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Updated Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings (2026): Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr., more

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De'Zhaun Stribling - NFL Rookie Rankings, Fantasy Football Dynasty Sleepers

Updated 2026 fantasy football rookie WR rankings. See the top rookie wide receiver and draft targets, including Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr., and more.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While the 2026 NFL Draft class isn't viewed as strong for fantasy football, the wide receiver spot is deep, and there should be plenty of first-year players that make an impact. To help you with your rookie and dynasty drafts, we're back with our updated rookie wide receiver rankings for fantasy football.

The updated 2026 rookie WR rankings are constructed by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, injuries, and more. Below, see where pass-catchers such as Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr., and more stand.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Don't head into the year without them! Bookmark that page, and crush your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Carnell Tate WR
1 2 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 3 Makai Lemon WR
2 4 KC Concepcion WR
2 5 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
2 6 Denzel Boston WR
3 7 Antonio Williams WR
3 8 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
3 9 Germie Bernard WR
3 10 Chris Bell WR
4 11 Ted Hurst WR
4 12 Zachariah Branch WR
4 13 Elijah Sarratt WR
4 14 Malachi Fields WR
5 15 Skyler Bell WR
5 16 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
5 17 Chris Brazzell II WR
5 18 Bryce Lance WR
6 19 Eli Heidenreich WR
6 20 Brenen Thompson WR
6 21 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
6 22 Cyrus Allen WR
7 23 Caleb Douglas WR
7 24 Zavion Thomas WR
7 25 Colbie Young WR
7 26 Deion Burks WR
8 27 Josh Cameron WR
8 28 CJ Daniels WR
8 29 Malik Benson WR
8 30 Jeff Caldwell WR
8 31 Barion Brown WR
8 32 Chase Roberts WR
8 33 Eric Rivers WR
8 34 Lewis Bond WR
9 35 Reggie Virgil WR
9 36 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
9 37 CJ Williams WR
9 38 Kendrick Law WR
9 39 Tyren Montgomery WR
9 40 Kaden Wetjen WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Despite seeing minimal on-field work during the offseason program as he managed a prior hamstring injury suffered in college, New Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has impressed the team's coaching staff, per John DeShazier of the team's official website. The Saints took Tyson early in the draft in an attempt to give All-Pro wideout Chris Olave some help, and he can play both outside and in the slot. "He has attributes that you look for in a wideout," receivers coach Keith Williams said. "He has good size, good speed, he's sudden, he's a 'hands' catcher, he's athletic, he's got good run-after-the-catch.

He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout." Quarterback Tyler Shough said in mid-July that Tyson should be "firing on all cylinders" for training camp and the preseason after a hamstring injury cut short his final collegiate season at Arizona State in 2025. The 21-year-old will be intriguing in both redraft and dynasty/keeper drafts in his first NFL campaign for his size and after-the-catch abilities. There could be enough volume for both Olave and Tyson for Tyson to be a weekly WR3/flex option for fantasy managers, even in 12-team formats.

Chris Brazzell II, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II (knee) suffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee in training camp practice on Wednesday and is expected to miss up to eight weeks, a league source with knowledge of the situation told Joe Person of The Athletic. Brazzell's injury is believed to be unrelated to his earlier knee issue in camp over the weekend. The 22-year-old from the University of Tennessee will now most likely miss all of training camp and the start of his first year in the NFL, which will drastically affect his redraft fantasy value going into the start of the 2026 campaign.

When healthy, Brazzell was expected to compete with Xavier Legette for the team's WR3 role behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Before his injury, Brazzell had impressed the coaching staff in the offseason and was looking like a real threat to steal playing time from Legette. With the news, Legette could become more of a late-round sleeper target after a disappointing 84-860-7 line in 31 games in his first two seasons in the NFL after the Panthers took him in the first round (32nd overall) in 2024 from South Carolina.

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is looking at an increased opportunity early on with former first-rounder Ricky Pearsall (knee) currently out in training camp due to knee swelling, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Stribling, who many considered a reach for San Fran with the first pick of the second round in April, had back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons with six touchdowns apiece in his final two collegiate seasons with Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.

The 23-year-old doesn't jump off the page with his physical skills, but he has displayed high-end leadership and work ethic, and if Pearsall isn't ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, Stribling figures to start in three-wide sets alongside veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk. Stribling's speed sets him apart from the other wideouts in San Fran, and Pearsall's continued injury issues are quickly making him a late-round sleeper in upcoming fantasy drafts. RotoBaller currently has Stribling ranked as the No. 78 fantasy WR, but his ADP will continue to rise for however long Pearsall is sidelined.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders selected wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round with the 71st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old landed in a Washington offense that lacks top-tier receiver talent outside Terry McLaurin. Williams has an opportunity to win the WR2 role in camp as he battles Luke McCaffreyTreylon Burks, and Dyami Brown for the role. Additionally, the team will see a new offense under offensive coordinator David Blough, who is expected to run a similar offense to Ben Johnson.

Williams' skillset can be magnified in Blough's system with his smooth route running from the slot position. However, his fantasy outlook for this season could take a hit if the team decides to sign a veteran receiver like Stefon Diggs, but it would not tank his dynasty value. Williams has the chance to be a top target earner in Washington and a valuable fantasy asset for years to come.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, De'Zhaun Stribling. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, De'Zhaun Stribling:

Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kayshon Boutte
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Pat Bryant
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylin Noel
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaydon Blue
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baltimore Ravens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zach Charbonnet
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justice Hill
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Dell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zachariah Branch
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cade Otton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devaughn Vele
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DJ Giddens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keenan Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Samaje Perine
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Troy Franklin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Minnesota Vikings
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
AJ Barner
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Greg Dulcich
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Christian Kirk
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ray Davis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emmett Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Braelon Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Gesicki
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emanuel Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Harris
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nicholas Singleton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan James
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashod Bateman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Antonio Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Tolbert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Hunter
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Najee Harris
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Gunnar Helm
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kendrick Bourne
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cooper Kupp
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson

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Surfaces in Heat-Mavericks Trade Framework
Cooper Rush

Falcons Sign Quarterback Cooper Rush
Peyton Watson

Bucks, Nuggets Discuss Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Lakers Sign-and-Trade Push
NBA

Russell Westbrook Draws EuroLeague Interest
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leaves Tuesday's Game With Hamstring Tightness
Byron Buxton

Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Washington Wizards

Wizards Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan
Christian Koloko

Inks Deal With Pelicans
Johni Broome

Gets Traded to Clippers
Draymond Green

Staying in Golden State
Casey Schmitt

Placed on Injured List With Meniscus Tear
Curtis Mead

Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
Shea Langeliers

Undergoes Meniscectomy, Not Officially Ruled Out for the Year
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Freddy Peralta

Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta Drawing Trade Interest From Rays
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
MLB

Braves-Mets Game Postponed on Tuesday
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Jalen Duren

Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
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