July 22, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams at the All-Star break. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

Welcome back from the All-Star break! We're headed down a very important stretch of baseball over the next few weeks, as that will greatly shape the trade deadline. The Mets look like they may trade everyone, and it sounds like the Rays are going to be aggressive buyers.

We've also been looking at the Tigers as a team that was likely to sell, but a solid turnaround has it looking like they may keep Tarik Skubal after all. Speaking of turnarounds, can anyone stop the Boston Red Sox?

We ask those questions and more in this week's power rankings. Read on and find out where your team ranks this week.

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Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, July 19th.

No. 30 - Los Angeles Angels

Back at the bottom are the Angels. It's been a horrific stretch of baseball for them. Mostly as of late, but also for most of the season too. They've been struggling to get anything going at the plate in July and have been swinging and missing a ton, racking up a 27.6% strikeout rate in July.

That makes them very clear sellers at the deadline. Jo Adell's been a popular name as a trade target, but other names they may want to move have remained a mystery. Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano make sense for LA to move, but given their past history, it may be safer to go the skeptical route and wonder if the Angels will do anything at all.

No. 29 - Kansas City Royals

Injuries have derailed Kansas City's season and have put them clearly into the seller's category as we head towards the deadline. Not that they need more injury concerns, but Bobby Witt Jr. was held out of Sunday's game against San Diego with back tightness.

They'll keep an eye on that going forward as they certainly don't want to make anything worse for their 26-year-old superstar. That makes selling all the more important as the focus needs to be on 2027 and beyond. Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo are going to be their top trade chips. But with Kansas City rumored not to be very willing to move Wacha, it may be a very iffy time for Royals fans at the deadline.

No. 28 - Colorado Rockies

With a new front office in place at Coors Field, many Rockies fans have their eyes on the trade deadline. With so much young talent in the lineup, it'd make a whole lot of sense to move guys like Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy to contenders who are looking for impact lefty bats.

But scars from past deadlines are still visible for many Rockies fans (this one included). The focus needs to be on future seasons, and the initial feel so far is one that says the future is what matters. But how they approach the deadline will be incredibly telling about whether the Rockies are actually making progress towards being a modern baseball team. A lack of moves would keep them stuck in the past.

No. 27 - New York Mets

So it does sound like the Mets are going to trade Francisco Lindor, but not until the offseason. Otherwise, nearly every Met is on the table. That's thanks to an incredibly underwhelming season that has them way back in the standings and the only team in the NL East that doesn't stand a reasonable shot at making the playoffs. Not even AI could help them rack up more wins.

Who's going to be moved, though? The White Sox have their eyes on starting pitcher Clay Holmes, who's been out since mid-May with a fractured fibula. His 2.39 ERA should net the Mets a sizable return as one of the few redeeming factors about New York's season.

No. 26 - San Francisco Giants

San Francisco has had a very underwhelming season and finds themselves clearly in the seller's market. They've got quite a few names they could move, including big names like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames.

But it sounds like them getting moved may not be realistic. That leaves them with two names that are sure to attract a lot of attention in Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. Both are cheap, both have been productive, and both would make very solid rentals for contenders. Expect these two to be moved while every other target on their roster may remain a question mark.

No. 25 - Cincinnati Reds

It's going to be a weird deadline for the Reds. They came into this season with ambitions to compete for the wild card after getting close last season. Acquiring Eugenio Suarez was supposed to bolster the lineup, but the lineup as a whole has been very lackluster.

Now they are expected to move their players on expiring contracts. Brady Singer, Nathaniel Lowe, and Tyler Stephenson will be the headliners. Spencer Steer is also going to be an intriguing option for contenders. He could net Cincinnati quite the return, being under team control through the 2028 season.

No. 24 - Athletics

The A's only play in high-scoring games, it'd appear. That shouldn't be a shock with their lineup, their pitching, and a weekend series against the Nationals. But they'd prefer to be on the right side of things more often than not.

Early on this season, they looked like they may be able to contend for a wild card spot, but they've fallen less than gracefully over the past couple of months. They're likely to move one or more of their outfielders for young pitching in return. That'd be a smart choice given the team's 5.33 ERA.

No. 23 - Toronto Blue Jays

There's a pretty big jump between the A's and our next team, the Blue Jays. They're within range of a wild-card spot still, but the vibes aren't exactly high. Shane Bieber returned to form in his first start after the break, but the offense managed to score just five runs over their three-game series against the White Sox.

That leaves a ton of room for improvement for last year's AL champions. They're hitting for just a 78 wRC+ over the last 30 days, so hitting should definitely be a target at the deadline. But they can only be buyers if they keep themselves in the race over the next couple of weeks. If they can't, then they may find themselves in the awkward position of having to sell just a year after making the World Series.

No. 22 - Baltimore Orioles

I viewed the Orioles as a team to watch coming into this season. Their offseason moves, combined with the assumption of a healthy pitching staff, positioned them as a threat at both the wild card and the division. With the AL East clearly out of reach right now, they're relegated to just the wild card race.

But they're finding themselves in a good position to stay in the race. That should make them sneaky buyers. Maybe they won't make a big splash, but a couple of small moves to help stabilize their young roster may prove beneficial.

No. 21 - Houston Astros

The Astros have already pulled the trigger on a trade, sending Lance McCullers Jr. to the Brewers. It's an interesting move for a team that's been struggling so much with its starting rotation, but McCullers just hasn't been able to regain his form after multiple injuries over the past few seasons.

That leaves the Astros in the buyer's market still, but they look much less formidable than they traditionally have. One or two additions may not be enough for this team. AL MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez is doing all he can with his bat, but the Astros need everyone else to start chipping in to keep the Astros in the race.

No. 20 - Detroit Tigers

Trading Tarik Skubal? I've never thought this was a certainty for the Tigers and have always believed they'd get back into the wild card race rather easily!

Jokes aside, the Tigers have done a phenomenal job of turning their season around. They've posted the league's best record since June 1st and gotten themselves within reach of the AL wild card. They aren't quite in position to be buyers yet, but they certainly will be if they stay strong over the next few weeks.

DING DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/0agJOzhsnx — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 21, 2026

No. 19 - San Diego Padres

The recent trade rumors for San Diego seem a bit bonkers. They're likely to be buyers at the deadline as they work to stay in the wild card race. But at the same time, they're also expected to dangle Mason Miller as a trade chip to other contenders. It's a bit conflicting, but also something I don't think you entertain if you fully believe in your roster.

And the Padres haven't given their fans much to believe in this season. Maybe the tune towards trading Miller changes over the next few weeks, but that all depends on how they perform against Miami and Atlanta next week. If their weekend series against the Royals is any indication, it may not go the way they hope it will.

No. 18 - Minnesota Twins

Maybe one of the more intriguing teams to watch at the trade deadline will be the Twins. They've got a solid shot at the AL wild card and are even within reach of the AL Central. They look like they should be buyers, but they entered this season as a team that was likely going to be in a position to be sellers. So what will they do?

Joe Ryan would be a massive trade chip on the starting pitcher market. Ryan Jeffers had been making waves as a solid trade chip for teams looking for catchers. Does Minnesota move one or the other to build for the future? Or do they aim to try and make the playoffs? How they approach this deadline could help shape both races.

No. 17 - Arizona Diamondbacks

I never quite know what to make of the DBacks this season. Their lineup has the makings of a contender, but the starting pitching remains questionable. They've gotten some good help in the rotation from Brandon Pfaadt, who's posted a 2.86 ERA since June 1st.

That makes Arizona buyers as they chase the final NL wild card spot. They'll get help soon with Michael Soroka on track to return to the rotation in early August, but more is going to be needed. It will be interesting to see just how desperate Arizona gets for starting pitching at the deadline.

No. 16 - Washington Nationals

There's still a lot of talent here, but they're looking a bit less like a threat for the wild card than they had been in the past couple of months. That's thanks to a 7-11 slide into the All-Star break. A nice weekend in Sacramento certainly helps the cause, but their chances have dwindled lately.

Leading up to the deadline, it's still not clear whether they'll be buyers or sellers, but we do know that they'll be looking to trade Luis Garcia Jr. He's had a fantastic season, hitting for a 131 wRC+ on the season. But with the first baseman market being rather limited at this deadline, Washington is looking to capitalize on Garcia's value being at its highest.

No. 15 - Seattle Mariners

What to make of the Mariners? They're now a half-game back of the Rangers in the AL West. While they're not leading the division, this is about what we'd expect of them. But they're getting by almost fully on pitching, as the lineup has been anemic.

In July, they're hitting for a 71 wRC+. The fact that they have a 6-7 record in July is amazing knowing they're hitting that inefficiently. As we approach the deadline, they're clearly going to be in need of hitting, so expect them to be in the market for an impact bat.

No. 14 - Boston Red Sox

A few weeks ago, I pointed out that the Red Sox were the only team in the AL Wild Card race that had a positive run differential, yet wasn't in possession of a wild card spot. What had been holding them back was hitting, but that's changed in July. They're posting up a 121 wRC+ this month, helping them to win 13 straight games.

Now they have possession of a wild card spot with their season completely rejuvenated. With their upcoming schedule not looking incredibly tough, expect this stretch of success to continue for a little while longer.

No. 13 - Texas Rangers

It's not that it hasn't been tight atop the AL West, but with just a half-game lead over the Mariners, it's just about as tight as it can be. With Seattle not exactly playing inspiring ball right now, it's a bit worrisome that Texas hasn't been able to take advantage more.

With Corey Seager still on the injured list, expect the Rangers to be in the market for an impact bat. The lineup has been better in July than it has for most of the season, but generally the bats are what's held them back. With more help, that should get both the hitting and the pitching on the same page and help them build a larger lead in the AL West.

No. 12 - Pittsburgh Pirates

All you have to do is win a couple games that Paul Skenes starts and then look what happens. Pittsburgh finds itself tied with Miami and St. Louis for the final NL wild card spot thanks to a 9-5 start to July. The Skenes curse is over as they've now won three straight Skenes starts after losing nine in a row when he took the hill.

So that puts the Pirates in the buyer's market. But where should we expect them to try and upgrade? A starting pitcher at the backend of the rotation wouldn't hurt. Neither would another bat to replace a struggling Marcell Ozuna at DH. The Pirates, for the first time in a long time, have a lot of optimism at the deadline.

No. 11 - Cleveland Guardians

It's felt like the Guardians have just kind of been holding on over the last month or so. They gained some momentum by sweeping Miami heading into the break, but they weren't able to take the series from Pittsburgh. They need some help offensively, but they should be getting some soon with Jose Ramirez progressing from his hand injury.

That shouldn't stop Cleveland from adding talent at the deadline, though. They need help both pitching and hitting, so expect them to be in the market for both. Given it's Cleveland, though, a more under-the-radar type of approach is probably how they'll view any transaction they'd like to make.

No. 10 - St. Louis Cardinals

Sunday's loss is going to sting for quite some time in St. Louis. The Cardinals were up 7-0 on the Diamondbacks before giving up eight unanswered runs to lose the series. They're now in a three-way tie for the final NL wild card spot.

This is still well ahead of where they were expected to be at the beginning of the season, but expectations have changed now. They'll find themselves in the buyers' market where both hitters and pitchers will be in need. St. Louis has been a great story, but the second half of the season is where they need to make the early-season dreams a reality.

No. 9 - Miami Marlins

Is the momentum fully gone in Miami? Their fans are hoping not, but a six-game losing streak isn't what they want to see after an incredible June. Somehow, though, they're still in a tie for the final NL wild card spot, so not all hope is lost.

The Marlins will find themselves in the buyer's market. Expect them to be aiming for more starting pitching. A power bat wouldn't hurt either, but another solid starter would help make Miami even tougher to beat.

No. 8 - Chicago White Sox

Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that the White Sox would be in a position to be buyers? Their incredible start to the season has proven real, and they're a threat to win the AL Central for the first time since 2021 and just the second time since 2008.

A lot still needs to happen, but their young lineup has been powering them to victory. That being said, more impact bats never hurt, and neither does starting pitching. Expect Chicago to be in the market for both.

No. 7 - Chicago Cubs

Speaking of starting pitching, the Cubs made a move on Sunday to reunite with Aaron Civale in a trade with the A's. They're in desperate need of starting pitching, and this may be just the first trade they make for starting pitching. They're apparently in on Freddy Peralta as well, who definitely has experience in the NL Central.

The lineup has been cooking, so they may not need to focus on offense. But pitching is paramount for Chicago and will be needed in order for them to make a deep run.

No. 6 - New York Yankees

The Yankees may owe a big thanks to their hated rivals in Boston for sweeping the Rays and not being further back in the AL East race after this weekend. They're now just 1.5 GB behind Tampa, which is a much better situation than if the Rays had rattled off a couple of wins this weekend.

They're always going to be active at the trade deadline, so don't be surprised when they try to land a big name. Their biggest addition may simply be the return of Aaron Judge, who could be back from his rib injury in August. With the AL East as the goal, they'll need him back in order to surpass the Rays.

No. 5 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are sitting pretty in the NL wild card race, but at just three games back of Atlanta, they're setting their sights on a bigger prize. That's why it's a bit disappointing to see their lineup underachieving as much as they have this month, hitting for just an 85 wRC+ in July.

They're in the market for an impact right-handed bat with Adolis Garcia being out for the year. The big name that's popped up in past weeks has been Jo Adell of the Angels. Whether it's Adell or another bat, Philly needs some right-handed help to give their lineup a bit more balance.

No. 4 - Atlanta Braves

Have I mentioned how many teams need starting pitching at this deadline? Count the Braves as one team that will be in the market. They started off the season well with limited resources in their rotation, but injuries have continued to plague them. That makes starting pitching a very important need for them at the deadline.

Atlanta's rumored to be focused on offense, though. That may make some sense, as many of their injured pitchers should be returning to the rotation in August. But any additional pitching help would be a very good thing for the Braves.

No. 3 - Tampa Bay Rays

Let's not focus on the fact that the Red Sox swept the Rays over a four-game series this weekend. That's not important. What is important is that they still hold a lead in the AL East. That's got to count for something, right?

As far as the deadline goes, the Rays are reportedly going to be "aggressive buyers" this time around. That's a bit of a change from who they've normally been. In fact, they're one of the teams rumored to be interested in the Tigers' Tarik Skubal. They'd love a big losing streak in Detroit to make that more of a reality. But still, even their rumored interest shows they're willing to make a big splash to contend this October.

No. 2- Milwaukee Brewers

Don't look now, but the Brewers are just a half-game back of the Dodgers for the best record in the majors. They've been very good, but I don't think people are realizing just how good they've been. Sweeping the Marlins was a great way to come out of the break and build more momentum for the second half of the season.

WILD BILL JUST DELETED A BASEBALL FOR THE WIN ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4vIYrucVul — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 19, 2026

The only bad news is that Brandon Woodruff needs to undergo shoulder surgery. He's battled a ton of injuries over the past few seasons that have severely limited his availability. His absence from Milwaukee's rotation will make starting pitching a bigger focus at the deadline. It hurt them in the postseason last year, and they'll need to focus on it this year if they want to represent the NL in the World Series.

No. 1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

Our top team, yet again, is the Dodgers. But it doesn't come without some worries. Most notably, Shohei Ohtani is dealing with knee inflammation that's going to keep him from making his next scheduled start. It could be an ongoing issue for him, but the focus for LA is on the postseason and not the regular season. So expect them to be careful with their superstar's health going forward.

As far as the deadline, expect the Dodgers to address other injury issues they have on their roster. Most notably, they'll look to add a catcher with Will Smith dealing with neck issues. Hunter Goodman of the Rockies has been a rumored name for LA, but if they can't pry him from the Rockies then they'll need to turn elsewhere.

Regardless, the Dodgers will continue to be a threat to three-peat regardless of the injuries they face. They're our top team yet again, but Milwaukee's hot on their heels.

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