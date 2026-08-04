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Should I Draft Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, or Jordyn Tyson? Fantasy Football Outlooks for Rookie WRs

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Should you draft Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, or Jordyn Tyson in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies wide receivers.

In This Article hide
Carnell Tate Fantasy Football Outlook
Makai Lemon Fantasy Football Outlook
Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL Draft class wasn't the strongest or most well-rounded group we've seen in recent years for fantasy football on paper, but we did see eight wide receivers selected in the first two rounds, headlined by Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson.

Needless to say, the franchises that selected these wideouts expect them to be productive early in their careers, making them worthwhile redraft considerations in 2026.

Below, we'll dive into the draft outlooks of Tate, Lemon, and Tyson, who could all be potential league-winners at cost.

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Carnell Tate Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm.

While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign. While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.

 

Makai Lemon Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft following a 79-catch, 1,156-yard, 11-touchdown season for USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's most outstanding wideout. He landed with one of the NFL's most successful franchises in recent history, but despite the expectation that A.J. Brown will be traded before the regular season, his ceiling could be limited in Philly's offense. Despite having four offensive coordinators over the last five seasons, the Eagles have yet to finish in the top 20 in pass rate.

With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and a strong offensive line back in play in 2026, that's unlikely to change, and the Eagles should have a great defense once again -- leading to a lack of passing volume. Combine these factors with Lemon having to compete with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Marquise Brown, and Eli Stowers for targets and snaps from Day 1, and it could take time for him to become a consistent fantasy producer. There is a chance Lemon breaks out immediately and becomes Hurts' No. 1 target, but it's more likely that it'll take the duo some seasoning to get on the same page.

Expect Lemon to post a few spike weeks as a rookie, but his seventh-round ADP makes him an expensive gamble based on his current outlook. His long-term outlook and ceiling exceed his redraft projection.

 

Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft after producing 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in 21 games over the last two seasons at Arizona State. Injuries have been an issue for the 21-year-old, as he played in just three games in 2023, missed the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff in 2024, and sat out three games in 2025. But when he has been available, he's been dominant.

Despite his injury concerns, the Saints were comfortable enough with his medicals to take him in the top 10. Now, he joins an offense alongside Chris Olave, catching passes from Tyler Shough, who had a quietly solid rookie campaign in 2025. In Year 1 under head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints were eighth in passing attempts per game (26.7), a common theme for Moore dating back to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. With Olave drawing coverage in the middle of the field, there is room for Tyson to have a productive rookie season, making him an enticing selection at his late-sixth-round ADP in half-PPR setups.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson:

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Romeo Doubs

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Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
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