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5 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Luke Weaver, Jeff Hoffman, Brandyn Garcia, Mason Montgomery, Ryan Zeferjahn

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Mason Montgomery - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Breakout Closers, Bullpens and Saves

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 19 of 2026 include Luke Weaver, Jeff Hoffman, Brandyn Garcia, and more.

The trade deadline is behind us, and we saw many relievers' fantasy value increase and decrease due to the many trades that occurred.

In this piece, we will look at five names who should be on the rise and may be worth a close look on the waiver wire ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Let's dive in!

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Luke Weaver, Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets sent veteran right-handed reliever Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Monday's trade deadline, and he figures to immediately become the Pirates' preferred option for saves in the ninth inning. It means that Weaver is one of the bigger trade-deadline winners in terms of a boost to his fantasy value for the rest of the 2026 season. The 32-year-old was excellent for the Mets in his 42 relief appearances (44 innings), posting a 1.84 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks, but he had just one save in his first year in Queens.

The former first-rounder by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 from Florida State University has been nearly untouchable since the start of June, allowing just two runs (one earned) while walking only three and striking out 21 in 19 1/3 innings to go with his only save of the season and eight holds.

At the very least, Weaver should continue to be a great source of holds in the Steel City, but the expectation is that he'll see a big boost in save opportunities now that he's not setting up for closer Devin Williams with the Mets.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Jeff Hoffman, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman at Monday's trade deadline to further bolster their bullpen for the stretch run, and the move should make the 33-year-old more attractive off the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues. Hoffman opened the 2026 season as the closer for the Toronto Blue Jays, but a rough start to the year led to him being demoted from the role, which caused him to lose most of his fantasy appeal.

Overall, he is 6-7 with a 3.94 ERA (2.49 FIP), 1.37 WHIP, only five saves, 75 strikeouts, and 18 walks in his 48 innings out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays. However, since the start of June, Hoffman has turned things around, posting a 1.21 ERA (2.34 FIP) with eight walks, 30 strikeouts, two wins, a blown save, and six holds. Yoendrys Gomez has been the Twins' closer, but if he struggles at all, the Twins probably won't hesitate to turn to Hoffman, who has 50 career saves in his 11 big-league seasons.

Right now, Hoffman is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues. He's a more intriguing speculative stash for saves now.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Brandyn Garcia, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Brandyn Garcia has emerged as one of his team's better bullpen arms so far this season, recording a 2.10 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 36 strikeouts, 13 holds, and three saves across 30 innings (36 games). Garcia has logged an impressive 31.9% strikeout rate while posting just a 6.2% walk rate. He also owns a stellar 65.6% ground ball rate and has not allowed a home run yet in 2026.

The 26-year-old appears to be establishing himself as the preferred closer in Arizona, as he's notched saves in each of his last two appearances. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Garcia should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers in need of saves.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery allowed one hit and struck out the side in his inning of work on Monday to pick up his third save of the year in the 4-3 win on the road against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers. The 26-year-old southpaw was used in this contest after both left-hander Gregory Soto and the newly-acquired Camilo Doval, and all three of his saves this season have come since July 11.

Montgomery has been strong at the back end of Pittsburgh's bullpen since the start of July, giving up just two earned runs with five walks, 26 strikeouts, two wins, three saves, and a hold. In just his third major-league season and first with the Bucs in 2026, Montgomery has gone 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA (2.75 FIP), 1.19 WHIP, and 72:21 K:BB in 46 innings across 47 appearances (five starts).

Montgomery has become more intriguing as a deep-league source of saves, but his opportunities figure to dwindle after the Pirates acquired right-handed reliever Luke Weaver from the New York Mets at Monday's trade deadline. Weaver is expected to become Pittsburgh's primary closer the rest of the way.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Ryan Zeferjahn, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in exchange for catcher Moises Ballesteros and minor-league pitcher Mason McGwire, the son of former big-league legend Mark McGwire, according to Francys Romero. Just when Zeferjahn was becoming a deep-league saves option in Anaheim, the 28-year-old was traded to a contender to help bolster the back end of their bullpen with regular closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) still on the injured list.

Zeferjahn is 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA (3.77 FIP), 1.20 WHIP, a career-high four saves, 75 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 51 2/3 innings pitched in 2026 in his third year in the majors. With the last-place Angels, he wasn't a very convincing pickup off the waiver wire in deep fantasy leagues with save opportunities coming his way recently, but Zeferjahn should be more enticing to managers desperate for saves now that he has a shot for ninth-inning work on the North Side in Chicago.

The Cubs have been using a closer-by-committee of late, consisting of Jacob Webb, Trent Thornton, and Caleb Thielbar.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg WeissertTyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, Erik Miller Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Questionable Orioles Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia Ryan Helsley (IL) Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL) Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Tyler Wells Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Kyle Finnegan Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Questionable White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson Trevor Richards, Huascar Brazoban Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Colin Holderman Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Franco Aleman N/A
Volatile Royals Alex Lange, Steven Cruz, Daniel Lynch IV John Schreiber Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, Carlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange, Steven Cruz, Daniel Lynch IV
Solid Twins Yoendrys Gomez Andrew Morris, Jeff Hoffman Travis Adams, Taylor Rogers, Woo-Suk Go, Tommy Nance, A.J. Minter Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Jakob Junis (IL), Chase Silseth Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray N/A
Volatile Angels Sam Bachman Samy Natera Jr., Ben Joyce (IL) Sam Bachman
Questionable Athletics Hogan Harris Elvis Alvarado, Luis Medina Mark Leiter Jr., Justin Sterner (IL) Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Brent Suter, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Solid Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen Calvin Faucher, Cade Gibson, Victor Vodnik, Anthony Bender (IL), John King (IL) Michael Petersen
Solid Mets Devin Williams Daniel Durante Bryce Conley N/A
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Jonathan Bowlan, Tim Mayza, Brooks Raley, Caleb Kilian N/A
Questionable Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta Justin Lawrence, Tom Cosgrove Clayton Beeter

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Trent ThorntonCaleb Thielbar, Ryan Zeferjahn Ryan Rolison, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) N/A
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero (IL) N/A
Volatile Pirates Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver, Kirby Yates Camilo Doval Yohan Ramirez, Isaac Mattson, Brandon Eisert Mason Montgomery, Luke Weaver
Solid Cardinals Riley O'Brien George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Diamondbacks Brandyn Garcia Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) Brandyn Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga
Questionable Rockies Jordan Romano Jimmy Herget, Juan Mejia Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) Jordan Romano
Solid Dodgers Edwin Diaz Tanner Scott Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui, Jeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Volatile Giants Dylan Smith Keaton Winn Sam Hentges, JT Brubaker Dylan Smith

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Luke Weaver, Jeff Hoffman, Bradyn Garcia, Mason Montgomery, Ryan Zeferjahn, Gregory Soto, Garrett Whitlock, Tyler Wells, Clayton Beeter. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Luke Weaver, Jeff Hoffman, Bradyn Garcia, Mason Montgomery, Ryan Zeferjahn, Gregory Soto, Garrett Whitlock, Tyler Wells, Clayton Beeter:

Luke Weaver
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Andrew Kittredge
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Nolan Arenado
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Cole Young
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Luke Weaver
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Mason Montgomery
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Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Gleyber Torres
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Brandon Pfaadt
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
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Luke Weaver
Mason Montgomery
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Jose Caballero
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Tyler Wells
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Jacob Webb
Tyler Wells
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Tanner Scott
Tyler Wells
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Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
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Nick Gonzales
Tyler Wells
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Heriberto Hernandez
Tyler Wells
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Tommy Edman
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Travis Bazzana
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
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Ryan Jeffers
Tyler Wells
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Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
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Tristan Peters
Tyler Wells
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Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
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Dominic Canzone
Tyler Wells
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Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
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JJ Bleday
Tyler Wells
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Shane Drohan
Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Clay Holmes
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Cole Young
Clayton Beeter
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Reynaldo Lopez
Clayton Beeter
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Andrew Kittredge
Clayton Beeter
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Bailey Ober
Clayton Beeter
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Luke Weaver
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Nolan Arenado
Clayton Beeter
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Ty France
Clayton Beeter
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Dalton Rushing
Clayton Beeter
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Cooper Pratt
Clayton Beeter
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Robert Gasser
Clayton Beeter
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Luis Robert Jr.
Clayton Beeter
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Shane Bieber
Clayton Beeter
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Spencer Steer
Clayton Beeter
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Clay Holmes
Clayton Beeter
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Walbert Urena
Clayton Beeter
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Walker Jenkins
Clayton Beeter
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Brandon Pfaadt
Clayton Beeter
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Charlie Condon
Clayton Beeter
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Chase Meidroth
Clayton Beeter
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Max Clark
Clayton Beeter
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Willi Castro
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Jasson Dominguez
Clayton Beeter
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Clayton Beeter
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Henry Bolte
Clayton Beeter
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Kerry Carpenter
Clayton Beeter
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Gleyber Torres
Clayton Beeter
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Bryce Eldridge
Clayton Beeter
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Jung Hoo Lee
Clayton Beeter
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Alex Lange
Clayton Beeter
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Lane Thomas
Clayton Beeter
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Kade Anderson
Clayton Beeter
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Joshua Baez
Clayton Beeter
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Francisco Alvarez
Clayton Beeter
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Braden Montgomery
Clayton Beeter
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Merrill Kelly
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