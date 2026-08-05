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Top 101 Starting Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Week 19 (2026)

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Nick Mariano's updated fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings for Week 19 (2026). Baller Ranks is a weekly rankings list for the top-101 starting pitchers.

In This Article hide
Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 19
Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 19
Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 19
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Welcome back to our weekly starting pitcher rankings for Week 19. This FSWA-award-winning Best Baseball Series is updated weekly with the "Top 101 Starting Pitchers." Nick Mariano's Weekly Starting Pitcher Baller Ranks look to assist you in reaching the top spot as well.

This week will feature Andy Smith's starting pitcher rankings, who is taking over for Nick Mariano again. Andy's top 101 rest of season pitcher rankings will be featured below, and Joey Pollizze will provide the analysis of these risers and fallers. Eric Cross' top pitching prospects to stash can also be found all the way at the bottom of this article.

Let's take a look at the biggest risers on this week's starting pitcher rankings for Week 19. These rankings are compiled before Tuesday's games.

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Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 19

-Drew Rasmussen has been untouchable on the mound in his last two starts. He threw seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts against the Guardians on July 27 and threw six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against the White Sox over the weekend. After throwing 13 consecutive scoreless innings with 19 total strikeouts over his last two outings, he is now a top-15 fantasy pitcher the rest of the season.

-Gavin Williams' swing-and-miss stuff has been on full display over the past few weeks. He has struck out double-digit batters in five consecutive outings, which included striking out 10 across 5 2/3 innings in his most recent start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. During this five-start stretch, Williams has a 2.48 ERA, a 2.6% walk rate, and a 47% strikeout rate. He's a clear riser.

-Hunter Brown needed some time to get back into a groove after missing more than two months due to a right shoulder injury. He is now fully back. Brown threw seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts against the White Sox on July 25 and 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball against the Rangers on July 31. He moves up 13 spots on Andy's rankings.

-Jacob deGrom has not been a consistent fantasy option as of late. He has a 5.59 ERA over his last seven starts dating back to June 19. In his most recent outing, deGrom allowed five runs across 3 1/3 innings pitched. His recent struggles have dropped him seven spots to No. 22 overall in these rankings. If there is any silver lining for deGrom during this stretch, it's that his 2.80 FIP is much better than his 5.59 ERA.

-Hunter Greene has had some really good outings and really poor outings since returning from the injured list. He has allowed at least seven runs in two of five starts and has allowed three runs or fewer in two of five starts. In his most recent outing against the Pirates, Greene allowed four earned runs across six innings pitched. That inconsistency drops him 16 spots this week.

-Sean Burke has been on another level on the mound. The White Sox right-hander has a 1.42 ERA and a 34.9% strikeout rate in his last eight starts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts and just recently threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in his most recent outing against the Yankees. He continues to rise up these rankings.

-Nathan Eovaldi drops a few spots this week after a rough outing against the Astros last week. He allowed six runs across five innings pitched in that start. Eovaldi has now allowed at least four runs in five of his last 10 starts dating back to the beginning of June. His eight-spot drop to No. 37 overall places him behind pitchers like Burke, Jake Bennett, and Jared Jones for the rest of the season.

-Shane Drohan has thrown the ball well for the Brewers this season. He has a 3.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 22 appearances (13 starts) and has thrown a quality start in four of his last five outings. Drohan is coming off another strong start against the Angels his last time out, in which he threw six innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts. He's a big riser this week.

-Justin Wrobleski has struggled a bit out of the All-Star break. The southpaw allowed five earned runs across six innings against the Mariners on July 28 and gave up seven runs across 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs on August 3. Those back-to-back poor outings drop him 19 spots on Andy's list this week. Some more regression could be headed his way since he has a 4.52 expected ERA and a 9.1% barrel rate.

-Keider Montero should have a spot in Detroit's rotation for the rest of the season after the Tigers traded away both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the trade deadline. Since moving back to the rotation on July 22, Montero has a 2.87 ERA across three starts. Following a six-shutout inning performance against the Athletics on August 2, the right-hander moves up to No. 76 overall.

-Brandon Young is a new name on this list. He debuts at No. 89 overall amid a breakout campaign on the mound. Young has a 3.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched this season. Although the Orioles right-hander allowed four runs across 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies in his most recent start, he has been a really consistent fantasy option for most of the year.

 

Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 19

Rank Tier Player (+/-) $ PV Trend
1 1 Jacob Misiorowski 0 $47.0 47.0 0.0 ▬
2 1 Tarik Skubal 0 $46.5 45.0 1.5 ▲
3 1 Chris Sale 1 $45.0 44.0 1.0 ▲
4 1 Cam Schlittler -1 $44.5 44.5 0.0 ▬
5 1 Zack Wheeler 0 $44.0 44.0 0.0 ▬
6 2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 0 $42.0 42.0 0.0 ▬
7 2 Cristopher Sanchez 1 $41.5 40.0 1.5 ▲
8 2 Dylan Cease 1 $41.0 40.0 1.0 ▲
9 2 Max Fried 2 $40.5 39.5 1.0 ▲
10 2 Paul Skenes -3 $40.0 40.5 -0.5 ▼
11 2 Jesus Luzardo -1 $39.5 N/A N/A
12 2 Chase Burns 0 $38.0 37.5 0.5 ▲
13 2 Drew Rasmussen 5 $37.0 31.0 6.0 ▲
14 3 Logan Gilbert -1 $36.0 36.5 -0.5 ▼
15 3 Gerrit Cole 4 $35.0 30.5 4.5 ▲
16 3 Payton Tolle 4 $34.5 29.0 5.5 ▲
17 3 Logan Henderson 8 $33.0 26.5 6.5 ▲
18 3 Parker Messick 3 $32.0 28.5 3.5 ▲
19 3 Nolan McLean 3 $31.5 28.0 3.5 ▲
20 3 Gavin Williams 13 $30.0 22.0 8.0 ▲
21 3 Hunter Brown 13 $29.0 21.5 7.5 ▲
22 3 Jacob deGrom -7 $28.5 35.0 -6.5 ▼
23 3 Shohei Ohtani -6 $28.0 33.0 -5.0 ▼
24 4 Joe Ryan -8 $27.0 35.0 -8.0 ▼
25 4 Eury Perez -1 $27.0 27.0 0.0 ▬
26 4 Logan Webb 2 $26.0 24.5 1.5 ▲
27 4 Bryce Miller -4 $26.0 27.5 -1.5 ▼
28 4 Ranger Suarez 3 $25.5 23.0 2.5 ▲
29 4 George Kirby -3 $24.5 25.0 -0.5 ▼
30 4 Hunter Greene -16 $24.0 36.0 -12.0 ▼
31 5 Troy Melton 5 $23.5 N/A N/A
32 5 Shota Imanaga 5 $22.5 19.5 3.0 ▲
33 5 Jared Jones 5 $22.0 19.0 3.0 ▲
34 5 Sean Burke 6 $21.5 17.5 4.0 ▲
35 5 Jake Bennett 0 $21.0 20.5 0.5 ▲
36 5 Bryan Woo -9 $20.0 25.0 -5.0 ▼
37 5 Nathan Eovaldi -8 $20.0 24.5 -4.5 ▼
38 5 Sonny Gray -8 $20.0 23.5 -3.5 ▼
39 5 Foster Griffin -7 $19.5 23.0 -3.5 ▼
40 5 Sandy Alcantara 4 $17.5 16.5 1.0 ▲
41 6 Robbie Ray 7 $16.0 14.0 2.0 ▲
42 6 Griffin Jax 8 $15.5 12.0 3.5 ▲
43 6 Casey Mize 4 $15.5 15.5 0.0 ▬
44 6 Braxton Ashcraft -1 $15.0 16.0 -1.0 ▼
45 6 Trevor Rogers -4 $14.5 17.0 -2.5 ▼
46 6 Christian Scott 5 $14.5 11.5 3.0 ▲
47 6 Cade Cavalli 8 $14.5 9.0 5.5 ▲
48 6 Joey Cantillo -2 $14.0 16.0 -2.0 ▼
49 6 Reid Detmers 3 $14.0 11.5 2.5 ▲
50 6 Kyle Bradish -8 $13.5 16.5 -3.0 ▼
51 6 Kevin Gausman -2 $12.5 13.0 -0.5 ▼
52 6 Michael King 1 $12.5 11.0 1.5 ▲
53 7 Emerson Hancock 1 $11.5 9.5 2.0 ▲
54 7 Ian Seymour 4 $11.0 8.0 3.0 ▲
55 7 Peter Lambert 1 $11.0 8.5 2.5 ▲
56 7 Ryan Weathers 3 $10.5 7.5 3.0 ▲
57 7 Taj Bradley 4 $10.5 7.0 3.5 ▲
58 7 Justin Wrobleski -19 $10.0 18.0 -8.0 ▼
59 7 Walbert Urena 4 $9.5 6.0 3.5 ▲
60 7 Tanner Bibee 2 $9.5 6.5 3.0 ▲
61 8 Shane Drohan 10 $8.5 4.5 4.0 ▲
62 8 Shane Baz 2 $8.0 6.0 2.0 ▲
63 8 Zac Thornton 6 $8.0 4.5 3.5 ▲
64 8 Trey Yesavage 2 $7.5 5.5 2.0 ▲
65 8 Matthew Boyd 0 $7.5 6.0 1.5 ▲
66 8 Roki Sasaki 10 $7.0 3.5 3.5 ▲
67 8 Jose Soriano 13 $7.0 N/A N/A
68 8 Landen Roupp -11 $7.0 N/A N/A
69 8 Merrill Kelly 4 $6.5 4.0 2.5 ▲
70 8 Kyle Leahy 7 $6.5 3.5 3.0 ▲
71 9 Dustin May 15 $6.0 2.0 4.0 ▲
72 9 Robert Gasser 10 $6.0 2.5 3.5 ▲
73 8 Eduardo Rodriguez 26 $6.0 0.5 5.5 ▲
74 9 Nick Martinez 0 $5.0 4.0 1.0 ▲
75 9 Connor Prielipp -7 $4.5 5.0 -0.5 ▼
76 9 Keider Montero 19 $4.5 1.5 3.0 ▲
77 9 Brady Singer 2 $4.0 3.0 1.0 ▲
78 10 Bubba Chandler 13 $3.5 1.5 2.0 ▲
79 10 Bailey Ober -19 $3.5 N/A N/A
80 10 Shane Bieber -13 $3.5 5.0 -1.5 ▼
81 10 Freddy Peralta -6 $3.0 4.0 -1.0 ▼
82 10 Framber Valdez -12 $3.0 4.5 -1.5 ▼
83 10 Seth Lugo 0 $3.0 2.5 0.5 ▲
84 10 MacKenzie Gore 3 $3.0 2.0 1.0 ▲
85 10 Will Warren -1 $2.5 2.0 0.5 ▲
86 10 Bryce Elder 4 $2.5 2.0 0.5 ▲
87 11 Michael Wacha 2 $2.0 2.0 0.0 ▬
88 11 Kumar Rocker 4 $2.0 1.5 0.5 ▲
89 11 Brandon Young N/A $2.0 N/A N/A
90 11 Noah Cameron N/A $2.0 N/A N/A
91 11 David Peterson N/A $2.0 N/A N/A
92 11 Andrew Abbott -11 $2.0 3.0 -1.0 ▼
93 11 Gage Jump -15 $1.5 3.5 -2.0 ▼
94 11 Sean Manaea 0 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬
95 11 Andre Pallante 3 $1.5 N/A N/A
96 11 Janson Junk N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
97 11 Martin Perez N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
98 11 Patrick Sandoval N/A $1.0 N/A N/A
99 11 Grant Holmes 1 $0.5 0.5 0.0 ▬
100 11 Tyler Mahle -3 $0.5 N/A N/A
101 11 Davis Martin -8 $1.5 1.5 0.0 ▬

 

Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 19

Here are the key SP stashes, including honorable mentions, from our esteemed, industry-leading prospect analyst, Eric Cross. You should also read his full Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash article, which is updated weekly!

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Jonah Tong SP Mets
3 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
4 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
5 River Ryan SP Tigers
6 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
7 Michael Forret SP Orioles
HM George Klassen SP Angels
HM Jack Wenninger SP Mets
HM Hunter Barco SP Pirates
HM Brody Hopkins SP Rays
HM Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs

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