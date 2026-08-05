MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand After The Trade Deadline? (2026)

August 5, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams after the trade deadline. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

The trade deadline has come and gone with quite a few surprises happening. The Dodgers made the biggest splash by acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Tigers. That trade's been making the waves around the baseball world, but it's helping to solidify LA's chances at a three-peat.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox made arguably the most surprising trade of the season by acquiring Adley Rutschman from their division rival Orioles. It cost them quite a haul, but they're making a run at things.

Who else made good moves at the deadline? More importantly, who made the bad ones we can scrutinize? Let's find out in this week's power rankings. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Monday, August 3rd.

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No. 30 - Los Angeles Angels

The Angels were forced to sell at this year's deadline. In years past they may have been the type to hold onto their pieces. But this year they decided to make moves towards a bit more of a retool rather than a rebuild. Key trade chips like Jo Adell and Jose Soriano found new homes in Cleveland and Toronto.

They clearly still feel that Zach Neto, a rumored trade chip this season, is part of their future plans alongside future Hall of Famer Mike Trout. With this season being a bust in Anaheim, the future is what they're looking to now.

No. 29 - Kansas City Royals

The Royals got started with trades early this weekend, sending Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter to the Braves on Saturday evening. A disappointing season marred by injuries forced their hand in a year where they were at least expected to be competitive.

Of all the trade chips they were expected to move, or at least entertain offers for, perhaps the most surprising one was Kris Bubic getting shipped to the Dodgers. A lot had been made of Michael Wacha's future with Kansas City, but the Dodgers prioritized landing the southpaw. The Royals are out on this season, but they're going to stay hopeful that next year yields better results.

No. 28 - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies held quite a few intriguing pieces at this year's deadline, especially with their bats. Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, and Jake McCarthy all were expected to generate quite a bit of conversation. Somewhat surprisingly, all three still remain on Colorado's roster.

That doesn't mean the Rockies were inactive, though. They were able to garner some returns from Antonio Senzatela, Victor Vodnik, and Brenton Doyle. While not hefty, that's at least something and a bit more than Rockies fans would have expected in the past. Moniak's expected to sign a 2-year extension with the ballclub, so that explains him staying as the Rockies clearly see him as a key piece of their future.

No. 27 - Athletics

The A's had an extremely quiet trade deadline. They were clearly in a position to sell, but injuries and regression held back almost any value they had in their players. They had major plans for Shea Langeliers at the deadline, but a meniscus injury that ended his season ruined any other trade deadline plans the A's had.

Now they have to focus simply on young development for the rest of the season. There isn't much else they can do, especially since they've been on quite the downswing. Since getting to .500 against the Angels on June 19th, they've gone 7-29. Hopes of being a surprisingly competitive team are long gone in Sacramento.

No. 26 - New York Mets

The Mets got active with trades early this year, shipping out Freddy Peralta to the Rays last Saturday. Him and Clay Holmes were the headliners that departed New York, though the Mets made efforts to ship out a few of their other players to contenders.

While that's a good start, the Mets are more likely to be active with some of their bigger names during the offseason. Francisco Lindor should be the big name there, especially after quite a bit of discussion about discontent between him and Juan Soto earlier this season. New York's in need of a refresh and clearly sees the writing on the wall.

No. 25 - San Francisco Giants

The Giants had a key trade piece at this year's deadline with Luis Arraez, one of the league's best bats that was available. San Francisco was able to swing a trade with the Phillies for the elite contact hitter. Robbie Ray was another key name they were shopping. Ray ended up finding a home in San Diego, helping to stabilize a very undermanned Padres rotation.

That wasn't it for San Francisco, though. They shocked the league a bit by shipping out Heliot Ramos to the Yankees in return for a couple prospects. All in all it appears to have been a successful deadline for the Giants, especially since their underwhelming season forced their hand.

No. 24 - Toronto Blue Jays

I'm still a bit confused by the Blue Jays here. They made moves that indicated they were sellers, such as trading away Kevin Gausman to the Cubs and Dalton Varsho to the Astros. At the same time, they acquired Jose Soriano, Spencer Arrighetti, and Josh Smith. Are they buying? Are they selling? Or just rearranging?

With a four-game deficit in the AL wild card race, it's going to be a tough uphill climb that could have indicated a bigger sell-off. But the Blue Jays are either indicating they think they still have a chance or are trying to build up for 2027. Either way, their deadline deals may have been the strangest.

No. 23 - Cincinnati Reds

The Reds had quite a few really intriguing names on the docket as potential trade chips: Hunter Greene, Tyler Stephenson, and Brady Singer. Sure, they were asking for a hefty cost for Greene, but it's a bit surprising that none of these names ended up moving. Cincinnati had a relatively quiet trade deadline and it's a bit curious given their current record.

At the very least, there should have been some sort of effort to look more into retooling for 2027. Instead, it looks like they were just complacent with holding onto current talent. Maybe a better effort will be made in the offseason, but the uneventfulness of Cincinnati's trade deadline may turn out to bite them in the future.

No. 22 - Detroit Tigers

Even though the Tigers are still relatively close to obtaining an AL wild card spot, they appear to be throwing in the towel. They didn't do a full sell-off of their talent, but with both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize being traded away it looks like the Tigers are going to be alright with it if they can't clinch a playoff spot.

A bad week forced their hand and they are ultimately going to have to retool for 2027. The AL Central has been a very questionable division in seasons past. Detroit is going to have to hope it continues to be questionable so that they can find a way to sneak out a division crown soon. But after this deadline, their fans may not be all that hopeful that they're any bit close now.

No. 21 - St. Louis Cardinals

What a fall from grace it's been for the Cardinals. Early in the season they had been looking like a wild card darling, now they're sitting four games back of the final spot. That forced them to sell off some pieces, including Dustin May and Lars Nootbaar.

It's unfortunate it has come to this for St. Louis, but early season signs showed they may have been overachieving anyways. There's still time for them to turn it around, but it's looking more and more unlikely by the day.

No. 20 - Seattle Mariners

If you made the ALCS last year, then you're probably not happy with how your season has gone. Both Toronto and Seattle have had underwhelming seasons, but it's the Mariners who still have a good shot at a wild card spot. They didn't make a ton of moves at the deadline, but they certainly feel impactful.

Their first move involved sending Luis Castillo out to the White Sox, arguably addition by subtraction given his 5.06 ERA on the season. The second was the addition of Taylor Ward from the Orioles, giving them an impact bat, especially against lefties. It's not the most impressive deadline haul, but Seattle's trying to find ways to stay in both the wild card race and the AL West race.

No. 19 - Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles found themselves in a strange position at the deadline. They're very well within reach of the last wild card spot, but market values on their players forced them to consider selling. In maybe the most surprising move of the day, they shipped out Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox in return for a really solid haul of prospects.

They also sent Taylor Ward to the Mariners. Is that going to be enough to keep them from staying in the AL wild card race? Maybe not, but it certainly doesn't help their efforts. One of the AL's most intriguing teams coming into the season now faces a very interesting final couple months.

No. 18 - Minnesota Twins

The Twins faced a lot of questions about whether or not they were going to trade Joe Ryan and Ryan Jeffers. Coming into the season they were poised to be sellers. But after a strong run, they're just a game out of the final wild card spot and are making a run for it. Both Ryan and Jeffers are staying Twins.

Not only are they staying in Minnesota, but they've got some reinforcements. The Twins added Dean Kremer to their starting rotation alongside a couple other relievers. Jeff Hoffman is the headliner for their bullpen acquisitions. Minnesota's in position to make a run and it's great to see they've decided to go after it.

No. 17 - Miami Marlins

The Marlins found themselves in an interesting spot on Monday. They were June's hottest team, then lost 12 straight games, then found a way to win six of seven games. That got them within two games of the last wild card spot. But they still decided to sell off a couple pieces at the deadline.

They shipped out catcher Liam Hicks to the Rays while Braxton Garrett got plucked by the Cubs. The Marlins got five prospects in return for those two, so it's quite a solid haul. The only question now is if this is going to take away from their chances at the NL wild card. Hicks is the bigger loss here, but Miami's been a solid all-around team. They may be just fine when all is said and done.

No. 16 - Washington Nationals

The Nationals weren't afraid to make moves this season. They shipped out Curtis Mead to the Red Sox last week and sent Luis Garcia Jr. to the Yankees on Sunday. Neither of them moving was a surprise. Them shipping starting pitcher Foster Griffin off to Cleveland was a surprise, though, even if it netted them quite the haul of prospects.

A fall in the standings forced their hand. Now they have to also deal with James Wood hitting the 10-day IL with an oblique strain. Washington has been a fun team to follow this season, but it's about it get a lot less fun in the final couple months.

No. 15 - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are trying to capitalize on a strong season by stabilizing their bullpen. They acquired Camilo Doval from the Yankees, hoping he can regain his form from a few seasons ago. He will be joined in the bullpen by Luke Weaver and Lake Bachar, two other relievers Pittsburgh acquired at the deadline.

The additions to the bullpen are great, but Pittsburgh missed out on some of the bats they were looking to get. Having a strong pitching staff is one way to help cover up offensive issues, but another strong bat or two could have really helped make Pittsburgh more of a threat in the NL wild card race.

No. 14 - Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians desperately needed help in their lineup and on Monday they set out to get that help. They acquired Jo Adell from the Angels, a bat that's certainly going to help them out with power. They also were able to snag Nathaniel Lowe from the Reds. Getting decent options from both sides of the plate is going to be solid for them.

But they also pulled off a bit of a stunner by acquiring Foster Griffin from the Nationals. By getting three impact players at the deadline, Cleveland looks to have done a really solid job at improving their standing for the AL playoff race.

No. 13 - Texas Rangers

After getting swept by the Astros, increasing their losing streak to five games, the Rangers find themselves 1.5 games out of the wild card race and 2.5 GB of Houston in the AL West. That's not a great turn of events after Texas led the division for a short while.

They've identified catching as a weakness of theirs and added Logan O'Hoppe from the Angels to address that need. That's going to help, but they also needed to address pitching as the rotation hasn't been as strong as they normally are. They acquired a couple relievers, but that doesn't help the rotation much. Texas will have to try and snag the AL West lead back with a roster that looks mostly the same as it did prior to the deadline.

No. 12 - Houston Astros

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that the Astros were really close to taking over if people weren't paying attention. Now they're full throttle forward, having won 11 of their last 12 games. They're holding a 2.5 game lead in the AL West and are starting to get more pitching reinforcements with Cristian Javier having returned on Monday.

Listen to the sound off the bat 😳 Yordan Alvarez destroys his MLB-leading 35th home run! pic.twitter.com/jQPRyTxGS5 — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

They made a strong move at the deadline, acquiring Dalton Varsho from the Blue Jays in exchange for Spencer Arrighetti. With pitching help returning, Arrighetti became expendable. Now Houston is looking to stabilize its lineup for a strong run as they start their latest accension up the American League standings.

No. 11 - San Diego Padres

The Padres are never afraid to make moves when they feel like they need to. The idea of trading Mason Miller became quite the afterthought after San Diego won seven of eight games. They then leaned into being aggressive buyers, acquiring Robbie Ray and Casey Mize to stabilize their rotation.

With starting pitching being their biggest need, this was a major help that's going to give San Diego a very strong shot at snagging the final NL wild card spot. If the offense can keep up what they're doing in current state, and not get back to the underwhelming performance of the first few months, then they're going to be very hard for Arizona to fend off.

No. 10 - Arizona Diamondbacks

With how inconsistent Arizona has been this season, it's a bit of surprise that they're holding the final NL wild card spot. But when they get on a roll they are an incredibly tough out. They made a splash right at the end of the deadline by acquiring Lars Nootbaar from the Cardinals.

Yer a wizard, Timmy 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9ez5UjjTGb — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 4, 2026

That's going to help provide additional depth to the lineup, but there may have been bigger question marks surrounding the pitching. It's been a lot better as of late, but can they keep it up enough to maintain their lead in the wild card race? That's going to be the main question Arizona has over the next couple of months.

No. 9 - Chicago White Sox

Chicago found themselves in the position of being buyers, something they haven't been at the deadline in quite some time. They got started early by acquiring Luis Castillo from the Mariners, helping to provide a a veteran presence to a young pitching staff.

They also added a couple other complimentary pieces with Huascar Brazoban, Brenton Doyle, and Joey Bart. There may still be questions about some of these additions, but the White Sox at least showed they're not afraid to go for it since they actually have the chance to this season.

No. 8 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies made an early move on Monday to acquire Luis Arraez from the Giants, helping to provide a little more contact to their lineup that's so based on power. They made a couple other smaller trades, but Arraez was the clear headliner.

Now Philadelphia has the goal to keep their spot in the NL wild card race. Things have been a bit dicey recently, but Philly still has the second wild card spot. A shot at the NL East crown is likely over by now, so focusing on keeping their position in the wild card race is going to be their main goal. That and staying healthy.

No. 7 - Boston Red Sox

With the biggest shock of the deadline, the Red Sox acquired Adley Rutschman from their AL East rival Orioles. They paid quite a hefty fee for him, sending over four prospects, but Boston needed to do something after Curtis Mead, their first trade acquisition of the season, went down with a wrist injury.

Rutschman should help provide both veteran leadership and a stable bat to a lineup that had struggled a ton early on. There's a lot more wiggle room now, though, as the Red Sox have completely turned around their season and very easily hold a wild card spot. What looked like a lost season early on has turned into excitement for playoffs on the horizon.

No. 6 - Chicago Cubs

Chicago made a big splash on Sunday night, adding Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays. Starting pitching has been a huge issue for the Cubs all season, especially after losing ace Cade Horton so early in the season. Adding Gausman gives them a strong pitcher with postseason experience, which is exactly what Chicago needed.

They also added Clay Holmes and Braxton Garrett, further helping to stabilize a rotation that desperately needed healthy arms. The Cubs are looking like they're going to be a threat, yet again, in the NL postseason.

No. 5 - New York Yankees

The Yankees got a jump on addressing their need for a left-handed bat on Sunday by acquiring Luis Garcia Jr. of the Washington Nationals. A strong lefty was needed after Cody Bellinger went down with a hamstring injury last week. With New York being a bit less productive at the plate as of late, this was a move they desperately needed to make.

They weren't done, though, as they also acquired Heliot Ramos from the Giants. Ramos isn't the most overwhelming bat, but he should do enough to help keep the Yankees in the race for the AL East title while Judge and Bellinger work their way back from injury.

No. 4 - Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays made their biggest splash early in the weekend by acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Mets. Peralta hasn't had the best season by his standards, but plugging him into Tampa's system should really scare the league.

They also added catcher Liam Hicks from Miami. Hicks may be one of the more underrated additions at the deadline, hitting for a 119 wRC+ on the season. Tampa Bay wanted to be aggressive buyers. And while they maybe could have done more, they still made two very solid moves that should really help them in the postseason race.

No. 3 - Atlanta Braves

Atlanta got active in the trade market early. On Saturday, they acquired Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter from the Royals. On Sunday, they added Tyler Mahle from the Giants. They're addressing needs both in the lineup and the rotation. That's going to be paramount as they aim to make an impact in the postseason.

Those moves aren't overwhelming on their own, but they help round out Atlanta's roster as they start to get a bit healthier. With a very healthy lead in the NL East, they're more than poised to make a run this postseason.

No. 2- Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers currently hold the best record in the majors, so why aren't they our top seed? Well, you can blame the Tigers and Dodgers for THAT trade. Otherwise, Milwaukee has all the makings of a dominant contender. They made quite a few moves on Monday as well that should help their cause to represent the NL in the World Series.

Dustin May, JoJo Romero, and Antonio Senzatela headline Milwaukee's biggest additions, all helping to improve the starting rotation and bullpen. They're clearly motivated after last year's NLCS loss and are hoping to be the ones to knock off the Dodgers this year, something it feels like everyone wants to see.

No. 1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

So maybe not everyone wants to see the Dodgers knocked off. That group is heavily concentrated within the Los Angeles area, or at least has LA ties. Much has been made of LA's trade for Tarik Skubal, but you can't fault the Dodgers for continually going for it all.

Their rotation is going to be one of the best in baseball, pairing it with a lineup that's already one of the best in baseball. The only thing that could hold this team back is health and their regular season mentality. They may slack at times in the regular season, but they're prepping for October anyways. The Dodgers hold our number one spot for yet another week.

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