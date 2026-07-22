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Fantasy Football All-Value Team: 4 League-Winning Draft Picks (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Patrick's must-have value players to draft for 2026 fantasy football leagues. His league-winning draft picks and player outlooks, including Cam Skattebo, Alec Pierce, and more.

Some carrots are just bent. Not bad, just bent. And yet, for generations, these bent carrots sat on produce shelves unwanted and unloved. Then, studies began to show that consumers were more willing to purchase even the wonkiest of fruits and vegetables after simply being told that they are just as nutritious as their prettier counterparts and that buying them helps to reduce food waste. And up sprang companies like Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market, along with the growing movement to rescue ugly produce.

This article is my attempt to do the same for fantasy football. Every year, drafters pass over perfectly good players because of injuries, depth chart concerns, or sometimes simple fatigue. But just as the finest ratatouille can be made from ingredients that look like they once lost a bar fight, players don't need to be pretty to provide value.

This year, for one reason or another, there are players at every position going well beyond where they probably should be. Here are four guys you should be targeting in 2026 drafts, and when you’re hoisting your league’s trophy in January, nobody is going to remember that they were each slapped with a clearance sticker in July.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Running Back - Cam Skattebo, New York Giants (ADP: RB19)

Cam Skattebo started and finished six complete games in 2025, and over that stretch, he was the fantasy RB6. Generally, that sort of thing gets a guy a bit of recognition, but Skattebo is somehow slipping into the middle rounds of drafts as the RB19.

While something about those numbers seems a little fishy, in this particular case, it’s probably best to simply chalk it up to market inefficiency and move on without demanding a recount.

From Weeks 2 through 7, Skattebo averaged 17.4 half-PPR points per game while doubling the rest of the Giants backfield in carries. Before the pads have even come on in 2026, his tenacity has already drawn the praise of a guy not shy about running a little smashmouth football.

In his final four seasons in Baltimore, new head coach John Harbaugh’s offenses ranked first, second, first, and third in rushing rate. Granted, having Lamar Jackson under center and Derrick Henry around for the past two seasons probably didn’t hurt the cause, but honestly, when the lights are off, is there really any difference between Lamar/Henry and Jaxson Dart with Skattebo?

Don’t answer that. For a variety of reasons. One being that yes, there is one glaring difference between Henry and Skattebo. Henry has eclipsed 30 targets just three times in 10 NFL seasons. Skattebo cleared that mark before his rookie campaign was halfway over, and his 14.8% target share across his six full games would have ranked seventh among all running backs last season.

With a 23-year-old quarterback still learning how to protect himself on an NFL field, and the Week 1 availability of Malik Nabers growing murkier every time Harbaugh speaks of his injury recovery, fantasy-friendly checkdowns could be coming in droves.

Skattebo's own gruesome leg injury ended his rookie season, but reports on his recovery have been overwhelmingly positive. And while his violent play style, resembling some sort of ill-planned, cross-promotional Four Loko Kool-Aid Man, raises obvious durability concerns, that risk is already reflected in his RB19 price tag. For some reason, the upside is not.

 

Wide Receiver - Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: WR38)

Alec Pierce has scored nearly two fantasy points per target over the past two seasons, led the NFL in yards per reception in both years, and finished as the WR24 in 2025 despite missing two games.

Since then, the Colts have handed him a four-year, $114 million contract, traded away Michael Pittman Jr., and hung a banner of him on the side of the stadium. All just to see his ADP fall to WR38.

I can’t even get a photo into the middle third of my mother’s mantle, and this is a literal banner. What more do the Colts need to do to tell us who their favorite son is?

The departures of Pittman and Adonai Mitchell via trade have vacated 125 targets, but perhaps more importantly, have forced the Colts to answer a pretty uncomfortable question about their personnel. Indianapolis was one of just 12 teams to run 11 personnel on more than 62% of its offensive snaps last season, but what in the world would possess it to keep that up in 2026?

Who would that third receiver even be? Raylen Sharpe? Eli Pancol? Floyd Farmer?

The fact that only one of those is a completely made-up name and not an actual player currently on the Colts roster should tell you everything you need to know about the state of the depth chart.

The obvious alternative is a heavier reliance on more two-receiver sets, with targets funneled entirely through Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren, but Downs saw fewer than 30 snaps in such sets in 2025.

The Colts reportedly experimented with him on the outside during minicamp while Pierce recovered from ankle surgery, but regardless of how HC Shane Steichen elects to piece together his offense, the most attractive option in the passing game is almost always going to be the guy who's averaged over 21 yards per catch in consecutive seasons.

Perhaps that number drops as he sees more regular involvement, but it’s not as if Pierce requires 50-yard moon balls to succeed for fantasy. It’s not a novel concept to think that more opportunity could lead to higher fantasy production, but just how good Pierce has been in his handful of high-volume games is actually a little shocking.

Across the last eight games in which he saw at least seven targets, Pierce has scored 18.7 fantasy points per game, which is more than the overall WR2 averaged in each of the past two seasons.

Yes, the surgery to repair an ankle issue that has been bothering him since 2024 was a little unexpected, and quarterback Daniel Jones is still recovering from his own season-ending Achilles tear, but the newest banner hanging outside Lucas Oil Stadium should tell you everything you need to know about how the team views Pierce’s prospects for 2026.

 

Quarterback - Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (ADP: QB16)

Since the start of the 2022 season, Jared Goff has averaged fewer than half a fantasy point per game with his legs. During that same stretch, only Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson have scored more fantasy points overall.

Goff has basically become fantasy royalty without ever threatening anyone with his athleticism. He simply stands in one place and throws the absolute heck out of the ball.

In fact, finding another passer who's even been in the same zip code over the past four seasons is almost impossible, as he leads the NFL by 1,258 passing yards and 13 touchdowns over that span. Yet, because fantasy managers remain understandably infatuated with rushing production, he is currently being drafted as the QB16 after rattling off four consecutive top-10 finishes.

And if anything, the environment around him has gotten even better this offseason. The meaningful step backward projected by Ben Johnson's departure saw Detroit's offense tumble all the way to the bottom … of the top five. In both total offense and scoring.

Now, the keys have been handed to Drew Petzing, whose first season in Detroit comes on the heels of helping Jacoby Brissett pace as the QB6 across his 12 starts in 2025.

Goff’s supporting cast remains as loaded as ever with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and a healthy Sam LaPorta. In fact, the Lions' biggest offensive loss might be the guy who played the largest role in keeping Goff from ever throwing 40 touchdowns.

Over his three seasons in Detroit, David Montgomery handled 89 opportunities from inside the opponent's 10-yard line. Exactly one of them was a target. Uncaught.

Gibbs is every bit as dangerous near the goal line, but almost 14% of his career opportunities in that same area have come through the air. Replacing a pure battering ram with one of the league's most dynamic receiving backs creates far more opportunities for Detroit's touchdowns to come attached to Goff's stat line.

There are understandable reasons for fantasy managers to chase the upside of a rushing quarterback in the later rounds of drafts, but exactly how many 4,500-yard, 30-touchdown, QB1 finishes in a row must Goff turn in before managers remember he was, in fact, the first overall pick in an absolutely loaded 2016 draft class?

 

Tight End - Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (ADP: TE12)

There are some frighteningly good tight ends in the league right now, and somehow Dalton Kincaid just made more explosive plays than all of them while barely seeing the field. Lingering knee and hamstring injuries limited Kincaid to just 28.9% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in 2025, yet he still led all tight ends with 13 receptions of 20 or more yards.

And when he was on the field, some of his efficiency metrics bordered on the absurd.

On a per-route basis, Kincaid ranked first among tight ends in fantasy points, targets, and first downs. He also led the position in yards per route run, one of the stickiest of sticky stats.

His 2.77 yards per route run didn't just lead all tight ends. It trailed only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba among all pass-catchers, finishing a full yard ahead of Trey McBride.

The closest tight end? Tucker Kraft at 2.27. A player who is currently being drafted roughly four rounds earlier than Kincaid despite recovering from a torn ACL suffered less than nine months ago.

And don’t get me wrong; Kraft deserves every bit of the hype he’s receiving. He’s a stud. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but he actually finished second in yards per route run last season, and he makes for a fascinating foil in showing just how badly Kincaid’s bizarre usage has skewed the perspective on him.

Even with his season already over by the time most kids were finishing their Halloween candy, Kraft saw almost 140 more offensive snaps than Kincaid in 2025 and ran nine more routes. Yet, Kincaid caught seven more passes and gained 82 more receiving yards. Now, he enters training camp bigger, stronger, and healthier than at any point in his career.

Buffalo also scored 23 of its league-leading 30 rushing touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line last season, more than the total rushing touchdowns of 29 NFL teams. Josh Allen will always siphon off some goal-line production, but expecting that number to repeat is asking a lot, and even a modest swing back toward passing touchdowns could disproportionately benefit a player with Kincaid's efficiency.

If his snap share climbs anywhere near full-time territory, Kincaid could very well become the tastiest carrot in your championship stew.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Cam Skattebo, Alec Pierce, Dalton Kincaid. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cam Skattebo, Alec Pierce, Dalton Kincaid:

Cam Skattebo
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Malik Nabers
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Lamar Jackson
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jameson Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Mike Evans
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Luther Burden III
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D'Andre Swift
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Emeka Egbuka
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DJ Moore
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Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Daniels
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Terry Mclaurin
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Ladd McConkey
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David Montgomery
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Colston Loveland
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Josh Jacobs
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Quinshon Judkins
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Rashee Rice
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Drake Maye
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Davante Adams
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Bucky Irving
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Breece Hall
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Jadarian Price
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Zay Flowers
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Jordyn Tyson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Christian Watson
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Javonte Williams
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Joe Burrow
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Tee Higgins
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Carnell Tate
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Josh Allen
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Kyren Williams
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Tony Pollard
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Trey McBride
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Parker Washington
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Devonta Smith
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jeremiyah Love
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Tyler Warren
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A.J. Brown
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chris Olave
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Jalen Hurts
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Brock Bowers
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Rome Odunze
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Nico Collins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Derrick Henry
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Caleb Williams
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Omarion Hampton
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DK Metcalf
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Chase Brown
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Tucker Kraft
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
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Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
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Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
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J.K. Dobbins
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Blake Corum
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Jordan Mason
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Rachaad White
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
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Keaton Mitchell
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
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Isiah Pacheco
Alec Pierce
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Blake Corum
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
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Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
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Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
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Sam Laporta
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Michael Wilson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Brock Purdy
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Josh Downs
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J.K. Dobbins
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RJ Harvey
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Dak Prescott
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Jayden Reed
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Jordan Addison
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Matthew Stafford
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Mark Andrews
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Bo Nix
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Jaylen Warren
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Makai Lemon
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Rico Dowdle
Alec Pierce
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Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
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Tucker Kraft
Alec Pierce
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Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
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DK Metcalf
Alec Pierce
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Jordan Love
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Caleb Williams
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Ricky Pearsall
Alec Pierce
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
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Rome Odunze
Alec Pierce
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George Kittle
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Jalen Hurts
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Kyler Murray
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Chuba Hubbard
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Quentin Johnston
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Tyler Warren
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KC Concepcion
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jordan Mason
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Parker Washington
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Matthew Golden
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Tony Pollard
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Alec Pierce
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Carnell Tate
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Tyler Shough
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Joe Burrow
Alec Pierce
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Jared Goff
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Christian Watson
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Baker Mayfield
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Nico Collins
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Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
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Devonta Smith
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Tee Higgins
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Zay Flowers
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Davante Adams
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Rashee Rice
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Ladd McConkey
Alec Pierce
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Terry Mclaurin
Alec Pierce
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Alec Pierce
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Luther Burden III
Alec Pierce
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Tetairoa McMillan
Alec Pierce
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Jaylen Waddle
Alec Pierce
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Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
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Jameson Williams
Dalton Kincaid
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Ricky Pearsall
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George Kittle
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Jordan Love
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Kyler Murray
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Quentin Johnston
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Kyle Monangai
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KC Concepcion
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Makai Lemon
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Jordan Mason
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Bo Nix
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Matthew Golden
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Mark Andrews
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Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Kincaid
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
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Matthew Stafford
Dalton Kincaid
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Tyler Shough
Dalton Kincaid
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Xavier Worthy
Dalton Kincaid
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Jared Goff
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Jayden Reed
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Baker Mayfield
Dalton Kincaid
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RJ Harvey
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Travis Kelce
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Josh Downs
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Malik Willis
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Rachaad White
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Sam Laporta
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Jake Ferguson
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Jalen Coker
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Dallas Goedert
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Alec Pierce
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Blake Corum
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Jonathon Brooks
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jaxson Dart
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Romeo Doubs
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Michael Wilson
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Brock Purdy
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Isaiah Likely
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Sam Darnold
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Dak Prescott
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C.J. Stroud
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Justin Herbert
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
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Colston Loveland
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Tucker Kraft
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Hunter Henry
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Chig Okonkwo
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Juwan Johnson
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Kenyon Sadiq
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T.J. Hockenson
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Dalton Schultz
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Pat Freiermuth
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Terrance Ferguson
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Gunnar Helm
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Greg Dulcich
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Cade Otton
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Mike Gesicki
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AJ Barner
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Colby Parkinson
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David Njoku
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Darnell Washington
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Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
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Buddy Hield

Reportedly Not Part of Hawks' Plans
Jalen Wilson

Hawks Pick Up Jalen Wilson on Two-Way Contract
Jett Howard

Joins Mavericks on Two-Way Contract
Los Angeles Lakers

Arthur Kaluma Earns Two-Way Deal From Lakers
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Indiana Pacers

Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Matisse Thybulle

Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
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