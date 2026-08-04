PPR fantasy football draft rankings for 2026 redraft leagues. These updated tiered rankings for the top 300 players include RB, WR, QB, TE, D/ST and K.
It's time for another round of our updated PPR fantasy football draft rankings! With training camps in progress, injury news, beat reporter hype, and relevant coach-speak will heavily influence ADP, and some incoming info will impact our rankings. However, if you're drafting in early August, you can only go off the information currently available, which can lead to great values in fantasy drafts. It can also mean you're risking drafting a player who could be injured before the regular season. But that's all part of the fun, right?
In these updated 2026 fantasy football rankings below, check out where key players like Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel Sr., Bucky Irving, TreVeyon Henderson, Harold Fannin Jr., Michael Wilson, and more stand, among all others at RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and kicker.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson enters 2026 as a flex-range target after a productive third season. Wilson played 17 games and started 13 in 2025, catching 78 of 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.9 yards per reception. He became the first Cardinals wide receiver to top 1,000 receiving yards since DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and his 15-catch, 185-yard performance against San Francisco in Week 11 showed his ceiling when given volume.
The concern is that much of Wilson's late-season surge came while Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealing with injuries, making it difficult to treat that production as a clean 2026 baseline. Arizona still has star tight end Trey McBride as a dominant target earner, Harrison remains the projected WR1 if healthy, and Kendrick Bourne adds another veteran option from the slot. The Cardinals also moved on from Kyler Murray, with Jacoby Brissett the likely bridge starter, with Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck also in the room.
Arizona also hired former Rams OC Mike LaFleur to be the team's new head coach. According to LaFleur, Wilson will play "closer to the core" in the Puka Nacua role as the Z receiver in 2026, while Harrison will play the Davante Adams role as the X receiver. Wilson is currently being drafted as the WR34 on Sleeper, while RotoBaller ranks him 78th overall and WR37. That cost is manageable, but Wilson needs steady volume to become more than a volatile WR3 or FLEX option
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III enters 2026 with a clear path to a larger role after catching 47 of 60 targets for 652 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games as a rookie. The 22-year-old started only five games and opened the season in a limited role, but his late-season surge showed why Chicago selected him 39th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Burden closed strong, including an eight-catch, 138-yard, one-touchdown performance against San Francisco in Week 17.
DJ Moore's offseason trade to Buffalo opens more target volume in a passing game led by Caleb Williams, who threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Head coach Ben Johnson has also publicly praised Burden's offseason development, adding to the breakout case. Burden brings after-the-catch ability and can be used on manufactured touches, but the Bears still have Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and a balanced offense that could cap his weekly ceiling.
Burden is currently going 38th overall as the WR17 on Sleeper, which aligns with his 40th overall ranking at RotoBaller (WR19). Burden is poised for a Year 2 breakout, and RotoBaller projects him for 1,058 yards on 79 catches and seven touchdowns in 2026.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
When looking at running backs with the potential to make an impact as rookies, the list is Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price; that's it. That's the list. Seattle used the final pick of the first round to select Price, as the Seahawks' run game entered uncertain waters heading into the 2026 season with Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Between Walker and Charbonnet, Seattle ran the ball 405 times last season, meaning Price will be in line for a heavy workload, especially early on in the season.
As for fantasy, both Walker and Charbonnet averaged 11.3 fantasy points per game, which tells us that Price has one of the highest floors, not only as far as rookies are concerned, but looking at the running back position, there is enough production to lead to finishing as a top-10 fantasy option at the position.
The math suggests that Seattle's run game will produce 22.6 fantasy points per game, and with Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani as the only healthy running backs available, Price could be in line to repeat Walker's playoff production. In three playoff games, Walker had 65 rushing attempts resulting in 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Add that up, and you have 18.4 fantasy points per game without including the nine receptions for 104 yards.
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel Sr., Bucky Irving, TreVeyon Henderson, Harold Fannin Jr., Michael Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Jadarian Price, Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel Sr., Bucky Irving, TreVeyon Henderson, Harold Fannin Jr., Michael Wilson:
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