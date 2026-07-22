Thunder Dan Palyo examines early draft trends to see which players are moving up draft boards and analyzes which of these players are worth adjusting in your ranks, while others might be overdrafted.
I'll admit that I'm slower to get into my fantasy football headspace than some folks. I cover basketball and baseball, too, and therefore I'm less glued to every offseason NFL transaction, combine video, or blurb about coaching tendencies and playing time speculation.
But every year Netflix releases the newest season of Quarterback just in time to start sucking me back in. It also happens to coincide with the All-Star break in baseball and the conclusion of NBA Summer League. Who can't start getting excited about football after watching Baker Mayfield drop hundreds of f-bombs, play through injuries, and lead his team to comeback wins?
Anyway, I'm officially ready to hit the ground running with fantasy football prep, and I'd like to think that the fact that I don't have 100 best ball drafts under my belt at this point in July allows me to enter the space with a fresh perspective. But let's face it, the "best ball bros" who are pumping up the stock of certain players in early drafts will almost certainly affect the ADP of these players in redraft leagues, too. So let's take a quick look at some of the early summer ADP risers so that you know which way the market is trending!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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ADP Risers: Early and Middle Rounds
All the ADP used in this piece was gathered from Underdog. The first collection was on April 29th and the second came on June 8th. So I compared the current Underdog ADP with both data points to see which players are seeing the biggest increases or decreases in ADP over both an 11-week and five-week sample.
Players highlighted in yellow saw a rise in ADP in both samples. Those in blue have moved up the board overall, but have an ADP that has dipped in recent weeks. You can check out our ADP tool right here with updated ADPs for Yahoo, Fantrax, Underdog, FFPC, NFFC, and ESPN.
I won't blurb about every player highlighted, but I'll offer some thoughts on some of the most interesting ADP risers.
A.J. Brown, WR - New England Patriots
Brown is up 8.5 spots since April and now inside the top 20. I don't really question this too much, as he should serve as the top option for Drake Maye and has made it pretty clear that he expects WR1 volume. He's being pretty heavily touted around the industry, so I wouldn't be surprised if that ADP continues to climb.
Rashee Rice, WR - Kansas City Chiefs
Rice is a rare player who saw his ADP drop overall, but who is trending up over the most recent five-week sample. That movement has everything to do with the fact that he's likely to avoid a suspension for his offseason shenanigans, and therefore the sentiment on his outlook is improving in the short term.
Zay Flowers, WR - Baltimore Ravens
Flowers is now sitting at 30th overall on the Underdog board, up 9.5 spots since April. He's coming off a career year, and early drafters are clearly pretty bullish on him as the undisputed target hog in Baltimore. I still have some reservations investing in a player who is in such a run-heavy offensive scheme, but maybe that's just me!
Jaylen Waddle, WR - Denver Broncos
Click around X for a bit and see how many times you see Jaylen Waddle getting hyped up. There's definitely a lot of buzz around Waddle as he heads to Denver to team up with Bo Nix. On one hand, I get it because Denver threw the football a ton last year, but on the other hand, haven't we tried this with Waddle before?
A better quarterback situation is desirable, but Waddle failed to produce like we thought he would without Tyreek Hill. Let's not act like the Broncos don't still have Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant in the wide receiver room. Consider me skeptical!
Tony Pollard, RB - Tennessee Titans
I'm struggling to understand the logic behind Pollard's rise up the board. I suppose that the arrival of Brian Daboll as the new playcaller is being viewed as a positive for the running game, but Tyjae Spears is still firmly in the mix for touches and the Titans drafted Nicholas Singleton out of Penn State in the fifth round.
My biggest concern with Pollard as the early-down back is if we see the Titans playing from behind in a lot of games again this year, too. He clearly has some left in the tank, but the team context here is less than favorable.
Quentin Johnston, WR - L.A. Chargers
Johnston saw one of the biggest increases in ADP among the players I tracked. It's clear that everyone is pretty optimistic about how Mike McDaniel will upgrade the Chargers' offense, and there have been reports that McDaniel wants to use QJ more in the short passing game, whereas much of his production last season came on big plays downfield.
We're all just speculating at this point, and there's still a chance that the Chargers' pass catchers take turns having big games from week to week. QJ certainly has upside, but expect him to continue to be hyped up as we roll into August, and his price is likely to continue to rise in drafts.
Josh Downs, WR - Indianapolis Colts
Want to start a fight in a room full of NFL analysts? Ask them how they feel about Josh Downs! I've always liked Downs, and I think he's easily one of the best young slot receivers in the NFL, but there are still plenty of doubts as to whether he can get on the field enough with the Colts likely going with a run-heavy approach again this season.
Josh Downs has not one, not two, but THREE ways he can crush his 91.5 ADP (WR43) in ‘26
1) Michael Pittman Jr. gone, opens up reps on the outside
2) Alec Pierce coming off ankle surgery
3) Danny Dimes coming off Achilles tear = shorter passes favor Downs’ ability on short routes https://t.co/xyrtWMSVub
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) July 5, 2026
I tend to agree with my buddy Adam Koffler here; there are too many things working in Downs' favor for him not to put up stats. I think the upward trajectory of his ADP only continues once camp starts, especially if Alec Pierce is slow to return.
Jonathon Brooks, RB - Carolina Panthers
There's been more buzz around Brooks than possibly any other player so far this summer. The former second-round pick had only 12 touches in his rookie season before getting hurt and hasn't played since.
Jonathon Brooks Sees ADP Skyrocket https://t.co/EfsOUW7z8x
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) July 21, 2026
I understand the angle here, but I think it's a pretty big stretch to assume he will beat Chuba Hubbard out for the lead back role in Carolina. He was very clearly a value where he was being drafted a few months ago, but I wouldn't go reaching for him with a top-100 pick when he's still very much a dice roll at this point like any other backup running back who is competing for touches and a larger role.
Rachaad White, RB - Washington Commanders
Last year, the fantasy community was split on whether or not Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt was a stud or "just a guy." That debate continues into the 2026 season, and he now has to face competition from Rachaad White, who was brought in from Tampa to compete for touches.
The Commanders’ early-season schedule favors Rachaad White > Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Start @ PHI, then @ DAL, then vs. SEA, IND, and NYG, before going back on the road @ SF before a Week 7 Bye
Four of those six teams in the top-10 in PPG last year
JCM better in positive scripts
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) July 19, 2026
White certainly has very good pass-catching chops, but was also an effective runner in Tampa. Everyone is hunting for a value back at this stage of the draft, and White could certainly crush this ADP if he is able to snag a substantial role in what should be a pretty good Washington offense.
ADP Risers: Late Rounds
Chig Okonkwo, TE - Washington Commanders
Looking for a trendy tight end pick late in drafts? Look no further than Okonkwo, who is coming off the best season of his career. With Zach Ertz gone, many are expecting Okonkwo to thrive as Jayden Daniels' safety blanket, and his athleticism and ability to run after the catch make him a true breakout candidate. I'm buying into this ADP boost as very legitimate.
Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker, WRs - Las Vegas Raiders
The arrival of Klint Kubiak in Vegas has drafters excited about the prospects of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty in the early rounds, but who else will earn targets in this offense? Tucker had some value last year as one of the only receivers with a pulse on this team, but he's a diminutive receiver best suited for the slot.
Nailor is probably the guy I'd take a flyer on as he should start ahead of Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton Jr. But taking any Vegas pass-catchers other than Bowers is a dart throw, let's face it.
Ryan Flournoy, WR - Dallas Cowboys
Flournoy is flying up draft boards! But will the Cowboys be a pass-heavy offense again this season?
At an ADP around 160, I think Ryan Flournoy is one of the best picks you can make this season
If CeeDee Lamb and/or George Pickens miss any time, Flournoy becomes a weekly starter for your fantasy team
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) July 20, 2026
His value is likely tied to an injury to either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens, but he's clearly the next best receiver in that room with KaVontae Turpin and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the other depth options for Dallas.
Greg Dulcich, TE - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL, and Dulcich has been a productive player when on the field. He could easily lead the team in catches this year and is quickly becoming a popular pick late in drafts as a TE2 option.
Alvin Kamara, RB - New Orleans Saints
Kamara restructured his contract and now returns to the Saints for another season. They brought in Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, but Kamara could still have value as a pass-catching back in what most are expecting to be a very productive New Orleans offense under Kellen Moore.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Green Bay Packers
Lloyd was getting plenty of buzz as a third-round rookie back in 2024, but appeared in only one game for the Packers. He didn't play at all last season, but is expected to compete with Chris Brooks for snaps behind Josh Jacobs this year. If you want to gamble on a talented but unproven running back to stay healthy and earn a substantial role, but you don't want to pay the price for Brooks, then Lloyd just might be your guy.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - A.J. Brown, Rashee Rice, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Tony Pollard, Quentin Johnston, Josh Downs, Jonathon Brooks, Rachaad White. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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