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Updated PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 300 Overall Players (2026)

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Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Picks

PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026 redraft leagues. These updated tiered rankings for the top 300 players include RB, WR, QB, TE, D/ST and K.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time for another round of our updated PPR fantasy football draft rankings! With training camps in progress, injury news, beat reporter hype, and relevant coach-speak will heavily influence ADP, and some incoming info will impact our rankings. However, if you're drafting in early August, you can only go off the information currently available, which can lead to great values in fantasy drafts. It can also mean you're risking drafting a player who could be injured before the regular season. But that's all part of the fun, right?

In these updated 2026 fantasy football rankings below, check out where key players like Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel Sr., Bucky Irving, TreVeyon Henderson, Harold Fannin Jr., Michael Wilson, and more stand, among all others at RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and kicker.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Justin Jefferson WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Drake London WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 George Pickens WR
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 Chase Brown RB
3 19 Omarion Hampton RB
3 20 Derrick Henry RB
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 A.J. Brown WR
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR
4 27 Trey McBride TE
4 28 Kyren Williams RB
4 29 Josh Allen QB
4 30 Tee Higgins WR
4 31 Javonte Williams RB
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Zay Flowers WR
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Davante Adams WR
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 Josh Jacobs RB
5 38 Colston Loveland TE
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Mike Evans WR
5 45 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 46 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 47 Malik Nabers WR
5 48 Cam Skattebo RB
5 49 Lamar Jackson QB
5 50 Jameson Williams WR
5 51 D'Andre Swift RB
5 52 DJ Moore WR
5 53 Jayden Daniels QB
6 54 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 55 David Montgomery RB
6 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 57 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 58 Drake Maye QB
6 59 Bucky Irving RB
6 60 Jadarian Price RB
6 61 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 62 Christian Watson WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Carnell Tate WR
7 65 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 66 Tony Pollard RB
7 67 Parker Washington WR
7 68 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 69 Tyler Warren TE
7 70 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 71 Jalen Hurts QB
7 72 Rome Odunze WR
7 73 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 DK Metcalf WR
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 Rico Dowdle RB
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 Courtland Sutton WR
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 82 Jordan Addison WR
7 83 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 84 Dak Prescott QB
7 85 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 86 Brock Purdy QB
8 87 Michael Wilson WR
8 88 Jaxson Dart QB
8 89 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 90 Blake Corum RB
8 91 Alec Pierce WR
8 92 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 93 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 94 Sam LaPorta TE
8 95 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 96 Josh Downs WR
8 97 RJ Harvey RB
8 98 Jayden Reed WR
8 99 Xavier Worthy WR
8 100 Matthew Stafford QB
8 101 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 102 Mark Andrews TE
9 103 Bo Nix QB
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Kyle Monangai RB
9 106 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 107 Jordan Love QB
9 108 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 109 George Kittle TE
9 110 Kyler Murray QB
9 111 Quentin Johnston WR
9 112 KC Concepcion WR
9 113 Matthew Golden WR
9 114 Jordan Mason RB
9 115 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 116 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 117 Tyler Shough QB
9 118 Jared Goff QB
9 119 Baker Mayfield QB
9 120 Travis Kelce TE
9 121 Malik Willis QB
10 122 Rachaad White RB
10 123 Jake Ferguson TE
10 124 Jalen Coker WR
10 125 Dallas Goedert TE
10 126 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 127 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 128 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 129 Romeo Doubs WR
10 130 Khalil Shakir WR
10 131 Isaiah Likely TE
10 132 Sam Darnold QB
10 133 C.J. Stroud QB
10 134 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 135 Jayden Higgins WR
10 136 Jalen McMillan WR
10 137 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 138 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 139 Daniel Jones QB
10 140 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 141 Hunter Henry TE
10 142 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 143 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 144 Jauan Jennings WR
11 145 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 146 Brenton Strange TE
11 147 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 148 Woody Marks RB
11 149 Brandon Aubrey K
11 150 Denzel Boston WR
11 151 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 152 Calvin Ridley WR
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Juwan Johnson TE
11 155 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 156 Houston Texans DST
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 Jalen Nailor WR
11 159 Cam Ward QB
11 160 Bryce Young QB
11 161 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 162 Tre Tucker WR
11 163 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 167 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 168 Tyjae Spears RB
12 169 Cam Little K
12 170 Dalton Schultz TE
12 171 Germie Bernard WR
12 172 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 173 Tank Bigsby RB
12 174 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 175 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 176 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 177 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 178 Jason Myers K
12 179 Dylan Sampson RB
12 180 Cameron Dicker K
12 181 Alvin Kamara RB
12 182 Sean Tucker RB
12 183 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 184 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 185 Kaytron Allen RB
12 186 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 187 Jonah Coleman RB
12 188 Cooper Kupp WR
12 189 Gunnar Helm TE
12 190 Travis Hunter WR
12 191 Antonio Williams WR
12 192 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 193 Tre Harris WR
12 194 Greg Dulcich TE
12 195 Jordan James RB
12 196 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 197 Samaje Perine RB
12 198 Braelon Allen RB
12 199 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 200 Ray Davis RB
13 201 Cade Otton TE
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 DJ Giddens RB
13 205 Tank Dell WR
13 206 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 207 Pat Bryant WR
13 208 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 209 Jaylin Noel WR
13 210 Jaydon Blue RB
13 211 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 212 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 213 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 214 Zachariah Branch WR
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 Keenan Allen WR
13 217 Troy Franklin WR
13 218 Justice Hill RB
13 219 Devaughn Vele WR
13 220 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 221 Malik Washington WR
13 222 Christian Kirk WR
13 223 Mike Gesicki TE
13 224 AJ Barner TE
13 225 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 226 Rashod Bateman WR
13 227 Malachi Fields WR
14 228 Emmett Johnson RB
14 229 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 230 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 231 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 232 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 233 Mack Hollins WR
14 234 Najee Harris RB
14 235 Colby Parkinson TE
14 236 Darnell Mooney WR
14 237 Geno Smith QB
14 238 David Njoku TE
14 239 Chimere Dike WR
14 240 Jack Bech WR
14 241 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 242 Ted Hurst WR
14 243 Demond Claiborne RB
14 244 Tyreek Hill WR
14 245 Chris Bell WR
14 246 Kalif Raymond WR
14 247 Darnell Washington TE
14 248 Kaelon Black RB
14 249 Deshaun Watson QB
14 250 Tory Horton WR
14 251 Eddy Pineiro K
14 252 Evan Engram TE
14 253 Ty Johnson RB
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Michael Mayer TE
14 256 Darius Slayton WR
14 257 Jahan Dotson WR
14 258 Joshua Palmer WR
15 259 Marquise Brown WR
15 260 Tyler Loop K
15 261 Dawson Knox TE
15 262 Kimani Vidal RB
15 263 Caleb Douglas WR
15 264 Chris Boswell K
15 265 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 266 Will Reichard K
15 267 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 268 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 269 Skyler Bell WR
15 270 Tez Johnson WR
15 271 Jake Bates K
15 272 Keon Coleman WR
15 273 Xavier Legette WR
15 274 Jaylen Wright RB
15 275 Noah Gray TE
15 276 Brashard Smith RB
15 277 Chicago Bears DST
15 278 Cole Kmet TE
15 279 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 280 New England Patriots DST
15 281 Kirk Cousins QB
15 282 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 283 James Conner RB
15 284 Treylon Burks WR
15 285 Tyler Higbee TE
15 286 Isaiah Davis RB
15 287 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 288 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 289 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 290 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 291 Harrison Butker K
15 292 New York Giants DST
15 293 Buffalo Bills DST
15 294 Harrison Mevis K
15 295 Trevor Etienne RB
15 296 Chase McLaughlin K
15 297 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 298 Eli Stowers TE
15 299 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 300 Elijah Sarratt WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson enters 2026 as a flex-range target after a productive third season. Wilson played 17 games and started 13 in 2025, catching 78 of 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.9 yards per reception. He became the first Cardinals wide receiver to top 1,000 receiving yards since DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and his 15-catch, 185-yard performance against San Francisco in Week 11 showed his ceiling when given volume.

The concern is that much of Wilson's late-season surge came while Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealing with injuries, making it difficult to treat that production as a clean 2026 baseline. Arizona still has star tight end Trey McBride as a dominant target earner, Harrison remains the projected WR1 if healthy, and Kendrick Bourne adds another veteran option from the slot. The Cardinals also moved on from Kyler Murray, with Jacoby Brissett the likely bridge starter, with Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck also in the room.

Arizona also hired former Rams OC Mike LaFleur to be the team's new head coach. According to LaFleur, Wilson will play "closer to the core" in the Puka Nacua role as the Z receiver in 2026, while Harrison will play the Davante Adams role as the X receiver. Wilson is currently being drafted as the WR34 on Sleeper, while RotoBaller ranks him 78th overall and WR37. That cost is manageable, but Wilson needs steady volume to become more than a volatile WR3 or FLEX option

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III enters 2026 with a clear path to a larger role after catching 47 of 60 targets for 652 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games as a rookie. The 22-year-old started only five games and opened the season in a limited role, but his late-season surge showed why Chicago selected him 39th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Burden closed strong, including an eight-catch, 138-yard, one-touchdown performance against San Francisco in Week 17.

DJ Moore's offseason trade to Buffalo opens more target volume in a passing game led by Caleb Williams, who threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Head coach Ben Johnson has also publicly praised Burden's offseason development, adding to the breakout case. Burden brings after-the-catch ability and can be used on manufactured touches, but the Bears still have Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and a balanced offense that could cap his weekly ceiling.

Burden is currently going 38th overall as the WR17 on Sleeper, which aligns with his 40th overall ranking at RotoBaller (WR19). Burden is poised for a Year 2 breakout, and RotoBaller projects him for 1,058 yards on 79 catches and seven touchdowns in 2026.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

When looking at running backs with the potential to make an impact as rookies, the list is Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price; that's it. That's the list. Seattle used the final pick of the first round to select Price, as the Seahawks' run game entered uncertain waters heading into the 2026 season with Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Between Walker and Charbonnet, Seattle ran the ball 405 times last season, meaning Price will be in line for a heavy workload, especially early on in the season.

As for fantasy, both Walker and Charbonnet averaged 11.3 fantasy points per game, which tells us that Price has one of the highest floors, not only as far as rookies are concerned, but looking at the running back position, there is enough production to lead to finishing as a top-10 fantasy option at the position.

The math suggests that Seattle's run game will produce 22.6 fantasy points per game, and with Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani as the only healthy running backs available, Price could be in line to repeat Walker's playoff production. In three playoff games, Walker had 65 rushing attempts resulting in 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Add that up, and you have 18.4 fantasy points per game without including the nine receptions for 104 yards.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel Sr., Bucky Irving, TreVeyon Henderson, Harold Fannin Jr., Michael Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel Sr., Bucky Irving, TreVeyon Henderson, Harold Fannin Jr., Michael Wilson:

Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
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Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
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A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
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Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
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Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
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Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
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Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
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Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
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Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
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Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
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Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
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Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
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Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Alec Pierce
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malik Nabers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Calvin Ridley
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Houston Texans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Ward
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Little
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jason Myers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cameron Dicker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Alec Pierce
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
David Montgomery
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Drake Maye
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jayden Daniels
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DJ Moore
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jadarian Price
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jameson Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian Watson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Lamar Jackson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Joe Burrow
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Nabers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Parker Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Evans
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Luther Burden III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Garrett Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Hurts
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rome Odunze
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ladd McConkey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Colston Loveland
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Jacobs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DK Metcalf
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashee Rice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tucker Kraft
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Davante Adams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Breece Hall
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Zay Flowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Courtland Sutton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tee Higgins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Addison
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dak Prescott
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trey McBride
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Devonta Smith
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Purdy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
A.J. Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaxson Dart
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Olave
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Bowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Nico Collins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alec Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Saquon Barkley
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
De'Von Achane
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Monangai
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Mason
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Woody Marks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyjae Spears
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tank Bigsby
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Stowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
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