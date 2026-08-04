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Should I Draft Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, or Jonah Coleman? Fantasy Football Outlooks for Rookie RBs

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Rookie Sleepers

Should you draft Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, or Jonah Coleman in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies running backs.

In This Article hide
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We've had several strong running back draft classes enter the NFL in recent years, but the 2026 class left a lot to be desired for fantasy football. Just three running backs were selected inside the first two rounds of April's draft, though we did see a pair of former Notre Dame backs picked inside Round 1.

Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Jonah Coleman viewed by many as the top-three rookie ball carriers for 2026 redraft leagues. In this article, we'll dive into each of their fantasy football outlooks.

Should you draft Love, Price, or Coleman in 2026? Read on to find out.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love didn't draw the flashiest landing spot for fantasy football, but as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he should be expected to carry a hefty workload in his rookie campaign. The Notre Dame product is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, and became the first ball carrier selected in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. While it's tough to expect Love to replicate Barkley's rookie season, Barkley is proof that an elite young running back can have league-winning upside in a mid-level NFL offense.


Love's $50.5 million guaranteed contract ranks first all-time among running backs. Needless to say, the Cardinals didn't draft him to keep him on the sideline. Expect heavy usage and pass-catching volume, as Arizona ranked 10th among all teams last season in total RB receptions. While his mid-second-round ADP makes him far from a smash pick, he has clear top-six RB upside as a homerun hitter with a massive projected workload. Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson shouldn't scare anyone off selecting Love.

 

Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook

When looking at running backs with the potential to make an impact as rookies, the list is Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price; that could be it. Seattle used the final pick of the first round to select Price, as the Seahawks run game entered uncertain waters heading into the 2026 season with Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Between Walker and Charbonnet, Seattle ran the ball 405 times last season, meaning Price will be in line for a heavy workload, especially early on in the season.

As for fantasy, both Walker and Charbonnet averaged 11.3 fantasy points per game, which tells us that Price has one of the highest floors, not only as far as rookies are concerned, but looking at the running back position, there is enough production to lead to finishing as a top-10 fantasy option at the position.

The math suggests that Seattle's run game will produce 22.6 fantasy points per game, and with Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani as the only healthy running backs available, Price could be in line to repeat Walker's playoff production. In three playoff games, Walker had 65 rushing attempts resulting in 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Add that up, and you have 18.4 fantasy points per game without including the nine receptions for 104 yards.

 

Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook

The Denver Broncos selected running back Jonah Coleman out of Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft, and he is slated to be the team's RB3, behind J.K. Dobbins (foot), whom they just re-signed to a two-year contract, and behind RJ Harvey, whom they spent second-round draft capital on in 2025. Coleman profiles as more of a bowling-ball-type running back, standing at 5'8 ", 220 lbs. Over his past two collegiate seasons at Washington, he accumulated 27 touchdowns, 54 receptions, 531 receiving yards, and 1,811 rushing yards.


He profiles as a true bell-cow back with receiving upside and has received comparisons to guys like David Montgomery of the Houston Texans. For the 2026 season, he will be buried on the depth chart and likely won't be relevant in the first half of the season barring injury; however, the Broncos are not committed to Dobbins long-term and Harvey did not capitalize on his from an efficiency standpoint in 2025, so Coleman is a top target in dynasty formats, specifically for teams who are rebuilding or just need to get younger at the running back position.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman:

Jeremiyah Love
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A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
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Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
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Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
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Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
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Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
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Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
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Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
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Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
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Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
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Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
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George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
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Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
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Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
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Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
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Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
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Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
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Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
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Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
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Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
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James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
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Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
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Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
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Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
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Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
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Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
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CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
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Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
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Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
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Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
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Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
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Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
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Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
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Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
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Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
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DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
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Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
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David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
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Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
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Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
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Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
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Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
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Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
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Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
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J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
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Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
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RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
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Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
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Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
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Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
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Isiah Pacheco
Jeremiyah Love
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
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Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
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Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
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Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
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Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
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Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
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Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
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Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
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Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
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Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
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Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
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David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
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Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
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Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
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DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
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D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
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Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
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Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
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Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
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Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
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Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
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Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
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Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
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Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
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Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
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Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
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Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
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Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
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Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
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Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
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RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
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Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
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Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
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Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
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Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
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Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
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Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
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Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
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Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
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Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
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Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
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Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
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Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
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Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
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Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
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Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
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Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Coleman
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Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
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DJ Giddens
Jonah Coleman
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Cam Little
Jonah Coleman
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Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
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Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
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Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
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T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
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Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
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Jerry Jeudy
Jonah Coleman
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Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
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Denver Broncos
Jonah Coleman
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Jaylin Noel
Jonah Coleman
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jonah Coleman
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Jaydon Blue
Jonah Coleman
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Seattle Seahawks
Jonah Coleman
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
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Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
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Los Angeles Rams
Jonah Coleman
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Los Angeles Chargers
Jonah Coleman
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Bryce Young
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Zachariah Branch
Jonah Coleman
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Cam Ward
Jonah Coleman
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Baltimore Ravens
Jonah Coleman
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Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
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Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
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Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
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Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
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Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
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Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
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De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
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Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
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Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
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Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
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Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
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Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
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Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
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D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
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David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
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Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard

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