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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 18 (July 27 - August 2)

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Bailey Ober - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 18 of 2026 (July 27 - August 2). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 18 of 2026, from July 27 - August 2.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Kyle Bradish, Sandy Alcantara, Michael King, Gerrit Cole, Justin Wrobleski, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett, Bubba Chandler, Griffin Jax, Cade Cavalli, Landen Roupp, Merrill Kelly, Tatsuya Imai, Walbert Urena, Christian Scott, Mitch Keller, Seth Lugo, Brady Singer, Gage Jump, Keider Montero, Bailey Ober, Brandon Pfaadt, Brandon Sproat, Martin Perez, Matthew Liberatore, Colin Rea. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Kyle Bradish, Sandy Alcantara, Michael King, Gerrit Cole, Justin Wrobleski, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett, Bubba Chandler, Griffin Jax, Cade Cavalli, Landen Roupp, Merrill Kelly, Tatsuya Imai, Walbert Urena, Christian Scott, Mitch Keller, Seth Lugo, Brady Singer, Gage Jump, Keider Montero, Bailey Ober, Brandon Pfaadt, Brandon Sproat, Martin Perez, Matthew Liberatore, Colin Rea:

Kyle Bradish
vs
Blake Snell
Kyle Bradish
vs
Foster Griffin
Kyle Bradish
vs
Robbie Ray
Kyle Bradish
vs
Eury Perez
Kyle Bradish
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Kyle Bradish
vs
Kyle Harrison
Kyle Bradish
vs
Griffin Jax
Kyle Bradish
vs
Shota Imanaga
Kyle Bradish
vs
Shane McClanahan
Kyle Bradish
vs
Nick Lodolo
Kyle Bradish
vs
Logan Henderson
Kyle Bradish
vs
Trevor Rogers
Kyle Bradish
vs
Troy Melton
Kyle Bradish
vs
Gavin Williams
Kyle Bradish
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Kyle Bradish
vs
Gerrit Cole
Kyle Bradish
vs
Casey Mize
Kyle Bradish
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Bradish
vs
Hunter Brown
Kyle Bradish
vs
Kevin Gausman
Kyle Bradish
vs
Sonny Gray
Kyle Bradish
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Bradish
vs
George Kirby
Kyle Bradish
vs
Reid Detmers
Kyle Bradish
vs
Ranger Suarez
Kyle Bradish
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Kyle Bradish
vs
Cam Schlittler
Kyle Bradish
vs
Chris Sale
Kyle Bradish
vs
Zack Wheeler
Kyle Bradish
vs
Paul Skenes
Kyle Bradish
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Kyle Bradish
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Kyle Bradish
vs
Tarik Skubal
Kyle Bradish
vs
Joe Ryan
Kyle Bradish
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Robbie Ray
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Blake Snell
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Kyle Bradish
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Foster Griffin
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Shane McClanahan
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Eury Perez
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Nick Lodolo
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Kyle Harrison
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Griffin Jax
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Trevor Rogers
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Shota Imanaga
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Troy Melton
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Casey Mize
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Gage Jump
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Grant Taylor
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Logan Henderson
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Gavin Williams
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Reid Detmers
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Gerrit Cole
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Ryan Weathers
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Hunter Brown
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Kevin Gausman
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Jared Jones
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Sonny Gray
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Cam Schlittler
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Chris Sale
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Zack Wheeler
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Paul Skenes
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Tarik Skubal
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Joe Ryan
Sandy Alcantara
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Michael King
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Michael King
vs
Landen Roupp
Michael King
vs
Jake Bennett
Michael King
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Michael King
vs
Joey Cantillo
Michael King
vs
Ian Seymour
Michael King
vs
Sean Burke
Michael King
vs
Mason Montgomery
Michael King
vs
Jared Jones
Michael King
vs
Kade Anderson
Michael King
vs
Tyler Wells
Michael King
vs
Ryan Weathers
Michael King
vs
Reid Detmers
Michael King
vs
Grant Taylor
Michael King
vs
Gage Jump
Michael King
vs
Casey Mize
Michael King
vs
Freddy Peralta
Michael King
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Michael King
vs
Emerson Hancock
Michael King
vs
Troy Melton
Michael King
vs
Trevor Rogers
Michael King
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Michael King
vs
Michael Soroka
Michael King
vs
Trey Yesavage
Michael King
vs
Framber Valdez
Michael King
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Michael King
vs
Cam Schlittler
Michael King
vs
Chris Sale
Michael King
vs
Zack Wheeler
Michael King
vs
Paul Skenes
Michael King
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Michael King
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Michael King
vs
Tarik Skubal
Michael King
vs
Joe Ryan
Michael King
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Gerrit Cole
vs
Gavin Williams
Gerrit Cole
vs
Hunter Brown
Gerrit Cole
vs
Kevin Gausman
Gerrit Cole
vs
Sonny Gray
Gerrit Cole
vs
Logan Henderson
Gerrit Cole
vs
George Kirby
Gerrit Cole
vs
Ranger Suarez
Gerrit Cole
vs
Shota Imanaga
Gerrit Cole
vs
Payton Tolle
Gerrit Cole
vs
Garrett Crochet
Gerrit Cole
vs
Griffin Jax
Gerrit Cole
vs
Max Fried
Gerrit Cole
vs
Kyle Harrison
Gerrit Cole
vs
Eury Perez
Gerrit Cole
vs
Foster Griffin
Gerrit Cole
vs
Parker Messick
Gerrit Cole
vs
Nolan McLean
Gerrit Cole
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Gerrit Cole
vs
Kyle Bradish
Gerrit Cole
vs
Blake Snell
Gerrit Cole
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Gerrit Cole
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Gerrit Cole
vs
Logan Webb
Gerrit Cole
vs
Jacob Latz
Gerrit Cole
vs
Robbie Ray
Gerrit Cole
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Gerrit Cole
vs
Cam Schlittler
Gerrit Cole
vs
Chris Sale
Gerrit Cole
vs
Zack Wheeler
Gerrit Cole
vs
Paul Skenes
Gerrit Cole
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Gerrit Cole
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Gerrit Cole
vs
Tarik Skubal
Gerrit Cole
vs
Joe Ryan
Gerrit Cole
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Troy Melton
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Casey Mize
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Trevor Rogers
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Gage Jump
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Nick Lodolo
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Grant Taylor
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Shane McClanahan
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Reid Detmers
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Ryan Weathers
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Jared Jones
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Sean Burke
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Ian Seymour
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Joey Cantillo
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Robbie Ray
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Jake Bennett
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Blake Snell
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Kyle Bradish
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Landen Roupp
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Foster Griffin
Justin Wrobleski
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Eury Perez
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Michael King
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Kyle Harrison
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Cam Schlittler
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Chris Sale
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Zack Wheeler
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Paul Skenes
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Tarik Skubal
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Joe Ryan
Justin Wrobleski
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Payton Tolle
vs
Garrett Crochet
Payton Tolle
vs
Max Fried
Payton Tolle
vs
Ranger Suarez
Payton Tolle
vs
George Kirby
Payton Tolle
vs
Parker Messick
Payton Tolle
vs
Nolan McLean
Payton Tolle
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Payton Tolle
vs
Sonny Gray
Payton Tolle
vs
Kevin Gausman
Payton Tolle
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Payton Tolle
vs
Hunter Brown
Payton Tolle
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Webb
Payton Tolle
vs
Gerrit Cole
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Latz
Payton Tolle
vs
Gavin Williams
Payton Tolle
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Payton Tolle
vs
Hunter Greene
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Henderson
Payton Tolle
vs
Bryan Woo
Payton Tolle
vs
Shota Imanaga
Payton Tolle
vs
Griffin Jax
Payton Tolle
vs
Kyle Harrison
Payton Tolle
vs
Max Meyer
Payton Tolle
vs
Eury Perez
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Payton Tolle
vs
Cam Schlittler
Payton Tolle
vs
Chris Sale
Payton Tolle
vs
Zack Wheeler
Payton Tolle
vs
Paul Skenes
Payton Tolle
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Payton Tolle
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Payton Tolle
vs
Tarik Skubal
Payton Tolle
vs
Joe Ryan
Payton Tolle
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jake Bennett
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake Bennett
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Bennett
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
vs
Landen Roupp
Jake Bennett
vs
Sean Burke
Jake Bennett
vs
Jared Jones
Jake Bennett
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Jake Bennett
vs
Ryan Weathers
Jake Bennett
vs
Michael King
Jake Bennett
vs
Reid Detmers
Jake Bennett
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Bennett
vs
Gage Jump
Jake Bennett
vs
Casey Mize
Jake Bennett
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Jake Bennett
vs
Troy Melton
Jake Bennett
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jake Bennett
vs
Trevor Rogers
Jake Bennett
vs
Kade Anderson
Jake Bennett
vs
Tyler Wells
Jake Bennett
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jake Bennett
vs
Shane McClanahan
Jake Bennett
vs
Freddy Peralta
Jake Bennett
vs
Emerson Hancock
Jake Bennett
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Jake Bennett
vs
Robbie Ray
Jake Bennett
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Jake Bennett
vs
Cam Schlittler
Jake Bennett
vs
Chris Sale
Jake Bennett
vs
Zack Wheeler
Jake Bennett
vs
Paul Skenes
Jake Bennett
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Jake Bennett
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Jake Bennett
vs
Tarik Skubal
Jake Bennett
vs
Joe Ryan
Jake Bennett
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Griffin Jax
vs
Kyle Harrison
Griffin Jax
vs
Shota Imanaga
Griffin Jax
vs
Eury Perez
Griffin Jax
vs
Foster Griffin
Griffin Jax
vs
Kyle Bradish
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Henderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Blake Snell
Griffin Jax
vs
Gavin Williams
Griffin Jax
vs
Robbie Ray
Griffin Jax
vs
Gerrit Cole
Griffin Jax
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Griffin Jax
vs
Hunter Brown
Griffin Jax
vs
Kevin Gausman
Griffin Jax
vs
Sonny Gray
Griffin Jax
vs
George Kirby
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane McClanahan
Griffin Jax
vs
Ranger Suarez
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Lodolo
Griffin Jax
vs
Payton Tolle
Griffin Jax
vs
Garrett Crochet
Griffin Jax
vs
Max Fried
Griffin Jax
vs
Trevor Rogers
Griffin Jax
vs
Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Griffin Jax
vs
Casey Mize
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Griffin Jax
vs
Cam Schlittler
Griffin Jax
vs
Chris Sale
Griffin Jax
vs
Zack Wheeler
Griffin Jax
vs
Paul Skenes
Griffin Jax
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Griffin Jax
vs
Tarik Skubal
Griffin Jax
vs
Joe Ryan
Griffin Jax
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Cade Cavalli
vs
Christian Scott
Cade Cavalli
vs
Carlos Rodon
Cade Cavalli
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Cade Cavalli
vs
Dustin May
Cade Cavalli
vs
Shane Drohan
Cade Cavalli
vs
Taj Bradley
Cade Cavalli
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cade Cavalli
vs
Walbert Urena
Cade Cavalli
vs
Connelly Early
Cade Cavalli
vs
Framber Valdez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Trey Yesavage
Cade Cavalli
vs
Michael Soroka
Cade Cavalli
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Cade Cavalli
vs
Emerson Hancock
Cade Cavalli
vs
Freddy Peralta
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tyler Wells
Cade Cavalli
vs
Kade Anderson
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cade Cavalli
vs
Michael King
Cade Cavalli
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Cade Cavalli
vs
Landen Roupp
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jake Bennett
Cade Cavalli
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cade Cavalli
vs
Ian Seymour
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Cade Cavalli
vs
Cam Schlittler
Cade Cavalli
vs
Chris Sale
Cade Cavalli
vs
Zack Wheeler
Cade Cavalli
vs
Paul Skenes
Cade Cavalli
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tarik Skubal
Cade Cavalli
vs
Joe Ryan
Cade Cavalli
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Landen Roupp
vs
Jake Bennett
Landen Roupp
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Landen Roupp
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Landen Roupp
vs
Michael King
Landen Roupp
vs
Joey Cantillo
Landen Roupp
vs
Ian Seymour
Landen Roupp
vs
Sean Burke
Landen Roupp
vs
Jared Jones
Landen Roupp
vs
Ryan Weathers
Landen Roupp
vs
Reid Detmers
Landen Roupp
vs
Grant Taylor
Landen Roupp
vs
Mason Montgomery
Landen Roupp
vs
Kade Anderson
Landen Roupp
vs
Tyler Wells
Landen Roupp
vs
Gage Jump
Landen Roupp
vs
Casey Mize
Landen Roupp
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Landen Roupp
vs
Troy Melton
Landen Roupp
vs
Trevor Rogers
Landen Roupp
vs
Nick Lodolo
Landen Roupp
vs
Shane McClanahan
Landen Roupp
vs
Freddy Peralta
Landen Roupp
vs
Emerson Hancock
Landen Roupp
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Landen Roupp
vs
Michael Soroka
Landen Roupp
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Landen Roupp
vs
Cam Schlittler
Landen Roupp
vs
Chris Sale
Landen Roupp
vs
Zack Wheeler
Landen Roupp
vs
Paul Skenes
Landen Roupp
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Landen Roupp
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Landen Roupp
vs
Tarik Skubal
Landen Roupp
vs
Joe Ryan
Landen Roupp
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Walbert Urena
vs
Brandon Sproat
Walbert Urena
vs
Taj Bradley
Walbert Urena
vs
Shane Drohan
Walbert Urena
vs
Dustin May
Walbert Urena
vs
Connelly Early
Walbert Urena
vs
Christian Scott
Walbert Urena
vs
Framber Valdez
Walbert Urena
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walbert Urena
vs
Trey Yesavage
Walbert Urena
vs
Michael Soroka
Walbert Urena
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Walbert Urena
vs
Emerson Hancock
Walbert Urena
vs
Freddy Peralta
Walbert Urena
vs
Carlos Rodon
Walbert Urena
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Walbert Urena
vs
Tyler Wells
Walbert Urena
vs
Kade Anderson
Walbert Urena
vs
Mason Montgomery
Walbert Urena
vs
Michael King
Walbert Urena
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Walbert Urena
vs
Landen Roupp
Walbert Urena
vs
Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Walbert Urena
vs
Joey Cantillo
Walbert Urena
vs
Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Walbert Urena
vs
Cam Schlittler
Walbert Urena
vs
Chris Sale
Walbert Urena
vs
Zack Wheeler
Walbert Urena
vs
Paul Skenes
Walbert Urena
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Walbert Urena
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Walbert Urena
vs
Tarik Skubal
Walbert Urena
vs
Joe Ryan
Walbert Urena
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Carlos Rodon
Christian Scott
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Christian Scott
vs
Dustin May
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Taj Bradley
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Connelly Early
Christian Scott
vs
Framber Valdez
Christian Scott
vs
Trey Yesavage
Christian Scott
vs
Michael Soroka
Christian Scott
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Christian Scott
vs
Emerson Hancock
Christian Scott
vs
Freddy Peralta
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Michael King
Christian Scott
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Christian Scott
vs
Landen Roupp
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Christian Scott
vs
Cam Schlittler
Christian Scott
vs
Chris Sale
Christian Scott
vs
Zack Wheeler
Christian Scott
vs
Paul Skenes
Christian Scott
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Christian Scott
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Christian Scott
vs
Tarik Skubal
Christian Scott
vs
Joe Ryan
Christian Scott
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Gage Jump
vs
Casey Mize
Gage Jump
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Trevor Rogers
Gage Jump
vs
Grant Taylor
Gage Jump
vs
Nick Lodolo
Gage Jump
vs
Reid Detmers
Gage Jump
vs
Shane McClanahan
Gage Jump
vs
Ryan Weathers
Gage Jump
vs
Jared Jones
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Gage Jump
vs
Robbie Ray
Gage Jump
vs
Landen Roupp
Gage Jump
vs
Blake Snell
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Bradish
Gage Jump
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Gage Jump
vs
Michael King
Gage Jump
vs
Foster Griffin
Gage Jump
vs
Eury Perez
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Harrison
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Gage Jump
vs
Cam Schlittler
Gage Jump
vs
Chris Sale
Gage Jump
vs
Zack Wheeler
Gage Jump
vs
Paul Skenes
Gage Jump
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Gage Jump
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Gage Jump
vs
Tarik Skubal
Gage Jump
vs
Joe Ryan
Gage Jump
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Brandon Sproat
vs
Taj Bradley
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Drohan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dustin May
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
vs
Connelly Early
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Carlos Rodon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Brandon Sproat
vs
Framber Valdez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trey Yesavage
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael Soroka
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emerson Hancock
Brandon Sproat
vs
Freddy Peralta
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael King
Brandon Sproat
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Brandon Sproat
vs
Landen Roupp
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cam Schlittler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chris Sale
Brandon Sproat
vs
Zack Wheeler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Paul Skenes
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tarik Skubal
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joe Ryan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ranger Suarez

to Start on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani

Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Juan Soto

Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Chris Olave

Contract Talks Not Expected to Affect Camp Participation
Matthew Stafford

Healthy, Set for Modified Camp Schedule
Nick Bosa

Fred Warner Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Brandon Aiyuk

Remains on Left-Squad List
George Kittle

49ers Place George Kittle on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice Despite Seeking Contract Extension
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan to be Limited in Camp After Being Involved in Car Accident
Darius Acuff Jr.

Downplays Star Comparisons
NBA

Tyrese Martin Joins Barca on One-Year Deal
NBA

Tosan Evbuomwan Heads to Barcelona
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Closing in on Cavaliers Extension
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Heat, Warriors Interest
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Intends to Join 76ers
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Juan Soto

Exits with Calf Soreness
Miami Heat

Heat Could Consider Adding Bradley Beal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Showing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
NBA

David Roddy is Headed Overseas
John Tonje

Gets Two-Way Deal From Trail Blazers
Oscar Tshiebwe

Signs With Rockets
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Unlikely to Rejoin Braves This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Won't be Activated This Weekend
Bucky Irving

Could be Set For Reduced Workload to Improve Efficiency
Rashee Rice

Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Patrick Mahomes

Fully Cleared for Training Camp Practice
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Patrick Mahomes

Hoping to Take Part in 11-on-11 Workouts Next Week
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Jeremiyah Love

May Not be Guaranteed a Full-Time Role
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
Drake London

Remains a Dynasty Cornerstone
NFL

Tony Romo Arrested For First-Offense OWI
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
Tetairoa McMillan

to be Used More in the Slot This Year
Malik Nabers

Giants Expected to Bring Malik Nabers Along Slowly in Training Camp
LeBron James

to Join the 76ers
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
Josh Hart

Approaches a Four-Year Knicks Extension
Rashee Rice

a Potential Week-Winner Being Drafted as a WR2
Kyle Kuzma

Looms as a Deadline Target on His Expiring Deal
Myles Turner

Draws Little Interest on Bucks' Trade Block
Zeke Nnaji

Nuggets Look to Offload Zeke Nnaji's Contract
Santi Aldama

Leads Spain in World Cup Qualifiers
Zay Flowers

Ravens Looking to Involve Zay Flowers as Much as Possible
Detroit Pistons

Wendell Moore Jr. Closes in on a Deal With Partizan
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
Klay Thompson

Could Join the Heat Via a Mavericks Buyout
Ivica Zubac

Becomes Eligible for $95 Million Pacers Extension
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Dangling Dalton Knecht for Possible Trade
Jacoby Brissett

Returning to Practice on Thursday
Quinshon Judkins

to be a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
Malik Nabers

Avoids PUP List to Start Training Camp
Ketel Marte

Scratched With Back Stiffness
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Tarik Skubal

Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
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