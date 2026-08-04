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Mid-Round Fantasy Football WR League Winners (2026)

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Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Aidin Ebrahimi's undervalued league-winning wide receivers and draft targets. His top sleepers and mid-round WR values for 2026, including Quentin Johnston and more.

Mid-round wide receivers are the backbone of many great fantasy football teams. Yes, they won't get as many points as your superstar RB or the WR1 you drafted in the first round, but fantasy leagues are often won and lost because of depth.

If you draft a WR, RB, and QB in the first three rounds, overstocking on mid-round WRs in the next few rounds can be a great idea. It ensures that you'll have plenty of options if any of your WRs get hurt, and there's always a chance these players massively outperform their ADPs. Remember, it takes around 200.0 PPR points (or 11.8 points per game in a 17-game season) to finish as a top-70 fantasy player, and these players all have a decent shot at comfortably surpassing that number.

Without further ado, here are five mid-round WRs who could massively outperform their ADPs in 2026. Our PPR WR rankings, which were used throughout this article, can be found here.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

  • ADP: 60.0 (WR29)
  • RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR29

Injuries are cruel. They have stopped many great young athletes from achieving their sky-high potential, some of whom never even reached the professional level.

Christian Watson was lucky enough not to have suffered any major injuries prior to entering the NFL, but ever since being drafted by the Packers, he has had a wretched time with injuries.

Watson has missed 20 games thus far in his young NFL career, equivalent to over a full season. His "healthiest" campaign was in 2024, a year which ended with him suffering a heartbreaking ACL tear in the final game of the regular season.

However, calling Watson "injury-prone" might not be entirely accurate.

Watson had a recurring hamstring issue in his first two NFL seasons, which caused him to miss 11 games. He underwent a body scan at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 2024 offseason and "figured out" the cause of his hamstring injuries.

Indeed, Watson has not missed a single game due to his hamstring since then, with his only major injury being his aforementioned ACL tear, which was a freak accident.

Once he returned from that setback, the North Dakota State product stayed healthy in the 2025 season and put up impressive numbers. He averaged 61.1 yards per game and scored six touchdowns in ten games, finishing as the PPR WR12 from Week 8 to Week 17.

Maybe, just maybe, this is the Watson we all have to get used to now: a top-15 fantasy receiver who is available more often than not. Watson signed an incentive-laden four-year, $110.5 million contract extension with the team in June, and has to stay on the field and perform well if he wants to earn anything past his guaranteed $31.5 million.

Watson has been lighting it up during the early stages of training camp, and is motivated to finally put all his tools together as the team's leading WR.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

  • ADP: 69.1 (WR31)
  • RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR31

If your father is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, you'll have two choices in life. Either you decide to leech off your father's success and live an easy life, or you actually go out there and attempt to match or even surpass your father's accomplishments.

Marvin Harrison Jr. chose the second option, something that only a handful of players in his situation have dared to attempt.

MHJ dominated at Ohio State, scoring 29 touchdowns from scrimmage in his final two seasons, before being selected fourth overall by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He had two 100-yard outings as a 22-year-old rookie and recorded 885 receiving yards, which was better than any Marvin Harrison Sr. season until he turned 27.

Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. failed to take the leap to superstardom in his second season. He averaged a respectable 61.5 yards per game in the first nine weeks before suffering a myriad of injuries that ruined his season.

Those numbers were solid, but not what you would expect from a fourth overall pick. To make matters even worse, his teammate Michael Wilson had an insane run to end the season without him, finishing as the PPR WR2 from Week 11 to the end of the year.

Despite Wilson's insane stats, it's clear his numbers were inflated by former head coach Jonathan Gannon and former OC Drew Petzing deciding to have fun once they knew their fate had been sealed.

They had Jacoby Brissett attempt an NFL-record 45.7 passes per game from Week 10 to Week 15, and Wilson benefited most from that explosion in volume due to MHJ's absence.

New Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur is fully aware of this, which is why he has been treated as the team's WR1 in training camp, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic.

The Cardinals' QB situation is not great, and Trey McBride will easily be the team's main target. However, MHJ has all the tools to be the team's WR1. All he needs is confidence, and the new coaching staff will provide him with a great opportunity.

 

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

  • ADP: 90.0 (WR38)
  • RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR47

Another young wideout who has been criticized constantly by the media and fans online, Quentin Johnston is slightly ahead of Harrison and a bit behind Keon Coleman on the "criticized WRs scale".

The 2023 first-round pick has led the Chargers in touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and ranks quite well amongst his peers.

45 WRs were targeted at least 75 times in 2025. Of those 45, Johnston ranked ninth in touchdowns (eight), 19th in YAC per reception (4.4), 18th in contested catch rate (52.4%), and 12th in missed tackles forced (12).

Justin Herbert had a sparkling 119.3 passer rating (per PFF), which ranked him fifth out of 45, significantly higher than his comrade Ladd McConkey, who finished 33rd with an 87.4 passer rating when targeted.

The only thing preventing Johnston from becoming a superstar is his tendency to drop passes. He had a drop percentage of 7.3 in 2025, which was still lower than players such as CeeDee Lamb (9.6) and Davante Adams (11.8), who are held in significantly higher regard.

New OC Mike McDaniel has compared Johnston to legends such as Julio Jones and Andre Johnson, and while those comparisons might sound outlandish, the tools are definitely there.

 

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

  • ADP: 93.6 (WR40)
  • RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR41

Much like Harrison, Michael Pittman Jr. is the son of a former Super Bowl champion. Pittman had to deal with a very young and competitive WR room alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs over the last three seasons, but he led the Colts in receiving during that span with 2,744 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Pittman now finds himself on a new team for the first time in his NFL career, after getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing a three-year, $59 million contract extension.

This is an interesting time for the Steelers, as they'll have the luxury of rostering the legendary Aaron Rodgers in his final season, after moving on from their legendary head coach, Mike Tomlin.

Now that the Steelers have hired an offensive head coach, their offense can finally be unleashed. Pittman will play a huge role in that, as Mike McCarthy heaped heavy praise on him earlier in the offseason.

"Frankly, I loved him coming out of the draft," McCarthy said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's perfect, he's the way I love to play. He's a bigger target and can play all three spots."

The Steelers lacked a true goal-line passing option last year, as Rodgers threw only five touchdowns from inside the 10. Pittman scored four such touchdowns in the first 13 weeks of the 2025 season before Daniel Jones' injury, and his scoring potential makes him an intriguing fantasy option in 2026.

 

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

  • ADP: 108.6 (WR46)
  • RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR50

"It's not pretty, but it'll get the job done." That is the perfect description of Wan'Dale Robinson in fantasy football. I was high on Robinson last year due to his absurd number of targets in 2024 (140).

He had exactly 140 targets once again in 2025, but his efficiency was much improved, and he finished the year with 1,014 yards. Robinson's improvement in efficiency deserves a deeper look.

In 2024, he averaged 4.0 YAC per reception, dropped 7.0% of his targets, and averaged 7.5 yards per catch. Those numbers rose in 2025, with 4.3 YAC per reception, a drop percentage of just 3.2, and 11.0 yards per reception.

The depth of his targets significantly increased, from 5.1 in 2024 to 9.0 in 2025, while Giants QBs had a passer rating of 96.7 when targeting him, up from 84.1 in 2024.

Robinson will provide a great safety net for sophomore Titans QB Cam Ward following his four-year, $70 million move to Tennessee.

While he probably won't go over 1,000 yards again due to the presence of Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike, he could very well finish as the team's leader in receptions, which could help him go over 200.0 PPR points for the second consecutive year.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Christian Watson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Michael Pittman Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Quentin Johnston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian Watson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Michael Pittman Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Quentin Johnston:

Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
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Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
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Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
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Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
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Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
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Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
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Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
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Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
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Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
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Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
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KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Christian Watson
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Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyler Murray
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Kittle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Willis
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Reed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Laporta
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Alec Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Daniel Jones
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brock Purdy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dak Prescott
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Addison
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Herbert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Luther Burden III
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Evans
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jameson Williams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake London
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
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