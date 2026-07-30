Updated 2026 fantasy football rookie WR rankings. See the top rookie wide receiver and draft targets, including Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr., and more.
While the 2026 NFL Draft class isn't viewed as strong for fantasy football, the wide receiver spot is deep, and there should be plenty of first-year players that make an impact. To help you with your rookie and dynasty drafts, we're back with our updated rookie wide receiver rankings for fantasy football.
The updated 2026 rookie WR rankings are constructed by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, injuries, and more. Below, see where pass-catchers such as Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr., and more stand.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Don't head into the year without them! Bookmark that page, and crush your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|1
|2
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|2
|3
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|2
|4
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|2
|5
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|2
|6
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|3
|7
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|3
|8
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|3
|9
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|3
|10
|Chris Bell
|WR
|4
|11
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|4
|12
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|4
|13
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|4
|14
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|15
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|5
|16
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|5
|17
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|5
|18
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|6
|19
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|6
|20
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|6
|21
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|6
|22
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|7
|23
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|24
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|7
|25
|Colbie Young
|WR
|7
|26
|Deion Burks
|WR
|8
|27
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|8
|28
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|8
|29
|Malik Benson
|WR
|8
|30
|Jeff Caldwell
|WR
|8
|31
|Barion Brown
|WR
|8
|32
|Chase Roberts
|WR
|8
|33
|Eric Rivers
|WR
|8
|34
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|9
|35
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|9
|36
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|WR
|9
|37
|CJ Williams
|WR
|9
|38
|Kendrick Law
|WR
|9
|39
|Tyren Montgomery
|WR
|9
|40
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Despite seeing minimal on-field work during the offseason program as he managed a prior hamstring injury suffered in college, New Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has impressed the team's coaching staff, per John DeShazier of the team's official website. The Saints took Tyson early in the draft in an attempt to give All-Pro wideout Chris Olave some help, and he can play both outside and in the slot. "He has attributes that you look for in a wideout," receivers coach Keith Williams said. "He has good size, good speed, he's sudden, he's a 'hands' catcher, he's athletic, he's got good run-after-the-catch.
He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout." Quarterback Tyler Shough said in mid-July that Tyson should be "firing on all cylinders" for training camp and the preseason after a hamstring injury cut short his final collegiate season at Arizona State in 2025. The 21-year-old will be intriguing in both redraft and dynasty/keeper drafts in his first NFL campaign for his size and after-the-catch abilities. There could be enough volume for both Olave and Tyson for Tyson to be a weekly WR3/flex option for fantasy managers, even in 12-team formats.
Chris Brazzell II, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II (knee) suffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee in training camp practice on Wednesday and is expected to miss up to eight weeks, a league source with knowledge of the situation told Joe Person of The Athletic. Brazzell's injury is believed to be unrelated to his earlier knee issue in camp over the weekend. The 22-year-old from the University of Tennessee will now most likely miss all of training camp and the start of his first year in the NFL, which will drastically affect his redraft fantasy value going into the start of the 2026 campaign.
When healthy, Brazzell was expected to compete with Xavier Legette for the team's WR3 role behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Before his injury, Brazzell had impressed the coaching staff in the offseason and was looking like a real threat to steal playing time from Legette. With the news, Legette could become more of a late-round sleeper target after a disappointing 84-860-7 line in 31 games in his first two seasons in the NFL after the Panthers took him in the first round (32nd overall) in 2024 from South Carolina.
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is looking at an increased opportunity early on with former first-rounder Ricky Pearsall (knee) currently out in training camp due to knee swelling, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Stribling, who many considered a reach for San Fran with the first pick of the second round in April, had back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons with six touchdowns apiece in his final two collegiate seasons with Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.
The 23-year-old doesn't jump off the page with his physical skills, but he has displayed high-end leadership and work ethic, and if Pearsall isn't ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, Stribling figures to start in three-wide sets alongside veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk. Stribling's speed sets him apart from the other wideouts in San Fran, and Pearsall's continued injury issues are quickly making him a late-round sleeper in upcoming fantasy drafts. RotoBaller currently has Stribling ranked as the No. 78 fantasy WR, but his ADP will continue to rise for however long Pearsall is sidelined.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders selected wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round with the 71st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old landed in a Washington offense that lacks top-tier receiver talent outside Terry McLaurin. Williams has an opportunity to win the WR2 role in camp as he battles Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown for the role. Additionally, the team will see a new offense under offensive coordinator David Blough, who is expected to run a similar offense to Ben Johnson.
Williams' skillset can be magnified in Blough's system with his smooth route running from the slot position. However, his fantasy outlook for this season could take a hit if the team decides to sign a veteran receiver like Stefon Diggs, but it would not tank his dynasty value. Williams has the chance to be a top target earner in Washington and a valuable fantasy asset for years to come.
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, De'Zhaun Stribling. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, De'Zhaun Stribling:
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