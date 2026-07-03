RotoBaller's updated rookie wide receiver dynasty fantasy football rankings. The staff tiered WR rankings reflect the 2026 NFL Draft and include the top 40 WRs.
This year's rookie wide receivers are the strongest fantasy football position group in the 2026 NFL rookie class, as there were several early-round pass-catchers selected, and tons of later-round picks have paths to early playing times. We're here to help you sort through the position with our updated fantasy football rookie wide receiver rankings below.
This batch of updated 2026 rookie WR rankings is put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The rankings will be updated across the offseason through the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, and more. Below, check out where Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, and more stand, among all others.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also discover RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page for easy reference as you get ready to dominate your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|1
|2
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|1
|3
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|2
|4
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|2
|5
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|3
|6
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|3
|7
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|3
|8
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|4
|9
|Chris Bell
|WR
|4
|10
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|4
|11
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|5
|12
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|5
|13
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|6
|14
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|15
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|6
|16
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|6
|17
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|6
|18
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|7
|19
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|7
|20
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|7
|21
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|7
|22
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|23
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|8
|24
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|8
|25
|Colbie Young
|WR
|8
|26
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|8
|27
|Deion Burks
|WR
|9
|28
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|9
|29
|Malik Benson
|WR
|9
|30
|Barion Brown
|WR
|9
|31
|Jeff Caldwell
|WR
|9
|32
|Chase Roberts
|WR
|9
|33
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|9
|34
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|9
|35
|Eric Rivers
|WR
|9
|36
|Kendrick Law
|WR
|10
|37
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|WR
|10
|38
|CJ Williams
|WR
|10
|39
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|10
|40
|Eric McAlister
|WR
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate impressed from the start of offseason workouts with "his swift route-running and consistent catching ability," according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tate was especially a standout during organized team activities, where he found the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting.
Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." It explains why the Titans took a chance on the Ohio State product with the fourth overall pick in April as they look to give second-year quarterback Cameron Ward more weapons in the passing game.
Even though the Titans also added receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency in March, Tate could quickly become Tennessee's No. 1 wideout in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games played. With high-end upside, both short and long-term, Tate will immediately be a WR3/flex target for fantasy managers this fall.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
ESPN's Rich Cimini writes that New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was the team's most impressive rookie during spring workouts, "all but solidifying a spot in the three-receiver package." Cooper has proven to be a smooth route-runner who has adjusted nicely to an NFL-style offense. Cimini thinks that the first-rounder (30th overall) will be even better when the pads come on during training camp due to his physical style and run-after-the-catch abilities.
In his final season with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025, Cooper caught 69 passes for 937 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 16 games, and he led the Big Ten with 21.2 yards per reception in his junior year in 2024. Because of his ability to line up anywhere on the football field, Cooper has the potential to become New York's WR2 sooner rather than later in his first year in the NFL behind Garrett Wilson, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2025.
The upside is clear with Cooper, but in an offense being led by quarterback Geno Smith, who led the NFL in interceptions with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, consistency could be a glaring issue. RotoBaller currently has Cooper ranked as the No. 57 fantasy WR as he heads into his first year in the NFL.
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion showed off his elusiveness and his ability to make tough catches at times while making several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns got Concepcion the football in a variety of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays.
Drops continued to be somewhat of an issue for the 24th overall pick this spring, but the Browns aren't too concerned. "KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the 21-year-old could play all over the formation in 2026 in his rookie year, which corroborates Oyefusi's story, potentially making him one of the most dangerous wideouts the Browns have in new head coach Todd Monken's scheme.
The problem is that Jerry Jeudy is still around, and fellow rookie Denzel Boston could also command a strong share of targets from either quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Concepcion's upside is very high in the short and long-term, but Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation could hold him back. Target him as a WR4/flex with upside in single-year fantasy drafts.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston "might have been the most impressive offensive player in the (Browns') spring sessions," according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. The Browns still have Jerry Jeudy atop their WR depth chart, but Boston and fellow rookie KC Concepcion (24th overall pick in April) should make immediate impacts in new head coach Todd Monken's offense in 2026.
Of course, the Browns' quarterback situation -- competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders -- isn't ideal, but the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston could see plenty of targets on the outside in his first year in the NFL.
If Boston continues to impress the coaching staff during training camp this summer, he should at least be considered Cleveland's WR2 behind Jeudy, with a chance to overtake him later this year if Jeudy's struggles persist. In his final two collegiate seasons at the University of Washington, Boston hauled in 125 catches for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns in 25 games played. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 60 fantasy WR as he heads into his first year in the league.
Chris Brazzell II, Carolina Panthers
A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II could have a chance to carve out an immediate role with his new team. Across 12 games for the University of Tennessee in 2025, Brazzell II recorded 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan locked in as their WR1 on the outside, and the team recently committed to slot wideout Jalen Coker with a multi-year contract extension.
However, Brazzell II may enter training camp in a job battle with third-year Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette for the team's WR3 role. Legette has largely been a disappointment since being selected by Carolina in the first round of the 2024 draft, failing to reach 50 catches or 500 receiving yards in either of his first two NFL seasons. With a strong summer, Brazzell II could establish himself as a building block in the Panthers passing game. Entering 2026, Brazzell II ranks as RotoBaller's dynasty WR67.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.