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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Fantasy Baseball Adds for Week 19

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Agustin Ramirez - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Dan analyzes six must-add fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, mid-week adds for Week 19 of the 2026 MLB season. Grab these players ASAP off the waiver wire.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds
Fantasy Baseball Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds
Other Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Targets
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hello, RotoBallers, and welcome to the latest mid-week edition of Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for fantasy baseball. Major League Baseball’s trade deadline brought about some big changes, so this time around we will look at low-rostered players who will benefit from the recent flurry of trades.

Catcher is a notoriously difficult position to find productive fantasy players. This week’s list features two that could be a help down the stretch after Monday’s dealings. Moves made by the Yankees opened the door for one of MLB’s top prospects to debut, and a trade by the Royals should get the remaining members of their outfield more playing time. Finally, I see two relievers whose stock improved in the deadline's aftermath and are suddenly in the mix for saves.

Whether you are fighting your way up the league standings or already at the top, this is no time to be complacent about your fantasy baseball team. MLB’s trade deadline always shakes things up, and you can get a leg up on your competition by jumping on the players whose roles shifted overnight. To help you get started, here are my favorite Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds

Agustin Ramirez, C, Miami Marlins
32% Rostered

Agustin Ramirez himself was not involved in a trade, but the Marlins sending former teammate Liam Hicks to the Rays opened the door for Ramirez to rejoin Miami. After Ramirez’s underwhelming start to 2026, combined with Hicks’ breakout, convinced the Marlins that the club was better off with Hicks and the defensive-minded Joe Mack behind the dish, and sent Ramirez to Triple-A.

In the minors, Ramirez looks much more like the four-category threat that he was in fantasy baseball in 2025. In his rookie season last year, Ramirez hit 21 home runs with 67 RBI, 72 runs, and 16 stolen bases (albeit with a .231 batting average). In 59 games with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the 24-year-old backstop put up seven home runs, 29 RBI, 33 runs, and 17 steals with a .254 batting average.

Ramirez’s production in 2025 is hard to come by at catcher, and rarer still thanks to his ability to pick up steals. Joe Mack should remain Miami’s primary catcher as his defense is vastly superior to Ramirez. Ramirez will work into the designated hitter mix and is working out at first base. It will take some time to assess his impact, but with his potential and catcher eligibility, I’d rather be in on him early even if things don’t pan out than be too late if he does take off.

Luke Weaver, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates
27% Rostered

Just when I was getting worked up over Mason Montgomery potentially taking over the closer role in Pittsburgh, the Pirates’ moves at the deadline checked my excitement. On Deadline Day, Pittsburgh acquired Luke Weaver from the Mets, who will likely jump to the top of the team’s bullpen and take over duties in the ninth inning.

Gregory Soto’s shaky June pushed him out of his position as the Pirates' sole closer. He and Montgomery both earned three saves since the start of July. Both relievers have good strikeout potential, but both have poor walk rates (10.6% for Soto, 10.8% for Montgomery), which puts their ability to shut down opponents at the end of the game in question.

Weaver’s 26.6% strikeout rate is slightly behind his new teammates, but his 6.4% walk rate is more appealing for ninth-inning work. Weaver has also done a better job of stranding runners than Soto or Montgomery, boasting an 82.8% LOB% to their respective rates of 68.8% and 72.9%.

Weaver comes to Pittsburgh with a shiny 1.84 ERA and 0.82 WHIP, with 15 holds and one save while serving in a setup role with the Mets. He will likely be employed in a committee with Soto and Montgomery, but now that he is out from under the shadow of Devin Williams, his save opportunities will increase very soon.

George Lombard Jr., 2B/3B/SS, New York Yankees
21% Rostered

The New York Yankees made a handful of moves over the weekend and up to the trade deadline to land prizes like Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos, bolstering their lineup. The trades had a domino effect on the team’s depth chart, leading to the demotion of Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, and Max Schuemann, which in turn cleared the way for the organization’s top prospect, George Lombard Jr., to be promoted to the Bronx.

MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect, Lombard is expected to get started as the Yankees’ regular shortstop. In 78 games across three levels in the minors this year, the 21-year-old has slashed .284/.411/.498, with 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 65 runs, and 14 stolen bases.

Lombard’s combination of power and speed, potentially landing an everyday role in the Yankees’ lineup, and his eligibility across three infield positions pushes him into must-add territory. As of this writing, his roster rate on Yahoo has climbed 14% in the last 24 hours, and should continue rising. If he can hit the ground running, his stock will only improve as New York’s injured stars, Aaron Judge (ribs) and Cody Bellinger (hamstring), make their way back down the stretch.

 

Fantasy Baseball Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds

Dylan Smith, RP, San Francisco Giants
1% Rostered

About one month ago, I highlighted then-Giants reliever Caleb Kilian as a waiver wire pickup to target for teams in need of saves. Kilian was shuttled to Philadelphia along with Luis Arraez on Monday morning. Erik Miller, the Giants reliever who earned the two most recent saves for the club, was dealt to Boston later in the day. The moves leave an opening at the top of the bullpen depth chart that needs to be filled.

Dylan Smith should get bumped into the mix for closer consideration as a result of San Francisco’s dealings. Keaton Winn has also been a regular late-inning fixture for the Giants and has earned 12 holds this year, but has only been trusted with three save opportunities and blew two of them. Smith’s superior chase (31.2%) and whiff (26.0%) rates compared to Winn’s might give him the edge for work in the ninth innings.

Smith’s track record for save opportunities is the same as Winn’s (one conversion in three chances), so I don’t see him running away with the job. In fantasy leagues where I’m desperate for saves, I’m taking a flyer on Smith in the hopes that his strikeout potential will lead to greater success and more opportunities.

John Rave, OF, Kansas City Royals
0% Rostered

With Lane Thomas’ departure for Atlanta, there is a little more room for the Royals’ remaining outfielders to find space in the lineup. Amid his breakout, Jac Caglianone will be an everyday fixture, though he could rotate to first base and open things up for one of Isaac Collins, Kyle Isbel, Tyler Tolbert, or the recently promoted (again) John Rave.

Rave has been shuttled back and forth between the minors and Kansas City a couple of times already this season. He was brought up most recently last week after Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) was placed on the injured list. In his limited action this season, Rave has performed well. In 35 plate appearances, he is 10-for-32 with three walks, two home runs, six runs, and one stolen base.

In leagues deep enough where I am exploring Kansas City’s outfield for help, Rave stands out to me. In 78 games with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, he slashed .285/.396/.481, registered 13 home runs, 45 RBI, 59 runs, and 18 steals, and had impressive walk (15.2%) and strikeout (18.3%) rates. If his bat can keep up with major league pitching, then his minor league track record points to him being a five-category threat, and he has started in each of the Royals’ last five games.

As a side note, Tolbert is also on my radar as a poor-man’s Chandler Simpson. His positional flexibility made him an asset while Bobby Witt Jr. (back) was out, but he should be back to a pinch-running and occasional outfield role following Witt’s activation on Tuesday. I don’t like Tolbert for rotisserie or points leagues, but he can still make an impact in ultra-deep head-to-head categories leagues.

Joey Bart, C, Chicago White Sox
0% Rostered

In keeping with the theme of players who should benefit from recent trades, Joey Bart is another catcher whose situation has suddenly and drastically improved. After starting the season in a backstop rotation in Pittsburgh, then being dealt to Atlanta to serve as Drake Baldwin’s backup, only to be dislodged by Sean Murphy’s (finger) return, Bart was dealt to the White Sox, where he should take over as the team’s new regular catcher.

Chicago’s punchy offense powering its way to the top of the AL Central has been the surprise of the season. Catcher has been a black hole in the lineup, however. The acquisition of Bart prompted the team to option Edgar Quero, who had a triple-slash of .194/.257/.235 with just three extra-base hits in 61 games. Chicago’s remaining catcher, Drew Romo, isn’t doing any better (.134/.220/.284).

Bart himself has not made much of an impact on the stat sheet this season, but he has greater offensive potential than Romo. In 41 games this season, Bart has four home runs and a .680 OPS. He should be the primary backstop for the White Sox during Kyle Teel’s (ankle) extended absence.

 

Other Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Targets

  • Samuel Basallo, BAL
  • Mickey Moniak, COL
  • Clay Holmes, CHC
  • Daulton Varsho, HOU
  • Brandyn Garcia, ARI
  • Ryan Zeferjahn, CHC
  • Daniel Duarte, NYM
  • Wade Meckler, LAA
  • Moises Ballesteros, LAA

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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
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Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
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