👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Baseball Buy-Lows? Unlucky Star Players (Week 17)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Corey Seager - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Joey's fantasy baseball buy-lows, breakouts, trade candidates to target for Week 17 in 2026. These unlucky players are underperforming early for fantasy baseball.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of Buy-Low Candidates for Week 17 of the fantasy baseball season. Every week of the fantasy baseball season, we look at struggling star players who are top buy-low candidates. Last week's list included names like Fernando Tatis Jr., Jeremy Pena, and Julio Rodriguez.

For this week, we will look at five more buy-low candidates. Every player on this list is rostered in over 80% of Yahoo! leagues, and each of these five stars should be a better fantasy option moving forward. Some of the players we will discuss below include a superstar currently on the injured list, a starting pitcher who has gotten hit hard recently, and a closer who is pitching better than his numbers suggest.

Let's dive into the five best buy-low candidates right now for Week 17.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers

It has been a season to forget so far for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. He has had three different stints on the injured list this season and has already missed 50 games. Seager missed a few weeks due to a back injury in May, missed 10 games due to a concussion in June, and recently landed on the injured list again due to a back issue in early July.

On top of his injury-riddled campaign, Seager has also failed to post consistent numbers when he has been on the field. He is slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs, six doubles, and 25 RBI across 51 games in 2026. Those numbers put him on pace to finish with his worst-hitting season since signing with the Rangers back in December of 2021.

But despite everything that has gone wrong for Seager this season, he's actually one of the best buy-lows in Week 17. His underlying metrics suggest that he could post some strong numbers once he returns from his back injury. His expected slugging (.446) is 72 points higher than his actual slugging (.374), and he ranks in the top half of the league in barrel rate (15.4%), hard-hit rate (44.6%), and xwOBA (.336).

Seager's fantasy value is the lowest it will ever be. While there is an unclear timeline for his return, he is slowly ramping up. The lefty slugger recently took batting practice off a machine and has begun taking groundballs again. It will cost almost nothing to trade for Seager, who could turn it around in the final weeks of the season.

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B/DH, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has been on the shelf since June 14 after fracturing his hamate bone in a game against the Detroit Tigers in mid-June. He eventually underwent surgery a few days later and was given a five-to-seven-week timeline to return. Well, Tuesday marked five weeks since Ramirez underwent surgery to remove the hook of the fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

That means the Guardians superstar is knocking on the door of being activated from the injured list very soon. Even though Ramirez still feels some discomfort in his left hand while swinging a bat, he should be activated within the next 14 days. The end of his timeline is early August, and the seven-time All-Star might not need a rehab assignment before returning.

Considering Ramirez is still currently on the injured list, fantasy managers should be seeing what it would take to acquire the fantasy star. His numbers were a bit down before his injury (.239 batting average, 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 24 stolen bases), but he's due for some positive regression once he returns.

His batting average (.282) is 43 points higher than his actual batting average (.239), and his expected slugging (.446) is 28 points higher than his actual slugging. Ramirez also ranks in the 81st percentile in xwOBA (.356), 71st percentile in average exit velocity (90.3 mph), 74th percentile in launch angle sweet-spot rate (36.6%), and owns an elite 30.4% pull air rate.

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo might be the biggest buy-low in all of fantasy baseball right now. He has posted mediocre numbers this season and has not taken that massive jump in his first year in Texas. After his 4-for-4 day with one home run and two RBI against the White Sox on Tuesday night, though, this could be a sign of what's coming for Nimmo in the final two months.

Nimmo's actual numbers are much different from his underlying metrics. That's a major reason why the 33-year-old veteran could really explode down the stretch. He has gotten a bit unlucky at the plate in the team's first 101 games, and that should change as we start Week 17 of the fantasy baseball season.

The lefty-swinging outfielder currently ranks in the 91st percentile in xwOBA (.372), 92nd percentile in expected batting average (.287), 91st percentile in expected slugging percentage (.508), 92nd percentile in average exit velocity (92.6 mph), 82nd percentile in barrel rate (12.7%), and 94th percentile in hard-hit rate (52.5%).

With these elite metrics, everyone would think that Nimmo is having a career year. Instead, he's slashing .268/.336/.433 with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and four stolen bases across 95 games. Fantasy managers should expect his numbers to even out in the final weeks, making him a top buy-low target.

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman has had a few rough weeks on the mound. He allowed seven runs across two innings against the Cubs on June 19, gave up six runs across six innings against the Rangers in his next start on June 25, allowed seven runs (four earned runs) across 5 1/3 innings against the Giants on July 6, and just gave up five runs (four earned runs) across 3 1/3 innings against the Rays on Tuesday night.

After allowing those four earned runs across 3 1/3 innings in his most recent start, Gausman now has a 6.56 ERA over his last nine starts dating back to the beginning of June. He hasn't looked quite sharp on the mound recently, and the defense behind him hasn't made things easier for him, either.

However, the Blue Jays right-hander is worth a look as a buy-low candidate this week. Things should eventually improve for him, as some positive regression is on the way. His expected ERA (3.88) is 63 points lower than his actual ERA (4.51), and his FIP (3.66) and expected FIP (3.79) are both respectable.

Additionally, the swing-and-miss stuff from Gausman is still there despite his recent struggles. He has struck out at least seven batters in three of his last four starts, and his chase rate (34.4%), whiff rate (27.9%), and strikeout rate (24.7%) all rank in the top 35% of the league. His swinging strike rate (12.8%) is right around his career average (12.3%) as well.

That all makes Gausman a nice trade target in Week 17.

 

Devin Williams, RP, New York Mets

New York Mets closer Devin Williams has been a bit inconsistent throughout the 2026 season. He has a 4.54 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP across 33 2/3 innings pitched and has struggled in the month of July. Williams has allowed five runs (four earned runs) across 5 1/3 innings this month while also blowing two save opportunities in the ninth inning.

Although Williams' numbers don't look great on paper, his underlying metrics suggest that he has gotten really unlucky on the mound in his first season with the Mets. His expected ERA (3.51) is 103 points lower than his actual ERA (4.54), and he ranks in the top 10% of the league in chase rate (38.3%), whiff rate (35.1%), and strikeout rate (29.6%).

There's a lot of upside here remaining with Williams. If you are in need of some saves, it might not be a bad idea to trade for a closer who has struggled recently. His metrics should point to better production moving forward. The Mets right-hander just recently threw one scoreless inning in his most recent relief appearance on Tuesday against the Brewers.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Adds
Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold
MLB Power Rankings: Middle of July Updates


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers

Jamarion Sharp Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Buddy Hield

Reportedly Not Part of Hawks' Plans
Jalen Wilson

Hawks Pick Up Jalen Wilson on Two-Way Contract
Jett Howard

Joins Mavericks on Two-Way Contract
Los Angeles Lakers

Arthur Kaluma Earns Two-Way Deal From Lakers
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Indiana Pacers

Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Matisse Thybulle

Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Adds
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold