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Overall Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: All Positions (August Updates)

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated top 315 dynasty rankings for fantasy football. These tiered dynasty/keeper rankings include the top RBs, WRs, TE, and QBs for 2026.

In This Article hide
2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're finally in August, which means preseason football is almost here, and more importantly, regular-season action kicks off next month! Whether you're gearing up for a dynasty start-up draft or are checking on the stock of players you are looking to buy or sell, we're here to help with our updated dynasty fantasy football rankings for 2026.

The fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

In addition to these dynasty rankings, be sure to check out our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we discuss all things dynasty! Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Malik Nabers WR
2 9 Drake London WR
2 10 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 11 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 13 Brock Bowers TE
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 17 James Cook III RB
4 18 George Pickens WR
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 20 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 21 Omarion Hampton RB
5 22 Carnell Tate WR
5 23 Josh Allen QB
5 24 Nico Collins WR
5 25 Garrett Wilson WR
6 26 Drake Maye QB
6 27 Chris Olave WR
6 28 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 29 Luther Burden III WR
6 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 31 Jayden Daniels QB
6 32 A.J. Brown WR
6 33 Chase Brown RB
7 34 Ladd McConkey WR
7 35 Lamar Jackson QB
7 36 Colston Loveland TE
7 37 DeVonta Smith WR
7 38 Saquon Barkley RB
8 39 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 40 Quinshon Judkins RB
8 41 Zay Flowers WR
8 42 Rashee Rice WR
8 43 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 44 Breece Hall RB
8 45 Tyler Warren TE
8 46 Rome Odunze WR
9 47 Makai Lemon WR
9 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 49 Tee Higgins WR
9 50 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Kyren Williams RB
9 53 Bucky Irving RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Jadarian Price RB
10 57 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 58 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 59 Cam Skattebo RB
10 60 Javonte Williams RB
10 61 Joe Burrow QB
10 62 Jalen Hurts QB
10 63 Jordan Addison WR
10 64 Sam LaPorta TE
10 65 Josh Jacobs RB
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 Bhayshul Tuten RB
10 68 Tucker Kraft TE
11 69 DJ Moore WR
11 70 Justin Herbert QB
11 71 Derrick Henry RB
11 72 Michael Wilson WR
11 73 KC Concepcion WR
11 74 Christian Watson WR
11 75 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 76 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 77 DK Metcalf WR
11 78 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 79 Alec Pierce WR
11 80 Terry McLaurin WR
11 81 D'Andre Swift RB
11 82 Jaxson Dart QB
11 83 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
11 84 David Montgomery RB
11 85 Parker Washington WR
12 86 Denzel Boston WR
12 87 Jonah Coleman RB
12 88 Mike Evans WR
12 89 Josh Downs WR
12 90 Davante Adams WR
12 91 Jayden Higgins WR
12 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
12 93 Trevor Lawrence QB
12 94 Ricky Pearsall WR
12 95 Matthew Golden WR
12 96 Courtland Sutton WR
12 97 Kyle Monangai RB
12 98 Bo Nix QB
13 99 RJ Harvey RB
13 100 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 101 Dak Prescott QB
13 102 Eli Stowers TE
13 103 Isaiah Likely TE
13 104 Brock Purdy QB
13 105 Jaylen Warren RB
13 106 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 107 Blake Corum RB
13 108 Xavier Worthy WR
13 109 Jayden Reed WR
13 110 Dalton Kincaid TE
13 111 Jonathon Brooks RB
13 112 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 113 George Kittle TE
13 114 Travis Hunter WR
14 115 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
14 116 Antonio Williams WR
14 117 Quentin Johnston WR
14 118 Chris Bell WR
14 119 Chuba Hubbard RB
14 120 Jordan Love QB
14 121 Cam Ward QB
14 122 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
14 123 Jake Ferguson TE
14 124 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 125 Jalen Coker WR
14 126 Germie Bernard WR
14 127 Tony Pollard RB
14 128 Rico Dowdle RB
15 129 Rachaad White RB
15 130 Khalil Shakir WR
15 131 Zachariah Branch WR
15 132 Romeo Doubs WR
15 133 Kyler Murray QB
15 134 Tyler Shough QB
15 135 Tre Harris WR
15 136 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
15 137 Baker Mayfield QB
15 138 C.J. Stroud QB
15 139 Jalen McMillan WR
15 140 Kenneth Gainwell RB
16 141 Tank Dell WR
16 142 Nicholas Singleton RB
16 143 Woody Marks RB
16 144 Chris Brazzell II WR
16 145 Stefon Diggs WR
16 146 Jauan Jennings WR
16 147 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 148 Mark Andrews TE
16 149 Jared Goff QB
16 150 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 151 Malachi Fields WR
16 152 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 153 Brenton Strange TE
16 154 Kaytron Allen RB
16 155 Ted Hurst WR
16 156 Jack Bech WR
17 157 Jaylin Noel WR
17 158 Matthew Stafford QB
17 159 Sam Darnold QB
17 160 Malik Willis QB
17 161 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
17 162 Dallas Goedert TE
17 163 Kayshon Boutte WR
17 164 Chimere Dike WR
18 165 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
18 166 Chig Okonkwo TE
18 167 Travis Kelce TE
18 168 Tyler Allgeier RB
18 169 Emmett Johnson RB
18 170 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 171 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 172 Gunnar Helm TE
18 173 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
18 174 Jordan Mason RB
18 175 Max Klare TE
18 176 Tory Horton WR
18 177 Ty Simpson QB
18 178 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 179 Troy Franklin WR
18 180 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
18 181 Jalen Nailor WR
18 182 Skyler Bell WR
18 183 Kaelon Black RB
18 184 Tyreek Hill WR
18 185 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 186 Jerry Jeudy WR
18 187 Brandon Aiyuk WR
18 188 Isiah Pacheco RB
19 189 Isaac TeSlaa WR
19 190 Juwan Johnson TE
19 191 Daniel Jones QB
19 192 Tre Tucker WR
19 193 Mason Taylor TE
19 194 Dylan Sampson RB
19 195 Bryce Young QB
19 196 Alvin Kamara RB
19 197 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 198 Pat Bryant WR
19 199 Adonai Mitchell WR
19 200 Kyle Williams WR
19 201 Hunter Henry TE
19 202 Trey Benson RB
19 203 Keon Coleman WR
19 204 Kaleb Johnson RB
20 205 Brenen Thompson WR
20 206 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
20 207 Demond Claiborne RB
20 208 David Njoku TE
20 209 Adam Randall RB
20 210 James Conner RB
20 211 Braelon Allen RB
20 212 Elic Ayomanor WR
20 213 Kimani Vidal RB
20 214 Colbie Young WR
20 215 AJ Barner TE
20 216 Tyjae Spears RB
20 217 Jordan James RB
20 218 Bryce Lance WR
20 219 Dalton Schultz TE
20 220 Elijah Arroyo TE
20 221 Christian Kirk WR
21 222 Calvin Ridley WR
21 223 Cedric Tillman WR
21 224 Josh Cameron WR
21 225 Terrance Ferguson TE
21 226 Eli Raridon TE
21 227 Deshaun Watson QB
21 228 Deion Burks WR
21 229 Darnell Mooney WR
21 230 Oscar Delp TE
21 231 Ray Davis RB
21 232 Colby Parkinson TE
21 233 Cade Otton TE
21 234 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 235 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 236 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 237 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 238 Pat Freiermuth TE
21 239 Zavion Thomas WR
21 240 Jaydon Blue RB
21 241 Marquise Brown WR
21 242 Justin Joly TE
21 243 Jaylen Wright RB
21 244 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 245 Devin Neal RB
21 246 Jalen Royals WR
21 247 Tua Tagovailoa QB
21 248 Eli Heidenreich WR
21 249 Rashod Bateman WR
21 250 Tez Johnson WR
21 251 Malik Washington WR
21 252 Seth McGowan RB
21 253 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
21 254 Keaton Mitchell RB
21 255 Joe Mixon RB
21 256 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 257 MarShawn Lloyd RB
21 258 Sean Tucker RB
21 259 Jake Tonges TE
21 260 Keenan Allen WR
21 261 Isaiah Bond WR
21 262 DJ Giddens RB
22 263 Caleb Douglas WR
22 264 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
22 265 Evan Engram TE
22 266 Brashard Smith RB
22 267 Greg Dulcich TE
22 268 Drew Allar QB
22 269 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 270 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 271 Taylen Green QB
22 272 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 273 Theo Johnson TE
22 274 Cooper Kupp WR
22 275 Xavier Legette WR
22 276 J'Mari Taylor RB
22 277 Cole Payton QB
22 278 Malik Benson WR
22 279 Carson Beck QB
22 280 Isaiah Davis RB
22 281 Shedeur Sanders QB
22 282 Darius Slayton WR
22 283 CJ Daniels WR
22 284 Tank Bigsby RB
22 285 Geno Smith QB
22 286 Ryan Flournoy WR
22 287 Najee Harris RB
22 288 Michael Trigg TE
22 289 Robert Henry Jr. RB
22 290 Jalen Tolbert WR
22 291 Tahj Brooks RB
22 292 Justin Fields QB
22 293 Michael Mayer TE
22 294 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
22 295 Jaydn Ott RB
22 296 Garrett Nussmeier QB
22 297 Jerome Ford RB
22 298 Jalen Milroe QB
22 299 Jarquez Hunter RB
22 300 DeMario Douglas WR
23 301 Eric Rivers WR
23 302 Kendre Miller RB
23 303 John Metchie III WR
23 304 Roman Hemby RB
23 305 Devin Singletary RB
23 306 Tanner Koziol TE
23 307 Joshua Palmer WR
23 308 Trevor Etienne RB
23 309 Aaron Rodgers QB
23 310 Kirk Cousins QB
23 311 Jam Miller RB
23 312 Cade Klubnik QB
23 313 Jack Endries TE
23 314 Eric McAlister WR
23 315 Chris Brooks RB

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Player Outlooks

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is unlikely to come at any sort of discount in dynasty leagues, but that does not make him a sell. He followed another massive season with 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns on 172 targets in 2025. It was his third straight year with at least 115 receptions, 1,250 yards, and 10 scores, and he finished as the WR3 in half-PPR scoring for the third consecutive season. That level of consistency is difficult to move away from, especially when St. Brown is only 26, remains tied to Jared Goff, and is under contract through 2028.

Jameson WilliamsSam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs give Detroit plenty of other options, but none of them prevented St. Brown from setting a career high in targets last season. A third offensive coordinator in as many years is worth noting, although his role is not suddenly in danger. RotoBaller currently has St. Brown ranked as the dynasty WR6 and eighth overall, which feels appropriate. Contenders should continue building around him, and rebuilders do not need to trade him simply because they are not ready to win. Unless another manager offers true cornerstone value, St. Brown is an easy hold.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey will "certainly" be in position to serve as the team's third-down back, according to head coach Sean Payton. Zac Stevens relayed the comment as Denver sorts through a backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman. Harvey already proved useful in the passing game as a rookie, catching 47 of 58 targets for 356 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games. He also rushed 146 times for 540 yards and seven scores.

Payton's wording is encouraging, but it stops short of naming Harvey the winner of the role. Coleman entered the league with receiving experience of his own, while Dobbins remains Denver's most established runner after producing 772 yards in 10 games last season. Harvey's clearest route to steady touches may come on passing downs, making this a positive development for his PPR outlook even though the overall backfield split remains unsettled.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was a fantasy star over the second half of the 2025 season, and reports out of training camp hint at more big things to come in 2026. While the fourth-year receiver made several plays during the opening practice of training camp, it was the work he did on Thursday that caught the eye of Sports Illustrated's John Shipley, who pointed to the success Washington had at all three levels of the field against some of the team's top cover players before noting that he "just seems to continue to make standout plays that make you think he is due for a big season."

Washington became a featured piece of the Jaguars offense after their Week 8 bye, playing as the fantasy WR11 over that stretch, and the buzz throughout the spring and summer would suggest continued usage in that manner and potentially the highest ceiling in a loaded Jaguars receiver room. Playing on the final year of his rookie deal, Shipley believes that Washington's performance in the early days of camp could soon earn him an extension, making him a player to target in dynasty leagues despite his rising price tag.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams received a handful of reps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's 11-on-11 work, according to Denton Day. The third-round rookie has mixed in with the starters at other points early in camp, so this was not necessarily a sudden promotion. It does show that Washington is giving him a look alongside Jayden Daniels while the receiver rotation takes shape. Williams was selected 71st overall after leading Clemson with 55 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Head coach Dan Quinn also said Tuesday that Williams is further along than Luke McCaffrey was at the same point as a rookie, though he noted that McCaffrey had only recently moved from quarterback. Terry McLaurin remains the clear lead receiver, with Treylon BurksDyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson and others competing for snaps. Williams is still only a deeper dynasty option, but repeated first-team work would strengthen his case for an early role.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough enters 2026 in a much cleaner spot than he did as a rookie. He is the unquestioned starter, Chris Olave is still in place, and New Orleans added first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr. Shough also gave fantasy managers something to work with last year. In nine starts, he went 5-4, and he finished the season with 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, plus 186 yards and three scores on the ground. There is upside here.

There is also a reason to separate his redraft and dynasty prices. Shough turns 27 in September, was only a second-round pick, and has nine NFL starts behind him. RotoBaller lists him at QB21 in both redraft and dynasty, while its overall dynasty board has him 140th. At a QB21 redraft ADP, he is a reasonable late target because the job is secure and the offense improved. Dynasty managers should be more careful. A strong 2026 could push his value higher, but a slow start would raise questions quickly. He is worth drafting as a QB2 in redraft, though he looks more like a hold or selective sell than an aggressive dynasty buy.

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