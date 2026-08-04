Aidin Ebrahimi's undervalued league-winning wide receivers and draft targets. His top sleepers and mid-round WR values for 2026, including Quentin Johnston and more.
Mid-round wide receivers are the backbone of many great fantasy football teams. Yes, they won't get as many points as your superstar RB or the WR1 you drafted in the first round, but fantasy leagues are often won and lost because of depth.
If you draft a WR, RB, and QB in the first three rounds, overstocking on mid-round WRs in the next few rounds can be a great idea. It ensures that you'll have plenty of options if any of your WRs get hurt, and there's always a chance these players massively outperform their ADPs. Remember, it takes around 200.0 PPR points (or 11.8 points per game in a 17-game season) to finish as a top-70 fantasy player, and these players all have a decent shot at comfortably surpassing that number.
Without further ado, here are five mid-round WRs who could massively outperform their ADPs in 2026. Our PPR WR rankings, which were used throughout this article, can be found here.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
- ADP: 60.0 (WR29)
- RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR29
Injuries are cruel. They have stopped many great young athletes from achieving their sky-high potential, some of whom never even reached the professional level.
Hollup... let him cook pic.twitter.com/aeclZ7jMeZ
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 1, 2026
Christian Watson was lucky enough not to have suffered any major injuries prior to entering the NFL, but ever since being drafted by the Packers, he has had a wretched time with injuries.
Watson has missed 20 games thus far in his young NFL career, equivalent to over a full season. His "healthiest" campaign was in 2024, a year which ended with him suffering a heartbreaking ACL tear in the final game of the regular season.
However, calling Watson "injury-prone" might not be entirely accurate.
Watson had a recurring hamstring issue in his first two NFL seasons, which caused him to miss 11 games. He underwent a body scan at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 2024 offseason and "figured out" the cause of his hamstring injuries.
Indeed, Watson has not missed a single game due to his hamstring since then, with his only major injury being his aforementioned ACL tear, which was a freak accident.
Once he returned from that setback, the North Dakota State product stayed healthy in the 2025 season and put up impressive numbers. He averaged 61.1 yards per game and scored six touchdowns in ten games, finishing as the PPR WR12 from Week 8 to Week 17.
Maybe, just maybe, this is the Watson we all have to get used to now: a top-15 fantasy receiver who is available more often than not. Watson signed an incentive-laden four-year, $110.5 million contract extension with the team in June, and has to stay on the field and perform well if he wants to earn anything past his guaranteed $31.5 million.
Watson has been lighting it up during the early stages of training camp, and is motivated to finally put all his tools together as the team's leading WR.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
- ADP: 69.1 (WR31)
- RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR31
If your father is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, you'll have two choices in life. Either you decide to leech off your father's success and live an easy life, or you actually go out there and attempt to match or even surpass your father's accomplishments.
Marvin Harrison Jr. chose the second option, something that only a handful of players in his situation have dared to attempt.
MHJ dominated at Ohio State, scoring 29 touchdowns from scrimmage in his final two seasons, before being selected fourth overall by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He had two 100-yard outings as a 22-year-old rookie and recorded 885 receiving yards, which was better than any Marvin Harrison Sr. season until he turned 27.
Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. failed to take the leap to superstardom in his second season. He averaged a respectable 61.5 yards per game in the first nine weeks before suffering a myriad of injuries that ruined his season.
Those numbers were solid, but not what you would expect from a fourth overall pick. To make matters even worse, his teammate Michael Wilson had an insane run to end the season without him, finishing as the PPR WR2 from Week 11 to the end of the year.
Despite Wilson's insane stats, it's clear his numbers were inflated by former head coach Jonathan Gannon and former OC Drew Petzing deciding to have fun once they knew their fate had been sealed.
They had Jacoby Brissett attempt an NFL-record 45.7 passes per game from Week 10 to Week 15, and Wilson benefited most from that explosion in volume due to MHJ's absence.
New Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur is fully aware of this, which is why he has been treated as the team's WR1 in training camp, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic.
The Cardinals' QB situation is not great, and Trey McBride will easily be the team's main target. However, MHJ has all the tools to be the team's WR1. All he needs is confidence, and the new coaching staff will provide him with a great opportunity.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
- ADP: 90.0 (WR38)
- RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR47
Another young wideout who has been criticized constantly by the media and fans online, Quentin Johnston is slightly ahead of Harrison and a bit behind Keon Coleman on the "criticized WRs scale".
things you love to see: pic.twitter.com/uS186OzjxA
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 29, 2026
The 2023 first-round pick has led the Chargers in touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and ranks quite well amongst his peers.
45 WRs were targeted at least 75 times in 2025. Of those 45, Johnston ranked ninth in touchdowns (eight), 19th in YAC per reception (4.4), 18th in contested catch rate (52.4%), and 12th in missed tackles forced (12).
Justin Herbert had a sparkling 119.3 passer rating (per PFF), which ranked him fifth out of 45, significantly higher than his comrade Ladd McConkey, who finished 33rd with an 87.4 passer rating when targeted.
The only thing preventing Johnston from becoming a superstar is his tendency to drop passes. He had a drop percentage of 7.3 in 2025, which was still lower than players such as CeeDee Lamb (9.6) and Davante Adams (11.8), who are held in significantly higher regard.
New OC Mike McDaniel has compared Johnston to legends such as Julio Jones and Andre Johnson, and while those comparisons might sound outlandish, the tools are definitely there.
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
- ADP: 93.6 (WR40)
- RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR41
Much like Harrison, Michael Pittman Jr. is the son of a former Super Bowl champion. Pittman had to deal with a very young and competitive WR room alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs over the last three seasons, but he led the Colts in receiving during that span with 2,744 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Pittman now finds himself on a new team for the first time in his NFL career, after getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing a three-year, $59 million contract extension.
This is an interesting time for the Steelers, as they'll have the luxury of rostering the legendary Aaron Rodgers in his final season, after moving on from their legendary head coach, Mike Tomlin.
Now that the Steelers have hired an offensive head coach, their offense can finally be unleashed. Pittman will play a huge role in that, as Mike McCarthy heaped heavy praise on him earlier in the offseason.
"Frankly, I loved him coming out of the draft," McCarthy said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's perfect, he's the way I love to play. He's a bigger target and can play all three spots."
The Steelers lacked a true goal-line passing option last year, as Rodgers threw only five touchdowns from inside the 10. Pittman scored four such touchdowns in the first 13 weeks of the 2025 season before Daniel Jones' injury, and his scoring potential makes him an intriguing fantasy option in 2026.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
- ADP: 108.6 (WR46)
- RotoBaller PPR WR Ranking: WR50
"It's not pretty, but it'll get the job done." That is the perfect description of Wan'Dale Robinson in fantasy football. I was high on Robinson last year due to his absurd number of targets in 2024 (140).
He had exactly 140 targets once again in 2025, but his efficiency was much improved, and he finished the year with 1,014 yards. Robinson's improvement in efficiency deserves a deeper look.
In 2024, he averaged 4.0 YAC per reception, dropped 7.0% of his targets, and averaged 7.5 yards per catch. Those numbers rose in 2025, with 4.3 YAC per reception, a drop percentage of just 3.2, and 11.0 yards per reception.
The depth of his targets significantly increased, from 5.1 in 2024 to 9.0 in 2025, while Giants QBs had a passer rating of 96.7 when targeting him, up from 84.1 in 2024.
Robinson will provide a great safety net for sophomore Titans QB Cam Ward following his four-year, $70 million move to Tennessee.
While he probably won't go over 1,000 yards again due to the presence of Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike, he could very well finish as the team's leader in receptions, which could help him go over 200.0 PPR points for the second consecutive year.
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