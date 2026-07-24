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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 17

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Luke Weaver - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, MLB News

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 17 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Luke Weaver, Jake Mangum, Dalton Rushing, Lane Thomas, and Clayton Beeter.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back to another weekend edition of our MLB waiver wire rankings. The MLB trade deadline is a week away, and as trade rumors swirl around for the upcoming week, we could see some big names traded up until then. At RotoBaller HQ, for leagues that allow daily moves, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 17 -- July 20  through July 26. The rankings provide which hitters and pitchers to target off the waiver wire. 

Recently, we saw the Cubs call up second base/outfielder prospect James Triantos from Triple-A Iowa, and he made his MLB debut on Thursday. Some key injuries to monitor include Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte scratched from Thursday's lineup vs. the Cardinals due to back stiffness. However, reinforcements are on the way as Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to return this weekend after being sidelined since early June with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Jake Bennett SP 62 Add in All Leagues
4 Logan Henderson SP 61 Add in All Leagues
5 Brandon Marsh OF 69 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
7 Carson Benge OF 51 Add in All Leagues
8 Jake McCarthy OF 66 Add in All Leagues
9 Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues
10 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Isaac Paredes 2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 TJ Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 George Springer OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Samuel Basallo C 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Heliot Ramos OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Ian Seymour SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Grant Taylor SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Cade Cavalli SP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Kyle Karros 3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Josh Bell 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Zac Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Travis Bazzana 2B 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 JJ Bleday OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Merrill Kelly SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Ryan Jeffers C 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Tristan Peters OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Dominic Canzone OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Brandon Sproat SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Francisco Alvarez C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Lane Thomas OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Nolan Arenado 3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Gage Jump SP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Kerry Carpenter OF 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Bailey Ober SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Michael McGreevy SP 44 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Clay Holmes SP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Cleyon Beeter, Luke Weaver, Dalton Rushing, Jake Mangum, and Lane Thomas. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals right-handed reliever Clayton Beeter gave up the deciding solo home run in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado, taking his third loss of the season. Two days earlier, he worked 1 1/3 innings for his eighth save against the Athletics. That swing captures the appeal and the risk.

Beeter now has a 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings. The saves are useful. The role is not settled. Beeter has also walked 19 batters and blown five save chances, while Washington has used him before the ninth when the matchup called for it. RotoBaller keeps him in the 15-team range, which fits. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats can take the volatility, but Beeter should not be treated like a secure closer.

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing snapped a nine-game hitless streak Wednesday, July 22, with a 438-foot homer and a two-run double in a 9-5 win over Philadelphia. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, giving him a .247 average, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and 32 runs across 194 at-bats. It was his fifth game this season with at least three RBI. The hot and cold stretches are real, but so is the opportunity.

Will Smith (neck) is not expected back before mid-August, leaving Rushing in the starting role for the foreseeable future. Yahoo managers have rostered him in only 17% of leagues despite the power he brings at a thin position. RotoBaller lists Rushing in the 15-team range. He is not an automatic add in every one-catcher league, but the regular at-bats and 11-homer pop make him a strong pickup in deeper and two-catcher formats.

 

Jake Mangum, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (foot) collected two hits, stole his 19th base, and knocked in an insurance run during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Yankees. He also fouled a ball off his right foot. Mangum finished the opener but was scratched from the second game of the doubleheader so Pittsburgh could examine the injury. The Pirates hope to have him back Friday.

Mangum is batting .303 with two home runs, 35 runs, 21 RBI, and 19 steals across 251 at-bats. There is almost no power here, but that is not why fantasy managers are looking his way. He can help in average and make a real difference in stolen bases. His name appears on just 11% of Yahoo rosters, while RotoBaller ranks him in the 15-team range. Mangum is worth adding there once the foot checks out.

 

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Luke Weaver has arguably been his team's top reliever in 2026, recording a 1.98 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 43 strikeouts, 14 holds, two wins, and one save across 41 innings (39 games). The 32-year-old owns a stellar 20.4% K-BB rate, and opposing batters are hitting just .152 against him. Weaver's path to saves with the Mets is currently blocked off by established closer Devin Williams.

However, Williams has struggled to a 4.54 ERA this season and has allowed four earned runs across his first 5 1/3 innings pitched in July. The Mets may also be looking to move Williams at the upcoming trade deadline if they can find an interested buyer. If Williams is removed from New York's closer role for either reason, Weaver profiles as a logical choice to assume the job.

He has experience in the ninth inning, recording eight saves as a member of the New York Yankees in 2025. Particularly in deeper leagues, Weaver could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.

Lane Thomas, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas is no longer just a platoon bat. Since Kyle Isbel (foot) landed on the injured list June 10, Thomas has hit .262/.331/.524 with seven home runs and 12 doubles across 126 plate appearances. He is playing against righties and lefties now, usually in a prominent lineup spot.

The full-season line sits at .240 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs, and five steals over 250 at-bats. Only 11% of Yahoo leagues have Thomas rostered. That is still low for an everyday outfielder offering some power, a little speed, and enough on-base ability to keep the counting stats moving.

Isbel began a rehab assignment Tuesday, so the outfield will get crowded again. Thomas has done too much with the opportunity to simply fall back into a strict platoon. He is a worthwhile mixed-league pickup while the role and production are both working.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
TJ Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Isaac Paredes 2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 51 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
George Springer OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Samuel Basallo C 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 62 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 61 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zac Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael McGreevy SP 44 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Heliot Ramos, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Mickey Moniak, Ian Seymour, Grant Taylor, Kyle Karros, Heriberto Hernandez, Cole Carrigg, Tommy Edman, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Webb, Braden Montgomery, Tristan Peters, Francisco Alvarez, Lane Thomas, Nolan Arenado, Kyle Leahy, Reynaldo Lopez, Clayton Beeter, and Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Heliot Ramos, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Mickey Moniak, Ian Seymour, Grant Taylor, Kyle Karros, Heriberto Hernandez, Cole Carrigg, Tommy Edman, Yoendrys Gomez, Jacob Webb, Braden Montgomery, Tristan Peters, Francisco Alvarez, Lane Thomas, Nolan Arenado, Kyle Leahy, Reynaldo Lopez, Clayton Beeter, and Max Clark:

Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
vs
Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
vs
Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
vs
Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
vs
Christian Scott
Heliot Ramos
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jose Caballero
Heliot Ramos
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kenley Jansen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gleyber Torres
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
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Jose Caballero
Mickey Moniak
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Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Kody Clemens
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Christian Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
vs
Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Grant Taylor
vs
Caleb Durbin
Grant Taylor
vs
Kody Clemens
Grant Taylor
vs
Mickey Moniak
Grant Taylor
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
vs
Heliot Ramos
Grant Taylor
vs
Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
vs
Sam Antonacci
Grant Taylor
vs
Christian Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Carter Jensen
Grant Taylor
vs
Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
vs
Luke Keaschall
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Grant Taylor
vs
Samuel Basallo
Grant Taylor
vs
Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
vs
Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
vs
Kenley Jansen
Grant Taylor
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kyle Karros
vs
Christian Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kyle Karros
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kyle Karros
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy White
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jacob Webb
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tyler Wells
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gage Jump
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tommy Edman
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Josh Bell
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Shane Drohan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Royce Lewis
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jose Caballero
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Jacob Webb
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kenley Jansen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Tyler Wells
Jacob Webb
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Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
vs
Tommy Edman
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jacob Webb
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Josh Bell
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Shane Drohan
Braden Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
vs
Lane Thomas
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Gleyber Torres
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Tristan Peters
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tristan Peters
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tristan Peters
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tristan Peters
vs
JJ Bleday
Tristan Peters
vs
Royce Lewis
Tristan Peters
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tristan Peters
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy Edman
Tristan Peters
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
vs
Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Kade Anderson
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Wells
Tristan Peters
vs
Lane Thomas
Tristan Peters
vs
Jacob Webb
Tristan Peters
vs
Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
vs
Kody Clemens
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Joshua Baez
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kade Anderson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
JJ Bleday
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Lane Thomas
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Alex Lange
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Tristan Peters
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Royce Lewis
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Henry Bolte
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Dalton Rushing
Lane Thomas
vs
Kade Anderson
Lane Thomas
vs
Alex Lange
Lane Thomas
vs
Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Lane Thomas
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Lane Thomas
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Lane Thomas
vs
Braden Montgomery
Lane Thomas
vs
Gleyber Torres
Lane Thomas
vs
Merrill Kelly
Lane Thomas
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Lane Thomas
vs
JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
vs
Henry Bolte
Lane Thomas
vs
Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
vs
Tristan Peters
Lane Thomas
vs
Willi Castro
Lane Thomas
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase Meidroth
Lane Thomas
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
vs
Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
vs
Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
vs
Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
vs
Kody Clemens
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luke Weaver
Nolan Arenado
vs
Dalton Rushing
Nolan Arenado
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Nolan Arenado
vs
Robert Gasser
Nolan Arenado
vs
Cole Young
Nolan Arenado
vs
Shane Bieber
Nolan Arenado
vs
Michael McGreevy
Nolan Arenado
vs
Clay Holmes
Nolan Arenado
vs
Zach Thornton
Nolan Arenado
vs
Walker Jenkins
Nolan Arenado
vs
Erik Miller
Nolan Arenado
vs
Charlie Condon
Nolan Arenado
vs
Clayton Beeter
Nolan Arenado
vs
Max Clark
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luis Lara
Nolan Arenado
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Nolan Arenado
vs
Jake Mangum
Nolan Arenado
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Nolan Arenado
vs
Jose Caballero
Nolan Arenado
vs
Curtis Mead
Nolan Arenado
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nolan Arenado
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Nolan Arenado
vs
Nick Gonzales
Nolan Arenado
vs
Royce Lewis
Nolan Arenado
vs
Willi Castro
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Bailey Ober
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Tommy White
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Masyn Winn
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Ty France
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jake Mangum
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Cooper Pratt
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Luis Lara
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Clayton Beeter
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Spencer Steer
Reynaldo Lopez
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Erik Miller
Reynaldo Lopez
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Walbert Urena
Reynaldo Lopez
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Zach Thornton
Reynaldo Lopez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Reynaldo Lopez
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Michael McGreevy
Reynaldo Lopez
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Chase Meidroth
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Cole Young
Reynaldo Lopez
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Jake Bennett
Reynaldo Lopez
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Troy Melton
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Jacob Latz
Reynaldo Lopez
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Logan Henderson
Reynaldo Lopez
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Joey Cantillo
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Reynaldo Lopez
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Luis Lara
Clayton Beeter
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Erik Miller
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Jake Mangum
Clayton Beeter
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Zach Thornton
Clayton Beeter
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Masyn Winn
Clayton Beeter
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Michael McGreevy
Clayton Beeter
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Brayan Rocchio
Clayton Beeter
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Cole Young
Clayton Beeter
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Reynaldo Lopez
Clayton Beeter
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Andrew Kittredge
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Bailey Ober
Clayton Beeter
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Luke Weaver
Clayton Beeter
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Tommy White
Clayton Beeter
vs
Nolan Arenado
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ty France
Clayton Beeter
vs
Dalton Rushing
Clayton Beeter
vs
Cooper Pratt
Clayton Beeter
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Robert Gasser
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Robert Gasser
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Nolan Arenado
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Luke Weaver
Max Clark
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Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
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Cole Young
Max Clark
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Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
vs
Kody Clemens

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Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
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