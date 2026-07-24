July 24, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 17 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Luke Weaver, Jake Mangum, Dalton Rushing, Lane Thomas, and Clayton Beeter.

Welcome back to another weekend edition of our MLB waiver wire rankings. The MLB trade deadline is a week away, and as trade rumors swirl around for the upcoming week, we could see some big names traded up until then. At RotoBaller HQ, for leagues that allow daily moves, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 17 -- July 20 through July 26. The rankings provide which hitters and pitchers to target off the waiver wire.

Recently, we saw the Cubs call up second base/outfielder prospect James Triantos from Triple-A Iowa, and he made his MLB debut on Thursday. Some key injuries to monitor include Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte scratched from Thursday's lineup vs. the Cardinals due to back stiffness. However, reinforcements are on the way as Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to return this weekend after being sidelined since early June with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Cleyon Beeter, Luke Weaver, Dalton Rushing, Jake Mangum, and Lane Thomas. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals right-handed reliever Clayton Beeter gave up the deciding solo home run in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado, taking his third loss of the season. Two days earlier, he worked 1 1/3 innings for his eighth save against the Athletics. That swing captures the appeal and the risk.

Beeter now has a 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings. The saves are useful. The role is not settled. Beeter has also walked 19 batters and blown five save chances, while Washington has used him before the ninth when the matchup called for it. RotoBaller keeps him in the 15-team range, which fits. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats can take the volatility, but Beeter should not be treated like a secure closer.

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing snapped a nine-game hitless streak Wednesday, July 22, with a 438-foot homer and a two-run double in a 9-5 win over Philadelphia. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, giving him a .247 average, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and 32 runs across 194 at-bats. It was his fifth game this season with at least three RBI. The hot and cold stretches are real, but so is the opportunity.

Will Smith (neck) is not expected back before mid-August, leaving Rushing in the starting role for the foreseeable future. Yahoo managers have rostered him in only 17% of leagues despite the power he brings at a thin position. RotoBaller lists Rushing in the 15-team range. He is not an automatic add in every one-catcher league, but the regular at-bats and 11-homer pop make him a strong pickup in deeper and two-catcher formats.

Jake Mangum, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (foot) collected two hits, stole his 19th base, and knocked in an insurance run during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Yankees. He also fouled a ball off his right foot. Mangum finished the opener but was scratched from the second game of the doubleheader so Pittsburgh could examine the injury. The Pirates hope to have him back Friday.

Mangum is batting .303 with two home runs, 35 runs, 21 RBI, and 19 steals across 251 at-bats. There is almost no power here, but that is not why fantasy managers are looking his way. He can help in average and make a real difference in stolen bases. His name appears on just 11% of Yahoo rosters, while RotoBaller ranks him in the 15-team range. Mangum is worth adding there once the foot checks out.

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Luke Weaver has arguably been his team's top reliever in 2026, recording a 1.98 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 43 strikeouts, 14 holds, two wins, and one save across 41 innings (39 games). The 32-year-old owns a stellar 20.4% K-BB rate, and opposing batters are hitting just .152 against him. Weaver's path to saves with the Mets is currently blocked off by established closer Devin Williams.

However, Williams has struggled to a 4.54 ERA this season and has allowed four earned runs across his first 5 1/3 innings pitched in July. The Mets may also be looking to move Williams at the upcoming trade deadline if they can find an interested buyer. If Williams is removed from New York's closer role for either reason, Weaver profiles as a logical choice to assume the job.

He has experience in the ninth inning, recording eight saves as a member of the New York Yankees in 2025. Particularly in deeper leagues, Weaver could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.

Lane Thomas, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas is no longer just a platoon bat. Since Kyle Isbel (foot) landed on the injured list June 10, Thomas has hit .262/.331/.524 with seven home runs and 12 doubles across 126 plate appearances. He is playing against righties and lefties now, usually in a prominent lineup spot.

The full-season line sits at .240 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs, and five steals over 250 at-bats. Only 11% of Yahoo leagues have Thomas rostered. That is still low for an everyday outfielder offering some power, a little speed, and enough on-base ability to keep the counting stats moving.

Isbel began a rehab assignment Tuesday, so the outfield will get crowded again. Thomas has done too much with the opportunity to simply fall back into a strict platoon. He is a worthwhile mixed-league pickup while the role and production are both working.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues TJ Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Isaac Paredes 2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 69 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 51 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 66 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues George Springer OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Victor Mesa Jr. OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Samuel Basallo C 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 62 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 61 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zac Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Michael McGreevy SP 44 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Francisco Alvarez Dalton Rushing vs Travis Bazzana Cole Young vs Reynaldo Lopez Zach Thornton vs Jacob Wilson George Lombard Jr. vs Griffin Jax Reynaldo Lopez vs Emilio Pagan Luke Weaver vs Cooper Pratt Masyn Winn vs Heriberto Hernandez Charlie Condon vs Luis Robert Jr. Jake Mangum vs Francisco Alvarez Dalton Rushing vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Travis Bazzana Cole Young vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Wilson George Lombard Jr. vs Cooper Pratt Masyn Winn vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Reynaldo Lopez Zach Thornton vs Griffin Jax Reynaldo Lopez vs Michael McGreevy Clay Holmes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Emilio Pagan Luke Weaver vs Yoendrys Gomez Tanner Scott vs Shane Drohan Tyler Wells vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Heliot Ramos, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Mickey Moniak, Ian Seymour, Grant Taylor, Kyle Karros, Heriberto Hernandez, Cole Carrigg, Tommy Edman, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Webb, Braden Montgomery, Tristan Peters, Francisco Alvarez, Lane Thomas, Nolan Arenado, Kyle Leahy, Reynaldo Lopez, Clayton Beeter, and Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Heliot Ramos, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Mickey Moniak, Ian Seymour, Grant Taylor, Kyle Karros, Heriberto Hernandez, Cole Carrigg, Tommy Edman, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Webb, Braden Montgomery, Tristan Peters, Francisco Alvarez, Lane Thomas, Nolan Arenado, Kyle Leahy, Reynaldo Lopez, Clayton Beeter, and Max Clark:

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