay Flowers, WR - Baltimore Ravens

Flowers is now sitting at 30th overall on the Underdog board, up 9.5 spots since April. He's coming off a career year, and early drafters are clearly pretty bullish on him as the undisputed target hog in Baltimore. I still have some reservations investing in a player who is in such a run-heavy offensive scheme, but maybe that's just me!

Jaylen Waddle, WR - Denver Broncos

Click around X for a bit and see how many times you see Jaylen Waddle getting hyped up. There's definitely a lot of buzz around Waddle as he heads to Denver to team up with Bo Nix. On one hand, I get it because Denver threw the football a ton last year, but on the other hand, haven't we tried this with Waddle before?

A better quarterback situation is desirable, but Waddle failed to produce like we thought he would without Tyreek Hill. Let's not act like the Broncos don't still have Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant in the wide receiver room. Consider me skeptical!

Tony Pollard, RB - Tennessee Titans

I'm struggling to understand the logic behind Pollard's rise up the board. I suppose that the arrival of Brian Daboll as the new playcaller is being viewed as a positive for the running game, but Tyjae Spears is still firmly in the mix for touches and the Titans drafted Nicholas Singleton out of Penn State in the fifth round.

My biggest concern with Pollard as the early-down back is if we see the Titans playing from behind in a lot of games again this year, too. He clearly has some left in the tank, but the team context here is less than favorable.

Quentin Johnston, WR - L.A. Chargers

Johnston saw one of the biggest increases in ADP among the players I tracked. It's clear that everyone is pretty optimistic about how Mike McDaniel will upgrade the Chargers' offense, and there have been reports that McDaniel wants to use QJ more in the short passing game, whereas much of his production last season came on big plays downfield.

We're all just speculating at this point, and there's still a chance that the Chargers' pass catchers take turns having big games from week to week. QJ certainly has upside, but expect him to continue to be hyped up as we roll into August, and his price is likely to continue to rise in drafts.

Josh Downs, WR - Indianapolis Colts

Want to start a fight in a room full of NFL analysts? Ask them how they feel about Josh Downs! I've always liked Downs, and I think he's easily one of the best young slot receivers in the NFL, but there are still plenty of doubts as to whether he can get on the field enough with the Colts likely going with a run-heavy approach again this season.

I tend to agree with my buddy Adam Koffler here; there are too many things working in Downs' favor for him not to put up stats. I think the upward trajectory of his ADP only continues once camp starts, especially if Alec Pierce is slow to return.

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Carolina Panthers

There's been more buzz around Brooks than possibly any other player so far this summer. The former second-round pick had only 12 touches in his rookie season before getting hurt and hasn't played since.

I understand the angle here, but I think it's a pretty big stretch to assume he will beat Chuba Hubbard out for the lead back role in Carolina. He was very clearly a value where he was being drafted a few months ago, but I wouldn't go reaching for him with a top-100 pick when he's still very much a dice roll at this point like any other backup running back who is competing for touches and a larger role.

Rachaad White, RB - Washington Commanders

Last year, the fantasy community was split on whether or not Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt was a stud or "just a guy." That debate continues into the 2026 season, and he now has to face competition from Rachaad White, who was brought in from Tampa to compete for touches.

White certainly has very good pass-catching chops, but was also an effective runner in Tampa. Everyone is hunting for a value back at this stage of the draft, and White could certainly crush this ADP if he is able to snag a substantial role in what should be a pretty good Washington offense.

 

ADP Risers: Late Rounds

Chig Okonkwo, TE - Washington Commanders

Looking for a trendy tight end pick late in drafts? Look no further than Okonkwo, who is coming off the best season of his career. With Zach Ertz gone, many are expecting Okonkwo to thrive as Jayden Daniels' safety blanket, and his athleticism and ability to run after the catch make him a true breakout candidate. I'm buying into this ADP boost as very legitimate.

Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker, WRs - Las Vegas Raiders

The arrival of Klint Kubiak in Vegas has drafters excited about the prospects of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty in the early rounds, but who else will earn targets in this offense? Tucker had some value last year as one of the only receivers with a pulse on this team, but he's a diminutive receiver best suited for the slot.

Nailor is probably the guy I'd take a flyer on as he should start ahead of Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton Jr. But taking any Vegas pass-catchers other than Bowers is a dart throw, let's face it.

Ryan Flournoy, WR - Dallas Cowboys

Flournoy is flying up draft boards! But will the Cowboys be a pass-heavy offense again this season?

His value is likely tied to an injury to either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens, but he's clearly the next best receiver in that room with KaVontae Turpin and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the other depth options for Dallas.

Greg Dulcich, TE - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL, and Dulcich has been a productive player when on the field. He could easily lead the team in catches this year and is quickly becoming a popular pick late in drafts as a TE2 option.

Alvin Kamara, RB - New Orleans Saints

Kamara restructured his contract and now returns to the Saints for another season. They brought in Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, but Kamara could still have value as a pass-catching back in what most are expecting to be a very productive New Orleans offense under Kellen Moore.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Green Bay Packers

Lloyd was getting plenty of buzz as a third-round rookie back in 2024, but appeared in only one game for the Packers. He didn't play at all last season, but is expected to compete with Chris Brooks for snaps behind Josh Jacobs this year. If you want to gamble on a talented but unproven running back to stay healthy and earn a substantial role, but you don't want to pay the price for Brooks, then Lloyd just might be your guy.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - A.J. Brown, Rashee Rice, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Tony Pollard, Quentin Johnston, Josh Downs, Jonathon Brooks, Rachaad White. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for A.J. Brown, Rashee Rice, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Tony Pollard, Quentin Johnston, Josh Downs, Jonathon Brooks, Rachaad White:

A.J. Brown
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Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
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Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
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Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
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Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
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Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
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Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
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Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
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Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
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Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
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Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
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Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
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Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
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Drake London
A.J. Brown
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Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
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James Cook III
A.J. Brown
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Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
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Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
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Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
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Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
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Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
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Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
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Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
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Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
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Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
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Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
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DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashee Rice
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Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
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Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
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Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
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Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
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Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
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Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
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Lamar Jackson
Rashee Rice
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Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
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Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Derrick Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
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De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
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Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
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Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
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Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
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Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
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Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
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Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
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CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
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Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
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Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
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Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
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Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
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Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
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Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
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Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
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Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
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Jordyn Tyson
Tony Pollard
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Jalen Hurts
Tony Pollard
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Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
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Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
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Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
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Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
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Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
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Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
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DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
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Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
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David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
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Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
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Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
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Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
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Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
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DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
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Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
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D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
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Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
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Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
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Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
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Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
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De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
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Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
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Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
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Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
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Jeremiyah Love
Quentin Johnston
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Kyler Murray
Quentin Johnston
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KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
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George Kittle
Quentin Johnston
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Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
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Dalton Kincaid
Quentin Johnston
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Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
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Ricky Pearsall
Quentin Johnston
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Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
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Jordan Love
Quentin Johnston
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Quentin Johnston
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Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
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Tyler Shough
Quentin Johnston
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Kyle Monangai
Quentin Johnston
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Jared Goff
Quentin Johnston
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Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
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Baker Mayfield
Quentin Johnston
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Bo Nix
Quentin Johnston
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Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
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Mark Andrews
Quentin Johnston
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Malik Willis
Quentin Johnston
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
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Matthew Stafford
Quentin Johnston
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Jake Ferguson
Quentin Johnston
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Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
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Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
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Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
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Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
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RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
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Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
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Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
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Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
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CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
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Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
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Drake London
Quentin Johnston
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George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
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Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
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Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
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Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
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Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
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Davante Adams
Josh Downs
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
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RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
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Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
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Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
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Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Downs
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Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
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Matthew Stafford
Josh Downs
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Alec Pierce
Josh Downs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
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Blake Corum
Josh Downs
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Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
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Bo Nix
Josh Downs
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Jaxson Dart
Josh Downs
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Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
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Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
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Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
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Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
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Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
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J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
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Jordan Love
Josh Downs
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Dak Prescott
Josh Downs
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Ricky Pearsall
Josh Downs
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Trevor Lawrence
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Kyler Murray
Josh Downs
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Justin Herbert
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
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CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
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Keaton Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
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Romeo Doubs
Jonathon Brooks
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Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonathon Brooks
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Jake Ferguson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Darnold
Jonathon Brooks
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Malik Willis
Jonathon Brooks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jonathon Brooks
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Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
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Jayden Higgins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
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Jalen McMillan
Jonathon Brooks
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Tyler Shough
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
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Daniel Jones
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Jonathon Brooks
vs
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Jonathon Brooks
vs
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Jonathon Brooks
vs
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Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
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Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Jared Goff
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
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Jayden Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
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Rachaad White
vs
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Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love

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