Should you draft Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, or Jonah Coleman in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies running backs.
We've had several strong running back draft classes enter the NFL in recent years, but the 2026 class left a lot to be desired for fantasy football. Just three running backs were selected inside the first two rounds of April's draft, though we did see a pair of former Notre Dame backs picked inside Round 1.
Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Jonah Coleman viewed by many as the top-three rookie ball carriers for 2026 redraft leagues. In this article, we'll dive into each of their fantasy football outlooks.
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Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love didn't draw the flashiest landing spot for fantasy football, but as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he should be expected to carry a hefty workload in his rookie campaign. The Notre Dame product is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, and became the first ball carrier selected in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. While it's tough to expect Love to replicate Barkley's rookie season, Barkley is proof that an elite young running back can have league-winning upside in a mid-level NFL offense.
Bijan Robinson is the highest paid RB in NFL HISTORY...
But Jeremiyah Love still has the most guaranteed money 😅 pic.twitter.com/dkWlaGpUoG
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 4, 2026
Love's $50.5 million guaranteed contract ranks first all-time among running backs. Needless to say, the Cardinals didn't draft him to keep him on the sideline. Expect heavy usage and pass-catching volume, as Arizona ranked 10th among all teams last season in total RB receptions. While his mid-second-round ADP makes him far from a smash pick, he has clear top-six RB upside as a homerun hitter with a massive projected workload. Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson shouldn't scare anyone off selecting Love.
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
When looking at running backs with the potential to make an impact as rookies, the list is Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price; that could be it. Seattle used the final pick of the first round to select Price, as the Seahawks run game entered uncertain waters heading into the 2026 season with Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Between Walker and Charbonnet, Seattle ran the ball 405 times last season, meaning Price will be in line for a heavy workload, especially early on in the season.
As for fantasy, both Walker and Charbonnet averaged 11.3 fantasy points per game, which tells us that Price has one of the highest floors, not only as far as rookies are concerned, but looking at the running back position, there is enough production to lead to finishing as a top-10 fantasy option at the position.
The math suggests that Seattle's run game will produce 22.6 fantasy points per game, and with Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani as the only healthy running backs available, Price could be in line to repeat Walker's playoff production. In three playoff games, Walker had 65 rushing attempts resulting in 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Add that up, and you have 18.4 fantasy points per game without including the nine receptions for 104 yards.
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
The Denver Broncos selected running back Jonah Coleman out of Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft, and he is slated to be the team's RB3, behind J.K. Dobbins (foot), whom they just re-signed to a two-year contract, and behind RJ Harvey, whom they spent second-round draft capital on in 2025. Coleman profiles as more of a bowling-ball-type running back, standing at 5'8 ", 220 lbs. Over his past two collegiate seasons at Washington, he accumulated 27 touchdowns, 54 receptions, 531 receiving yards, and 1,811 rushing yards.
Standouts during OTAs and mandatory minicamp:
— Jaylen Waddle: His speed his different and real
— Evan Engram: He’s been very productive as a receiver
— Que Robinson: Had a number of sacks and has impressed the coaching staff. Viewed as a future starter
— Jonah Coleman: He’s…
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) June 17, 2026
He profiles as a true bell-cow back with receiving upside and has received comparisons to guys like David Montgomery of the Houston Texans. For the 2026 season, he will be buried on the depth chart and likely won't be relevant in the first half of the season barring injury; however, the Broncos are not committed to Dobbins long-term and Harvey did not capitalize on his from an efficiency standpoint in 2025, so Coleman is a top target in dynasty formats, specifically for teams who are rebuilding or just need to get younger at the running back position.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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