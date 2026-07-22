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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 17

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Francisco Alvarez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Catcher Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 17 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Francisco Alvarez, Tommy Edman, Jasson Dominguez, Merrill Kelly, and Tommy White.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The 2026 MLB season continues to fly by as the trade deadline is just over a week away, and we are already a week into the second half of the season. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 17—July 20 through July 26 — to prioritize which players to add off the waiver wire. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to target in all league sizes, ranging from 10 to 15 teams. 

This week we saw the Phillies promote their No. 17 prospect Alex McFarlane from Double-A Reading, while the Diamondbacks called up left-handed prospect Kohl Drake from Triple-A Reno. With the MLB trade deadline looming, there have been a few minor deals, including the Dodgers acquiring Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies. More injuries to note as Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with right shoulder soreness. White Sox catcher Kyle Teel will miss six-to-12 weeks due to a left high-ankle sprain.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
2 Carson Benge OF 52 Add in All Leagues
3 Jake McCarthy OF 65 Add in All Leagues
4 Jake Bennett SP 59 Add in All Leagues
5 Troy Melton SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
7 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
8 Logan Henderson SP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Chase DeLauter OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 T.J. Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Samuel Basallo C 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Ian Seymour SP/RP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Heliot Ramos OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Grant Taylor SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Kyle Karros 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Christian Scott SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Cade Cavalli SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Shane Drohan SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Gage Jump SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Cole Carrigg OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Ryan Jeffers C 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Dominic Canzone OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 JJ Bleday OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
59 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Lane Thomas OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Alex Lange RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Jung Hoo Lee OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Kerry Carpenter OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Henry Bolte OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Walbert Urena SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Tommy White 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Jake Mangum OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Luis Lara OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Zach Thornton SP 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Michael McGreevy SP 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Andrew Kittredge RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Nolan Arenado 3B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Robert Gasser SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Clay Holmes SP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Tommy Edman, Jasson Dominguez, Tommy White, Francisco Alvarez, Merrill Kelly, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman did not make his 2026 season debut until mid-June due to offseason ankle surgery. However, the veteran switch-hitter has been on fire since making his return to the lineup, entering play on Tuesday slashing .341/.426/.500 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 96 plate appearances.

Edman's current .433 batting average on balls in play is well above his career mark of .294, so his numbers are likely to regress over a larger sample size of trips to the plate. Still, the 31-year-old's strong start at the plate could be a sign that he's healthier than he's been in recent seasons.

At his best, Edman offers a well-rounded profile that is without any major fantasy weaknesses. His ability to play multiple positions also helps keep him in the Dodgers lineup consistently. Particularly in deeper league formats, Edman profiles as a priority depth piece to target on the waiver wire.

 

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez singled and scored in Monday's 8-5 win over Pittsburgh, his fourth straight start since the All-Star break. He has played right field three times and served as the designated hitter once during that stretch. Dominguez is batting .230 with five home runs, 15 runs, 11 RBI, and six steals across 148 at-bats. The overall line is still uneven.

The opportunity is not. Aaron Judge (rib) has not been cleared for baseball activities, and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) still has no timeline for a rehab assignment. Dominguez should keep getting chances while both remain out. Five homers and six steals in limited work are enough to keep the power-speed appeal alive, even with a .265 on-base percentage. RotoBaller has him in the 12-team range. The playing time gives fantasy managers a reason to take the shot now.

Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez made his presence felt out of the nine-hole to kick off the second half of the 2026 season on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park in a 4-1 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. Alvarez went 2-for-3 at the plate with two solo home runs, a walk, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .257 and his OPS to .766.

Since returning from a torn meniscus in his knee, Alvarez has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .274 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in 106 at-bats. His multi-homer performance on Thursday was his first of the season and the seventh of his career. The Venezuelan backstop is now hitting .257/.328/.440 with 11 home runs and 24 RBI in 242 plate appearances for the Mets.

Fantasy managers who need power at catcher can find Alvarez widely available off the waiver wire, as he's currently rostered in only 18% of Yahoo leagues. Injuries have been a big part of the 24-year-old's career so far, but don't forget that he hit 25 long balls in only 123 games in his first full season in 2023. He has already matched his homer total in each of the last two seasons.

 

 

Tommy White, Athletics

Athletics third baseman Tommy White did not show much in his first two big-league games. Monday changed that. White went 4-for-5 against Arizona and is now 5-for-11 with a walk and no strikeouts since his promotion. He arrived after batting .303 with 10 homers, 64 RBI, and an .818 OPS over 314 minor-league at-bats. Yahoo has him rostered in just 5% of leagues.

That is low enough to take a shot in 12-team formats, especially while Nick Kurtz (thumb) remains out. White has started all three games at first base, though that opening may not last once Kurtz returns. He will not help much in steals, either. The appeal is the bat. White is now the Athletics' No. 7 prospect, and RotoBaller has him in the 12-team range. There is enough here to make the move now rather than wait for another big game.

 

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has struggled overall in 2026, recording a 7-8 record with a 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts across 98 2/3 innings (17 starts). The 37-year-old's strikeout rate has plummeted to 14.4%, by far the worst mark of his eight-season MLB career. However, Kelly has shown signs of a turnaround in recent outings.

Across his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed just four earned runs while logging 15 strikeouts and two wins across 17 innings pitched. Home runs have been a major issue so far this season for Kelly, as he's allowed 1.92 HR/9. If that mark can regress closer to his career rate of 1.23 HR/9 in the second half of the season, Kelly could be a viable streamer option in the right matchups. His profile carries risk, but Kelly could be re-emerging as a waiver wire target for deeper-league fantasy managers.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy White 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 52 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Samuel Basallo C 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jake Bennett SP 59 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael McGreevy SP 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Troy Melton SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including A.J. Ewing, Ian Seymour, Thomas White, Merrill Kelly, Jasson Dominguez, Tommy Edman, Chase Meidroth, Caleb Durbin, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Karrros, Mason Montgomery, Christian Scott, Shane Drohan, Cole Carrrigg, Gage Jump, Tyler Wells, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, Francisco Alvarez, Cooper Pratt, Erik Miller, Andrew Kittredge, and Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Ian Seymour, Thomas White, Merrill Kelly, Jasson Dominguez, Tommy Edman, Chase Meidroth, Caleb Durbin, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Karrros, Mason Montgomery, Christian Scott, Shane Drohan, Cole Carrrigg, Gage Jump, Tyler Wells, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, Francisco Alvarez, Cooper Pratt, Erik Miller, Andrew Kittredge, and Max Clark:

A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
vs
Garrett Mitchell
A.J. Ewing
vs
Luke Keaschall
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Kody Clemens
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Webb
Merrill Kelly
vs
JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
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Jasson Dominguez
vs
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Jasson Dominguez
vs
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Jasson Dominguez
vs
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Jasson Dominguez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jasson Dominguez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jasson Dominguez
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Jacob Webb
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Chase Meidroth
vs
Willi Castro
Chase Meidroth
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Walbert Urena
Chase Meidroth
vs
Henry Bolte
Chase Meidroth
vs
Spencer Steer
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Chase Meidroth
vs
Gleyber Torres
Chase Meidroth
vs
Cooper Pratt
Chase Meidroth
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Chase Meidroth
vs
Ty France
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Chase Meidroth
vs
Tommy White
Chase Meidroth
vs
Alex Lange
Chase Meidroth
vs
Bailey Ober
Chase Meidroth
vs
Lane Thomas
Chase Meidroth
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jose Caballero
Chase Meidroth
vs
Jacob Wilson
Chase Meidroth
vs
Curtis Mead
Chase Meidroth
vs
Sam Antonacci
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kody Clemens
Chase Meidroth
vs
Kyle Karros
Chase Meidroth
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kenley Jansen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gleyber Torres
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Grant Taylor
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ian Seymour
Mickey Moniak
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Mickey Moniak
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Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Jose Caballero
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mason Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mason Montgomery
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kenley Jansen
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
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vs
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Shane Drohan
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
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vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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vs
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
vs
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Gage Jump
vs
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Gage Jump
vs
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Gage Jump
vs
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Gage Jump
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vs
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vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
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Tristan Peters
vs
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vs
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
vs
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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vs
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vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
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Tristan Peters
vs
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Tristan Peters
vs
Heliot Ramos
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Joshua Baez
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Francisco Alvarez
vs
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vs
JJ Bleday
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vs
Lane Thomas
Francisco Alvarez
vs
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vs
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Francisco Alvarez
vs
Tristan Peters
Francisco Alvarez
vs
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vs
Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
vs
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Francisco Alvarez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Royce Lewis
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Henry Bolte
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vs
Gabriel Moreno
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Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
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Dalton Rushing
Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Ty France
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Spencer Steer
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Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
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