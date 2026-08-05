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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 19

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George Lombard Jr. - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include George Lombard Jr., Agustin Ramirez, Charlie Condon, Clay Holmes, and Luke Weaver.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The MLB trade deadline is over, and we saw quite a few players change uniforms. Adley Rutschman is now on the Red Sox, Foster Griffin and Jo Adell are on the Guardians, Freddy Peralta is on the Rays, and many others swapped uniforms over the deadline. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our rankings to reflect the deadline as well as other news with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 19—August 3 through August 9 — in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize in all league sizes, ranging from 10 to 15 teams. 

This week we saw the Marlins recall catcher Agustin Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville, while the Yankees promoted infield prospect George Lombard Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ramirez is expected to play first base and catcher after the Marlins traded Liam Hicks to the Rays. Lombard homered in his MLB debut. Regarding injury news, the Nationals placed star outfielder James Wood on the injured list with an oblique strain. Manager Blake Butera said the team hopes that Wood will have a close-to-minimum stay on the IL. Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz was also placed on the IL with a right thumb sprain.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Jared Jones SP 55 Add in All Leagues
3 Jake Bennett SP 58 Add in All Leagues
4 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Jacob Wilson SS 56 Add in All Leagues
6 Adley Rutschman C 69 Add in All Leagues
7 Max Clark OF 46 Add in All Leagues
8 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
9 Chase DeLauter OF 66 Add in All Leagues
10 Pete Fairbanks RP 67 Add in All Leagues
11 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues
12 Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues
13 Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in All Leagues
14 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Brandon Marsh OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 T.J. Rumfield 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Christian Scott SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Samuel Basallo C 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Eugenio Suarez 3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Zach Thornton SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Ty France 1B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Daylen Lile OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Quinn Mathews SP 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Walbert Urena SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Luis Robert Jr. OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Dylan Crews OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Dominic Canzone OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Cooper Pratt SS 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Braden Montgomery OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Yainer Diaz C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Garrett Mitchell OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Will Warren SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Travis Bazzana 2B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Clay Holmes SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Francisco Alvarez C 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Merrill Kelly SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Cole Young 2B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jung Hoo Lee OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Brandyn Garcia RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Heriberto Hernandez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Hector Rodriguez OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Luke Weaver RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Jeff Hoffman RP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Robert Gasser SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Dalton Rushing C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Bryce Eldridge 1B 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Jordan Romano RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Jacob Webb RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Lane Thomas OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Kumar Rocker SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Kaelen Culpepper SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Agustin Ramirez, George Lombard Jr., Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Charlie Condon, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Agustin Ramirez, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix said that catcher Agustin Ramirez will play both behind the plate and at first base going forward, according to Kevin Barral of Fish on First. The Marlins recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday after trading catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline.

Ramirez was demoted to Triple-A in early May, mostly due to his poor defensive metrics as a catcher. While it appears that Miami could be priming him for a full-time position switch, Ramirez will still see occasional catching duties now that he's back in the big leagues.

The 24-year-old hit 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 585 plate appearances with Miami in 2025, so he carries a rare combination of power and speed for a catcher. Ramirez's fantasy value is tightly connected to his ability to retain catcher eligibility.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies corner infield/outfield prospect Charlie Condon's strong Triple-A campaign continued on Sunday, collecting a walk and a pair of hits, including a home run that ended an 18-game homerless drought. Despite the home run cold spell, the Rockies' third-ranked prospect now has 21 through 91 games, along with a strong .287/.402/.553 slash line.

The emergence of TJ Rumfield and surprising production from a number of other players, along with the fact that Condon isn't on the 40-man roster, has hindered his path to the majors, and although the team parted ways with outfielder Brenton Doyle on Monday, it was outfielder Jordan Beck who got the call to the big leagues to replace him, not Condon.

Still, as good as he's been this year, one would expect that the team would like to give him a taste of the MLB before next season, so look for a debut in the coming weeks. With the type of power the 6-foot-5 slugger possesses, he's worth stashing in an N/A spot in hopes he can make a difference, at least in the home run category, in the fantasy playoffs.

Luke Weaver, Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets sent veteran right-handed reliever Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Monday's trade deadline, and he figures to immediately become the Pirates' preferred option for saves in the ninth inning. It means that Weaver is one of the bigger trade-deadline winners in terms of a boost to his fantasy value for the rest of the 2026 season.

The 32-year-old was excellent for the Mets in his 42 relief appearances (44 innings), posting a 1.84 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks, but he had just one save in his first year in Queens. The former first-rounder by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 from Florida State University has been nearly untouchable since the start of June, allowing just two runs (one earned) while walking only three and striking out 21 in 19 1/3 innings to go with his only save of the season and eight holds.

At the very least, Weaver should continue to be a great source of holds in the Steel City, but the expectation is that he'll see a big boost in save opportunities now that he's not setting up for closer Devin Williams with the Mets.

Clay Holmes, Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets shipped right-hander Clay Holmes (leg) to the Chicago Cubs at Monday's trade deadline, even though he's still on the 60-day injured list with a fractured fibula that he suffered when he was hit by a comebacker on May 15 against his former team, the New York Yankees. It's a bit unclear what Holmes' role will be with his new club when he's reinstated from the IL, but either way, he could be a meaningful role player in fantasy leagues.

The 33-year-old veteran made his third minor-league rehab start on Sunday with High-A Brooklyn, throwing 5 1/3 innings and 73 pitches, so it appears he's on the verge of joining Chicago's major-league roster. Holmes will have more fantasy appeal if he joins the Cubbies' starting rotation, but he does have experience as a high-leverage reliever as well, saving 74 games for the Yankees from 2022 to 2024.

Before his fibula injury with the Mets, Holmes went 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA (3.21 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks in 52 2/3 frames across nine starts. Fantasy managers who have room on their roster and need pitching depth should consider picking Holmes up. He's rostered in only 35% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available.

George Lombard Jr., New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are promoting infield prospect George Lombard Jr. to the major leagues from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. Meanwhile, in a corresponding move, the Yankees are demoting current shortstop Anthony Volpe to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the team. In addition to Volpe, former outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez is being sent to Triple-A.

The time is now for Lombard, who is ranked at MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' No. 1 prospect and the No. 20 overall prospect in all of baseball, and he should immediately jump into the starting role at the 6 in New York. In 78 minor-league games with the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Double-A Somerset, and Triple-A, Lombard has hit .284/.411/.498 with a .909 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 358 plate appearances.

The 21-year-old has high expectations, but the Yankees will look to the young infielder for a spark as they search for more offense. Lombard's power/speed upside alone makes him worth a look for infield help in mixed fantasy leagues. The former first-rounder in 2023 is already rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues, and he's eligible at second base and third base, in addition to shortstop.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Wilson SS 56 Add in All Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 46 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jared Jones SP 55 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 58 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kumar Rocker SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Pete Fairbanks RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff Hoffman RP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Agustin Ramirez, Clay Holmes, George Lombard Jr., Luke Weaver, Charlie Condon, Mickey Moniak, Christian Scott, Tommy Edman, Zach Thornton, Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg, Heliot Ramos, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Leahy, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Jackson Jobe, and Kumar Rocker. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Agustin Ramirez, Clay Holmes, George Lombard Jr., Luke Weaver, Charlie Condon, Mickey Moniak, Christian Scott, Tommy Edman, Zach Thornton, Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg, Heliot Ramos, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Leahy, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Jackson Jobe, and Kumar Rocker.:

Clay Holmes
vs
Shane Bieber
Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
vs
Robert Gasser
Clay Holmes
vs
Charlie Condon
Clay Holmes
vs
Dalton Rushing
Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
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vs
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Clay Holmes
vs
Luke Weaver
Clay Holmes
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
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Michael McGreevy
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vs
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Erik Miller
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vs
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Luis Lara
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vs
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Clay Holmes
vs
Masyn Winn
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Brayan Rocchio
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vs
Reynaldo Lopez
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vs
Bailey Ober
Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
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Troy Melton
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Jacob Latz
Clay Holmes
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Logan Henderson
Clay Holmes
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clay Holmes
vs
Griffin Jax
Clay Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Clay Holmes
vs
Grant Taylor
Clay Holmes
vs
Cade Cavalli
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Charlie Condon
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Walker Jenkins
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Clay Holmes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Shane Bieber
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Robert Gasser
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Dalton Rushing
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Nolan Arenado
George Lombard Jr.
vs
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George Lombard Jr.
vs
Andrew Kittredge
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Cole Young
George Lombard Jr.
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Michael McGreevy
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zach Thornton
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Erik Miller
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Clayton Beeter
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Luis Lara
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Jake Mangum
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Masyn Winn
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Brayan Rocchio
George Lombard Jr.
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Reynaldo Lopez
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vs
Bailey Ober
George Lombard Jr.
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Luke Weaver
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Nolan Arenado
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Cole Young
Charlie Condon
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Michael McGreevy
Charlie Condon
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Erik Miller
Charlie Condon
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Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
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Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
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Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
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Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
vs
A.J. Ewing
Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Mickey Moniak
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Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Grant Taylor
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ian Seymour
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vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kody Clemens
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mickey Moniak
vs
Curtis Mead
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kyle Karros
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kenley Jansen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Christian Scott
Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mickey Moniak
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Wilson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jose Caballero
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tristan Peters
Mickey Moniak
vs
Dominic Canzone
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
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Carter Jensen
Christian Scott
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Yainer Diaz
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
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Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
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Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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vs
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
vs
Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Caleb Durbin
Zach Thornton
vs
Erik Miller
Zach Thornton
vs
Michael McGreevy
Zach Thornton
vs
Clayton Beeter
Zach Thornton
vs
Cole Young
Zach Thornton
vs
Luis Lara
Zach Thornton
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Mangum
Zach Thornton
vs
Luke Weaver
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
Nolan Arenado
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
Dalton Rushing
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
Robert Gasser
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
Tommy White
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
Ty France
Zach Thornton
vs
Walker Jenkins
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
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Charlie Condon
Zach Thornton
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Zach Thornton
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Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
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Zach Thornton
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Zach Thornton
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Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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vs
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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vs
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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vs
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
vs
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Cooper Pratt
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
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Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
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Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Tanner Scott
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
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Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Pfaadt
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Walbert Urena
Brandon Pfaadt
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Willi Castro
Brandon Pfaadt
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Spencer Steer
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Jasson Dominguez
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Henry Bolte
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Cooper Pratt
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Ty France
Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Troy Melton
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Josh Bell
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Cole Carrigg
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Mauricio Dubon
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Garrett Mitchell
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Garrett Mitchell
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Garrett Mitchell
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Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli

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Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
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Earns Second UFC Win
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
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Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
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Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
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Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
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Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
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Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
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Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
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and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
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