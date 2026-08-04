👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

4 Risky Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Picks: Sleepers or Busts? (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andrew Ball's risky fantasy football quarterback draft picks to target or avoid. Fantasy football quarterback (QB) sleepers and busts analysis for 2026.

Even the best prospects in fantasy football have downsides, whether it's injury concerns, a below-average offense, or competition for playing time.

The middle rounds are when the scale begins to tip in the risks' favor. The players with minimal risk are off the board, and it's time to select from the imperfect bunch.

In this series of articles, we'll weigh the pros and cons of some middle-to-late round players at each position and determine which are worth the risk on draft day. Below are four quarterbacks that may -- or may not -- outperform their ADP.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

How much stock should we put into end-of-season momentum? Outside of a small stretch of games, Trevor Lawrence hasn't been the promised, generational quarterback talent thus far.

Pros: Does Jacksonville have the best wide receiver room in football?

There are teams with better top-end duos (i.e., Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Dallas, etc.), but there's not a room as deep as the quartet in northern Florida. There's the young, downfield threat (although he had a down sophomore season) in Brian Thomas Jr., the steady veteran in Jakobi Meyers, a blossoming slot receiver in Parker Washington, and the ultra-talented Travis Hunter, who had his first 100-yard game just before his rookie season ended prematurely.

Coupled with an inexperienced, albeit hopeful running game, Lawrence projects to have plenty of opportunities to build upon his increased late-season efficiency. Despite slightly fewer attempts per game, the former first-overall pick averaged more than three touchdowns (including rushing) over his final seven games, en route to 26.3 fantasy points per game. That was more than four points better than the QB2, Matthew Stafford, in that window.

2025 was also Lawrence's best season as a runner, with career-highs in yards, attempts, and touchdowns. It's starting to be a pattern in Liam Coen offenses. The former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator unlocked Baker Mayfield's rushing prowess, and now appears to be doing the same with Lawrence. Using his 6'6" frame, Lawrence pushed over the pile for four rushing touchdowns from the one-yard line.

Cons: Touchdown regression is obviously at play. In that seven-game stretch, Lawrence had an 8.1% passing touchdown rate. His career average is 3.8%.

Everything before the Jaguars' bye week was shades of the previous four seasons: turnover troubles, a low completion percentage, and suboptimal fantasy production. What's more telling: 4.5 seasons of mediocrity or 0.5 seasons of MVP-level play?

Not for nothing (although you'll certainly need him to get there), Lawrence draws the top-rated Houston defense in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. He has more interceptions (11) than passing touchdowns (8) in 10 career games versus the Texans.

Verdict: I'm banking on the continuity in both personnel and scheme in Jacksonville. Coen's proven system even made Will Levis look good in college.

Don't expect the absurd fantasy points per game that Lawrence scored toward the end of the season, but he's the QB10 in ADP with clear top-5 upside. That's a gamble worth taking. If he reverts to early-career Lawrence, the QB rankings are full of weekly streaming options.

 

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Despite leading Denver to the top seed in the AFC and finishing as a QB1 in consecutive seasons, there are plenty of Bo Nix skeptics in the world.

Pros: Volume is king in fantasy football, and Nix handled a massive amount of opportunities.

Nix led the NFL in pass attempts (612, 36 per game) after tossing 33.4 per game in his rookie season (sixth). The Broncos play at a brisk pace (third in plays per game) and didn't have much of a running game after the injury to J.K. Dobbins. Nix finished no worse than eighth in deep ball attempts, red zone attempts, passing yards, and air yards.

Denver bolstered its wide receiver room, which already had plenty of interesting pieces, by trading for Miami's Jaylen Waddle this offseason. He'll join the reliable Courtland Sutton in two-receiver sets. The young trio of Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant bring unique skillsets to the third-receiver rotation.

He's no Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but Nix gets a rushing boost that other quarterbacks in his ADP range don't. The 2024 first-round pick averages 5.1 carries for 23.1 yards per game in his career, with nine rushing scores to boot.

Cons: Keep an eye on how his legs look this preseason. Nix fractured his ankle at the very end of Denver's playoff win over Buffalo and had a cleanup procedure in April. He claims it won't impact his scramble ability, but it's fair to be skeptical.

Although he averaged better than four deep ball attempts per game, Nix was 31st in yards per attempt (6.4) and 26th in air yards per attempt (7.3). The intermediate concepts are still works in progress. He completed fewer than half of his attempts between 10-19 yards and posted more interceptions than scores. Essentially, his game is a burst of short attempts with the occasional deep ball mixed in.

What does the Denver offense look like with a healthy running back stable (it's a big ask, I know)? Will it be a more balanced approach that drops Nix from the first-in-attempts to the 6-10 range?

Verdict: Much of Nix's outlook hinges on Waddle. He was already at his ceiling in the volume department. If Waddle can help improve his efficiency, a third-straight QB1 finish is well within reach. Right now, he's outside of that department in ADP. There's a high floor with passing volume and rushing. It'll be tough to go wrong with Nix as a starting fantasy quarterback.

Be warned, though. Denver's first six games -- at Kansas City, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, at San Francisco, at Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle -- are about as tough as a schedule can get. Maybe he's a quarterback to acquire after the early-season onslaught.

 

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing through an injury derailed Baker Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland. Is it now a bugaboo in his contract negotiations, or lack thereof, with the Buccaneers?

Pros: For a minute, Mayfield looked like he was carrying the momentum from 2024 into the 2025 season. Through the first six weeks, the 31-year-old was QB4 and an MVP frontrunner. Injuries may have caused his fall-off.

A sprained AC joint is the only ailment that officially appeared on an injury report. However, the Netflix documentary Quarterback revealed several other issues, including a sprained MCL and PCL that he managed throughout the regular season. A healthy Mayfield could far exceed his average draft position.

Cons: 4.1, 3.0, 4.9, 7.2, 4.8.

Those are Mayfield's touchdown rates over his last five seasons. Two numbers stand out: the 3% in his split Carolina-Los Angeles campaign and the 7.2% in 2024. Sandwiched around his QB3 season were pedestrian touchdown rates and a pair of QB19 finishes. All data metrics point to that season being an anomaly.

He'll now need to regain that touchdown efficiency without the services of Mike Evans. The longtime Buccaneer and one of the best red-zone threats of the last decade is now in the Bay Area. The wide receiver trio of Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan is exciting. Still, they're all four inches shorter than Evans, and not nearly as dangerous around the goal line.

For the fourth time in as many years, Mayfield has a new offensive coordinator in his headset. Zac Robinson is a Sean McVay disciple, but his Falcons were average, or worse, in his two seasons calling plays.

Verdict: The narrative currently floating around social media is that Mayfield, who is now playing for a new contract, will go scorched earth this season. Did that happen when he was falling out of NFL favor in Carolina? Outside of the fourth-quarter comeback in his first game as a Ram, the answer is no.

Mayfield is currently the QB18 in ADP, essentially throwing him in the same bucket as Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Jordan Love -- QB2s that have one or more QB1 seasons under their belts. I'd bet on Goff or Purdy repeating as a QB1 over Mayfield, but the latter will have plenty of weeks in the streaming conversation.

 

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

An underheralded, elder statesman upon entering the league, Tyler Shough turned the Saints from a bottom-dweller into a competitor, while becoming an appealing streaming candidate in fantasy football.

Pros: Tempo, tempo, tempo.

The New Orleans Saints played at the fastest pace in football last season. It's a staple of a Kellen Moore offense, and part of the reason his quarterbacks have missed out on a QB1 finish just once since he became an offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Fantasy Points Per Game (Rank)
Dak Prescott (2019) 21.8 (QB3)
Dak Prescott (2020) 27.7 (QB1)*
Dak Prescott (2021) 20.7 (QB9)
Dak Prescott (2022) 17.8 (QB15)
Justin Herbert (2023) 18.5 (QB11)
Jalen Hurts (2024) 21.3 (QB6)
Tyler Shough (2025) 17.6 (QB12)**

* five games

**when Shough became a starter in Week 9 through Week 18

Compressing the window makes Shough's late-season surge even more impressive. In his final eight games, Shough averaged 260 passing yards while completing over 70 percent of his attempts. He scored two touchdowns in five of those eight games.

Some of those scores came on the ground, which was one of the bigger surprises of Shough's game. And it wasn't just of the 'Oh shoot, I'm running for my life' variety. There were a couple of designed runs per game for the 26-year-old. In the end, he averaged 18.6 ground yards per game. It may not seem like a lot, but it's nearly an extra two points per game.

The Saints' brass liked what they saw in Shough and began building the offense around him this offseason. Jordyn Tyson, who some analysts labeled as the best receiver in the class, was picked with the eighth selection in April's NFL Draft. Last year's wide receiver room was essentially Chris Olave or bust. Rashid Shaheed, who wasn't even on the roster by the time Shough was named the starter, was the only other Saints wideout over 300 yards.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. was also added to the roster, giving Shough another receiving threat out of the backfield.

Cons: In the final seven games of the season, Shough averaged 34.8 pass attempts. It's amazing volume and would have finished inside the top five if stretched out across the entire season. But was Shough's emergence circumstantial?

Week 12 was the first game without Alvin Kamara. As inefficient as the aging running back was last season, he was a preferred option to Devin Neal, Audric Estime, or whoever the Saints were forced to line up in the backfield. Etienne's presence may help the offense as a whole, but better backfield efficiency is likely to cost Shough some dropbacks.

It may have been a product of inexperience, but Shough posted a subpar 3.1% touchdown rate, in large part, due to Moore's playcalling. As New Orleans neared the goal line, the Saints dialed up a run play instead of putting the ball into the hands of their 26-year-old rookie. Inside the 20, he was on fire, converting seven of his 12 completions into scores. Inside the 10? He had just three attempts total.

Verdict: In years past, Shough likely scoots into high-end QB2 territory, if not a little higher. This year, it's a loaded quarterback crop. The Saints' signal-caller is 20th in ADP.

I love Shough's upside, and he's free. He begins the season against a Detroit team that has a shaky defense and will score plenty of points. If you're willing to stream the position, there aren't many options better than Shough in Week 1.

Point is, and it's really the thesis of this entire article, don't take a quarterback early this summer! From Lawrence to Nix to Shough and nearly every name in between, let the quarterback position be selected for you, not the other way around.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield:

Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaxson Dart
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
vs
Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jayden Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Shedeur Sanders

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: All Positions
3 Must-Have Wide Receivers (2026)
Running Back ADP Duel - Who Should You Draft?
5 NFL Rookie Fantasy Football Sleepers



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeVonta Smith

Sidelined With Hamstring Injury
Puka Nacua

Rams General Manager Declines to Speak on Puka Nacua's Contract Negotiations
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Sacramento Kings

Kings Eye Victor Oladipo as Mentor
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Market Could Move Soon
Buddy Hield

Hawks May Move Buddy Hield
Bijan Robinson

Agrees to Historical Extension
Klay Thompson

Draws Lakers Trade Buzz
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs Delay James Harden Signing
CFB

Edge Rusher Hayden Lowe No Longer With Miami Program
Sacramento Kings

Kings Weigh Russell Westbrook's Return
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
New Orleans Pelicans

Caleb Houstan Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Pierceson Coody

Still Struggling with Putter and More
Blades Brown

Enjoying Great Form Heading to Greensboro
Dak Prescott

Won't Play in Preseason
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Mike Evans

Misses Practice With Quad Strain
A.J. Brown

Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Xavier Worthy

Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Jahmyr Gibbs

Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Luther Burden III

the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Jo Adell

Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Brock Bowers

Has Been the Star of Raiders Training Camp
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Bryce Harper

Expected to Move to the Outfield
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Fernando Mendoza

"Living in the Building"
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Arjun Nimmala

Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
Luis Arraez

Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
José Soriano

Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Cam Skattebo

the Giants' Clear Lead Back
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
Moses Moody

Targeting September Return
Naji Marshall

Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Resume Throwing, Remains on Track for Pitching Return
Kevin Gausman

Traded to Cubs, Adds Veteran Presence to Rotation
Tarik Skubal

Set for Dodgers Debut, Poised to Bolster Rotation
Luis García Jr.

Yankees Acquire Luis Garcia Jr. From the Nationals
Washington Nationals

Yankees in Talks to Acquire Luis Garcia Jr.
Vita Vea

Buccaneers Don't Plan to Trade Vita Vea
Tucker Kraft

Could Participate in Joint Practice Later This Month
Jonathan Taylor

has "Faith" in Colts Giving him a New Deal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Don't Seem to be Very Active in Contract Talks With Jahmyr Gibbs
Freddy Peralta

Rays Acquiring Freddy Peralta From the Mets
Jeremiyah Love

Listed as RB2 on Arizona's Depth Chart
MLB

Several Owners Believe the Entire 2027 Season Could be Wiped Out
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Travis Hunter

Making Plays on Both Sides of the Ball
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Gets $250,000 Guarantee From Blazers
Domantas Sabonis

Kings Urged to Keep Domantas Sabonis
Zach LaVine

Kings May Showcase Zach LaVine
Isaac Jones

Targets Standard Deal with Pistons
Xavier Worthy

Believed to Have Avoided a Major Injury on Saturday
Cyrus Allen

Tests Reveal Shin Bruise for Cyrus Allen
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/4/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 8/4
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/4
Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates