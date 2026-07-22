👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

6 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Ryan Zeferjahn, Erik Miller, Yoendrys Gomez, Michael Petersen, Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Mason Montgomery - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Breakout Closers, Bullpens and Saves

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 17 of 2026 include Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Erik Miller, Michael Petersen, and more/

Targeting emerging relievers before they take over the ninth inning cannot only save you ample FAAB budget, but potentially provide you with near double-digit saves.

Below, we will look at six relief pitchers who have seen their fantasy value increase over the past week of MLB action and determine if they are worthy waiver wire targets.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging high-leverage options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris picked up his seventh save of the season for the A's on Monday night, closing out the Diamondbacks by striking out the side in the ninth inning, while also allowing a walk and a hit. Even with a three-run lead, he still made it a little stressful for his fantasy managers. The 29-year-old lefty is 3-0 on the season with a 3.30 ERA and 4.04 FIP to go with his 60 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

Harris has allowed just one run over his last seven games, and he could earn his way to more save chances down the stretch, depending on how all the pieces shake out at the trade deadline. For deep leagues, Harris makes sense as a pickup while he's sharing work with Elvis Alvarado, but if he wins the full-time job, he could be a great pickup for all leagues down the stretch since he has such good strikeout upside to go with his potential saves.

-Written by Zach Thompson

 

Ryan Zeferjahn, Los Angeles Angels

Right-handed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn earned the save for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks or strikeouts to convert his third save of the season in five opportunities. Zeferjahn allowed a solo home run to Riley Greene, but was able to avoid any additional damage. On the season, Zeferjahn has a 4-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three saves, and seven holds on the season; however, this was his first save since June 12.

The underlying data supports Zeferjahn's campaign, evidenced by his 3.14 xERA and .160 xBA, and he has elite swing-and-miss stuff with a 34.2 percent whiff rate and 31.8 percent strikeout rate. His control, on the other hand, has been awful: 15.2 percent (fourth percentile). Zeferjahn's main competition for saves is Kirby Yates, who has converted on three of his six save opportunities and has a 3.74 ERA. Ironically, Jordan Romano, who was cut by the team months ago, still leads the team in saves with four.

The Angels have only recorded 12 saves on the season, but as far as who is getting the next one, Zeferjahn is clearly in the mix with Yates. In deeper formats, if you are struggling for saves, Zeferjahn should be on your radar.

-Written by Nicho Roessler

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery struck out two in a clean eighth inning against Cleveland on Sunday. Make that seven straight scoreless appearances, 6 1/3 innings in all, with one hit allowed and 12 strikeouts. He picked up his first save of the season during that run. Montgomery's 3.92 ERA and 1.26 WHIP are not exactly closer numbers.

Fifty-eight strikeouts in 39 innings tell a different story. The ninth is not his, at least not yet. Pittsburgh started him Saturday, then used him with a four-run lead Sunday. Gregory Soto could not protect the lead in Saturday's nightcap, and Dennis Santana gave up the walk-off homer. It is still a committee, and a messy one. Montgomery is missing the most bats and has the momentum. RotoBaller has him in the 12-team range, which makes him the Pittsburgh reliever to stash for future saves.

- Written by Bruno Mule

 

Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants left-hander Erik Miller has put together a nice season so far in 2026, with a 3.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched (33 appearances). Miller has some of the most unhittable stuff in MLB, evidenced by his .186 xBA (95th percentile) and 84.2 mph average exit velocity (99th percentile), but his control is the worst in MLB, with a 16.1 percent walk rate (first percentile).

Therefore, with Miller, you have to assume he will not help you in the WHIP category. Miller has primarily been deployed as a high-leverage, lefty specialist for the Giants, but his role of late has expanded, and he has even earned a few save opportunities (three on the season). In addition to his two saves, Miller also has 10 holds on the year, and due to his electric stuff, he is someone who has the upside to take over as the Giants' primary closing option, but for now, Miller should not be considered must-roster, more so someone to keep an eye on over the latter part of the season.

-Written by Nicho Roessler

 

Michael Petersen, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins reliever Michael Petersen has been excellent this season with a 2.91 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 17 holds, and 51 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched (41 appearances). Peterson has primarily worked in the eighth inning of games, and at times the seventh inning to escape jams, and is the go-to guy for the Marlins to bridge the gap to Pete Fairbanks, whom the Marlins brought in on a one-year deal to close out games for the Fish.

Fairbanks has struggled mightily this season, with a 7.42 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, and although he has converted on 13 of his 16 saves, he blew the save and took the loss on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on two hits, one walk, and one strikeout.

At some point, the Marlins are going to need to move on from Fairbanks if he continues to struggle. The Marlins are sitting at 52-48 and are currently tied for the last spot in the NL Wild Card race, and can't afford any more hiccups. Peterson has clearly been more productive this season, so fantasy managers proactively looking to get ahead and grab a potential closer in the near future may want to look at grabbing Peterson.

-Written by Nicho Roessler

 

Yoendrys Gomez, Minnesota Twins

Right-handed reliever Yoendrys Gomez has benefited from a move from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Minnesota Twins and has become the Twins' closer, yet somehow he's only rostered in 30% of Yahoo leagues. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hurler has a 3.43 ERA (4.71 FIP), 1.25 WHIP, a career-high 12 saves, 39 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 44 2/3 innings with the Rays and Twins this year in his fourth year in the big leagues.

Gomez has been better since joining Minnesota, though, posting a 1.65 ERA (3.10 FIP), 0.99 WHIP, 11 saves, 26 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 27 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. His 10% walk rate isn't ideal, and he also has a below-average strikeout rate (23.6%) for a high-leverage, late-inning arm, but the opportunity for continued save chances in Minnesota the rest of the 2026 season cannot be ignored by fantasy managers chasing the category.

Since the start of June, Gomez has allowed four earned runs with seven walks, 13 strikeouts, a win, nine saves, and one hold.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Jeff Hoffman, Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Questionable Orioles Tyler Wells Andrew KittredgeRyan Helsley (IL) Rico Garcia, Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL) Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Hudson, Trevor Richards Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman N/A
Volatile Royals Alex Lange John Schreiber Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange, Daniel Lynch IV
Questionable Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Jakob Junis Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray N/A
Volatile Angels Kirby Yates, Ryan Zeferjahn Sam Bachman Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL) Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn
Committee Athletics Elvis AlvaradoHogan Harris Luis Medina Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL) Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Volatile Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) Michael Petersen
Volatile Mets Devin Williams Luke Weaver Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter Luke Weaver
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza N/A
Volatile Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove N/A

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick N/A
Volatile Pirates Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto  Dennis Santana Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl, JoJo Romero (IL) N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Brandyn Garcia, Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) N/A
Volatile Rockies Jordan Romano Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Victor VodnikBrennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) N/A
Solid Dodgers Tanner Scott Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edwin Diaz (IL) N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Committee Giants Erik Miller, Caleb Kilian Dylan Smith Sam Hentges, JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn Erik Miller

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Erik Miller, Michael Petersen, Ryan Zeferjan, Yoendrys Gomez, Garrett Whitlock, Alex Lange, Tanner Scott, Caleb Kilian, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Hogan Harris, Mason Montgomery, Erik Miller, Michael Petersen, Ryan Zeferjan, Yoendrys Gomez, Garrett Whitlock, Alex Lange, Tanner Scott, Caleb Kilian, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells:

Mason Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Mason Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mason Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mason Montgomery
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Lane Thomas
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gage Jump
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gleyber Torres
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mason Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Karros
Mason Montgomery
vs
Willi Castro
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Mason Montgomery
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mason Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Spencer Steer
Mason Montgomery
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kenley Jansen
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Bailey Ober
Mason Montgomery
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Clayton Beeter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Zach Thornton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Michael McGreevy
Mason Montgomery
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luke Weaver
Mason Montgomery
vs
Robert Gasser
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Bieber
Mason Montgomery
vs
Clay Holmes
Mason Montgomery
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Erik Miller
vs
Clayton Beeter
Erik Miller
vs
Zach Thornton
Erik Miller
vs
Luis Lara
Erik Miller
vs
Michael McGreevy
Erik Miller
vs
Jake Mangum
Erik Miller
vs
Cole Young
Erik Miller
vs
Masyn Winn
Erik Miller
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Erik Miller
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Erik Miller
vs
Luke Weaver
Erik Miller
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Erik Miller
vs
Nolan Arenado
Erik Miller
vs
Bailey Ober
Erik Miller
vs
Dalton Rushing
Erik Miller
vs
Tommy White
Erik Miller
vs
Robert Gasser
Erik Miller
vs
Ty France
Erik Miller
vs
Shane Bieber
Erik Miller
vs
Cooper Pratt
Erik Miller
vs
Clay Holmes
Erik Miller
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Erik Miller
vs
Walker Jenkins
Erik Miller
vs
Spencer Steer
Erik Miller
vs
Charlie Condon
Erik Miller
vs
Walbert Urena
Erik Miller
vs
Max Clark
Erik Miller
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Erik Miller
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Erik Miller
vs
Chase Meidroth
Erik Miller
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Erik Miller
vs
Willi Castro
Erik Miller
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Erik Miller
vs
Henry Bolte
Erik Miller
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Erik Miller
vs
Gleyber Torres
Erik Miller
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Erik Miller
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Erik Miller
vs
Alex Lange
Erik Miller
vs
Lane Thomas
Erik Miller
vs
Kade Anderson
Erik Miller
vs
Joshua Baez
Erik Miller
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Erik Miller
vs
Braden Montgomery
Erik Miller
vs
Merrill Kelly
Erik Miller
vs
JJ Bleday
Erik Miller
vs
Dominic Canzone
Erik Miller
vs
Tristan Peters
Erik Miller
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Erik Miller
vs
Brandon Sproat
Erik Miller
vs
Royce Lewis
Erik Miller
vs
Troy Melton
Erik Miller
vs
Jacob Latz
Erik Miller
vs
Joey Cantillo
Erik Miller
vs
Kenley Jansen
Erik Miller
vs
Griffin Jax
Erik Miller
vs
Ian Seymour
Erik Miller
vs
Emilio Pagan
Erik Miller
vs
Grant Taylor
Erik Miller
vs
Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Webb
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kyle Karros
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Royce Lewis
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kody Clemens
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Grant Taylor
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tristan Peters
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
JJ Bleday
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Carter Jensen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joshua Baez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ian Seymour
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kade Anderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Lane Thomas
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Alex Lange
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Curtis Mead
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kenley Jansen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Walbert Urena
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Bailey Ober
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Clayton Beeter
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Zach Thornton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Michael McGreevy
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Weaver
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Robert Gasser
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Shane Bieber
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Clay Holmes
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Alex Lange
vs
Lane Thomas
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Kade Anderson
Alex Lange
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Alex Lange
vs
Joshua Baez
Alex Lange
vs
Gleyber Torres
Alex Lange
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Braden Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Alex Lange
vs
JJ Bleday
Alex Lange
vs
Willi Castro
Alex Lange
vs
Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Alex Lange
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alex Lange
vs
Walbert Urena
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Spencer Steer
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Cooper Pratt
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Ty France
Alex Lange
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy White
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Bailey Ober
Alex Lange
vs
Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Webb
Alex Lange
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Alex Lange
vs
Jake Burger
Alex Lange
vs
Masyn Winn
Alex Lange
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Alex Lange
vs
Jake Mangum
Alex Lange
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alex Lange
vs
Luis Lara
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Clayton Beeter
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Erik Miller
Alex Lange
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Alex Lange
vs
Zach Thornton
Alex Lange
vs
Cole Carrigg
Alex Lange
vs
Michael McGreevy
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Alex Lange
vs
Luke Weaver
Tanner Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Tanner Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Tanner Scott
vs
Tommy Edman
Tanner Scott
vs
Jake Burger
Tanner Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tanner Scott
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tanner Scott
vs
Royce Lewis
Tanner Scott
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tanner Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tanner Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tanner Scott
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tanner Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tanner Scott
vs
Tristan Peters
Tanner Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tanner Scott
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tanner Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tanner Scott
vs
JJ Bleday
Tanner Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Tanner Scott
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tanner Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Tanner Scott
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tanner Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Tanner Scott
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tanner Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Tanner Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Tanner Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tanner Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Tanner Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tanner Scott
vs
Lane Thomas
Tanner Scott
vs
Christian Scott
Tanner Scott
vs
Alex Lange
Tanner Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Tanner Scott
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tanner Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tanner Scott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tanner Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Tanner Scott
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tanner Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Tanner Scott
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tanner Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Tanner Scott
vs
Henry Bolte
Tanner Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tanner Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tanner Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tanner Scott
vs
Willi Castro
Tanner Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tanner Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tanner Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tanner Scott
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Tanner Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Tanner Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tanner Scott
vs
Kenley Jansen
Tanner Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Tanner Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Tanner Scott
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tanner Scott
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tanner Scott
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Tanner Scott
vs
Luke Weaver
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Tyler Wells
Jacob Webb
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
vs
Tommy Edman
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jacob Webb
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Josh Bell
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Webb
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jacob Webb
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Jacob Webb
vs
JJ Bleday
Jacob Webb
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jacob Webb
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jacob Webb
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jacob Webb
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jacob Webb
vs
Kyle Karros
Jacob Webb
vs
Joshua Baez
Jacob Webb
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jacob Webb
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Webb
vs
Kody Clemens
Jacob Webb
vs
Lane Thomas
Jacob Webb
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Webb
vs
Alex Lange
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jacob Webb
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jacob Webb
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jacob Webb
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jacob Webb
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Webb
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jacob Webb
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jacob Webb
vs
Henry Bolte
Jacob Webb
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jacob Webb
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jacob Webb
vs
Carter Jensen
Jacob Webb
vs
Willi Castro
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Webb
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jacob Webb
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jacob Webb
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Jacob Webb
vs
Luke Weaver
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Webb
Tyler Wells
vs
Tanner Scott
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tyler Wells
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tyler Wells
vs
Tommy Edman
Tyler Wells
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tyler Wells
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tyler Wells
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tyler Wells
vs
Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tyler Wells
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tyler Wells
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
vs
Tristan Peters
Tyler Wells
vs
Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tyler Wells
vs
Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
vs
JJ Bleday
Tyler Wells
vs
Shane Drohan
Tyler Wells
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tyler Wells
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Tyler Wells
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tyler Wells
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tyler Wells
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tyler Wells
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tyler Wells
vs
Joshua Baez
Tyler Wells
vs
Christian Scott
Tyler Wells
vs
Kade Anderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Kyle Karros
Tyler Wells
vs
Lane Thomas
Tyler Wells
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tyler Wells
vs
Alex Lange
Tyler Wells
vs
Kody Clemens
Tyler Wells
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tyler Wells
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Tyler Wells
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tyler Wells
vs
Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tyler Wells
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tyler Wells
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tyler Wells
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tyler Wells
vs
Henry Bolte
Tyler Wells
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tyler Wells
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tyler Wells
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tyler Wells
vs
Willi Castro
Tyler Wells
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tyler Wells
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
vs
Troy Melton
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tyler Wells
vs
Kenley Jansen
Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Ian Seymour
Tyler Wells
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Tyler Wells
vs
Walbert Urena
Tyler Wells
vs
Bailey Ober
Tyler Wells
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tyler Wells
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tyler Wells
vs
Zach Thornton
Tyler Wells
vs
Michael McGreevy
Tyler Wells
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Tyler Wells
vs
Luke Weaver
Tyler Wells
vs
Robert Gasser
Tyler Wells
vs
Shane Bieber
Tyler Wells
vs
Clay Holmes
Tyler Wells
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/21/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 7/21
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 7/21


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers

Jamarion Sharp Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Buddy Hield

Reportedly Not Part of Hawks' Plans
Jalen Wilson

Hawks Pick Up Jalen Wilson on Two-Way Contract
Jett Howard

Joins Mavericks on Two-Way Contract
Los Angeles Lakers

Arthur Kaluma Earns Two-Way Deal From Lakers
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Cut Two-Way Forward Tyler Smith
Indiana Pacers

Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Matisse Thybulle

Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/21/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 7/21
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 7/21