👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Starting Pitcher Fantasy Baseball Breakouts or Fake Outs? Pitchers On The Rise (Week 16)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Christian Scott - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups Add

Are these pitchers fantasy baseball breakouts or fake outs? Dan analyzes advanced pitcher statistics and surging fantasy baseball SPs for Week 16 of 2026, including Peter Lambert, Shane Drohan, and Christian Scott.

We've officially hit the point in the baseball season where it feels like I may have written about every notable starting pitcher. So I welcome back Peter Lambert for a part two (part one was way back in April), and offer my thoughts on a few pitchers that I have been wanting to write about for several weeks now: Shane Drohan and Christian Scott. All three pitchers should be rostered in standard leagues in my opinion, but I'm definitely still going to try to offer my thoughts about their potential to be impactful fantasy players the rest of the way.

If you are new to this column, remember that the goal is to look at several pitchers each week who are showing signs of "breaking out." That term gets thrown around a lot in our industry, but to me, it means they're flirting with the possibility of improving their baseline performance across a larger sample.

So, while we typically look at younger pitchers as potential "breakouts," I won't limit myself to only youngsters. The concept of the breakout can be applied to pitchers of all experience levels, as we have seen numerous examples of pitchers improving significantly from season to season, even into their 30s. All roster percentages are courtesy of Yahoo! Let's see which of these arms we can trust going forward and where we can expect regression! All statistics were current through Wednesday, July 22.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Peter Lambert, Houston Astros

  • 60% Rostered
  • Fantasy Stats: 98 IP, 3.03 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 94 K
  • Advanced Stats: 4.27 SIERA, 3.45 xERA, 23.2% K%, 9.4% BB%

Lambert has been an unlikely hero for the Astros this season. They pulled him off the scrap heap as he had washed out of the majors and spent last season pitching in Japan. A former second-round pick, he struggled badly in Colorado and entered this season with a career ERA close to 6.00.

Lambert has been giving Houston (and fantasy managers) quality innings for most of the season. There's something to be said for the fact that he's gone five innings or more in all but two of his 17 starts, and the fact that he's only allowed three earned runs or more in three of those is equally impressive.

He was solid again last night against Miami, allowing just two earned runs over six frames, and looked dominant in his previous start against the Orioles in which he struck out 10.

Lambert's been rolling with one of the most varied arsenals that you'll see from a starting pitcher. The super-balanced arsenal is a double-edged sword at times, because while it suggests that a pitcher has many different tools at their disposal to use against hitters, it also can be a sign that they don't have at least one really good pitch that they want to use 30% of the time or more.

Lambert's fastball is "good enough" as he makes up for average velocity with good movement on the pitch. He features his slider and sweeper to righties, while going heavier with his cutter and changeup to lefties. The changeup has the most swing-and-miss to it (36% Whiff%), but the cutter is really effective at inducing weak contact and keeping lefties off his fastball.

His SIERA suggests some potential regression to his ERA, based mainly on his extreme fly ball rate (47%) and relatively low HR/FB (8.9%). But his xERA and Barrel% (6.8%) are both really good, so the fly balls really aren't hurting him since they're not getting hit all that hard.

I'm not usually one to predict that a pitcher can continue to outperform their underlying metrics, but Lambert's situation is a true mixed bag here, and the sample size of his solid results only continues to grow. He's likely maxed out here as a pitcher with only 92 Stuff+, but there's no real reason to think that he'll turn completely back into a pumpkin either.

Verdict: Ride it out with Lambert; Houston has turned him into a very solid pitcher. But temper expectations as he's ultimately capped in terms of his upside.

 

Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers

  • 38% Rostered
  • Fantasy Stats: 76 IP, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 76 K
  • Advanced Stats: 3.66 SIERA, 3.30 xERA, 24.0% K%, 6.6% BB%

If Lambert is a bit too unexciting for your tastes, then I'm ready to give a full-throated endorsement of Brewers' lefty Shane Drohan, who just so happens to be more widely available in leagues, too.

The 27-year-old is a former Red Sox farm hand who appears to be the next Milwaukee success story. We saw the Brewers optimize Kyle Harrison's arsenal and get big-time results, and they appear to be doing the same with Drohan, too.

To be fair, Drohan had excellent minor league numbers before joining the Milwaukee organization. He had a 35.3% K% at Triple-A in 2025 for Boston and strong strikeout numbers throughout his various minor league stops.

But he also had some troubling walk numbers, too, so his current 6.6% BB% is a very big deal and a potential reason as to why he looks like the real deal.

Drohan has a very strong arsenal of pitches with multiple offerings capable of inducing whiffs. His four-seamer sits at 95 mph with solid horizontal movement and is inducing a 31.6% Whiff%, while his slider (38.2% Whiff) has been deadly.

He can attack RHH with a big curveball and uses a cutter against hitters from both sides of the plate. His sinker is the only pitch getting hit all that hard (.460 xSLG), and he's not overly reliant on any one pitch, with his fastball leading the way with 30% usage.

His advanced numbers look great (12.2% SwStr%, 28.7% CSW%, 82.7% Z-Contact%) and there are no major red flags in terms of BABIP or LOB% either.

He's coming off a season-high nine strikeouts against Miami, a team that had been surging on offense going into that game, too.

Verdict: I think there's a very good chance that Drohan is the real deal, and the hit rate on pitchers that Milwaukee has had only gives me more confidence that he could be a major contributor to their rotation and fantasy squads down the stretch.

 

Christian Scott, New York Mets

  • 32% Rostered
  • Fantasy Stats: 63.1 IP, 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 78 K
  • Advanced Stats: 3.80 SIERA, 4.00 xERA, 28.8% K%, 10.7% BB%

We all love chasing strikeouts, especially me (remember, I am the K prop guy), but not at the cost of our ratios. Scott's strikeouts have been impressive, but his walks are concerning, as is his inability to pitch deep into ballgames.

The 27-year-old right-hander has pitched into the sixth inning just once since entering the rotation for the Mets in early May. His low innings per start was understandable at first as he was working his way back from arm surgery and a missed season in 2025. But walks and a lack of efficiency with his pitches have run up his pitch counts in other starts, limiting his potential for wins and quality starts.

He had his best start of the season against Philly last week, whiffing seven while holding their very good offense scoreless. However, he couldn't finish the fourth inning against the Brewers yesterday as he ran up his pitch count early and failed to put away hitters when he had the chance.

There's a lot to like in his profile as he pairs his 95 mph heater with a big-breaking sweeper that has 17 inches of glove-side run and a solid 34% Whiff%. His cutter has been an effective third pitch, but he really hasn't developed his curveball or splitter, and could stand another offspeed pitch that he can throw for strikes.

We've seen enough glimpses from him to tentatively buy in, but he'll need to fix the walk issue and fine-tune his approach a bit before we can definitively label him a breakout (that 1.26 WHIP is still tough to stomach). I'd add him in leagues for the upside, but he's a lot more volatile of a pitcher than Drohan or Lambert, who provide a safer floor for ratios.

Verdict: Scott is showing signs of being a really effective MLB pitcher, but lacks the consistency that we are looking for in a reliable fantasy asset. I'd still roll the dice on him, but don't drop another starter with a safer floor for him.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/23/26)
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Jamarion Sharp

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/23/26)
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash