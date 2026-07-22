Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
D'Angelo Russell is expected to part ways with the team this offseason, either through a buyout or trade, per Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. Russell arrived this month as a salary-matching piece in a six-team deal, and at 30 he does not fit a Cam Boozer-led youth movement, so a split always looked likely. The fantasy read is muted: the former All-Star is coming off a career-worst season, averaging 10.2 points and 4.0 assists in 26 games with Dallas while shooting a rough 29.5 percent from three. A buyout could land him with a contender in a small role or a rebuilder needing a stopgap starter, but his declining production and broken jumper cap the upside either way. Monitor his next stop, and temper expectations.
Source: Kelly Iko
Source: Kelly Iko