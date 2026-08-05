August 5, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include George Lombard Jr., Agustin Ramirez, Charlie Condon, Clay Holmes, and Luke Weaver.

The MLB trade deadline is over, and we saw quite a few players change uniforms. Adley Rutschman is now on the Red Sox, Foster Griffin and Jo Adell are on the Guardians, Freddy Peralta is on the Rays, and many others swapped uniforms over the deadline. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our rankings to reflect the deadline as well as other news with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 19—August 3 through August 9 — in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize in all league sizes, ranging from 10 to 15 teams.

This week we saw the Marlins recall catcher Agustin Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville, while the Yankees promoted infield prospect George Lombard Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ramirez is expected to play first base and catcher after the Marlins traded Liam Hicks to the Rays. Lombard homered in his MLB debut. Regarding injury news, the Nationals placed star outfielder James Wood on the injured list with an oblique strain. Manager Blake Butera said the team hopes that Wood will have a close-to-minimum stay on the IL. Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz was also placed on the IL with a right thumb sprain.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Agustin Ramirez, George Lombard Jr., Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Charlie Condon, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Agustin Ramirez, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix said that catcher Agustin Ramirez will play both behind the plate and at first base going forward, according to Kevin Barral of Fish on First. The Marlins recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday after trading catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline.

Ramirez was demoted to Triple-A in early May, mostly due to his poor defensive metrics as a catcher. While it appears that Miami could be priming him for a full-time position switch, Ramirez will still see occasional catching duties now that he's back in the big leagues.

The 24-year-old hit 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 585 plate appearances with Miami in 2025, so he carries a rare combination of power and speed for a catcher. Ramirez's fantasy value is tightly connected to his ability to retain catcher eligibility.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies corner infield/outfield prospect Charlie Condon's strong Triple-A campaign continued on Sunday, collecting a walk and a pair of hits, including a home run that ended an 18-game homerless drought. Despite the home run cold spell, the Rockies' third-ranked prospect now has 21 through 91 games, along with a strong .287/.402/.553 slash line.

The emergence of TJ Rumfield and surprising production from a number of other players, along with the fact that Condon isn't on the 40-man roster, has hindered his path to the majors, and although the team parted ways with outfielder Brenton Doyle on Monday, it was outfielder Jordan Beck who got the call to the big leagues to replace him, not Condon.

Still, as good as he's been this year, one would expect that the team would like to give him a taste of the MLB before next season, so look for a debut in the coming weeks. With the type of power the 6-foot-5 slugger possesses, he's worth stashing in an N/A spot in hopes he can make a difference, at least in the home run category, in the fantasy playoffs.

Luke Weaver, Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets sent veteran right-handed reliever Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Monday's trade deadline, and he figures to immediately become the Pirates' preferred option for saves in the ninth inning. It means that Weaver is one of the bigger trade-deadline winners in terms of a boost to his fantasy value for the rest of the 2026 season.

The 32-year-old was excellent for the Mets in his 42 relief appearances (44 innings), posting a 1.84 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks, but he had just one save in his first year in Queens. The former first-rounder by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 from Florida State University has been nearly untouchable since the start of June, allowing just two runs (one earned) while walking only three and striking out 21 in 19 1/3 innings to go with his only save of the season and eight holds.

At the very least, Weaver should continue to be a great source of holds in the Steel City, but the expectation is that he'll see a big boost in save opportunities now that he's not setting up for closer Devin Williams with the Mets.

Clay Holmes, Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets shipped right-hander Clay Holmes (leg) to the Chicago Cubs at Monday's trade deadline, even though he's still on the 60-day injured list with a fractured fibula that he suffered when he was hit by a comebacker on May 15 against his former team, the New York Yankees. It's a bit unclear what Holmes' role will be with his new club when he's reinstated from the IL, but either way, he could be a meaningful role player in fantasy leagues.

The 33-year-old veteran made his third minor-league rehab start on Sunday with High-A Brooklyn, throwing 5 1/3 innings and 73 pitches, so it appears he's on the verge of joining Chicago's major-league roster. Holmes will have more fantasy appeal if he joins the Cubbies' starting rotation, but he does have experience as a high-leverage reliever as well, saving 74 games for the Yankees from 2022 to 2024.

Before his fibula injury with the Mets, Holmes went 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA (3.21 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks in 52 2/3 frames across nine starts. Fantasy managers who have room on their roster and need pitching depth should consider picking Holmes up. He's rostered in only 35% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available.

George Lombard Jr., New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are promoting infield prospect George Lombard Jr. to the major leagues from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. Meanwhile, in a corresponding move, the Yankees are demoting current shortstop Anthony Volpe to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the team. In addition to Volpe, former outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez is being sent to Triple-A.

The time is now for Lombard, who is ranked at MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' No. 1 prospect and the No. 20 overall prospect in all of baseball, and he should immediately jump into the starting role at the 6 in New York. In 78 minor-league games with the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Double-A Somerset, and Triple-A, Lombard has hit .284/.411/.498 with a .909 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 358 plate appearances.

The 21-year-old has high expectations, but the Yankees will look to the young infielder for a spark as they search for more offense. Lombard's power/speed upside alone makes him worth a look for infield help in mixed fantasy leagues. The former first-rounder in 2023 is already rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues, and he's eligible at second base and third base, in addition to shortstop.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Wilson SS 56 Add in All Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 67 Add in All Leagues Max Clark OF 46 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 66 Add in All Leagues Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Daylen Lile OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jared Jones SP 55 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 58 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Will Warren SP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kumar Rocker SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Pete Fairbanks RP 67 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff Hoffman RP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Shane Drohan Luke Weaver vs Kade Anderson Robert Gasser vs Tommy Edman Gleyber Torres vs Gleyber Torres Cole Young vs Kade Anderson Clay Holmes vs Merrill Kelly Clay Holmes vs Luke Keaschall Tommy Edman vs Shane Drohan Jacob Webb vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tommy Edman Gleyber Torres vs Gleyber Torres Cole Young vs Luke Keaschall Tommy Edman vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kade Anderson Robert Gasser vs Kade Anderson Clay Holmes vs Merrill Kelly Clay Holmes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Shane Drohan Luke Weaver vs Shane Drohan Jacob Webb vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Agustin Ramirez, Clay Holmes, George Lombard Jr., Luke Weaver, Charlie Condon, Mickey Moniak, Christian Scott, Tommy Edman, Zach Thornton, Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg, Heliot Ramos, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Leahy, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Jackson Jobe, and Kumar Rocker. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Agustin Ramirez, Clay Holmes, George Lombard Jr., Luke Weaver, Charlie Condon, Mickey Moniak, Christian Scott, Tommy Edman, Zach Thornton, Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg, Heliot Ramos, Cooper Pratt, Braden Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Leahy, Jackson Holliday, Kade Anderson, Jackson Jobe, and Kumar Rocker.:

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