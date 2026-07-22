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Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football: 2QB Drafts (2026)

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Kenyon Sadiq - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Superflex fantasy football rookie rankings for 2QB rookie and dynasty drafts. RotoBaller's updated top 90 tiered rankings for all positions.

In This Article hide
Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings Outlooks
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

As fantasy football drafts start to pick up steam as we head toward August, there are still dynasty rookie drafts taking place. As rookies are set to hit the field for their first training camps, we're here to help you decide who to draft with each of your rookie picks in 2026 with our updated Superflex/2QB fantasy football rookie rankings.

These 2026 rookie superflex rankings are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The rankings enjoy consistent updates across the offseason, right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coachspeak, and more. Below, check out where Fernando Mendoza, KC Concepcion, Carson Beck, Chris Brazzell II, Kenyon Sadiq, Germie Bernard, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
1 2 Fernando Mendoza QB
2 3 Carnell Tate WR
2 4 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 5 Makai Lemon WR
3 6 Jadarian Price RB
3 7 KC Concepcion WR
3 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 Eli Stowers TE
4 12 Ty Simpson QB
4 13 Antonio Williams WR
4 14 Germie Bernard WR
5 15 Jonah Coleman RB
5 16 Chris Bell WR
5 17 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
5 18 Chris Brazzell II WR
5 19 Carson Beck QB
5 20 Emmett Johnson RB
6 21 Ted Hurst WR
6 22 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 23 Zachariah Branch WR
6 24 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 25 Kaelon Black RB
7 26 Malachi Fields WR
7 27 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 28 Brenen Thompson WR
7 29 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 30 Demond Claiborne RB
7 31 Kaytron Allen RB
7 32 Skyler Bell WR
8 33 Adam Randall RB
8 34 Bryce Lance WR
8 35 Max Klare TE
8 36 Oscar Delp TE
8 37 Drew Allar QB
8 38 Eli Heidenreich WR
8 39 Taylen Green QB
8 40 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
8 41 Eli Raridon TE
9 42 Caleb Douglas WR
9 43 Zavion Thomas WR
9 44 Seth McGowan RB
9 45 Cyrus Allen WR
9 46 Cole Payton QB
9 47 Colbie Young WR
9 48 Josh Cameron WR
9 49 Deion Burks WR
9 50 Cade Klubnik QB
9 51 Tanner Koziol TE
10 52 Jam Miller RB
10 53 Justin Joly TE
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 Roman Hemby RB
10 56 CJ Daniels WR
10 57 Marlin Klein TE
10 58 Sam Roush TE
10 59 Malik Benson WR
10 60 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 61 Barion Brown WR
10 62 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Lewis Bond WR
11 66 Reggie Virgil WR
11 67 Jack Endries TE
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Eric Rivers WR
11 70 Kendrick Law WR
11 71 Noah Whittington RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
11 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jaydn Ott RB
11 75 Kaden Wetjen WR
11 76 Terion Stewart RB
11 77 Dallen Bentley TE
11 78 Desmond Reid RB
11 79 Michael Trigg TE
11 80 Rahsul Faison RB
12 81 CJ Donaldson RB
12 82 Joe Royer TE
12 83 Jamal Haynes RB
12 84 Jalon Daniels QB
12 85 Robert Henry Jr. RB
12 86 Eric McAlister WR
12 87 Aaron Anderson WR
12 88 Luke Altmyer QB
12 89 Tyren Montgomery WR
12 90 Haynes King QB

 

Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings Outlooks

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

While it remains highly unlikely that Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in April's draft out of Indiana, will open the 2026 campaign as the team's starter under center, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes that it sounds like the Raiders will "sprinkle" Mendoza in with the first-team offense in training camp this summer. New head coach Klint Kubiak is thrilled with the long-term prospects of Mendoza leading the Raiders' offense, but he must first learn to take more snaps under center, something he didn't do much in college.

The good news for Mendoza's long-term fantasy upside is that his reputation as a worker while being coachable has checked out this offseason, and he has shown the ability to absorb what he's being taught and apply it on the field quickly.

He has also already developed a strong relationship with veteran QB Kirk Cousins, who is expected to begin the year as the Raiders' starter. Because the Raiders are slow-playing Mendoza as their QB of the future, he won't be much of a redraft asset in fantasy football in 2026.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, making him their second pick at the position after spending a first-rounder on KC Concepcion, and adding to an exciting group of young playmakers that includes 2025 rookies Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins. With veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy also still on the roster, Boston could struggle to make an immediate impact in an offense with lingering questions at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue their battle for the starting job when the Browns gather for training camp at the end of the month, and while both players would be wise to lean on Boston's size and contested catch ability, particularly in the red zone, the reality is that the rookie will be competing for the fourth pass-catching role in what could be an underwhelming offense.

While expectations should remain tempered for 2026, at RotoBaller's WR60, Boston at least has the traits to make him an intriguing dart throw in the closing rounds of drafts.

Chris Brazzell II, Carolina Panthers

Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire writes that Carolina Panthers rookie third-round wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will be competing with Xavier Legette for the WR3 role this summer in training camp behind second-year wideout Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Legette, a former first-rounder, is running out of chances to prove himself, so he could quickly fall out of favor if Brazzell impresses during camp.

The University of Tennessee will bring more of a speed element to the Panthers' offense, which is something they've been missing, so that could help set him apart from Legette as he heads into his first NFL campaign. Brazzell impressed head coach Dave Canales while developing chemistry with QB Bryce Young during offseason workouts, but he'll need to keep it going when the pads go on in camp.

In 2025 with the Volunteers, Brazzell was an All-SEC first-team selection after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. He's just inside RotoBaller's top-100 WR rankings for 2026, but his ADP could skyrocket if he's named the WR3 before the start of the season.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. has the "potential to grow into a second option in the backfield" in 2026 in his first year in the league behind RB1 Ashton Jeanty, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Washington has a nice blend of size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) and speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) and rushed for 1,070 yards (606 yards after first contact) and eight touchdowns at the University of Arkansas last year.

He added 28 receptions for 226 yards and another touchdown as a pass-catcher. The Raiders expect Jeanty to have a heavy workload under new head coach Klint Kubiak, but "that shouldn't take away from Washington playing meaningful snaps" in his first year in the league as the top backup in Vegas.

Washington took reps with the second team and occasionally with the first-team offense during the offseason program. The 23-year-old has a clear path to RB2 duties, but he still has plenty to clean up, including ball-security issues he showed in college. He'll be trying to hold off undrafted rookie RB Roman Hemby in training camp.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they placed rookie third-round wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) on the Non-Football Injury list. Bell will not be ready for training camp this summer like he originally predicted after having surgery for a torn ACL last December that he suffered in his final collegiate season at the University of Louisville. Bell could get himself up to speed for the 2026 regular-season opener if he continues to progress in his rehab this summer, but nothing is guaranteed, and the Dolphins probably aren't going to rush him.

Once Bell rejoins the rest of the team, he'll be competing for a depth role in a wide-open receiver's room with the likes of Malik WashingtonJalen TolbertTutu Atwell, and rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman. Before his torn ACL in 2025 at Louisville, Bell caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games played.

Fantasy managers in single-year leagues can ignore Bell for now, while he's a stash candidate in dynasty/keeper formats with plenty of opportunity in the short- and long-term in Miami.

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