RotoBaller's updated top 315 dynasty rankings for fantasy football. These tiered dynasty/keeper rankings include the top RBs, WRs, TE, and QBs for 2026.
We're finally in August, which means preseason football is almost here, and more importantly, regular-season action kicks off next month! Whether you're gearing up for a dynasty start-up draft or are checking on the stock of players you are looking to buy or sell, we're here to help with our updated dynasty fantasy football rankings for 2026.
The fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
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2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is unlikely to come at any sort of discount in dynasty leagues, but that does not make him a sell. He followed another massive season with 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns on 172 targets in 2025. It was his third straight year with at least 115 receptions, 1,250 yards, and 10 scores, and he finished as the WR3 in half-PPR scoring for the third consecutive season. That level of consistency is difficult to move away from, especially when St. Brown is only 26, remains tied to Jared Goff, and is under contract through 2028.
Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs give Detroit plenty of other options, but none of them prevented St. Brown from setting a career high in targets last season. A third offensive coordinator in as many years is worth noting, although his role is not suddenly in danger. RotoBaller currently has St. Brown ranked as the dynasty WR6 and eighth overall, which feels appropriate. Contenders should continue building around him, and rebuilders do not need to trade him simply because they are not ready to win. Unless another manager offers true cornerstone value, St. Brown is an easy hold.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey will "certainly" be in position to serve as the team's third-down back, according to head coach Sean Payton. Zac Stevens relayed the comment as Denver sorts through a backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman. Harvey already proved useful in the passing game as a rookie, catching 47 of 58 targets for 356 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games. He also rushed 146 times for 540 yards and seven scores.
Payton's wording is encouraging, but it stops short of naming Harvey the winner of the role. Coleman entered the league with receiving experience of his own, while Dobbins remains Denver's most established runner after producing 772 yards in 10 games last season. Harvey's clearest route to steady touches may come on passing downs, making this a positive development for his PPR outlook even though the overall backfield split remains unsettled.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was a fantasy star over the second half of the 2025 season, and reports out of training camp hint at more big things to come in 2026. While the fourth-year receiver made several plays during the opening practice of training camp, it was the work he did on Thursday that caught the eye of Sports Illustrated's John Shipley, who pointed to the success Washington had at all three levels of the field against some of the team's top cover players before noting that he "just seems to continue to make standout plays that make you think he is due for a big season."
Washington became a featured piece of the Jaguars offense after their Week 8 bye, playing as the fantasy WR11 over that stretch, and the buzz throughout the spring and summer would suggest continued usage in that manner and potentially the highest ceiling in a loaded Jaguars receiver room. Playing on the final year of his rookie deal, Shipley believes that Washington's performance in the early days of camp could soon earn him an extension, making him a player to target in dynasty leagues despite his rising price tag.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams received a handful of reps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's 11-on-11 work, according to Denton Day. The third-round rookie has mixed in with the starters at other points early in camp, so this was not necessarily a sudden promotion. It does show that Washington is giving him a look alongside Jayden Daniels while the receiver rotation takes shape. Williams was selected 71st overall after leading Clemson with 55 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.
Head coach Dan Quinn also said Tuesday that Williams is further along than Luke McCaffrey was at the same point as a rookie, though he noted that McCaffrey had only recently moved from quarterback. Terry McLaurin remains the clear lead receiver, with Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson and others competing for snaps. Williams is still only a deeper dynasty option, but repeated first-team work would strengthen his case for an early role.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough enters 2026 in a much cleaner spot than he did as a rookie. He is the unquestioned starter, Chris Olave is still in place, and New Orleans added first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr. Shough also gave fantasy managers something to work with last year. In nine starts, he went 5-4, and he finished the season with 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, plus 186 yards and three scores on the ground. There is upside here.
There is also a reason to separate his redraft and dynasty prices. Shough turns 27 in September, was only a second-round pick, and has nine NFL starts behind him. RotoBaller lists him at QB21 in both redraft and dynasty, while its overall dynasty board has him 140th. At a QB21 redraft ADP, he is a reasonable late target because the job is secure and the offense improved. Dynasty managers should be more careful. A strong 2026 could push his value higher, but a slow start would raise questions quickly. He is worth drafting as a QB2 in redraft, though he looks more like a hold or selective sell than an aggressive dynasty buy.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.